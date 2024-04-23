Element79 Gold Corp Reports Additional Assay Results Reinforcing Lucero Project's Momentum

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Cardiex Limited

CDX:AU

CVD Equipment Corporation

CVV:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Element 79 Gold

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Additional Assay Results Reinforcing Lucero Project's Momentum

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79" , the "Company ”) reports additional results from the most recent underground and surface sampling of its flagship Lucero property.

These geochemical assays of exploration samples continue to support the immense potential housed within Element 79’s crown jewel.

“The data obtained is not just promising; it's the cornerstone upon which our future endeavors will be built,” said James Tworek, CEO of Element 79. “These recent results coupled with historical data represent the bedrock upon which we are advancing our Lucero project.”

Among a total of 97 samples were sent for assays, 56 of which returned greater than 0.1 g/t gold (up to 8.55 g/t gold and 523 g/t silver ) which are shown in Table 1. Several samples also were also rich in base metals (up to 23.7% lead and 9.9% zinc ), all of which underscores the richness of our project further supporting the Company’s belief a robust resource base can be delineated.

Figure 1. Fall 2023 Sample locations (yellow stars), mapped workings (crosses), with selected Samples highlighted.

Table 1. Samples returning >0.1 g/t gold from the fall 2023 sampling program, C (channel sample), G (grab sample), S (surface), U (underground).

Sampel

Type

Origin

WGS84 Z18S Easting

WGS84 Z18S Northing

length

(m)

Au

g/t

Ag

g/t

Cu

%

Pb

%

Zn

%

2101

C

S

803,491

8,296,553

0.80

0.30

1.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

2103

C

S

803,493

8,296,666

1.00

0.53

8.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

2104

C

S

803,658

8,296,620

0.30

0.15

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

2108

C

S

803,700

8,296,468

0.60

0.12

1.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

2109

C

S

803,700

8,296,469

0.50

0.30

6.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

2113

C

S

803,730

8,296,446

1.00

0.25

40.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

2117

C

S

803,481

8,296,736

1.10

0.12

3.8

0.0

0.1

0.0

2119

C

S

803,457

8,296,803

0.50

0.58

2.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

2120

C

S

803,456

8,296,803

0.60

1.57

9.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

2123

C

S

803,399

8,296,787

0.50

2.77

9.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

2124

C

S

803,399

8,296,788

0.80

0.27

5.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

2125

C

S

803,298

8,297,044

0.35

1.70

57.7

0.0

0.1

0.1

2126

C

S

803,298

8,297,043

0.60

6.22

33.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

2127

C

S

803,189

8,297,146

0.35

5.01

138.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

2128

C

S

803,303

8,296,978

0.80

0.27

17.4

0.0

0.1

0.1

2129

C

S

803,257

8,297,133

0.40

1.75

84.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

2130

C

S

803,256

8,297,133

0.85

0.65

42.6

0.0

0.0

0.1

2134

C

S

803,594

8,297,072

0.60

0.18

26.2

0.0

0.4

0.1

2139

G

U

801,951

8,294,338

N/A

6.96

81.4

0.1

0.4

0.8

2140

G

U

801,929

8,294,348

N/A

1.06

23.1

0.0

0.7

1.2

2141

C

U

801,882

8,294,362

0.30

0.12

5.5

0.0

0.0

0.1

2143

C

U

801,832

8,294,389

0.30

0.90

29.1

0.0

0.1

0.3

2145

G

U

801,809

8,294,390

N/A

8.55

523.0

0.0

0.4

0.2

2149

C

U

801,824

8,294,392

0.45

6.19

97.0

0.1

0.4

0.4

2150

C

U

802,276

8,293,072

0.90

0.14

40.1

0.1

2.1

1.3

2152

C

U

802,297

8,293,075

0.30

2.11

48.5

0.0

1.6

3.6

2154

C

U

802,297

8,293,075

0.50

0.11

6.3

0.0

0.3

0.8

2156

C

U

802,374

8,293,117

0.90

0.18

6.6

0.1

0.2

0.4

2157

C

U

802,382

8,293,119

1.50

0.16

13.7

0.1

0.3

2.2

2159

C

U

802,412

8,293,119

0.40

0.16

22.7

0.0

2.7

1.6

2160

C

U

802,439

8,293,126

0.80

0.10

34.1

0.2

2.3

2.7

2162

G

U

802,498

8,293,150

N/A

0.60

5.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

2163

C

U

802,520

8,293,161

0.65

0.24

7.2

0.0

0.5

1.0

2165

C

U

802,542

8,293,167

0.30

0.11

2.9

0.0

0.2

0.2

2166

C

U

802,596

8,293,176

0.55

0.29

2.4

0.0

0.1

0.2

2167

C

U

802,595

8,293,175

0.60

0.20

23.5

0.0

2.9

2.2

2169

C

U

802,327

8,293,090

0.55

0.27

4.3

0.0

0.0

0.1

2171

C

U

802,327

8,293,091

0.50

0.43

29.4

0.0

0.6

0.7

2173

C

U

802,367

8,293,108

0.45

0.37

14.7

0.0

0.6

0.3

2175

C

U

802,385

8,293,111

0.90

0.32

69.0

0.6

3.8

2.6

2176

C

U

802,405

8,293,113

0.35

1.22

60.8

0.2

3.7

2.7

2178

C

U

802,424

8,293,116

0.55

0.17

5.8

0.0

0.2

0.3

2179

C

U

802,424

8,293,115

0.40

0.49

210.0

0.3

23.7

9.9

2181

C

U

802,424

8,293,115

0.70

0.16

35.3

0.1

0.1

1.0

2182

C

U

802,453

8,293,126

0.75

0.17

7.8

0.0

0.2

0.2

2183

C

U

802,510

8,293,155

0.80

0.25

6.6

0.0

0.2

0.5

2184

C

U

802,509

8,293,156

0.50

0.65

30.5

0.1

1.8

6.1

2185

C

U

802,629

8,293,181

0.40

0.12

5.7

0.1

0.1

0.3

2187

C

U

802,676

8,293,176

0.55

0.54

10.6

0.0

0.4

0.8

2188

C

U

802,676

8,293,176

0.35

0.27

15.9

0.1

1.6

0.6

2189

C

U

802,331

8,293,090

2.00

0.40

12.9

0.0

0.5

0.3

2200

C

U

802,361

8,293,107

0.40

0.19

3.3

0.0

0.3

0.4

2202

C

U

802,371

8,293,108

0.70

0.12

5.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

2203

C

U

802,371

8,293,107

0.65

0.11

9.1

0.0

0.9

0.2

2206

C

U

802,375

8,293,108

1.60

0.16

2.4

0.0

0.1

0.2

2209

C

U

802,383

8,293,111

0.30

0.13

23.0

0.1

0.6

0.8

All Samples were sent for To CERTIMIN S.A. Laboratories, Lima, Peru for analysis. Standards and duplicates were inserted every 10 th samples.

Recent data from assay results is pivotal for Element 79. Firstly, it will serve as the foundation for the Company’s resource development and future mine planning. These reports are both essential steps the mine evaluation process and highlights crucial milestones in demonstrating the project's viability.

Secondly, this data will inform the direction of the Company’s upcoming 2024 drill program, which will be guided by a 3D modelling of both geology and historic mine workings, designed to maximize efficiency and accuracy. The 3D model will harness the comprehensive dataset that has been amassed, including historic data compilation from the past-producing era leading up to 2005, current surface and underground geochemistry, review and channel sampling of underground workings, mapping (both underground and surface), geophysical surveys, as well as cross-sectional and longitudinal interpretations.

Tworek continues: “This data helps to prove from a methodical and unbiased perspective where both the ore “is” as much as where the ore “isn’t”. When modelled in conjunction with past sampling data and historical production data, this proves that the current underground addits and open veins as well as their surface level expressions are strong economically, where future exploration and drilling campaigns will highlight where we will focus for ore extraction.“

As the Element79 team moves forward, its confidence is both in the skill and experience of its team as well as the continued positive results its work programs have yielded. The Company’s mission is to maximize shareholder value through continued development of the Lucero project, by bringing it back into commercial production, in a safe, ethical, sustainable and profitable fashion.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Director of Element79 Gold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024. The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) (see 43-101 technical report titled: Amended Technical Report on the Maverick Springs Project, Nevada, USA, by Allan Armitage, PhD., P.Geo, and Rohan Millar, B.Sc. P.Geo., dated October 7, 2022, available on SEDAR) and anticipates completing this sale on or before July 21, 2024.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79gold.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksotc stocksfwb stocksgold stocksgold explorationcse:elemgold investingGold Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Oversubscribed Final Tranche Of Equity Unit Offering Raising Over $867,000

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Oversubscribed Final Tranche Of Equity Unit Offering Raising Over $867,000

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC April 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed its final round of capital raising efforts, announcing that that the previously initiated non-brokered Private Placement of Equity Units was met with overwhelming investor interest, resulting in an oversubscription.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, B.C., April 8, 2024 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp - ("Element79" or the "Company") (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) announces that it has reached agreement with Condor Resources Inc. (TSXV:CN, "Condor") to revise the payment terms on a payment due March 31, 2024 of US$375,000 with respect to the Lucero project. Element79 are the owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Today

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Today

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - April 3, 2024 - "Element79 Gold Corp" ( OTC:ELMGF ) ( CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS0, a mining company focused on the exploration for and production of gold and silver (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 3, 2024

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 - Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) Further to the Corporation's previous Financings announcement, Element79 is pleased to announce the successful completion of its second tranche of its placement for an addition $300,075 of funding through its Non-Brokered Private placement.  This second tranche of closing will see the Company issue a total of 1,304,674 Units for this tranche. The second tranche of the placement was largely subscribed to by a strategic investor who recognizes the long-term value and potential of the Company. This investor brings not only capital but also invaluable expertise and connections within the sector which will accelerate the Company's corporate development.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp -- Extensive Channel Sampling and Mapping Reveal Promising Exploration Horizons on Lucero Property

Element79 Gold Corp -- Extensive Channel Sampling and Mapping Reveal Promising Exploration Horizons on Lucero Property

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – March 2024

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Indicator Minerals in Gold Exploration (Updated 2024)

Indicator Minerals in Gold Exploration (Updated 2024)

Indicator minerals, also known as pathfinder minerals, are used by those engaged in mineral exploration to effectively narrow down the search area for many different types of ore deposits.

When found as grains in sediments and/or rocks, these minerals give clues as to the presence and location of specific types of mineralization. They tend to be used in the search for gold, copper, nickel, tungsten, diamond and platinum-group metals deposits.

In indicator mineral-based exploration programs, sediments and rocks are either geochemically tested or visually inspected for clues about the distance and direction of their source. When it comes to visual inspection, rocks are examined for certain grain morphologies and surface textures in order to obtain information about transport distance and bedrock source.

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Inc. Proposes to Extend Warrant Expiry Date

Rio Silver Inc. Proposes to Extend Warrant Expiry Date

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services as defined by TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") policies. The engagement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Auld Creek Project Announcement Clarification

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) refers to the announcement dated 15 April 2024 titled “Bonanza East 12.4m @ 33.4 g/t AuEq, including 6m @ 53.4 g/t AuEq” and Mineral Resource Estimate as released on 21 August 2023 (Announcements).

Keep reading...Show less
Jordan Roy-Byrne, gold bars.

Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold Hyperbole is Real, Price Setup "Super Bullish"

Gold has pulled back from its recent all-time high of more than US$2,400 per ounce, but remains elevated.

How high could the yellow metal rise in the longer term? Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jordan Roy-Byrne, CMT, MFTA, editor and publisher of the Daily Gold, shared his thoughts on where it may be headed in 2024 and beyond.

"We are in the real sweet spot for what is the biggest breakout for gold in the last 50 years," he said during the interview. "This is the time where a lot of the hyperbolic statements that people like me make, and have been making for the last three or four years — this is the time where it's really ripe for those things to actually play out."

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Element79 Gold Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Ionicre Raises $5.5 Million in a Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Operational and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Nanalysis Scientific Corp./

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Ionicre Raises $5.5 Million in a Placement

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Operational and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Announces Completion of Inaugural Diamond Drilling Program at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

Precious Metals Investing

GOLD ROYALTY FORGES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH TAURUS MINING ROYALTY FUND

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada; Dr. Elizabeth Turner Joins Advisory Board

×