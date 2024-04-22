Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

First Quarter Results to be Released on May 13, 2024

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce record quarterly Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest*, driven by the Company's cornerstone royalties, recent royalty acquisitions and its unique royalty generator model. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Preliminary Q1 2024 Results

Gold Royalty recorded Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest* of $4.2 million (Revenue of $2.9 million ), equating to 2,019 gold equivalent ounces (" GEOs ")*, in the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 112% from the first quarter of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company had its first full quarter of pre-production and gold payments under the Borborema royalty and gold-linked loan financing completed in December 2023 . Additionally, other existing cash flowing royalties on the Canadian Malartic, Cozamin, and Borden Mines produced stronger revenues than the prior quarter. The Company's royalty generator model added $2.1 million in land agreement proceeds in the quarter.

While quarterly land agreement proceeds from the royalty generator model are expected to be lower for the remainder of the year, strong commodity prices and the expected ramp up of Côté towards commercial production in the third quarter of 2024 are expected to continue to fuel growth in royalty revenue through the remainder of 2024.

The Company remains on track to meet its previously disclosed forecast for 2024 of between approximately 5,000 and 5,600 GEOs, which equates to approximately $10.0 million to $11.2 million in forecasted Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest, and was based on a gold price of $2,000 per ounce.

The 2024 outlook regarding total GEOs is based on public forecasts, expected development timelines and other disclosure by the owners and operators of the properties underlying our interests and our assessment thereof.

* Total GEOs and Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Q1 2024 Results Webcast Details

Gold Royalty will release its quarterly financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 on Monday, May 13, 2024 , after market close.

An investor webcast will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. Management will be providing an update to interested stakeholders on the Company's quarterly results including key recent catalysts that have been announced on the assets underlying the Company's royalties. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session where participants will be able to ask any questions they may have of management.

To register for the Q1 2024 investor webcast, please click the link below: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/GROY-2024-Q1-Results

A replay of the event will be available on the Gold Royalty website following the presentation.

Investor Day

Gold Royalty's management team will host a virtual investor day on June 12, 2024 from 9:00 am PT to 11:00 am PT to provide a strategic update of Gold Royalty's business, a review of its assets and to review the Company's updated Sustainability Report and Asset Handbook.

To register for the 2024 investor day webcast, please click the link below: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/GROY-Virtual-Investor-Day

A replay of the event will be available on the Gold Royalty website following the presentation.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations to build a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalty and streaming interests that generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including but not limited to statements regarding: estimated future total GEOs and Total Revenues and Land Agreement Proceeds; expectations regarding the operations and/or development of the projects underlying the Company's royalty interests, including the estimates of the operators thereof;; expectations regarding the Company's growth; and statements regarding the Company's plans and strategies. Such statements can be generally identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors, including assumptions of management regarding the accuracy of the disclosure of the operators of the projects underlying the Company's projects, their ability to achieve disclosed plans and targets, macroeconomic conditions, commodity prices, and the Company's ability to finance future growth and acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, among others, any inability to any inability of the operators of the properties underlying the Company's royalty interests to execute proposed plans for such properties or to achieved planned development and production estimates and goals, risks related to the operators of the projects in which the Company holds interests, including the successful continuation of operations at such projects by those operators, risks related to exploration, development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any such projects, the influence of macroeconomic developments,  the ability of the Company to carry out its growth plans and other factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 30, 2023 and its other publicly filed documents under its profiles at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures

We have included, in this document, certain performance measures, including: (i) Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest; and (ii) GEOs which are each non-IFRS measures. The presentation of such non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently.

  • Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest reconciliation

Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest are determined by adding land agreement proceeds credited against mineral properties and the gold-linked loan interest. The Company has included this information as management believes certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance in comparison to other Gold Royalty companies in the precious metal mining industry. Below is a reconciliation of our Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest to total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively:



For the three months
ended
March 31

(in thousands of dollars)


2024

($)


2023

($)

Royalty


1,062


234

Advance minimum royalty and pre-production royalty


830


331

Land agreement proceeds


2,052


1,405

Loan interest


241


Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interests


4,185


1,970

Land agreement proceeds credited against mineral properties


(1,050)


(1,203)

Loan interest


(241)


Revenue


2,894


767

  • GEOs

Total GEOs are determined by dividing Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest by the average gold prices for the applicable period:

(in thousands of dollars, except Average Gold Price/oz and GEOs)


Average
Gold
Price/oz


Total
Revenue,
Land
Agreement
Proceeds
and
Interest


GEOs

For three months ended March 31, 2023


1,889


1,970


1,043

For three months ended March 31, 2024


2,072


4,185


2,019

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-announces-record-total-revenue-land-agreement-proceeds-and-interest-and-geos-302122828.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/22/c7216.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) announced today that Glenn Mullan has stepped down as a director of the Company.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE CÔTÉ GOLD MINE ROYALTY; FIRST GOLD POUR SUPPORTS 100% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2024

GOLD ROYALTY PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE CÔTÉ GOLD MINE ROYALTY; FIRST GOLD POUR SUPPORTS 100% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2024

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that IAMGOLD Corporation (" IAMGOLD ") has completed its first gold pour at the Côté Gold Mine ("Côté Gold" or "Côté"), located in Ontario, Canada . Gold Royalty holds a 0.75% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty over the southern portion of the mine, which is expected to be incorporated into phase I of the mine plan.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "We are thrilled to see IAMGOLD achieve first gold pour at Côté and are excited to see the continued ramp up of the mine through the remainder of the year. For Gold Royalty, this is a significant catalyst as Côté will be a meaningful contributor to our 100% growth in expected revenue in 2024. As one of our cornerstone assets, Côté represents the high-quality, long-life, and reliable operations which build the foundation of our portfolio and underpin our industry leading growth profile which extends towards the end of the decade."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND FORECASTS APPROXIMATE 100% GROWTH IN REVENUE IN 2024 DRIVEN BY CORNERSTONE ROYALTIES ENTERING PRODUCTION

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND FORECASTS APPROXIMATE 100% GROWTH IN REVENUE IN 2024 DRIVEN BY CORNERSTONE ROYALTIES ENTERING PRODUCTION

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the filing of its operating and financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2023 . All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Gold Royalty Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Gold Royalty Corp.)

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "In just three years, we have grown rapidly from 18 development stage royalties to 240 royalties, including 5 producing projects. We feel our portfolio is poised to deliver one of the strongest revenue growth trajectories in the royalty and streaming sector. We executed several important acquisitions in 2023, including the Borborema and Cozamin royalties, which supplement our organic revenue growth from key assets entering and ramping up production, such as Côté and Odyssey. 2024 is expected to be a pivotal year, with approximately 100% growth expected in gold equivalent ounces and positive operating cash flow based on the public forecasts and other disclosure by the owners and operators of our assets. With gold at an all-time high, and several important potential catalysts across our portfolio, we are very excited by the outlook for 2024."

2023 Results Summary:

The following table sets forth selected financial information for the three and full year ended December 31, 2023 :



For three months
ended


For the year ended



December
31, 2023


December
31, 2022


December
31, 2023


December
31, 2022

(in thousands of dollars, except per share and GEO amounts)


($)


($)


($)


($)

Revenue


1,016


582


3,048


3,993

Net loss


(19,360)


(2,204)


(26,756)


(12,709)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted


(0.13)


(0.02)


(0.18)


(0.10)

Operating cash flows before movements in working capital


(995)


(2,315)


(5,049)


(9,604)

Non-IFRS and Other Measures









Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest*


1,319


1,131


5,216


5,837

Cash Operating Expenses*


(2,017)


(2,940)


(8,004)


(12,580)

Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss)* (1)


935


(2,824)


(3,965)


(11,254)

Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share, basic and diluted*


0.01


(0.02)


(0.03)


(0.08)

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces (" GEOs ")


667


653


2,703


3,204

(1) Adjusted Net Earnings for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2023, includes $2.3 million deferred tax recovery that was recognized as a result of convertible debt financing. An offsetting deferred tax expense has been recognized directly in equity. See Note 11 of our audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 for further information.

* See Non-IFRS Measures below.

For further detailed information, please refer to the Company's consolidated financial statements and Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 , copies of which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov .

*Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share, Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest, GEOs, and Cash Operating Expenses are non-IFRS measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results under IFRS. See "Non-IFRS Measures" below for further information.

2023 Highlights and 2024 Outlook:

  • The Company currently forecasts between approximately 5,000 and 5,600 GEOs* in 2024, based upon the current disclosed plans of the underlying operators, which equates to approximately $10.0 million to $11.2 million in Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest at a gold price of $2,000 per ounce. If achieved, this would represent an increase in GEOs of over 100% compared to 2023. Cash Operating Expenses are expected to remain essentially unchanged in 2024. Taken together, this would lead to positive operating cash flow in 2024.

  • Revenue was $3.0 million and Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest* was $5.2 million (2,703 GEOs) for 2023, which was slightly below guidance primarily due to the continued deferral of production at Canadian Malartic into 2024. Cash Operating Expenses* of $8.0 million were 36% lower than the prior year and within the guidance range on a total and recurring basis.

  • Net loss per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $0.13 , which included a non-cash impairment charge taken on select non-core assets. Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 were $0.01 compared to an Adjusted Net Loss Per Share of $0.02 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • All of the Company's core assets have demonstrated considerable progress in 2023 contributing to what we believe is industry-leading revenue growth through the end of this decade. Côté is expected to commence production imminently; Odyssey continues to ramp up and we will benefit from a full year of revenue in 2024 from our most recent acquisitions, Borborema and Cozamin.
2024 Outlook

The Company currently forecasts between approximately 5,000 and 5,600 GEOs in 2024 which equates to approximately $10.0 million to $11.2 million in Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest at a gold price of $2,000 per ounce. This represents a midpoint increase in GEOs of approximately 100% relative to 2023. Total GEOs is a non-IFRS financial measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

The Company's recurring Cash Operating Expenses are currently expected to be consistent with 2023 and the Company expects to achieve positive operating cash flow in 2024 when a number of its growth projects ramp up in production, including the long-life cornerstone mines at Côté and Odyssey and a full year of cash inflows from the recently acquired Cozamin and Borborema royalties. Cash Operating Expenses is a non-IFRS financial measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

The 2024 outlook regarding total GEOs is based on public forecasts, expected development timelines and other disclosure by the owners and operators of the properties underlying our interests and our assessment thereof.

Portfolio Update

Odyssey Project (3.0% NSR over the northern portion of the project): Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico Eagle ") owns and operates the Canadian Malartic Complex that is one of the world's largest gold mining operations and is comprised of the open-pit Canadian Malartic mine and the underground Odyssey mine. The Canadian Malartic complex will progressively transition from open pit to underground mining between 2023 and 2028.

On February 15, 2024 , Agnico Eagle announced its full year 2023 results as well as providing an update on 2023 exploration results and 2024 exploration plans. Exploration drilling at the Odyssey mine in 2023 amounted to a total of 131,565 meters which exceeded the budget of 101,500 meters due to a supplemental 25,000 meters of additional drilling. Agnico Eagle reported conversion of mineral resources into inaugural reserves at Odyssey and have stated that with additional exploration they believe mineralization will continue to be added into the existing 20-year mine life with good potential to grow yearly gold production and extend mine life. Specifically, Agnico Eagle stated that continued positive results from the Odyssey internal zones show the potential to add mineral resources with further drilling at shallow depth near existing underground mine infrastructure.

For further information see Agnico Eagle's news release dated February 15, 2024 , available under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Côté Gold Project (0.75% NSR royalty over the southern portion of the project): On February 15, 2024 , IAMGOLD Corporation (" IAMGOLD ") announced its 2023 results and provided its outlook for 2024. As of December 31, 2023 , the Côté Gold Project was estimated to be 98% complete construction with production at Côté Gold, on a 100% basis, expected to be between 220,000 and 290,000 ounces for the year. IAMGOLD's estimate assumes initial gold production by the end of March, with a steady ramp up of gold production throughout 2024 with expected commercial production being achieved in the third quarter. Once at steady run-rate, IAMGOLD expects Côté Gold will be Canada's third largest gold mine with an expected mine life exceeding 18 years with additional opportunities for growth.

For further information see IAMGOLD's news release dated February 15, 2024 , available under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

Borborema Gold Project (2.00% NSR royalty and gold-linked royalty-convertible loan): On February 20, 2024 , Aura Minerals Inc. (" Aura ") announced its 2023 annual results including an update on construction at the Borborema project. Following commencement of construction in Q3 2023, construction is well underway with 17% completed to date, and production expected to start in early 2025. Gold Royalty expects to receive 1,440 GEOs in 2024 from Aura through fixed pre-production payments associated with the 2.0% NSR royalty and gold-linked coupon payments associated with the gold-linked royalty-convertible loan.

The Borborema royalty decreases to a 0.5% NSR after 725,000 oz of gold production. Subject to a buyback right of the operator, whereby a 0.5% NSR may be repurchased for $2.5 million after the earlier of 2,250,000 oz of production or 2050.

For further information see Aura's news release dated February 20, 2024 , available under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

Ren Project (1.5% NSR royalty and 3.5% NPI): On September 12, 2023 , Barrick Gold Corporation (" Barrick ") issued a news release that included an update on the embedded growth projects. It disclosed that at Carlin, Ren was highlighted as an expected continued driver of growth with expected increases in resources and a pre-feasibility study targeted by Barrick for 2026. In its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 , Barrick highlighted continued exploration success at the Ren deposit. The step-out surface drilling program intercepted the targeted Corona dike at a depth of approximately 900 meters downhole and returned 4.7 meters at 24.90 g/t Au, which it stated confirmed the continuity of high-grade mineralization and paving the way for underground platform development in the future to convert more material to the west.

For further information see Barrick's news releases dated September 12, 2023 , and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 , available under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

Granite Creek Mine Project (10.0% NPI): On February 7, 2024 , i-80 Gold Corp (" i-80 ") provided a summary of 2023 activities and 2024 exploration and development plans, including ongoing initiatives at the Granite Creek Mine Project. The South Pacific Zone (" SPZ ") is a priority area of development for i-80 and, and they have announced plans to advance a development plan that will include extending a decline in order to provide access to the SPZ allowing it to become part of Granite Creek mine plan in H1-2024. Ewan Downie , CEO of i-80 stated, "The results from our 2023 definition programs demonstrate the potential for the SPZ to be a significant deposit located on strike from one of North America's largest gold mining operations. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the north with the average intercept grade in the northern extension definition program of approximately 15 g/t gold with true widths ranging up to 15 metres."

For further information see i80's news release dated February 7, 2024 , available under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

Cozamin Mine (1.0% NSR over a portion of the mine): On January 24, 2024 , Capstone Copper Corp. (" Capstone ") reported 2023 production and 2024 guidance. Production from Cozamin in 2024 is anticipated by Capstone to be similar to 2023 at 22,000 to 24,000 tonnes of copper on a 100% basis. Operating costs in 2024 are forecasted to be higher than those in 2023 driven by a higher proportion of cut-and-fill mining methods compared to longhole stoping, along with a stronger Mexican peso.

For further information see Capstone's news release dated January 24, 2024 , available under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

Royalty Generation Model Update

Our Royalty Generator Model continues to generate positive results with six new royalties added in the year ended December 31, 2023 . We have generated 39 royalties since the acquisition of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. in 2021 through this model.

We currently have 29 properties subject to land agreements and 7 properties under lease generating land agreement proceeds. The model continues to incur low operating costs with only $0.16 million spent on maintaining the mineral interests in 2023.

Investor Webcast

An investor webcast will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 , starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. Management will be providing an update to interested stakeholders on the Company's 2023 results including key recent catalysts that have been announced on the assets underlying the Company's royalties. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session where participants will be able to ask any questions they may have of management.

To register for the investor webcast, please use the following link: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/Gold-Royalty-Corp-Town-Hall-Forum-Q4

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Gold Royalty website following the presentation.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations to build a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalty and streaming interests that generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Qualified Person

Alastair Still , P.Geo., Director of Technical Services of the Company, is a "qualified person" as such term is defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Notice to Investors

For further information regarding the project updates regarding properties underlying the Company's interests, please refer to the disclosures of the operators thereof, including the news releases referenced herein. Disclosure relating to properties in which Gold Royalty holds royalty or other interests is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of such properties. The Company generally has limited or no access to the properties underlying its interests and is largely dependent on the disclosure of the operators of its interests and other publicly available information. The Company generally has limited or no ability to verify such information. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate.

Unless otherwise indicated, the technical and scientific disclosure contained or referenced in this news release, including any references to mineral resources or mineral reserves, was prepared by the project operators in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101, which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") applicable to domestic issuers. Accordingly, the scientific and technical information contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including but not limited to statements regarding: estimated future total GEOs, Total Revenues and Land Agreement Proceeds, Cash Operating Expenses, expected future cash flows; expectations regarding the operations and/or development of the projects underlying the Company's royalty interests, including the estimates of the operators thereof their timing and ability to achieve production; and expectations regarding the Company's growth and statements regarding the Company's plans and strategies. Such statements can be generally identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and other important factors, including assumptions of management regarding the accuracy of the disclosure of the operators of the projects underlying the Company's projects, their ability to achieve disclosed plans and targets, macroeconomic conditions, commodity prices, and the Company's ability to finance future growth and acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, among others, any inability to any inability of the operators of the properties underlying the Company's royalty interests to execute proposed plans for such properties or to achieved planned development and production estimates and goals, risks related to the operators of the projects in which the Company holds interests, including the successful continuation of operations at such projects by those operators, risks related to exploration, development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any such projects, the influence of macroeconomic developments,  the ability of the Company to carry out its growth plans and other factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 30, 2023 and its other publicly filed documents under its profiles at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures

We have included, in this document, certain performance measures, including: (i) Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share; (ii) GEOs; (iii) Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest; and (iv) Cash Operating Expenses which are each non-IFRS measures. The presentation of such non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently.

  • Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) is calculated by adding land agreement proceeds credited against mineral properties, adding the pre-acquisition royalty revenue received as credited against the Cozamin purchase price and deducting the following from net income: transaction related and non-recurring general administrative expenses (2) , share of (income)/loss and dilution income in associate, impairment, changes in fair value of derivative liabilities, short-term investments and gold-linked loan, loss on loan modification, foreign exchange gain/(loss), other income/(expense) and land agreement proceeds credited against mineral properties. Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) includes recognized deferred tax recovery. Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share, basic and diluted have been determined by dividing the Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) by the weighted average number of common shares for the applicable period. We included this information as management believes that they are useful measures of performance as they adjust for items which are not always reflective of the underlying operating performance of our business and/or are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. The table below provides a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share, basic and diluted for the periods indicated:

(2) Transaction related, and non-recurring general administrative expenses are a supplementary financial measure comprised of operating expenses that are not expected to be incurred on an ongoing basis. During the year ended December 31, 2023, transaction related and non-recurring administrative expenses related primarily to professional fees related to changing our fiscal year-end, tax restructuring following the completion of corporate transactions, establishing a dividend reinvestment and finance programs and select corporate development activities and in the same periods of 2022, related primarily to consulting fees and professional fees associated with corporate transactions.



For three months ended


For the year ended



December
31, 2023


December
31, 2022


December
31, 2023


December
31, 2022

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)


($)


($)


($)


($)

Net loss


(19,360)


(2,204)


(26,756)


(12,709)

Land Agreement Proceeds credited against mineral properties


270


549


1,909


1,844

Pre-acquisition royalty revenue credited against Cozamin purchase price




226


Loan interest


33



33


Transaction related and non-recurring administrative expenses


268


115


967


1,650

Share of (gain)/loss in associate


72


(1)


(172)


152

Dilution gain in associate




(12)


(100)

Impairment of royalties, net of taxes


19,760



19,760


3,018

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(278)


(242)


(4,776)

Change in fair value of gold-linked loan


(172)



(172)


Change in fair value of short-term investments


45


(1,060)


264


51

Change in fair value of embedded derivatives


(30)



(30)


Gain on loan modification




249


(316)

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss


55


42


132


11

Other income


(6)


13


(121)


(79)

Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss)


935


(2,824)


(3,965)


(11,254)

Weighted average number of common shares


145,086,763


143,913,069


144,729,662


136,803,625

Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share, basic and diluted


0.01


(0.02)


(0.03)


(0.08)

  • GEOs

Total GEOs are determined by dividing Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest by the average gold prices for the applicable period:

(in thousands of dollars, except Average Gold Price/oz and GEOs)


Average Gold
Price/oz


Total
Revenue,
Land
Agreement
Proceeds and
Interest


GEOs

For three months ended March 31, 2022


1,877


1,759


937

For three months ended June 30, 2022


1,874


2,024


1,080

For three months ended September 30, 2022


1,729


923


534

For three months ended December 31, 2022


1,731


1,131


653

For year ended December 31, 2022


1,822


5,837


3,204








For three months ended March 31, 2023


1,889


1,970


1,043

For three months ended June 30, 2023


1,978


557


282

For three months ended September 30, 2023


1,927


1,370


711

For three months ended December 31, 2023


1,977


1,318


667

For year ended December 31, 2023


1,929


5,215


2,703

  • Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest

Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest are determined by adding land agreement proceeds credited against mineral properties, the pre-acquisition royalty revenue credited against Cozamin purchase price to total revenue and the gold-linked loan interest. We have included this information as management believes certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance in comparison to other Gold Royalty companies in the precious metal mining industry. Below is a reconciliation of our Total Revenue, Land Agreement Proceeds and Interest to total revenue for the three and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively:



For three months ended


For the year ended



December
31, 2023


December
31, 2022


December
31, 2023


December
31, 2022

(in thousands of dollars)


($)


($)


($)


($)

Royalty


758


435


1,964


3,037

Pre-acquisition royalty revenue credited against Cozamin purchase price




226


Advance minimum royalty and pre-production royalty


137


48


646


492

Land agreement proceeds


391


648


2,347


2,308

Loan interest


33



33


Total revenue and land agreement proceeds


1,319


1,131


5,216


5,837

Land agreement proceeds credited against mineral properties


(270)


(549)


(1,909)


(1,844)

Pre-acquisition royalty revenue credited against Cozamin purchase price




(226)


Loan interest


(33)



(33)


Revenue


1,016


582


3,048


3,993

  • Cash Operating Expenses

Cash Operating Expenses are determined by adding the impact of non-cash expenses, revenue, other income and tax expenses or recovery to net loss. We have included this information as management believes certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance in comparison to other Gold Royalty companies in the precious metal mining industry. The table below provides a reconciliation of net loss to Cash Operating Expenses.



For three months ended


For the year ended



December
31, 2023


December
31, 2022


December
31, 2023


December
31, 2022

(in thousands of dollars)


($)


($)


($)


($)

Net loss


(19,360)


(2,204)


(26,756)


(12,709)

Revenue


(1,016)


(582)


(3,048)


(3,993)

Other income


(6)


13


(121)


(79)

Depletion


249


216


943


1,685

Depreciation


20


29


70


92

Share-based compensation


536


1,078


2,806


3,323

Share of (gain)/loss in associate


72


(1)


(172)


152

Dilution gain in associate




(12)


(100)

Impairment of royalties


22,379



22,379


3,821

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(278)


(242)


(4,776)

Change in fair value of gold-linked loan


(172)




(172)


51

Change in fair value of short-term investments


45


(1,060)


264


Change in fair value of embedded derivatives


(30)



(30)


Loss on loan modification




249


(316)

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss


55


(1)


132


(32)

Interest expense


814


285


1,839


918

Tax recovery (expenses)


(5,603)


(435)


(6,133)


(617)

Cash Operating Expenses


(2,017)


(2,940)


(8,004)


(12,580)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-reports-2023-financial-and-operating-results-and-forecasts-approximate-100-growth-in-revenue-in-2024-driven-by-cornerstone-royalties-entering-production-302101900.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/28/c6875.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty to Release 2023 Full Year Results on March 28, 2024

Gold Royalty to Release 2023 Full Year Results on March 28, 2024

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) will release its financial and operating results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2023 on Thursday, March 28, 2024 .

Gold Royalty Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Gold Royalty Corp.)

An investor webcast will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. Management will be providing an update to interested stakeholders on the Company's 2023 results including key recent catalysts that have been announced on the assets underlying the Company's royalties. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session where participants will be able to ask any questions they may have of management.

To register for the investor webcast, please use the following link: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/Gold-Royalty-Corp-Town-Hall-Forum-Q4

Reminder of Warrants Expiration

The Company today issued a reminder to holders of the outstanding warrants to purchase common stock of Gold Royalty, that the warrants will expire on Monday, March 11, 2024 .

The NYSE has notified the Company that it will suspend trading in the warrants after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 so that all trades can be settled by Monday, March 11, 2024 . As of December 31, 2023 , there were approximately 10.35 million warrants outstanding. The warrants have an exercise price of $7.50 per share.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-to-release-2023-full-year-results-on-march-28-2024-302070128.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/23/c4994.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top Gold Stocks for 2024

Top Gold Stocks for 2024

(NewsDirect)

Investing in gold stocks can often be considered a strategic move for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and hedge against economic uncertainties. As global markets navigate volatile times, the allure of gold as a safe-haven asset remains robust, fueling interest in companies that explore, develop, and produce this precious metal.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Secured Loan Terms

NV Gold Announces Secured Loan Terms

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that that it has entered into (i) a secured loan agreement with John Watson (the "Lender") pursuant to which the Lender provided a loan to the Company in the principal amount of US$50,000 (the "Secured Loan") and (ii) a share pledge agreement with the Lender, which secures an aggregate principal amount of US$400,000 in loans provided to the Company by the Lender to date, as described herein

The Company previously entered into loan agreements with the Lender on June 26, 2023, July 10, 2023, September 18, 2023 and January 22, 2024, pursuant to which the Lender provided the Company with loans in the aggregate principal amount of US$350,000 (the "Prior Loans" and together with the Secured Loan, the "Loans").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand .

  • Preliminary results confirm the Pactolus system extends south for 550 meters along strike and is well mineralized on surface.
  • The Company is analyzing the results to better understand the plunge and tenor of the ore shoots at this early stage of exploration.
  • The Company has developed multiple new high-grade targets at past producing mines in the Murray Creek area for drill testing in Q2/2024.

Pactolus

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Oversubscribed Final Tranche Of Equity Unit Offering Raising Over $867,000

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Oversubscribed Final Tranche Of Equity Unit Offering Raising Over $867,000

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC April 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed its final round of capital raising efforts, announcing that that the previously initiated non-brokered Private Placement of Equity Units was met with overwhelming investor interest, resulting in an oversubscription.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2024 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2024 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for March 2024.

March 2024 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the final two holes of the 2023 drill program. The 2023 drill results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE"), which is anticipated to be released later this quarter.

Freegold Ventures Limited (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The drilling conducted in 2023 successfully demonstrated the potential for immediate expansion towards the west, with potentially higher grades. It is important to note that the Golden Summit already has a significant gold resource. However, the potential for higher grades at shallower depths to the immediate west is substantial and could significantly alter the overall project economics. Therefore, we are confident that targeting shallower, higher-grade mineralization before undertaking economic studies will unlock even greater value in this project. Drilling is expected to commence shortly.

Hole GS2337 was drilled at an azimuth of 315 o to cross the Tolovana Vein swarm extensions to the southwest. The hole successfully intersected various zones of higher-grade mineralization.

HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH

(M)

FROM

(M)

TO

(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU

G/T

GS2336

360

-55

831.3

15.9

31.1

15.2

0.52





166.1

218.5

52.4

0.59





257.7

677.3

419.6

0.86

including




308.2

327.7

19.5

4.26

including




308.2

311.2

3

25.3

including




483.1

504.7

21.6

1.09

including




521.8

558.4

36.6

2.86

including




521.8

524.9

3.1

28.8

including




655.9

677.3

21.4

0.75





708.7

726

17.3

0.86





758.2

772.4

14.2

1.43

GS2337

315

-50

784.3

260

704

444

0.85

including




341

354.7

13.7

1.21

including




367.8

443

75.2

1.31

including




367.8

369

1.2

20.2

including




506

517

11

2.27

including




552.1

575

22.9

0.94

including




668

704

36

2.01

including




668

671

3

13.45

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization

The Tolovana vein swam lies within the three clear and immediate extensional geochemical trends identified: two south-southwest flanking trends and a clear east-west trend. The 2024 drill program will focus on exploring these identified trends.

2023 Drilling Demonstrated:

  • The potential to further expand the resource along strike to the west within a 1.5-kilometre-long gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly with the potential to increase the overall resource grade at shallower depths;
  • Defined boundaries of the existing resource and;
  • Demonstrated the potential for the Saddle Zone to host additional gold and silver mineralization.

Metallurgical work remains ongoing, and further metallurgical test work will be completed during the 2024 program to enhance the Golden Summit Project's overall economics.

A plan map showing the locations of the reported holes and the Section for GS2337 can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs2337-section.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs-plan-04172024.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo. – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c6186.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Private Placement

Nexus Gold Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

