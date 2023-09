Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets at its 1,100-square-kilometer tenement package located on the historic, high-grade Reefton, Lyell and Sam’s Creek goldfields in New Zealand.

Reefton Goldfield was first discovered in 1866 with total current recorded production of 11 million ounces (Moz) of gold, consisting of 2 Moz @ 16 grams per ton (g/t) gold from underground, 0.7 Moz from open pit and ~8 Moz gold from alluvial mining.

Mining and the local communities thrived in the region during the early 1900s, but most of the 94 underground mines closed by 1942 during WWII, and the Blackwater mine, which produced 740 koz @ 19 g/t down to more than 700 meters below the surface, finally shut down in 1951 bringing the entire field to a close. The gold price in 1951 was US$35/oz.

Fast forward to 2023, mining analysts believe current gold prices are only the beginning of a large upward trend, estimating spot prices to reach US$2,000 and beyond . What we know is clear: Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, as production from gold mines run low without enough new projects to replace them.

Siren’s gold projects present an opportunity for new supply sources to emerge. The Reefton Goldfield is a high-grade mining district located on the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand.

Siren’s global mineral resource currently sits at 1.2 million ounces at 3.1 grams per ton (g/t) gold, from Sam’s Creek, Alexander River and Big River.