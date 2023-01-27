Fortune Bay Announces Grant of Stock Options

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FULLY FUNDED 20,000-METER ESCACENA PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 1,100,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to its directors, officers, contractors and employees. Directors and officers were awarded 800,000 of the Options which are exercisable at a price of $0.325 per share, expire on January 25, 2028 and vest over a three-year period.

About Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR, FWB: 5QN, OTCQX: FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada, Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico, Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, availability of contractors, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES PROSPECTING RESULTS FROM MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES PROSPECTING RESULTS FROM MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce analytical results from a prospecting program completed in Fall 2022 on the 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

Analytical results from surface rock samples have been received from the laboratory which include highlights of:

FORTUNE BAY CONFIRMS NEAR-SURFACE URANIUM MINERALIZATION IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES ON THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY CONFIRMS NEAR-SURFACE URANIUM MINERALIZATION IN MULTIPLE DRILL HOLES ON THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce analytical results from its maiden exploration drilling program on the 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

The drilling program was designed to test regional targets across the Project's extensive Armbruster, Howland and Pitchvein Conductor Corridors, which have a combined strike length of approximately 30 kilometres.

FORTUNE BAY CONFIRMS URANIUM MINERALIZATION FROM MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM ON THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY CONFIRMS URANIUM MINERALIZATION FROM MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM ON THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce analytical results from the 2022 maiden drilling program on the 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

The drilling program, comprising nine shallow holes, provided first-pass testing of the Project's J, K and L Conductors on the northern portion of the Project which have a combined strike length of approximately 20 kilometres (see Figure 2).

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH YA' THI NÉNÉ LANDS AND RESOURCES, ATHABASCA FIRST NATIONS AND COMMUNITIES

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH YA' THI NÉNÉ LANDS AND RESOURCES, ATHABASCA FIRST NATIONS AND COMMUNITIES

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its conclusion of an Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") that formalizes the Company's relationship with Ya' thi Néné Lands and Resources ("YNLR"), Hatchet Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Black Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Fond du Lac Denesułiné First Nation (the "Athabasca First Nations") and the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids the Northern Settlement of Uranium City the Northern Settlement of Wollaston Lake and the Northern Settlement of Camsell Portage (the "Athabasca Municipalities", and together with the Athabasca First Nations, the "Basin Communities").

Fortune Bay Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

The Agreement concerns Fortune Bay's exploration and evaluation activities (the "Activities") within the traditional territories of the Athabasca First Nations and in proximity to the Athabasca Municipalities (the "Nuhenéné") and establishes a progressive basis for Fortune Bay, YNLR and the Basin Communities to work together to ensure that the Activities are conducted in a sustainable manner and with respect for the Aboriginal and treaty rights, title and interests of the Athabasca First Nations and protection for their traditional lands. The Agreement provides a framework for information-sharing and environmental protection and monitoring, establishes permitting review processes, facilitates the Basin Communities' meaningful participation in the Activities by providing economic, employment and training opportunities and benefits to support community development initiatives, and confirms the Basin Communities' consent and support for the Activities, subject to Fortune Bay's performance of its obligations under the Agreement.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented " Fortune Bay is committed to responsible stewardship of the environment, and building meaningful, mutually beneficial relationships with project communities. We are pleased to have reached this Agreement with the Basin Communities, which formalizes those commitments and provides consent and support for our current and future activities. Through this Agreement, we look forward to building upon the relationships we have established with the communities and local businesses, as we advance our gold and uranium projects in the Uranium City area. "

Christopher Toutsaint , YNLR Board of Director for Fond du Lac Denesułiné First Nation, stated " We welcome the partnership with Fortune Bay that we are establishing through this Agreement and the mutual benefits that we will each realize. Our goal at YNLR, as protectors of the land and promoters of the people of Nuhenéné, is to ensure our communities meaningfully participate and benefit from projects happening on our lands. That is our intent and the commitment being made today with a partner that acknowledges and respects our rights. "

About Ya' thi Néné

Ya' thi Néné is a non-profit organization owned by the seven Athabasca Basin communities of Hatchet Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Black Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Fond du Lac Denesułiné First Nation and the municipalities of Stony Rapids , Uranium City , Wollaston Lake , and Camsell Portage. Ya' thi Néné works on behalf of the Athabasca Basin communities to protect the best interests of the people and the land.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

FORTUNE BAY FILES NI 43-101 PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY FILES NI 43-101 PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce filing of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") technical report for its 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") located near Uranium City, Saskatchewan .

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Fortune Bay's News Release dated November 1, 2022 , titled " Fortune Bay Announces Positive PEA For Goldfields Project, Saskatchewan ", outlines the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Goldfields PEA, which provides a base case assessment for developing the Goldfields mineral resource by conventional open pit mining methods, and gold recovery with a standard free milling flowsheet. In summary, the economic model supports an operation with low capital cost and high rate of return over an 8.3 year mine life, with average annual production of 101,000 ounces of gold.

PEA Highlights:
  • Robust economics with after-tax net present value ("NPV") (discount rate 5%) of C$285M , internal rate of return ("IRR") of 35.2% and payback of 1.7 years estimated with gold price of US$1,650 per ounce
  • Average annual gold production of 101,000 ounces over life of mine ("LOM"), with an average of 122,000 ounces per year in the first 4 years
  • 8.3 year LOM producing 835,000 ounces of gold
  • Average cash cost of US$778 /oz and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$889 /oz gold
  • Initial capital expenditure of C$234M

The PEA technical report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), in collaboration with Moose Mountain Technical Services for the mine design, and SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc. for the updated mineral resource estimate and environmental, permitting and social aspects. The technical report is available on the Fortune Bay Corp. company profile at www.sedar.com , and is also available on the Company website www.fortunebaycorp.com .

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran , M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43–101.

About Goldfields

The 100% owned Goldfields Project is located approximately 13 kilometres south of Uranium City in northern Saskatchewan . The Project comprises 12 mineral dispositions, covering approximately 5,000 hectares, and is host to the Box and Athona gold deposits and numerous other gold prospects and occurrences. The Project is located within a historical mining area and benefits from established infrastructure, including a road and hydro-powerline to the Box deposit. Nearby facilities and services in Uranium City include bulk fuel, civil contractors, and a commercial airport. The Project has a history of gold production (64,000 oz produced between 1939 to 1942), numerous exploration drilling campaigns (over 1,000 drill holes) and historical mining studies by previous owners of the Project. The current total gold resource for Box and Athona (effective date September 1, 2022 ) stands at 979,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated category (23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.31 g/t gold) and 210,800 ounces of gold in the Inferred category (7.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t gold).

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company based across 26 offices in 14 countries, with projects in over 80 locations worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco delivers innovative, value- add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining and metals, oil & gas and industrial sectors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Greenstone Resources

Continued High-Grade Gold Intercepts From Burbanks

Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX:GSR) (Greenstone or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its flagship Burbanks Gold Project, with further results from the Phase-1 drill campaign continuing to reaffirm the high-grade nature of Burbanks, while also extending the known mineralised strike horizon by 25%.

Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources

Breaker Resources Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB, Breaker, or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources

Quarterly Report Ending 31 December 2022

The Board of Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB, Breaker, or the Company) is pleased to report on a transformational quarter:

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Complex Continues to Deliver Value to Stakeholders

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) –Seventeen years after it went into production, Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex in Mali continues to demonstrate its value as a key socio-economic partner to the country.

gold nuggets

Top Stories This Week: Gold Awaits Fed Meeting, Who's Funding Juniors Right Now?

The gold price remained firmly above US$1,900 per ounce this week, continuing an upward trajectory that started around the beginning of November. By Friday's (January 27) close, the yellow metal was at about US$1,927 per ounce.

Market participants were waiting for the latest PCE Price Index data, which looks at personal consumption expenditures — in other words, the prices that people in the US pay for goods and services. Released at the end of the week, the new numbers show that core PCE, which excludes food and energy, rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in December and 0.3 percent month-on-month.

Attention is now shifting to the US Federal Reserve's next meeting, which is scheduled to run from January 31 to February 1. Speculation is rife that the central bank will hike by only a quarter of a percentage point, but for now we'll have to wait and see.

nunavut flag

Gold Mining in Nunavut: Tapping into Canada's Frontier Mining Jurisdiction

As Canada's last frontier for mineral exploration, Nunavut is also one of the most promising. Covering an area roughly the size of Western Europe, the region is incredibly rich in mineral resources, including iron ore, diamonds and oil and gas, plus a wealth of critical minerals.

In addition to this impressive mineral inventory, gold is arguably Nunavut's greatest mineral resource. Along with two current producing gold mines, the territory hosts multiple gold deposits at various stages of exploration, construction and development.

One of the most promising regions for gold exploration and discovery in Nunavut sits proximal to the Rankin Inlet. Primarily, this promise is because it hosts Canada's second largest greenstone belt — geologic formations known for having incredibly rich deposits of gold. Significant exploration and discovery has already occurred in this area, yielding both valuable data and improved geological models that can be leveraged by newcomers to the area.

×