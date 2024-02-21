Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

Key Milestone of 99.99% (4N) High Purity Alumina (HPA) Achieved at the Lake Hope Project, WA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two additional uranium projects through staking on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, in proximity to the Company's recently announced Spruce Pine and Aspen Uranium Projects (Figure 1).

Gareth Garlick , Technical Director for Fortune Bay, commented "The acquisition of the Birch and Fir projects adds to our growing uranium portfolio of newly acquired, 100% owned projects on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin. This extensive portfolio now totals five new uranium projects covering over 40,000 hectares and provides Fortune Bay with further opportunity to create value through exploration and/or transactional success. The Birch and Fir projects have known uranium endowment with historical occurrences of up to 55.1% U 3 O 8 , in addition to Rare Earth Element potential with historical outcrop grades of up to 2.4% Total Rare Earth Elements."

In addition, the Company reports on progress for its Murmac and Strike Uranium Projects ("Murmac" and "Strike"), located on the north-western margin of the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan , for which an Option Agreement was recently signed.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " We are delighted with the progress Aero Energy Limited has made for Murmac and Strike, with exploration drilling planned to commence in the coming months. Together with Aero's award-winning technical advisory team, operational planning and prioritization of drill targets is well underway. Murmac and Strike present significant opportunity for the discovery of high-grade, basement-hosted uranium and we look forward to working with Aero to advance exploration, while retaining upside in future discovery."

Newly Staked Uranium Projects

Birch Project

The Birch Uranium Project ("Birch") comprises four mineral claims totalling 5,751 hectares located approximately 35 kilometres north of the Athabasca Basin margin, and has potential for unconformity-related, basement-hosted deposits and bulk tonnage Rössing-style uranium deposits. Birch remains underexplored with no drilling to date.

As follow-up to Government regional airborne radiometric surveys, historical prospecting between 1968 and 1970 identified widespread and voluminous uranium-bearing pegmatites in the Box Lake Area (Figure 1 – Birch Project Block A). Individual pegmatites were traced over lengths exceeding 150 metres and widths exceeding 30 metres, with average sampled grades ranging from 200 to 300 ppm. Notably, higher grades were also recorded where structures could be sampled with grades between 0.22% and 0.36% U 3 O 8 . Uranium mineralization included uraninite and carnotite staining. Exploration is warranted to, 1) re-investigate the pegmatite uranium occurrences, 2) establish the nature and extent of the structurally-associated higher grade uranium mineralization (which would be expected to predominantly occur in low-lying areas with sediment/water cover), and 3) explore for extensions of these two types of mineralization to the south-southwest into a large favorable hinge zone target area of structural complexity which appears to be largely unexplored. To the south (Figure 1 – Birch Project Block B), ground radiometric anomalies were identified during historical prospecting at Miller Lake (equivalent uranium grades of up to 861 ppm eU), within a smaller hinge zone, also warranting modern follow-up.

Fir Project

The Fir Uranium Project ("Fir") comprises a single mineral claim of 794 hectares located approximately ten kilometres north of the Athabasca Basin margin, and has potential for unconformity-related, basement-hosted deposits and bulk tonnage Rössing-style uranium deposits. Fir remains underexplored with no drilling to date.

A historical pebble sample assayed 55.06% U 3 O 8 , one of several radioactive pebbles found in a low-lying area covered by muskeg. An additional historical uranium occurrence of 0.24% U 3 O 8 from an outcrop sample is present 400 metres to the southeast. The area is characterized by interpreted structural complexity at the intersection of east and northeast trending structures. Follow-up of the occurrence was limited to localized prospecting, and the occurrence warrants more detailed systematic follow-up, particularly in low-lying areas with surficial cover where structures are likely to exist.

In addition to the uranium potential, pegmatite outcrops enriched in Rare Earth Elements ("REE") were discovered during historical prospecting for uranium. This included an outcrop sample of 2.4% Total Rare Earth Elements ("TREE"), and a 400 x 200 m outcrop of "white granodiorite" displaying broadly elevated TREE content and highlight grades from four samples of 1.1% to 1.9% TREE. High-value Nd and Pr account for approximately 20% of the TREE content. These historical REE occurrences warrant follow-up to determine the extent and grades of the mineralization. Far northern Saskatchewan has a precedent for high-grade pegmatite REE deposits, including Alces Lake (grades up to 30% TREE), Bear Lake (16% TREE rock sample), and Hoidas Lake (historical NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate including 2.6 million tonnes at 2% TREE).

Figure 1: Birch and Fir Uranium Projects. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Similar to other recently announced uranium projects, Fortune Bay may seek to find a suitable partner/s to advance the Birch and Fir Projects through an earn-in, or similar agreement, that provides Fortune Bay with upside in future discovery.

Murmac and Strike Update:
  • On December 18, 2023 Fortune Bay Corp. announced that it had entered into an "Option Agreement" whereby 1443904 B .C. Ltd., an arms-length private company, was granted the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the wholly-owned Murmac and Strike Uranium Projects over a three-and-a-half-year period by funding C$6 million in exploration expenditures, making cash payments totalling C$1.35 million , and issuing C$2.15 million in common shares following completion of a going public transaction (see News Release for further details)
  • On February 8, 2024 , Aero Energy Limited (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: 13L0) ("Aero") completed the acquisition of 1443904 B .C. Ltd. pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement, thereby completing the going public transaction. Concurrent with completion of the acquisition, the Company has changed its name from "Angold Resources Ltd." to "Aero Energy Limited".
  • On February 13, 2024 Aero announced a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000 . The gross proceeds received from the sale of the Flow-Through units and the Charity Units will be used for work programs on Aero's optioned properties including Murmac, Strike and Sun Dog (owned by Standard Uranium Ltd.), all located along the northwestern margin of the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan .
  • In accordance with the Option Agreement Fortune Bay has received the initial $200,000 cash payment and the initial $200,000 in common shares (1,333,333 shares using a transaction price of $0.15 per share).
  • Planning is ongoing for drilling programs to commence at Murmac and Strike during 2024 on numerous high-priority targets that have been identified with the potential for a high-grade basement-hosted uranium discovery.
Correction to Previously Announced Deferred Share Unit Grant

On January 10, 2024 , the Company announced the grant of Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to certain directors and officers.  It was noted that 150,000 DSUs were granted to the directors of the Company to settle director fees for the year ended December 31 , 2023.  The number of DSUs granted should have been stated to be 200,000.  The DSUs will vest in accordance with the Company's deferred share unit plan.

Technical Disclosure

The historical results contained within this news release have not been verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the historical results. The Company also cautions that historical results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project. The Company considers these historical results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. Further details regarding the historical occurrences mentioned in this news release can be found within the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index ("SMDI") using the reference numbers provided in Figure 1. Additional information has been obtained from historical reports found within Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database ("SMAD") with the following Assessment File Numbers 74O10-0002, 74O10-0003, 74O10-0008 (Birch Project), and 74O09-0023, MAW02300 (Fir Project). Details regarding the other REE occurrences in far northern Saskatchewan can be found using the following references/links: Alces Lake: Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. ( https://appiareu.com/alces-lake/ ); Bear Lake : SMDI#3571; Hoidas Lake: SMDI#1612.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gareth Garlick , P.Geo., Technical Director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Garlick is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB:5QN, OTCQB:FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing seven uranium exploration projects on the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan , which have high-grade potential. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals, intentions or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify targets or mineralization, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, inability to reach access agreements with other Project communities, amendments to applicable mining laws, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing or partnerships needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/21/c7913.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fortune BayFOR:CATSXV:FORPrecious Metals Investing
FOR:CA
Fortune Bay
Sign up to get your FREE

Fortune Bay Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR)

Fortune Bay


Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ACQUIRES THE ASPEN URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ACQUIRES THE ASPEN URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Aspen Uranium Project ("Aspen" or the "Project"). The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project and Pine Uranium Project .

Aspen Uranium Project Highlights:
  • Large-scale land package covering 9,869 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).
  • Includes extensive anomalous uranium results from historical surface sampling, including;
    • The highest regional lake sediment uranium anomaly in Saskatchewan of 989 ppm U, within the Geological Survey of Canada data compilation.
    • Historical exploration samples collected during the late 1970's identified extensive lake sediment anomalies within the Property, with values averaging 302 ppm U from 439 samples collected, including seven samples with values exceeding 1,000 ppm U (maximum 1,870 ppm U).
    • Historical muskeg samples within the Property averaged 2,007 ppm U from 24 samples collected, including a maximum value of 10,400 ppm U.
  • Historical surface prospecting, limited to areas of outcrop, failed to identify a bedrock source of this uranium anomalism and no drilling has been completed on the Project to date despite compelling support for the possible presence of a uranium deposit/s within the Project area.
  • The application of modern exploration methods, including high-resolution airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey, presents an opportunity for discovery in an area where overburden and small lakes cover prospective graphitic lithologies (softer) and structural corridors.

" The surface endowment of uranium across the Aspen Project is extraordinary with values in surface sample media equivalent to, or greater than, uranium ore grades elsewhere in the world. We are excited to apply our team's extensive uranium skill set, together with a modern, systematic exploration approach to unravel the nature, extent and cause of this exceptionally high anomalism with the potential to deliver a near-surface uranium discovery." commented Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE PINE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Pine Uranium Project ("Pine" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project .

Pine Uranium Project Highlights:
  • Large-scale land package covering 17,688 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") (Figure 1).
  • Potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits along approximately thirteen (13) kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
  • Additional potential for bulk tonnage Rössing-style uranium deposits associated with abundant, historically recognized, uranium-bearing leucogranites and pegmatites. Limited historical prospecting yielded Rössing-style surface uranium showings of 0.17% U 3 O 8 (1,442 ppm U) and 0.10% U 3 O 8 (848 ppm U), and a trenching result of 509 ppm U over 24.7 metres.
  • No modern airborne radiometric surveying completed over approximately 60% of the Project, and no modern airborne electromagnetic surveying.
  • Regionally, the area is characterized by the highest lake sediment uranium anomalies in Saskatchewan , including values up to 435 ppm U within the Project area.
  • No drilling conducted on the property to date.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " Combined, our Spruce and Pine Uranium Projects cover approximately 20 kilometres of the Grease River Shear Zone, providing Fortune Bay with a dominant land position of this major structural corridor within 25 kilometres of the Athabasca Basin margin. The corridor is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant Athabasca Basin-style, basement-hosted uranium discoveries. Historical exploration has demonstrated the corridor to be prospective for basement-hosted mineralization, evidenced by the Fond du Lac uranium deposit and numerous historical uranium occurrences. The potential for Rössing-style uranium deposits adds an additional dimension to the Pine Uranium Project. Average uranium ore grades for the Rössing and Husab open-pit mines in Namibia are in the order of 350 ppm and 500 ppm, respectively. There is a precedent for these grades, and greater, associated with similar rock types historically identified within the Project area. The promising results from regional reconnaissance-style exploration by historical operators, and the extensive nature of the uranium mineralization in lake sediments, highlight the potential for future discovery."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Spruce Uranium Project ("Spruce" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, near the community of Fond du Lac and comprises four mineral claims covering 6,855 hectares (Figure 1).

Highlights:
  • Located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") with potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits.
  • Covers over six (6) kilometres of prospective strike length along the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
  • The GRSZ is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant basement-hosted uranium discoveries (e.g. Arrow, Triple R and Eagle Point).
  • Historical surface uranium showings of 1.60% U 3 O 8 and 0.65% U 3 O 8 from limited prospecting.
  • Additional Rare Earth Element ("REE") potential, including historical surface REE showings of 3.13% total rare earth element ("TREE"), 1.23% TREE, 0.88% TREE and 0.85% TREE.
  • Adjacent to properties held by IsoEnergy Ltd., and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (under option to Traction Uranium Inc.) that recently highlighted prospective conductive trends on the Project through airborne electromagnetic ("EM") surveying.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " As the uranium market continues to strengthen, with spot prices recently topping US$90 /lb U 3 O 8 , investment in uranium exploration in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin is on the rise as explorers search for resources to meet the growing future supply deficit. This timely acquisition provides Fortune Bay with another uranium project to create value for our stakeholders. The Spruce Uranium Project hosts the hallmarks for a high-grade basement-hosted discovery; located on a major structural zone in proximity to the Basin margin with a precedent for mineralization, and limited exploration to date."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 15, 2023, with 1443904 B.C. Ltd. (the "Optionee"), an arms-length private company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Company's wholly owned Murmac and Strike Uranium Projects (the "Projects") over a three-and-a-half-year period by funding C$6 million in exploration expenditures, making cash payments totalling C$1.35 million, and issuing C$2.15 million in common shares following completion of a going public transaction.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $700,000 (the "Offering"). The Company issued 3,043,481 units at an issue price of $0.23 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.  Each warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing activities as outlined in the News Release dated August 8, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended August 31, 2023

Element79 Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended August 31, 2023

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 20, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") Vancouver is pleased to announce that today it has filed its annual financial statements in respect of its year ended August 31, 2023, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Required Documents "). The Filings are available on SEDAR+ as well as the CSE website.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration program at Los Pavitos, a 100% owned 5,300 ha Project in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. Exploration work reported here includes drilling of 4 new zones in an area of 1.5 by 3 km. Combined with earlier reported work (See Press Releases of October 17th and December 5th, 2023), positive results have been obtained from Las Auras, Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Southeast, La Espanola and Oromuri structures in the northern half of the property (Fig. 1). The southern half of the property will be explored in 2024 with pioneering drilling throughout the property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

  • QIM believes this listing is an important step for the Company and provides transparent trading for current and future U.S. investors
  • Provides improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and ‎institutional U.S. investors
  • Initiates private placement offering of units for gross proceeds of up to $2,025,000

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTC: QIMGF) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") to announce the Company's common shares have been accepted and qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FSE:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 2,525,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at $0.04 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $101,000 (the "Final Tranche

Each NFT Unit consists of one non flow-through share (an "NFT Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional NFT Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per NFT Share for a period of five years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top Gold Stocks for 2024

Top Gold Stocks for 2024

(NewsDirect)

Investing in gold stocks can often be considered a strategic move for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and hedge against economic uncertainties. As global markets navigate volatile times, the allure of gold as a safe-haven asset remains robust, fueling interest in companies that explore, develop, and produce this precious metal.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold To Consolidate Common Shares

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation"), subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange

The effective date of the Consolidation will be announced in a separate news release once the Company receives approval from the Exchange. As a result of the Consolidation, it is expected that the 88,745,454 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 8,874,545 Shares, subject to rounding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled. The Company's name and stock symbols will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Bay
Sign up to get your FREE

Fortune Bay Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

Cosa Resources Acquires the Cosmo Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cardiol Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Related News

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Acquires the Cosmo Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Gold Investing

Drilling Continues as Kookynie Delivers Further Outstanding Gold Results

Oil and Gas Investing

Significant Increase in Prospective Resources Updated

Lithium Investing

Uranium Potential at Napperby Project

Lithium Investing

License Approvals Received from North-West Territories Regulator for Radium Point Project

×