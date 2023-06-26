Nickel and Lithium Targets Identified at 14 Mile Well

New Break Announces Successful Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 8, 2023, the Company has successfully completed its common share purchase warrant ("Warrants") exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program").

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, holders of certain Warrants with an exercise price of $0.15 (the "Subject Warrants") and expiring on June 23, 2023 (the "Expiry Date") who exercised part or all of their Subject Warrants on or prior to the Expiry Date, would be granted one common share purchase warrant (each an "Incentive Warrant") for each exercised Subject Warrant. Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share (an "Incentive Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of thee (3) years from the date of issuance. The Incentive Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, whereby if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to $0.40 or higher for five non-consecutive trading days, over a 365-day period, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Incentive Warrants to the date that is 20 business days from the date of the issuance of a news release by the Company announcing the exercise of the acceleration right. The Subject Warrants which remained unexercised as at end of the Expiry Date have expired and no further Incentive Warrants will be issued.

A total of 1,073,850 Subject Warrants were exercised for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $161,077.50. Accordingly, New Break issued 1,073,850 Incentive Warrants to the holders who exercised such Subject Warrants. The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of any Subject Warrants for working capital purposes. The Subject Warrants exercised consisted of 418,850 warrants which were repriced from $0.20 to $0.15 and 655,000 warrants with an original exercise price of $0.15. No fees were paid in connection with the exercises.

The Incentive Warrants and the Incentive Warrant Shares, if issued, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants. The Incentive Program is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the CSE.

A greater than 10% securityholder and a company controlled by one of New Break's directors (the "Insiders") exercised an aggregate of 198,000 Subject Warrants and were issued an aggregate of 198,000 Incentive Warrants. This issuance of securities constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the issuance of the Incentive Warrants does not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on its Moray Project, in a well-established mining camp, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut, we provide our shareholders with significant exposure to the vast potential for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. New Break is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) on September 7, 2022 under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

Michael Farrant, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

Not for dissemination in the United States of America or through U.S. newswire services.

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") announces the repricing of 1,730,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 and an expiry date of June 23, 2023 (the "Repriced Warrants"), to $0.15, effective immediately (the "Warrant Repricing"). Following the Warrant Repricing, the Company will have an aggregate of 6,274,200 outstanding warrants, having an exercise price of $0.15 and an expiry date of June 23, 2023 (collectively, the "Subject Warrants"). The Company's management considers the Warrant Repricing to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and aligns the exercise price of all warrants having an expiry date of June 23, 2023, which expiry date is not being extended.

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of an additional 2,460 hectares of mineral claims contiguous with its Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The acquisition, which increases the Company's land position at Moray to approximately 5,354 hectares, closed on May 23, 2023 through the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares of New Break and aggregate cash payments of $80,000 to the property vendors (see news release dated May 15, 2023).

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement flow-through financing (the "FT Offering") on May 31, 2023, for proceeds of $500,700. The funds will primarily be used by New Break to conduct a planned drilling program at its Moray gold project located in Ontario on the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, approximately 49 km south of Timmins and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

The Company issued 3,338,000 common shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $12,915 and issued an aggregate of 51,000 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of twenty-four (24) months. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring on October 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws. The completion of the Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mining claim acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") with three arm's length individuals (the "Vendors") pursuant to which New Break will acquire the Beyer Kitchiming Lake gold-copper property (the "Property") from the Vendors. The acquisition increases the land position at New Break's Moray property ("Moray") to 5,354 hectares from 2,894 hectares (see also news release dated March 15, 2023).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/166103_059aa38ba4bceab5_001.jpg

(Figure 1 - Moray Project, property map)

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,000,000 flow-through common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering").

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). More specifically, it is expected that the proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund a planned drilling program at the Company's Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome a new strategic investor Gleason & Sons LLC ("Gleason & Sons"). Gleason & Sons has acquired nearly seven million common shares of Empress Royalty via a series of open market purchases and cross trades in recent weeks

"We look for undervalued royalty companies with low overhead, experienced management teams, and an emphasis on generating near-term cash flows," said Stefan Gleason, Managing Director of Gleason & Sons. "We believe Empress has identified a sub-sector that has scant access to royalty financing, and the Empress team has the expertise to underwrite these high-yield opportunities along with the commitment to conduct the due diligence needed".

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing 2023 exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. Grab samples* on a new gold-bearing quartz vein at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") graded up to 288.00 gt Au, 35.20 gt Au and 2.78 gt Au (Figure 1). Furthermore, additional trenching and detailed mapping, conducted since the beginning of May 2023, identified a different dipping orientation for some quartz veins that were missed by previous drilling. These new veins will be prioritized for testing in the upcoming drilling program.

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (the "AGM").

Shareholders voted in favour and approved all items of business at the AGM, including the following resolutions:

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration diamond drilling has commenced at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross property located in the White Gold District, west-central Yukon, Canada (Figure 1). Vertigo is located approximately 30 km northeast of the Company's flagship White Gold Project which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . Drilling at Vertigo is planned to test a revised structural interpretation (Figure 2) developed from a recent analysis of structural data which has identified multiple untested vein sets in the hanging wall. The presence of these vein sets can potentially improve the continuity of the gold mineralization, thereby increasing the chances of delineating a bulk tonnage high-grade gold and silver deposit. Vertigo is road accessible which has provided the opportunity to commence work on this project as the company prepares for it upcoming diamond drilling on its Betty and Nolan properties. This drill program forms part of the Company's 2023 fully funded exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf "), pursuant to which Blackwolf will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company (the " Transaction ") by way of a plan of arrangement or such transaction structure to be determined by the Company and Blackwolf under a definitive transaction agreement.

In connection with the Transaction, each Optimum shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.65 (the " Exchange Ratio ") of a common share of Blackwolf for each share of Optimum held, resulting in existing shareholders of the Company collectively owning approximately 26% of the outstanding share capital of the resulting company upon closing of the Transaction. Additionally, all outstanding stock options of the Company are expected to be cancelled and each outstanding warrant of the Company to purchase Company Shares will be converted into a warrant to purchase Blackwolf Shares in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

×