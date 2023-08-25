Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

New Break Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM

New Break Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on August 24, 2023 (the "2023 AGM").

A total of 29,052,820 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the 2023 AGM, representing 61.07% of the Company's outstanding common shares as at the record date of July 24, 2023. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting. All five director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 24, 2023 were re-elected as follows:

Election of Directors

Director NomineeVotes For Votes Against
Michael Farrant29,052,820100.00%--
Ashley Kirwan29,052,820100.00%--
Andrew Malim29,052,820100.00%--
Thomas Puppendahl29,052,820100.00%--
Michael Skutezky28,552,82098.28%500,0001.72%

 

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also unanimously approved the re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company and unanimously re-approved the Company's stock option plan as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

Outcome of the VoteVotes For Votes Withheld
Carried29,052,820100.00%--

 

Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan

Outcome of the VoteVotes For Votes Against
Carried29,052,820100.00%--

 

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on its Moray Project, in a well-established mining camp, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut, we provide our shareholders with significant exposure to the vast potential for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. New Break is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) on September 7, 2022 under the symbol (CSE: NBRK).

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

Michael Farrant, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

And follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178525

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Increases Moray Property Position Through Staking and Acquisition

New Break Increases Moray Property Position Through Staking and Acquisition

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has further increased the land position at its Moray property ("Moray") to 8,311 hectares from 5,354 hectares. Moray is located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Since March 1, 2023, New Break has increased its property position at Moray by 6,455 hectares through staking and acquisitions (see also news releases dated March 15, 2023 and May 15, 2023).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/173736_2d22711c0452291a_001.jpg

(Figure 1 - Moray Project, property map)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Announces Successful Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Announces Successful Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 8, 2023, the Company has successfully completed its common share purchase warrant ("Warrants") exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program").

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, holders of certain Warrants with an exercise price of $0.15 (the "Subject Warrants") and expiring on June 23, 2023 (the "Expiry Date") who exercised part or all of their Subject Warrants on or prior to the Expiry Date, would be granted one common share purchase warrant (each an "Incentive Warrant") for each exercised Subject Warrant. Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share (an "Incentive Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of thee (3) years from the date of issuance. The Incentive Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, whereby if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to $0.40 or higher for five non-consecutive trading days, over a 365-day period, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Incentive Warrants to the date that is 20 business days from the date of the issuance of a news release by the Company announcing the exercise of the acceleration right. The Subject Warrants which remained unexercised as at end of the Expiry Date have expired and no further Incentive Warrants will be issued.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") announces the repricing of 1,730,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 and an expiry date of June 23, 2023 (the "Repriced Warrants"), to $0.15, effective immediately (the "Warrant Repricing"). Following the Warrant Repricing, the Company will have an aggregate of 6,274,200 outstanding warrants, having an exercise price of $0.15 and an expiry date of June 23, 2023 (collectively, the "Subject Warrants"). The Company's management considers the Warrant Repricing to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and aligns the exercise price of all warrants having an expiry date of June 23, 2023, which expiry date is not being extended.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of an additional 2,460 hectares of mineral claims contiguous with its Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The acquisition, which increases the Company's land position at Moray to approximately 5,354 hectares, closed on May 23, 2023 through the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares of New Break and aggregate cash payments of $80,000 to the property vendors (see news release dated May 15, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Announces Closing of $500,700 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Announces Closing of $500,700 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement flow-through financing (the "FT Offering") on May 31, 2023, for proceeds of $500,700. The funds will primarily be used by New Break to conduct a planned drilling program at its Moray gold project located in Ontario on the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, approximately 49 km south of Timmins and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

The Company issued 3,338,000 common shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $12,915 and issued an aggregate of 51,000 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of twenty-four (24) months. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring on October 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws. The completion of the Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
