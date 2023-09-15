Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Silver North
Next Generation Silver Discoveries
- Silver North is a silver explorer focused on its wholly owned flagship Haldane Silver Project in Yukon. Haldane has recently seen some excellent high-grade silver intersections over potentially mineable widths.
- Coeur Mining is a meaningful partner providing its expertise and capital to the exploration of the Tim Silver Project, where high-grade silver mineralization has been located over an 800-meter strike length in trenching, including 468 g/t silver and 21.1 percent lead over 4 meters.
- Silver North is led by an experienced management team with asset exploration and sales expertise, and decades of experience in mineral exploration, corporate administration or corporate finance.
Silver North Resources (TSXV:SNAG,OTCQB:TARSF) has made significant new silver discoveries in the famous Keno Hill Silver District of the Yukon in Canada. This includes Silver North’s Haldane Project, where high-grade silver has been identified in drilling at two target areas. The company also holds the Tim silver property in southern Yukon, where partner-funded exploration has identified high-grade silver mineralization just 19 kilometers from the Silvertip mine.
Silver North is ideally positioned to further prove out and expand these discoveries, at the stage of the mining development curve traditionally associated with the largest value increases for shareholders.
Silver North’s Haldane Property is located within the Keno Hill mining district, a premier silver-producing region in North America.
Beyond jewelries and cutleries, silver has a wide range of industrial applications, present in nearly all electronic devices and appliances, and plays an important role in the global electrification.
Silver is critical to the green economy due to its diverse applications in the automotive, green energy, technology and medical fields. The average internal combustion engine vehicle contains 15 to 28 grams of silver per vehicle. However, hybrid and battery electric vehicles (EV) use as much as 50 grams of silver per vehicle. As EV adoption grows, predictions are that battery EV demand will increase 50 percent by 2040.
As the world shifts towards renewable energy, the solar energy sector heavily depends on silver for the production of photovoltaic cells used in solar panels. These cells convert sunlight into electricity, and silver's exceptional conductivity ensures efficient energy movement. With no end in sight to the growth of solar energy generation, silver use could grow 85 percent in 10 years.
Silver’s electrical conductivity also makes it a metal of choice in the technology industry, where it is used in various electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets and computers.
Infrastructure rollouts, such as 5G wireless technology, result in a steady demand growth for silver - and as these devices become more complex, the amount of silver required increases.
As the demand for electric vehicles, solar panels and advanced technology continues to soar, the need for silver will drive the growth of the silver exploration and mining sector, rewarding explorers and developers like Silver North.
With more and more end-product producers seeking to lock up their supply chains, the potential scope of firms looking to invest in and own silver development projects is also expanding. Silver North’s proven expertise in exploration and discovery will be an even-more valuable component of the silver commodity chain in the coming years.
Silver North has a diverse team of experts that builds confidence in the company’s ability to produce shareholder value in the areas of silver exploration and discoveries. Jason Weber, Craig Lindsay and Marc Blythe have direct experience selling discoveries to other mining companies. Weber and Rob Duncan have a combined 60 years of mineral exploration experience, creating a solid foundation of expertise. Mark Brown was the founder of Rare Element Resources that he and his team built into a $500-million company based on a rare earth element discovery. Experts in corporate management and accounting round out the management team.
Key Projects
The Haldane Silver Project - Yukon
The 100-percent-owned Haldane Silver Project is an underexplored yet high-grade silver property in a historic silver-mining region in Yukon. The project covers 8,164 hectares that host structurally-controlled silver veins. Phase Two exploratory drilling was recently completed and produced promising results.
Project Highlights:
- 100 Years of Sporadic Work: The project has been known to host silver mineralization for over a century, but only received sporadic work that focused on specific areas rather than considering the entire property. Conversely, Silver North conducted thorough analyses before its exploratory drilling.
- Promising Historical Results: The property was mined in 1918, and the underground mine reportedly produced 24.7 tonnes of hand-sorted ore graded at 3,102 grams per ton (g/t) silver and 59 percent lead.
- 2020/21 Drilling Discovery of High-grade Mineralization: Phase Two drilling began in May 2021 and one drill hole intersected vein mineralization averaging 3,267 g/t silver, 5.8 percent lead and 7.02 percent zinc over 2.1 meters. Additional drill holes expanded upon this mineralization including 3.14 meters (true width) averaging 1,351 g/t silver, 2.43 percent lead and 2.91 percent zinc
- Two additional High-grade Silver Targets: Drilling in 2019 and 2020 confirmed the presence of silver, lead and zinc at two other targets on the property including a brand new discovery at the Bighorn target and at Middlecoff, where the extensions of the high-grade silver production from the early 1900s were tested in drilling.
- NI 43-101 Report: In 2022, Silver North filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on its Haldane project entitled, "Technical Report on the Haldane Project, Yukon, Canada," prepared by professional geoscientist Murray Jones of Equity Exploration Consultants.
- 2022 Trenching and Mapping Complete: Silver North has completed exploration consisting of target mapping, prospecting and trenching to advance untested targets towards drilling in 2023.
Tim Project
The Yukon-based Tim Project consists of 72 mineral claims located 27 kilometers west of Watson Lake and only 19 kilometers northeast of the Silvertip deposit owned by Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining has partnered with Silver North and conducted mapping, soil sampling, trenching and airborne geophysical surveys. The company has received a land-use permit that will pave the way for drilling at the project.
Project Highlights:
- Historic Trench Chip Samplings are Encouraging: Historic exploration identified silver mineralization in trench chip samples over an 800-meter trend.
- 2021 sampling by Coeur returned 468.1 g/t silver and 21.1 percent lead over 4 meters. Additional grab samples returned assays of 1,292 g/t silver and 72.2 percent lead corroborating historic grab samples of 1,248.1 g/t silver and 49.5 percent lead.
- Potential to Expand Known Mineralization: These results occur within a 1.5-kilometer-long zone of alteration potentially indicating a larger system leading management to believe that the known mineralization can be expanded.
- Encouraging SkyTEM Survey from Coeur: The airborne survey program identified conductors that may correlate with oxidized silver-bearing mineralization found in the historic trench programs. and since corroborated by Coeur’s field work.
- Under the option agreement, Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) can earn 80 percent interest by completing $3.55 million in exploration over five years, making $575,000 cash payments, and completing a feasibility study by the eighth anniversary.
Management Team
Jason Weber - President, CEO and Director
Jason Weber is a geologist with 30 years of experience in the minerals exploration industry. Before Silver North, Weber held the position of president and CEO of Kiska Metals Corporation, an exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Whistler gold-copper porphyry project in Alaska. Weber was president and CEO of Rimfire Minerals Corporation from 2007 to 2009 when Rimfire merged with Geoinformatics to create Kiska. He initially joined Rimfire in 1999 as Manager of Corporate Communications after working as a consulting project geologist with Equity Engineering in Canada, the USA and Central America. Weber has served as a director and advisor to numerous junior exploration companies.
Rob Duncan - VP of Exploration
Rob Duncan has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration with a wide range of companies, from major producers such as Rio Tinto and Inmet Mining to junior explorers. In addition, he has held senior management positions with junior explorers throughout the North American Cordillera, Canadian Shield and Eastern Europe. Duncan’s work entailed various deposit types, including orogenic gold, porphyry copper (gold), VMS, intrusion-related gold and epithermal gold-silver systems. He also has over 10 years of management experience, specifically with prospect-generator companies. In addition, he has held the position of exploration manager at Rimfire Minerals and VP of exploration and project development at Evrim Resources, now Orogen Royalties. (TSXV:OGN,OTCQX:OGNRF).
Marc G. Blythe - Director
Marc Blythe has a Master of Business Administration from La Trobe University in Melbourne and a Bachelor of Mining Engineering degree from the Western Australian School of Mines. Blythe served as vice president of mining at Almaden Minerals from 2006 to 2011, also acting as president and CEO of Tarsis Resources, a predecessor of Silver North. He was also the vice president of corporate development at Nevsun Resources. Before that, Blythe held the position of corporate senior mining engineer for Placer Dome, a Vancouver-based company, from 2004 until 2006. During this tenure, Blythe completed internal and external mine evaluations, including advising on potential acquisitions and mining technology implementation.
Craig Lindsay - Director
Craig Lindsay has over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, investment banking and business development. His focus has been on mineral resources in the Western United States. He was the founder, president and CEO of Otis Gold until its sale to Excellon Resources (TSX:EXN) in 2020. Lindsay is currently the managing director of Arbutus Grove Capital, a private company offering corporate finance and merchant banking services.
Lindsay was a founder and president of Magnum Uranium until its merger with Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) in June 2009. He also served as vice president of the Corporate Finance and Investment Banking Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Lindsay was also the founder of Malaspina Capital, a junior capital pool company. He was responsible for identifying its merger with Miranda Mining, a Mexico-based gold producer subsequently acquired by Wheaton River Minerals.
Sven Gollan - Director
Sven Gollan spent 16 years as an investment/private banker in Germany and Austria, during which time he was active in the education and training of securities advisors and investment bankers. From 2011 to 2015, Gollan was an external consultant for the Grabher Family, in Austria. Gollan has been with FruchtExpress Grabher as corporate treasurer since 2015. He is currently with FruchtExpress Norge, the Norwegian branch of FruchtExpress. Mr. Gollan is also the CEO of Teako Minerals (TSX-V:TMIN).
Mark T. Brown - Executive Chairman
Mark Brown obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1993 while working with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver, BC. Brown has led the financial aspects of Silver North Resources since 2007, including financing, regulatory and reporting issues. Before Silver North, Brown was the controller of two operating gold mining companies with operations in Northern Canada and South America. Brown currently sits on the boards of other public companies. He leads a team of ten people in the Vancouver office of Pacific Opportunity Capital, a financial consulting and merchant banking firm that’s active in venture capital markets in North America.
Winnie Wong - CFO
Winnie Wong is the vice president of client services at Pacific Opportunity Capital, Silver North has retained to provide financial management and accounting services. After graduating from Queen’s University, Wong worked with Deloitte & Touche, where she earned her Chartered Accountant designation. She currently acts as the CFO and corporate secretary of certain TSX Venture Exchange companies. She was formerly CFO of Rare Element Resources, a company with a $500 million market cap, as well as Animas Resources and AQM Copper.
