Other assets held by the company include the Poma Rosa Gold-Copper Project in Mexico with NI 43-101 gold resources of 1.7 million ounces and historical exploration upside. The company is currently working with the State Government to resolve partial overlap of protected conservation areas concerning the project. Fortune Bay maintains a lean share structure, with a management team experienced in technical execution and capital markets, aligned with advancing its portfolio efficiently.

The company’s 2026 program is focusing on prefeasibility-level studies, concurrent with exploration programs to target resource expansion. Large step-out assay results from the Box deposit include 9.9 g/t over 7.0 m within 3.7 g/t over 21.0 m, confirming the continuation of structurally controlled, higher-grade mineralization at depth.

Management Team

Wade Dawe – Executive Chairman

Wade K. Dawe is an Atlantic Canadian entrepreneur and skilled investor. Fiercely independent throughout the entirety of his career, he achieved early success internationally in the resource sector and went on to play a pivotal role in a number of companies as a financier and company founder. Wade has transformed and sold public and private companies across mining, technology, medical services and oil & gas, completing transactions in excess of two billion dollars. He has both founded and co-founded successful companies, including Keeper Resources Inc. (2003) which was sold for $51.6 million in 2008, and Brigus Gold Corp. (2010) which was acquired by Primero Mining Corp. in 2014 in an all-share deal valued at $351 million. Wade co-founded Resolute Health Corporation in 2017 and rapidly grew the company before selling it to a private equity firm in early 2022. Most recently, Torrent Capital, a fund he established in 2017, formed a partnership with the Port of Argentia which is destined to become a landmark national hub for green energy initiatives. Wade holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Memorial University (MUN), where he sits on the President’s Advisory Council. His philanthropic activities include establishing the annual James R. Pearcey Entrepreneurial Scholarship at MUN, funding DC Makes, an entrepreneurship-based program at the Discovery Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and establishing a scholarship program at Dalhousie University in honor of his close friend, Senator Don Oliver. Wade is a fellow of the Creative Destruction Lab, where he mentors young entrepreneurs. In 2023, he was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year in the Canadian province of Newfoundland.

Dale Verran – Chief Executive Officer & Director

Mr. Verran is a mining executive with over 25 years of international experience in project generation, discovery, and advancement. He has a proven track record of progressing projects from early-stage exploration through to development and successful M&A. Prior to joining Fortune Bay Corp., Mr. Verran was Vice President, Exploration at Denison Mines Corp. (a Lundin Group company), where he played a key role in uranium discoveries (+70 Mlbs U₃O₈), advancing projects to pre-feasibility, and supporting corporate transactions. He previously served as Executive Technical Director at Remote Exploration Services (Pty) Ltd, Africa’s largest independent exploration group, and as Exploration Manager at Manica Minerals Limited, where multiple projects were successfully advanced from generation through to corporate transactions. He began his career as an exploration geologist with Gold Fields Limited.

Mr. Verran holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, an Honours Degree in Geology from the University of Cape Town, and a Master’s Degree in Exploration Geology from Rhodes University. He is a registered P.Geo. (APEGS).

Patrick McGrath – Chief Financial Officer

Patrick McGrath is a seasoned finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the resource sector, including leadership roles in multiple public companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of Blue Moon Metals until November 2024 and previously held CFO and CEO positions at Hemlo Mining (formerly Carcetti Capital Corp.), a former oil and gas producer in Eastern Europe, until May 2023.

McGrath holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Memorial University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in Canada. He brings deep expertise in corporate finance, capital markets, and financial strategy, with a proven track record of supporting resource companies through exploration, development, and growth stages.

Gareth Garlick – VP Technical Services

Gareth Garlick has approximately 25 years of international experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry. He is experienced in all aspects of the mining cycle, ranging from grassroots exploration to resource estimation and resource reconciliation on producing mines, and has been overseeing all of Fortune Bay’s operational and development-related work. Garlick is a registered P.Geo (EGBC) and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology from the University of Cape Town.