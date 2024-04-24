Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Many Peaks

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – March 2024

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 March 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

Acquisition of Advanced Gold Projects In Cote D’Ivoire

  • Agreement with Turaco Gold Limited (Turaco) executed to acquire 100% ownership of Turaco’s and Predictive Discovery Ltd.’s joint venture, which holds the right to acquire an 85% interest in four mineral permits in Cote d’Ivoire, with recent gold discoveries and over US$4 million in prior exploration expenditure
  • Acquisition encompasses a vast 1,275km2 land package including advanced stage exploration projects;

Odienne Project

  • Adjoining recent discovery drilling by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture associated with the same high-strain corridor as Predictive’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan and Centamin’s 2.16Moz ABC Projects
  • Recent first pass, wide-spaced A/C drilling, reveals gold mineralisation zone extending over 1,200 meters, with notable results including 12m @ 1.18g/t gold from 4m, 12m @ 1.06g/t gold from 16m, and 8m @ 1.30g/t gold from 28m

Ferke Gold Project

  • Featuring the recent Ouarigue South discovery with open mineralisation for follow-up, and reported drill intercepts including;
    • 35.95m @ 3.88 g/t gold within
    • 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m (FNDC001) and
    • 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface (FNDC008).
  • Covers an area of 300km2 and features a 16km mineralised trend in soils with minimal exploration follow-up in 12.5km gold anomaly along trend of the Ouarigue South discovery

Queensland Gold & Copper

  • RC drilling results at Mt Steadman Gold Project returned 8m @ 2.63g/t gold identifying significant extension to previously drilled shallow gold mineralisation
  • Diamond drilling results at the Yarrol Gold Project confirm additional gold mineralisation associated with geophysical anomalies on margins of partially drilled 4km long mineralised diorite body

Corporate

  • Completion of Bookbuild for non-Brokered, two tranche placement of A$2 Million in support of activities at the Company’s newly-acquired Cote d’Ivoire Gold Projects.
  • Mr Ben Phillips appointed as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 February 2024

During the quarter, the Company announced the acquisition of advanced gold projects in Cote d’Ivoire. (Refer to ASX Announcement 26 March 2024.) The Ferke and Odienne Projects in Cote d’Ivoire deliver Many Peaks with a solid foundation of exploration success, offering the potential for significant high-grade ounces in the near term. Both projects benefit from systematic geochemical coverage and high-resolution geophysics, which have confirmed gold mineralisation through drilling. Leveraging over US$4 million of previous expenditure has identified multiple ready-for-follow-up targets, including extension targets, presenting Many Peaks with a transformative acquisition opportunity with viable near-term resource potential. Many Peaks’ team boasts extensive West African operating experience tied to multiple discovery and development projects over the past 15 years and looks forward to operating in Cote d'Ivoire, an emerging premier jurisdiction within West Africa known for recent exploration and development successes.

Many Peaks entered into a binding Share Sale Agreement (Agreement) with Turaco Gold Limited (Turaco) to acquire its 89% interest in CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd (CDI Holdings). CDI Holdings is an 89% subsidiary of Turaco, held with Predictive Discovery Limited (Predictive), holding an 11% free carry ownership in a joint venture with Turaco. The Agreement will trigger Turaco’s drag-along right in its joint venture with Predictive, whereby Many Peaks will also acquire Predictive’s remaining 11% interest and consolidate 100% ownership of the joint venture entity CDI Holdings.

CDI Holdings is the holding company for two wholly-owned Ivorian entities, including the Ivorian subsidiary party to a joint venture with Gold Ivoire Minerals SARL (GIV Joint Venture) in Cote d’Ivoire in which it has earned a 65% interest and retains an exclusive right to earn-in to an 85% interest by sole funding any project within four mineral licences in Cote d’Ivoire to feasibility study.

The consideration for the purchase of 100% of CDI Holdings will be an aggregate 5,617,978 fully paid ordinary shares in Many Peaks, subject to a 12-month voluntary escrow, to be issued under the Company’s capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1. Upon completion, Many Peaks will also assume a royalty deed for a 1% net smelter return royalty payable to Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd (Resolute)—further information on terms and conditions precedent outlined below.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MPK:AU
Many Peaks Minerals
Indicator Minerals in Gold Exploration (Updated 2024)

Indicator Minerals in Gold Exploration (Updated 2024)

Indicator minerals, also known as pathfinder minerals, are used by those engaged in mineral exploration to effectively narrow down the search area for many different types of ore deposits.

When found as grains in sediments and/or rocks, these minerals give clues as to the presence and location of specific types of mineralization. They tend to be used in the search for gold, copper, nickel, tungsten, diamond and platinum-group metals deposits.

In indicator mineral-based exploration programs, sediments and rocks are either geochemically tested or visually inspected for clues about the distance and direction of their source. When it comes to visual inspection, rocks are examined for certain grain morphologies and surface textures in order to obtain information about transport distance and bedrock source.

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Inc. Proposes to Extend Warrant Expiry Date

Rio Silver Inc. Proposes to Extend Warrant Expiry Date

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services as defined by TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") policies. The engagement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Auld Creek Project Announcement Clarification

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) refers to the announcement dated 15 April 2024 titled “Bonanza East 12.4m @ 33.4 g/t AuEq, including 6m @ 53.4 g/t AuEq” and Mineral Resource Estimate as released on 21 August 2023 (Announcements).

Keep reading...Show less
Jordan Roy-Byrne, gold bars.

Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold Hyperbole is Real, Price Setup "Super Bullish"

Gold has pulled back from its recent all-time high of more than US$2,400 per ounce, but remains elevated.

How high could the yellow metal rise in the longer term? Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jordan Roy-Byrne, CMT, MFTA, editor and publisher of the Daily Gold, shared his thoughts on where it may be headed in 2024 and beyond.

"We are in the real sweet spot for what is the biggest breakout for gold in the last 50 years," he said during the interview. "This is the time where a lot of the hyperbolic statements that people like me make, and have been making for the last three or four years — this is the time where it's really ripe for those things to actually play out."

Keep reading...Show less

AbraSilver Announces C$20 Million in Strategic Investments by Kinross Gold and Central Puerto and Formation of a Regional Partnership in Argentina

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSXV: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into subscription agreements in respect of a strategic C$20 million non-brokered private placement of AbraSilver common shares ("Common Shares") with Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K) and an affiliate of Central Puerto SA ("Central Puerto") (NYSE: CEPU) at a subscription price of C$0.40 per Common Share (the "Private Placement").

Highlights
  • Each of Kinross and Central Puerto have entered into a subscription agreement with AbraSilver pursuant to which they will each invest C$10 million , resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of C$20 million to the Company.

  • The Company will issue an aggregate of 50,000,000 Common Shares at a subscription price of C$0.40 per Common Share, representing approximately a 3% premium to the closing price of the Common Shares on April 19, 2024 .

  • Upon closing of the Private Placement, Kinross and Central Puerto will each own approximately 4.0% of the outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis.

  • Following completion of the Private Placement, the Company plans to consolidate its Common Shares, on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every five (5) pre-consolidation Common Shares.

  • Upon closing of the Private Placement, AbraSilver will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement with each of Kinross and Central Puerto that includes, among other things, standard anti-dilution and equity participation rights and the formation of a Technical Advisory Committee and a Strategic & Operational Committee.

  • Pursuant to the terms of the Investor Rights Agreement with Kinross , AbraSilver and Kinross will form a regional partnership to jointly explore for and acquire new projects in Argentina focused on silver, gold, and copper.

Mr. John Miniotis , President and CEO of AbraSilver commented: "We are very excited to welcome both Kinross and Central Puerto as important strategic shareholders and partners. Through this transaction, AbraSilver is well funded for a dual strategy to aggressively advance the Diablillos project towards a production decision and to accelerate our exploration efforts. The Company also gains access to the deep technical expertise in mineral exploration, mine development, and power generation. We look forward to working closely with our new partners as we embark upon the next stages of successfully advancing the development of our high-quality Diablillos silver-gold project."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less

