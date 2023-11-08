Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Prospecting Legend Ken Reading Returns to New Break's Sundog Gold Project at Age 93

Prospecting Legend Ken Reading Returns to New Break's Sundog Gold Project at Age 93

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to report that in September 2023, a New Break field team comprised of famed Canadian prospector Ken Reading, Shaun Parent, P. Geo. of Superior Exploration Ltd. and a field assistant, accessed the Sundog Gold Project in Kivalliq Region, Nunavut ("Sundog") by float plane from Thompson, Manitoba. The team performed a reconnaissance site visit to confirm access to the project area, assess the impact of environmental changes, reproduce historical gold assays from a small sample of historical trenches and gather samples from previously unsampled vein structures near existing historical trenches.

For Ken Reading, the trip back to Sundog came about a month before his 94th birthday, which he celebrated on October 15, 2023, and almost a decade after Ken last visited the property. In total, Ken's involvement with Sundog spans almost half of his 80-year career, having first visited Sundog in June 1986 and again in the summer of 1987 on behalf of Abermin Corporation ("Abermin"). Ken's prospecting experience in the Arctic may be unmatched, having prospected historically for various minerals for Pan Ocean Oil Ltd., and predominantly for gold for Abermin, Homestake Mineral Development Corp. on what is now New Breaks' SY property in Kivalliq and for Comaplex Minerals Corp. ("Comaplex"). In fact, it was Ken's ground breaking exploration work and report, that led to the discovery of the Tiriruniak gold deposit by WMC International after optioning the property from Comaplex. Tiriruniak is known today as the Meliadine mine, operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/186636_66d9b75cb4de18e9_001.jpg

Figure 1: Sundog Gold Project - Property Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/186636_66d9b75cb4de18e9_001full.jpg

Bill Love, New Break's Vice-President, Exploration commented, "The world will never see another Ken Reading. At age 94, his prospecting mind is as sharp as ever. He is quite literally a living database of knowledge as it relates to gold exploration in Nunavut. The significant mineral potential of the Sundog Project is what led New Break in 2020, to target Nunavut for gold exploration and in June 2021, New Break purchased all of Ken's historical library of exploration data which includes information on both the Sundog and Sy gold projects, but also on areas only previously known to Ken. Ken has emphasized that you drill where you find gold, as was the case at Meliadine, and New Break's Sundog property has a lot of gold at surface. Sundog has yielded high grade gold assays from samples taken from outcrops and trenches exhibiting visible gold, that have never been tested through drilling."

The Sundog property lies approximately 16 km northeast of the former Cullaton Lake gold mine, which produced over 100,000 ounces of gold from October 1981 to September 1985. Cullaton Lake was first prospected in 1960 by Thomas Skimming and Huntley ("Red") MacDonald, working for Selco Exploration, who were tracking an iron formation. Later, in 1962, MacDonald took a grab sample from quartz veins from what today is known as trench 10 on the Sundog property, that graded 102.9 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au"). As a result of its banded iron formation ("BIF") style mineralization, similar to the Lupin gold mine, exploration and development focused on Cullaton Lake instead of Sundog. The mine was finally closed in 1985 by Peter Steen, President of the mine's operator, Royex Gold Corp. In a March 7, 1988 Northern Miner article, of the areas discovered by Skimming and MacDonald, Steen noted, "I think that the area's real potential is in exploration. There's a lot of gold in that area. If that property were down in Arizona, it would be one big open pit."

In his June 1986 trip to Sundog, Ken took 9 grab samples, 3 from what is now Trench 29 and 6 from what is now Trench 10, with the best assay being 62.8 g/t Au. Ken returned in August and September 1986, and collected a further 26 rock chip samples with the best assay being 39.1 g/t Au and 13 panned concentrate samples with the best assay being 206.7 g/t Au, from what is now Trench 17. A description of the historical results from the August and September 1986 rock, vein and panned concentrate samples is provided at https://www.newbreakresources.ca/projects/nunavut-gold-projects/sundog-gold-project/.

When asked about his thoughts on the potential at Sundog, Ken replied, "Quite simply, barring Tiriruniak (Meliadine), I cannot recall having ever found or personally investigated a more interesting gold occurrence site here in Canada! The site's potential can only be determined by the thoroughness with which it is investigated." Ken believes that the best exploration results come from boots on the ground, to which he added, "Sweat is a wonderful educator."

About the Sundog Gold Project

Sundog is located approximately 235 km west of Arviat, Nunavut, 640 km north of Thompson, Manitoba and lies 16 km to the northeast of the Cullaton Lake airstrip on parcel AR-35 of Inuit Owned Land ("IOL") and covers approximately 9,415 hectares (the "Exploration Area"). The surface rights are managed by the Kivalliq Inuit Association ("KIVIA") and administration of mineral rights is managed by Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated ("NTI"). The Exploration Area represents an under-explored part of the Henik Group, central Ennadai-Rankin Archean greenstone belt, the second largest greenstone belt in Canada, second only to the Abitibi greenstone belt in Ontario and Quebec. The Sundog property is characterized by high grade surface gold exposures over a minimum 2,500 x 500 m area. There are two banded iron formations on the property, with the potential for Musselwhite-Meadowbank-Meliadine type mineralization.

Indigenous Engagement and Draft Nunavut Land Use Plan

New Break considers consultation with indigenous communities impacted by mineral exploration to be a critical component of advancing its projects in Nunavut, including Sundog. In May 2022, Bill Love and John Todd, former Minister of Finance for the Northwest Territories and an advisor to New Break, travelled to Arviat to meet with the Hunters and Trappers Organization ("HTO") to present New Break's exploration plans at Sundog and to address any concerns that they may have. The meeting was highly productive with the HTO confirming that the Sundog property does not serve as a caribou migration route or contain any culturally significant sites that would impede mineral exploration or development. New Break further confirmed that there are no proposed restrictions that would pertain to Sundog as a result of recommendations made in the Nunavut Planning Commission's Draft Nunavut Land Use Plan, which was submitted for approval to the government of Nunavut and NTI in June 2023 after 16 years in development.

Why to Consider Investing in Junior Gold Exploration in Nunavut

746,659 ounces of gold were produced in Nunavut in 2022 by Agnico Eagle from their Meliadine and Meadowbank mines in Kivalliq Region. Agnico Eagle acquired Meadowbank and Meliadine respectively, through their 2007 acquisition of Cumberland Resources Ltd. for approximately CDN$710 million and their 2010 acquisition of Comaplex for approximately CDN$700 million. 2023 drilling by Agnico Eagle at the Hope Bay deposit in Kitikmeot Region continues, with a view of ultimately putting Hope Bay back into production following their February 3, 2021 acquisition of TMAC Resources Inc. for approximately CDN$287 million. On April 21, 2023, another major gold producer, B2Gold Corp. completed the acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. for CDN$1.1 billion to gain ownership of the Back River Gold District, located in Kitikmeot Region, including the Goose Project, currently under construction with completion expected in 2025.

Michael Farrant, President and CEO of New Break commented, "A Sundog, or mock sun, is an atmospheric optical phenomenon that occurs when light is refracted through significant ice crystals suspended in clouds or freezing moist air, causing a bright spot to one or both sides of the sun. Similar to a rainbow, they are seen as a sign of good luck. It is clear that Nunavut has become a growing focus for major gold producers looking to replace reserves and resources and maintain gold production within a top tier mining jurisdiction that also offers large underexplored land packages hosting significant exploration potential. It is our belief that the Sundog project holds this potential and will continue to serve as a sign of good luck for New Break shareholders. For more information on what others, including Ammar Al-Joundi, my former colleague at Barrick Gold Corporation and now President and CEO of Agnico Eagle are saying about mineral exploration and mining in Nunavut, watch the video in this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRQy2zH6Go8."

Stay Tuned for New Break's Technical Update on the Sundog Gold Project

New Break expects to have assay results from the September 2023 trip imminently and intends to provide a technical update on the Sundog property, including a review of Sundog assay results from 1986 to present and a discussion of Sundog's geology and nature of gold occurrences in assays.

Qualified Person

Peter C. Hubacheck, P. Geo., consulting geologist to New Break, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

About New Break Resources Ltd. and Nunavut Property Portfolio

In addition to the Sundog, New Break's portfolio of gold exploration projects in Kivalliq Region, Nunavut include the Sy, Esker-Noomut and Angikuni Lake properties, collectively covering an additional 21,960 hectares, situated on Crown Land. These mineral claims were acquired in 2021 through staking, using the new on-line Nunavut Map Selection System operated by the federal government of Canada through the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada ("CIRNAC").

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on its Moray Project, in a well-established mining camp, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut, we provide our shareholders with significant exposure to the vast potential for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. New Break is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) on September 7, 2022 under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

Michael Farrant, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

And follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186636

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NBRK:CC
New Break Resources Ltd.
New Break Resources (CSE:NBRK)

New Break Resources Ltd.


New Break Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM

New Break Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held in Toronto on August 24, 2023 (the "2023 AGM").

A total of 29,052,820 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the 2023 AGM, representing 61.07% of the Company's outstanding common shares as at the record date of July 24, 2023. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting. All five director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 24, 2023 were re-elected as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Increases Moray Property Position Through Staking and Acquisition

New Break Increases Moray Property Position Through Staking and Acquisition

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has further increased the land position at its Moray property ("Moray") to 8,311 hectares from 5,354 hectares. Moray is located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Since March 1, 2023, New Break has increased its property position at Moray by 6,455 hectares through staking and acquisitions (see also news releases dated March 15, 2023 and May 15, 2023).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/173736_2d22711c0452291a_001.jpg

(Figure 1 - Moray Project, property map)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Announces Successful Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Announces Successful Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of June 8, 2023, the Company has successfully completed its common share purchase warrant ("Warrants") exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program").

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, holders of certain Warrants with an exercise price of $0.15 (the "Subject Warrants") and expiring on June 23, 2023 (the "Expiry Date") who exercised part or all of their Subject Warrants on or prior to the Expiry Date, would be granted one common share purchase warrant (each an "Incentive Warrant") for each exercised Subject Warrant. Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share (an "Incentive Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of thee (3) years from the date of issuance. The Incentive Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, whereby if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to $0.40 or higher for five non-consecutive trading days, over a 365-day period, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Incentive Warrants to the date that is 20 business days from the date of the issuance of a news release by the Company announcing the exercise of the acceleration right. The Subject Warrants which remained unexercised as at end of the Expiry Date have expired and no further Incentive Warrants will be issued.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") announces the repricing of 1,730,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 and an expiry date of June 23, 2023 (the "Repriced Warrants"), to $0.15, effective immediately (the "Warrant Repricing"). Following the Warrant Repricing, the Company will have an aggregate of 6,274,200 outstanding warrants, having an exercise price of $0.15 and an expiry date of June 23, 2023 (collectively, the "Subject Warrants"). The Company's management considers the Warrant Repricing to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and aligns the exercise price of all warrants having an expiry date of June 23, 2023, which expiry date is not being extended.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of an additional 2,460 hectares of mineral claims contiguous with its Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The acquisition, which increases the Company's land position at Moray to approximately 5,354 hectares, closed on May 23, 2023 through the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares of New Break and aggregate cash payments of $80,000 to the property vendors (see news release dated May 15, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results for the 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property (Figure 1). The new assay results include 2.96 gt Au over 46.5 m from 11.5 m depth in hole BETFD23D014, including a higher-grade subinterval of 5.03 gt Au over 25 m, which significantly expanded the width of the near surface high-grade gold zone to the south. Results for hole BETFD23D012 and partial results for hole BETFD23D013 were announced previously on September 7, 2023, highlighted by 3.38 gt Au over 53.0m from 7.3m depth in BETFD23D013. Results for hole BETFD23D015 remain pending but are expected to be received and announced in the near future.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ") announces, further to its news release dated November 2, 2023, the Company will complete a consolidation of the authorized and issued common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), effective at the opening of the markets on November 8th, 2023, on the basis of a one (1) post-consolidated Common Share for each ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Common Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Common Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number if that fractional Common Share is less than one half (12) of a Common Share, and will be rounded up to the next whole number of Common Shares if that fractional Common Share is equal to or greater than one half (12) of a Common Share

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 2, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold" ) announces that its board of directors has approved a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a ratio of 10 pre-Consolidation Common Shares (the "Existing Shares") for one post-Consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidated Shares"). The Share Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company will issue a news release upon receiving CSE approval, announcing the effective date of the Share Consolidation. The Consolidated Shares will subsequently begin trading on a consolidated basis under the existing Company name and trading symbol.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Provides 2023 Summary and Corporate Update with Focus on Bringing Lucero Towards Production in 2024

Element79 Gold Corp Provides 2023 Summary and Corporate Update with Focus on Bringing Lucero Towards Production in 2024

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes John Proust as a Consultant / Advisor

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes John Proust as a Consultant / Advisor

 Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John Proust has joined the Company as a consultant advisor, with the initial aim to assist the Company in meeting its immediate financial objectives.

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

John Proust is a lifelong entrepreneur and has been an active participant in the Canadian capital markets for more than 30 years. An independent businessman, John is a founder, builder, financier, and principal shareholder of numerous public and private companies. He holds and has held senior operating roles and board positions of public companies on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE), Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and Alternative Investment Market (AIM). With his extensive business acumen, he has directed and advised companies with respect to strategy, debt and equity financing, mergers, acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and corporate governance.

Mr. Proust is currently Chairman & CEO of Japan Gold Corp. and Representing Director of Japan Gold's wholly owned operating subsidiary Japan Gold KK. Japan Gold holds 35 projects across the 5 major gold districts of Japan , has a countrywide strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation and includes Newmont Corporation as a significant shareholder. He is also Chairman & CEO of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. and a Director of Rise Gold Corp.  Mr. Proust has extensive experience in corporate governance, is a graduate of The Directors College, Michael G. De Groote School of Business at McMaster University and holds the designation of Chartered Director ( C. Dir .).

"Getchell Gold Corp. offers a unique opportunity to significantly grow an already sizable gold resource, in a burgeoning area of Nevada.  I look forward to assisting the Company in achieving its near-term goals and ultimately realizing the full potential value of the Fondaway Canyon gold project." stated John Proust.

"The recognition, by someone of John's caliber and experience, and his determination to be an active and dedicated member of the Getchell Gold team, validates our view of the Company's merits.  We welcome John and anticipate an acute, positive impact from his involvement." states Bill Wagener , CEO.

Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction.  The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for 1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Corporate Update

The Company further announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 250,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to Mr. Proust pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.  The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:
  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.  There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au).  Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the positive impact of Mr. Proust's involvement and Mr. Proust's assistance with the Company in meeting its immediate financial objectives and the continued expansion of the Mineral Resource Estimate and potential future Preliminary Economic Assessment. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/02/c7097.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") announces an extension of the Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This extension will push further to the west of the known zones of mineralization into previously unexplored areas, supplementing the recently completed 2,385 hectares of LiDAR and sampling which identified a new gold zone (See News Release dated 2023-October-27

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited by the prospects our recent DEP survey has uncovered, including a 5.6 g/t Au grab sample in a new area with high geological prospectivity. Our recent drill intersection of 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, strongly support our belief mineralization increases toward the southwest. As a result, we have extended our DEP program to the western portion of our claims in a further effort to increase our mineralization footprint. We continue to believe in the potential for new discoveries at this historically underexplored property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
