The Haldane Silver Project - Yukon

The 100-percent-owned Haldane Silver Project is an underexplored yet high-grade silver property in a historic silver-mining region in Yukon. The project covers 8,164 hectares that host structurally-controlled silver veins. Phase Two exploratory drilling was recently completed and produced promising results. Project Highlights: 100 Years of Sporadic Work : The project has been known to host silver mineralization for over a century, but only received sporadic work that focused on specific areas rather than considering the entire property. Conversely, Silver North conducted thorough analyses before its exploratory drilling.

: The project has been known to host silver mineralization for over a century, but only received sporadic work that focused on specific areas rather than considering the entire property. Conversely, Silver North conducted thorough analyses before its exploratory drilling. Promising Historical Results : The property was mined in 1918, and the underground mine reportedly produced 24.7 tonnes of hand-sorted ore graded at 3,102 grams per ton (g/t) silver and 59 percent lead.

: The property was mined in 1918, and the underground mine reportedly produced 24.7 tonnes of hand-sorted ore graded at 3,102 grams per ton (g/t) silver and 59 percent lead. 2020/21 Drilling Discovery of High-grade Mineralization : Phase Two drilling began in May 2021 and one drill hole intersected vein mineralization averaging 3,267 g/t silver, 5.8 percent lead and 7.02 percent zinc over 2.1 meters. Additional drill holes expanded upon this mineralization including 3.14 meters (true width) averaging 1,351 g/t silver, 2.43 percent lead and 2.91 percent zinc

: Phase Two drilling began in May 2021 and one drill hole intersected vein mineralization averaging 3,267 g/t silver, 5.8 percent lead and 7.02 percent zinc over 2.1 meters. Additional drill holes expanded upon this mineralization including 3.14 meters (true width) averaging 1,351 g/t silver, 2.43 percent lead and 2.91 percent zinc Two additional High-grade Silver Targets : Drilling in 2019 and 2020 confirmed the presence of silver, lead and zinc at two other targets on the property including a brand new discovery at the Bighorn target and at Middlecoff, where the extensions of the high-grade silver production from the early 1900s were tested in drilling.

: Drilling in 2019 and 2020 confirmed the presence of silver, lead and zinc at two other targets on the property including a brand new discovery at the Bighorn target and at Middlecoff, where the extensions of the high-grade silver production from the early 1900s were tested in drilling. NI 43-101 Report : In 2022, Silver North filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on its Haldane project entitled, "Technical Report on the Haldane Project, Yukon, Canada," prepared by professional geoscientist Murray Jones of Equity Exploration Consultants.

: In 2022, Silver North filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on its Haldane project entitled, "Technical Report on the Haldane Project, Yukon, Canada," prepared by professional geoscientist Murray Jones of Equity Exploration Consultants. 2022 Trenching and Mapping Complete: Silver North has completed exploration consisting of target mapping, prospecting and trenching to advance untested targets towards drilling in 2023.

Tim Project The Yukon-based Tim Project consists of 72 mineral claims located 27 kilometers west of Watson Lake and only 19 kilometers northeast of the Silvertip deposit owned by Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining has partnered with Silver North and conducted mapping, soil sampling, trenching and airborne geophysical surveys. The company has received a land-use permit that will pave the way for drilling at the project. Project Highlights: Historic Trench Chip Samplings are Encouraging: Historic exploration identified silver mineralization in trench chip samples over an 800-meter trend.

2021 sampling by Coeur returned 468.1 g/t silver and 21.1 percent lead over 4 meters. Additional grab samples returned assays of 1,292 g/t silver and 72.2 percent lead corroborating historic grab samples of 1,248.1 g/t silver and 49.5 percent lead.

Potential to Expand Known Mineralization: These results occur within a 1.5-kilometer-long zone of alteration potentially indicating a larger system leading management to believe that the known mineralization can be expanded.

Encouraging SkyTEM Survey from Coeur: The airborne survey program identified conductors that may correlate with oxidized silver-bearing mineralization found in the historic trench programs. and since corroborated by Coeur’s field work.

Under the option agreement, Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) can earn 80 percent interest by completing $3.55 million in exploration over five years, making $575,000 cash payments, and completing a feasibility study by the eighth anniversary.