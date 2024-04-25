Brunswick Exploration Drills 58.1 Meters at 1.59% Li2O Starting From Surface at Mirage

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Cardiex Limited

CDX:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Brunswick Exploration Drills 58.1 Meters at 1.59% Li2O Starting From Surface at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Drills 58.1 Meters at 1.59% Li2O Starting From Surface at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first assays from the Mirage winter drilling campaign where it drilled an additional thirty-five holes. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide, well mineralized intervals on the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity where it remains open in all directions.

Highlights include:

  • Best interval to date at Mirage with 1.59% Li2O over 58.1 meters in drill hole MR-23-49 starting at surface and which extends the flat dipping MR-6 dyke a further 80 meters to the south. Importantly, MR-6 remains open to all directions.
  • Evidence of significant dyke stacking with an intercept of 1.71% Li2O over 31.6 meters, including 14.0 meters at 2.32% Li2O in drill hole MR-23-60 at a vertical depth of 60 meters, located 300 meters east from MR-6.
  • Several other significant near surface intercepts in drill MR-24-60 including 1.03% Li2O over 18.4 meters at a vertical depth of 11 meters, and 0.93% Li2O over 12 meters. To date, four major dykes have been intercepted in this hole and all remain open in every direction.
  • A total of 35 drill holes prioritizing near surface mineralization were completed during the winter and assays are pending for a further 32 drill holes.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "The winter drilling reaffirms once more Mirage's position as one of the most exciting lithium discoveries in Quebec. Building upon the last discovery from our previous campaign in 2023, the MR-6 dyke has proven to be an extremely prospective exploration target with significant potential as it remains open in all directions. On the basis of current and expected results from our winter campaign, we have immediately started preparations and planning for a summer drilling campaign at Mirage. Combined with our extensive grassroot exploration across Canada and Greenland, the forthcoming summer promises to be milestone-rich for Brunswick Exploration shareholders."

Figure 1 : Surface Map of the Mirage Project and Drill Holes Completed to Date

Surface Map of the Mirage Project and Drill Holes Completed to Date

Table 1 : Highlights from 2024 Winter Drilling Program Mentioned in this Release

Highlights from 2024 Winter Drilling Program Mentioned in this Release

Figure 2 : Central Zone of the Mirage Project

Central Zone of the Mirage Project

Mirage Project Drilling Overview

The Mirage Project comprises 427 claims located roughly 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Highway in Quebec's James Bay region and 34 km northeast of Winsome Resources' Adina Project. On the project, a spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulder field extends over 3.0 kilometers in a northeast direction and several dozen well-mineralized pegmatite outcrops have been observed along a 2.5 kilometers-long trend further to the northeast. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions (See August 21, 2023 press release).

The Central Zone sits on a synformal fold hinge axis, oriented east-northeast, where multiple wide high grade pegmatite dyke were intercepted predominantly in MR-3 and MR-6. The sub-horizontal and near-surface MR-6 dyke appears to become thicker to the southwest (see Figure 3). However, the width and strike extent remain to be fully tested with true thicknesses varying between 75% and 95%. Further drill holes will be released from MR-6 and it is expected to be a core part of future drilling campaigns at Mirage. The MR-3 dyke, located 350 meters southeast of MR-6 in the Central Zone also demonstrates significant apparent thicknesses of up to 50.6 meters at 1.06% Li2O (See December 4, 2023 press release) with a moderate dip at around 50 degrees towards the south with true thickness estimated at 95% in all reported holes. MR-3 is oriented NE and reaches the surface where it can be traced continuously for more than 400 meters with continuous thickness in excess of 40 meters.

The new discoveries in MR-24-60 (see Figure 4) also significantly extend the potential in the Central Zone another 300 meters to the northeast of MR-6. This area has seen very little exploration with only a single hole drilled to date and all pegmatites, including the four sizeable ones, remain open in all directions. These four pegmatites are near surface and demonstrate similar mineralogy to MR-6.

Figure 3 : Cross Sections Along Hole MR-24-49

Cross Sections Along Hole MR-24-49

Figure 4 : Cross Sections Along Hole MR-24-60

Cross Sections Along Hole MR-24-60

The North Zone is located on the north limb of the folding, where the MR-1 dyke likely dips to the north and returned bonanza grade intervals of 24.5 m at 2.18% Li2O and 25.8 m at 2.57% Li2O (See December 4, 2023 press release). Located 500m northeast, MR-24-57 significantly extends the exploration potential in the North Zone with the discovery of a new dyke that returned 0.84% Li2O over 6.5 meters (see above) where it remains open in all directions.

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and contractors. The drill core was transported by helicopter and by truck from the drill platform to the core logging facility in Val-d'Or. Each core was then logged, photographed, tagged, and split by diamond saw before being sampled. All pegmatite intervals were sampled at approximately 1m intervals to ensure representativity. Samples were bagged; duplicated on one-quarter core splits; blanks and certified reference materials for lithium were inserted every 20 samples. Samples were bagged and groups of samples were placed in larger bags, sealed with numbered tags, in order to maintain a chain of custody. The sample bags were transported from the BRW contractor facility to the ALS laboratory in Val-d'Or. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by ALS by ICP-AES according to the ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab and all inserted standard and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated based on a lower cutoff grade of 0.3% Li2O, with maximum internal dilution of 5 meter. Host basalts adjacent to the dykes may grade up to 0.3% Li2O but were excluded from the reported intersections.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@brwexplo.ca )

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2049428-4df6-4a81-837b-3ff40406eefd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c51def17-11b8-44e2-8ea7-6fe7d2eab80b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/692163a3-c5b7-478d-912d-ac851c1e34b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55e97730-48da-43d7-b243-e95e275ed56d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0739e825-0aa9-45f1-8d8b-c1732195fd6e


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationBRW:TCMTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Signs Right to Repurchases 0.5% NSR on Select Claims at Mirage

Brunswick Signs Right to Repurchases 0.5% NSR on Select Claims at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it signed an agreement with Sirios Resources (" Sirios ") to repurchase an existing 0.5% NSR on certain claims within the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are excitedly looking forward to the approaching release of the first wave of results from our Winter 2024 campaign at Mirage as these results will continue to demonstrate the growing exploration prospectivity at Mirage. In the interim, we have been actively working in consolidating the region and improving the economic potential of the project through various opportunities including this royalty repurchase and the transaction announced today further cements Mirage as one of the leading lithium projects in our portfolio."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirios grants Brunswick right to purchase a royalty on select claims of the Mirage Property

Sirios grants Brunswick right to purchase a royalty on select claims of the Mirage Property

The directors of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios") are pleased to announce that Sirios has signed an agreement with Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick") granting it the right to purchase a 0.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") held by Sirios on 8 claims that are part of Brunswick Exploration's Mirage lithium property located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay (ref. : 29082023 Press Release ).

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Brunswick shall:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Expands Its Exceptional Grassroot Portfolio Across Quebec, Canada and Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Expands Its Exceptional Grassroot Portfolio Across Quebec, Canada and Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its aggressive and innovative grassroot exploration campaign which led to three new discoveries including the flagship Mirage Project, it has expanded its portfolio of targets and map-staked over 215 outcropping, mapped andor interpreted, untested S-type pegmatites, measuring between 500 and 8,800 metres in strike length. These new targets are located in areas that have seen minimal or no current lithium exploration in Quebec, Labrador and, for the first time, Greenland. The newly acquired pegmatites were identified following extensive compilation work by BRW and most are located near existing roads, power infrastructure andor tidal water.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has begun construction of a winter road for a drilling campaign at the Elrond project, located in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Region of Quebec. This maiden drilling campaign will begin in March and will test the Arwen spodumene-bearing pegmatite that was discovered during prospecting last September by the BRW team. The Arwen showing and the Elrond property have never been drilled.

The Arwen pegmatite is exposed over a surface area measuring approximately 250 meters by 100 meters, dipping shallowly to the north. The outcrop is well mineralized and three representative grab samples returned values between 1 and 3% Li 2 O. The pegmatite remains open in all directions (see press release dated October 3 rd , 2023). Previous to drilling activities, a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey was flown in the fall of 2023 and suggests that the Arwen showing is emplaced in a favorable structural corridor that is 4km long and 500m wide. The target area is proximal to infrastructure, located approximately 12km from the Billy-Diamond Highway and drilling activities will be ground supported via a winter road.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started a Phase II drilling campaign at the Mirage project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The winter drill program is targeting extensions of known pegmatite dykes (MR-1 to MR-6) and new prospective outcrops that have yet to be drill-tested. The campaign will operate from a new BRW exploration camp located along the Trans-Taïga Road.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "This will be an exciting 2024 start for BRW as we immediately commence a significant drill program at Mirage. The drilling campaign will aggressively target known dykes with wide step backs and deeper holes. It is our intention to rapidly demonstrate the potential to build tonnage at Mirage, especially in the higher-grade dykes. Brunswick Exploration is well-financed and ready to execute its 2024 exploration program across Mirage, its latest discoveries at Elrond and Anatacau as well as the rest of its prospective portfolio."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that the Company and its exploration team have been awarded the prestigious 2023 Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award for the spodumene discovery at its Victory Project in Ontario, Canada.

The award, presented by the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA), annually recognizes an exceptional discovery in Northwestern Ontario during the previous calendar year. It was presented on April 24 to Beyond Lithium and its exploration team at the annual awards banquet hosted during the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Past recipients of this prestigious award include Great Bear Resources Inc., Frontier Lithium Inc. and Delta Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 winter drilling program at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The 2024 drilling program was designed to test for continuity of uranium mineralization first discovered in 1979 by Eldorado Nuclear and by ALX in 2015. Five holes totaling 849.44 metres were completed. Four of the five holes intersected uranium mineralization at or near the unconformity, based upon hand-held scintillometer readings on drill core, downhole gamma probe results, and visual observation of uranium minerals by ALX's geological team. Mineralization found in the 2024 drilling was intersected in two areas located 500 metres apart within a target area that ALX defined in late 2023 by carrying out a high-resolution magnetic survey and a Soil Gas Hydrocarbon ("SGH") survey (see ALX news release dated January 23, 2024).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive results from the twelfth exploration hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . Brine samples collected over a 165 metre interval of RW-DDH-012 ranged from 322 to 371 mgl lithium.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"Our ongoing drilling continues to evaluate the Rinconcita II concession that extends from our original claims, eastwards over the salt flat towards the neighboring Rio Tinto concessions. Our twelfth hole demonstrates a long interval of impressive lithium values in porous host lithologies. Thus far, our drilling at Rincon West demonstrates a continuous aquifer of concentrated lithium brines over an extensive basin." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The results including sampling method, the sample interval data, and the brine analyses for RW-DDH-012 are shown in Table 1. Drill collar information is presented in Table 2. An extensive selection of core samples has been sent to an independent laboratory for brine recovery testing; results are pending.

The Rincon West Project covers 5198.8 hectares of the salar basin, consisting of three property blocks adjacent to Rio Tinto's Rincon Project. Drill hole RW-DDH-012 represents the third exploration hole of the 6-hole program planned for the Rinconcita II property, announced in the Company's October 19, 2023 News Release. The Company is currently completing the access to the next drill platform (RW-DDH-013), representing a further 1000 m step towards the northeast corner of the property block.

Figure 1 presents a map of the western (main) block of the Rincon West project showing the positions of the twelve completed exploration holes (see News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 , January 26, 2023 , April 24, 2023 , May 31, 2023 and January 22, 2024 ). The drill locations are overlain on the conductive zones (shaded yellow) delineated by two geophysics campaigns (see News Releases dated May 2, 2022 and October 19, 2023 ).

Table 1: Interval data and results of brine analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill hole RW-DDH-01 2*

Sample Interval (m)

Sample
Method

Li

K

Mg

Density

From

To

Thickness

(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

RW-DDH-012






48.5

51.5

3.0

Single packer

337

6284

3062

1.201

54.5

57.5

3.0

Single packer

345

6667

3116

1.204

60.5

63.5

3.0

Single packer

355

6884

3143

1.207

66.5

69.5

3.0

Single packer

365

7230

3169

1.212

78.5

81.5

3.0

Single packer

363

7210

3208

1.216

96.5

99.5

3.0

Single packer

329

7087

2764

1.218

102.5

105.5

3.0

Single packer

339

7262

2867

1.218

108.5

111.5

3.0

Single packer

356

7483

3034

1.216

120.5

123.5

3.0

Single packer

347

7202

2971

1.215

126.5

129.5

3.0

Single packer

366

7260

3184

1.212

132.5

135.5

3.0

Single packer

352

7152

3067

1.213

138.5

141.5

3.0

Single packer

371

7451

3298

1.214

144.5

147.5

3.0

Single packer

356

7192

3157

1.216

156.5

159.5

3.0

Single packer

345

7054

3091

1.219

162.5

165.5

3.0

Single packer

335

6858

2998

1.219

168.5

171.5

3.0

Single packer

315

6679

2827

1.22

174.5

177.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6696

2893

1.219

180.5

183.5

3.0

Single packer

327

6694

2914

1.218

186.5

189.5

3.0

Single packer

323

6685

2874

1.217

192.5

195.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6744

2897

1.218

198.5

201.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6718

2860

1.217

204.5

207.5

3.0

Single packer

322

6697

2827

1.217

210.5

213.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6717

2834

1.217

*The drill hole was inclined vertically; the brine hosting strata are believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Drilling Methodology

RW-DDH-012 was executed with HQ-diameter diamond drilling, permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and the recovery of brine samples where possible.

Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists.

Table 2: Collar and maximum depth information for RW-DDH-012

Hole ID

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth


UTM Zone 19S (WGS84)

(m)

(deg.)

(deg.)

(m)

RW-DDH-012

684144

7337989

3722

n/a

90

339.0

LIT's preferred method for brine sampling deploys a 'single packer' sampling unit during drilling. The packer sampling method allows the recovery of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the top and bottom of the interval. For single packer sampling, an inflatable seal closes the top of the interval; the lower limit of drilling represents the bottom of the interval.

Geophysical profiling and lining the hole with 2" diameter PVC filters have been completed. All core samples recovered in drilling were retained for geologic logging.

Observations regarding RW-DDH-012

RW-DDH-012 extends drilling eastwards from previous holes over the Rincon salt flat. The hole was completed to 339.5 m depth and a total 23 brine samples extracted using the single packer method were submitted for analysis.

Samples collected between 48.5 m depth and 213.5 m depth (the deepest sample) ranged from 322 to 371 mg/l lithium. Over this 165 m interval, 23 single packer brine samples were collected from discrete 3 m intervals, totalling 69.0 m of sampling, which represents 41.8% of the total interval.

From surface to 20 m depth, gravels with a sandy-clayey matrix were drilled. Dacite was recovered from 20.0 to 22.9 m , whereupon the drill crossed coarse gray-brown sand, to 52.3 m . Fine black sands were then sampled to 106.5 m depth, followed by reddish clayey sand to 122 m . The drill sampled fine black sands to 129.5, followed by coarse red sand to 135.5 m , then medium brown sand to 144.5 m . Breccia with grey sandy matrix was crossed to 151.0, with clasts of andesite and other compositions. Fine reddish and gray sands were then drilled to 177.4 m , where sulphates were encountered, extending to 178.2 m . Brown, medium-grained sand was then drilled to 180.5, followed by breccia to 185.5 m . Between 185.5 m and 201.4 m , the drill sampled andesitic porphyry with veinlets. From 201.4 to 339.5 m , the drill sampled a sequence of volcanic units (porphyries, breccias and ignimbrites, among others) characterised by the presence of fractures and carbonate or quartz veinlets. Brine sampling in these relatively competent basement units proved unproductive below the initial weathered zone.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2017 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2017 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density.

The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequences. For hole RW-DDH-012 the lot contained one blank and two duplicate samples, which all reported within the acceptable range. Single low-grade, medium-grade and high-grade reference standard samples (3 standards in total) were included within the submitted sample suite. The low-grade reference standard analysed higher than 3 standard deviations (SD) of best value, with 8.6 relative percent difference (RPD); the medium-grade reference standard analysed below 3 SD of best value, with 4.9 RPD; the high-grade reference standard analysed below 3 SD of the best value; with 2.9 RPD.

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is the Principal of Atacama Water Consultants, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property. The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the state of financial markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to meet its working capital needs; fluctuations in metal prices; operations in foreign countries and the compliance with foreign laws; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to obtain or delays in obtaining necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; labour disputes and other risks generally in the mining industry. There may be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-announces-positive-lithium-values-in-the-12th-exploration-well-at-the-rincon-west-project-302125564.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/24/c3920.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or Company) reports that the Feasibility Study on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project), in Nevada, USA under the direction of Wood PLC and Global Resource Engineering Ltd., is currently under review by the Qualified Persons, and the Company anticipates its announcement imminently.

Century Lithium Provides Update on the Feasibility Study (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

To date, the Company's Feasibility Study team has revised and updated estimates for a phased production approach at the Project. These revisions also included assessment and evaluation of the economic benefit of sales of the surplus sodium hydroxide produced by the chlor-alkali plant.

The Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada is now in its third year of testing the processing of lithium-bearing claystone from the Project. All data collected has been essential to the Feasibility Study. Century Lithium continues to work toward permitting the Project including the collection of baseline data collection for biology, surface and groundwater hydrology, and social impacts. Earlier this year, baseline reports were submitted by the Company's consultants and were accepted by the appropriate government agencies. Multiple reports have been completed which will aide in the preparation of a Plan of Operations to initiate the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-provides-update-on-the-feasibility-study-302121633.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/19/c7578.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated April 11, 2024 to acquire 100% interest in four claim groupings in the Sept Iles region of Quebec. These claims are being optioned from GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchangesand GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US). Under terms of the agreement Victory will pay to Globex $400,000 in cash and 1,500,000 Victory shares over 3 years. In addition, Victory commits to execute a work program of a minimum of $3,000,000 on the claims over a 4-year period

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Announces Private Placements

Victory Announces Private Placements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR6) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces today that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 by the issuance of 10,000,000 units at $0.05, each unit consisting of one share and one half a warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to additional share for 2 years at a price of $0.10

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

Related News

Gold Investing

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

manganese investing

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Grants Options

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Annual 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Copper Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, DC April 29 - 30, 2024

Rare Earth Investing

Ionicre Raises $5.5 Million in a Placement

×