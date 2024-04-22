Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Siren Gold

Auld Creek Project Announcement Clarification

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) refers to the announcement dated 15 April 2024 titled “Bonanza East 12.4m @ 33.4 g/t AuEq, including 6m @ 53.4 g/t AuEq” and Mineral Resource Estimate as released on 21 August 2023 (Announcements).

The Company wishes to retract references in the Announcements to all gold equivalents in the Announcements, due to Siren having not carried out any metallurgical test work on Antimony at the Reefton Project and was instead relying on metallurgical recoveries of similar geological projects. Investors should not rely on that information as a basis for any investment decision in relation to the Company’s shares.

This announcement has been authorised by the board of directors of Siren Gold Limited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×