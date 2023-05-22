



Overview Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB:5QN, OTCQX:FTBYF) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on creating value through advancing its fully owned uranium and gold assets located in Saskatchewan – Canada’s top-ranked mining jurisdiction. While Fortune Bay already has a substantial and advancing gold asset, it recognized two exceptional Athabasca uranium exploration opportunities in close proximity to its operational base in Uranium City. The company’s management has over 20 years of combined Athabasca uranium exploration experience, including noteworthy discoveries with the likes of Denison Mines Corp. and Cameco Corp. Fortune Bay offers investors a highly attractive entry point into Athabasca Basin uranium exploration, in a company whose value is already validated by an advanced gold asset with drill-defined mineral resources. This diversified asset base provides the company with resilience against changing market conditions, commodity prices and other factors.

Fortune Bay’s Strike and Murmac uranium projects are both 100 percent owned and provide the company with a dominant land position of high-grade, unconformity-related targets in the Uranium City area (Canada’s original uranium mining district) in northern Saskatchewan. The projects are located on the margin of the Athabasca Basin, in a geological setting similar to the recent discoveries of Arrow (Nexgen Energy) and Triple R (Fission Uranium). Both projects host numerous historical high-grade uranium occurrences and have the right geological ingredients for the high-grade unconformity-related deposits that make the Athabasca Basin world-famous. Uranium City is a historical mining hub and the area is endowed with infrastructure including an airport, maintained roads and a powerline from a hydro-station that runs in proximity to both projects. Uranium mineralization was discovered in multiple drill holes during the first phase of exploration drilling in 2022. These results have validated the exploration model, confirmed the highly prospective nature of the target areas, and provide focus for subsequent drilling campaigns.

In addition to its uranium assets, the company’s Goldfields Project is an advanced gold project approximately 13 kilometers from Uranium City. The project is home to the historical Box mine which previously produced 64,000 ounces of gold. It has significant open-pit constrained mineral resources, including indicated mineral resources of 980,000 ounces of gold (23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.31 g/t), and inferred mineral resources of 211,000 ounces of gold (7.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t). The project has existing infrastructure, including a powerline to the site, and a valid permit for a mine and mill development – key differentiators from other Canadian gold projects. The recently completed preliminary economic assessment( PEA), effective date October 31, 2022, shows that Goldfields has potential to become a highly profitable open-pit gold mine. The study produced robust economics with an after-tax net present value (discount rate 5 percent) of C$285 million, internal rate of return of 35.2 percent and a payback of 1.7 years, estimated with gold price of US$1,650 per ounce. The PEA was produced by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., one of the most experienced and reputable engineering firms working on gold projects in Canada.

Fortune Bay is poised for growth as it advances its three Saskatchewan projects, with the potential to deliver value catalysts from project advancement, resource expansion and grassroots discovery. Fortune Bay is led by an experienced management and technical team with a proven track record in discovery, resource expansion and shareholder value creation. The company’s team led the C$351-million sale of Brigus Gold Corp. and was responsible for the discovery of more than 40 million ounces of gold in Colombia with AngloGold Ashanti (JSE:ANG). Fortune Bay’s team also has more than 20 years of combined experience in uranium exploration in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin with Denison Mines (TSX: Fortune Bay is led by an experienced management and technical team with a proven track record in discovery, resource expansion and shareholder value creation. The company’s team led the C$351-million sale of Brigus Gold Corp. and was responsible for the discovery of more than 40 million ounces of gold in Colombia with AngloGold Ashanti (JSE:ANG). Fortune Bay’s team also has more than 20 years of combined experience in uranium exploration in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin with Denison Mines (TSX: DML ), Fission Uranium (TSX: FCU ) and Cameco (TSX: CCO ).

Company Highlights A diversified asset base in northern Saskatchewan includes an advanced gold project and two early-stage uranium projects.

Recently completed NI 43-101 preliminary economic assessment for Goldfields supports an open-pit gold mining operation with low capital cost and a high rate of return over an 8.3-year mine life, with an average annual production of 101,000 ounces of gold.

Initial exploration drilling on uranium projects has discovered uranium in multiple drill holes. The uranium occurs within the right settings for high-grade deposits related to the Athabasca Basin.

Planned advancement of all projects in the near future has the potential to provide significant value catalysts.

Fortune Bay is led by a strong management and technical team with decades of experience and a proven track record of discovery, resource expansion, project development and shareholder value creation.

Key Projects

Strike Uranium The 100% owned Strike Uranium Project has been confirmed to have potential for high-grade unconformity-related, basement-hosted uranium deposits in a setting similar to other discoveries on the margin of the Athabasca Basin. Historical exploration by Cameo Corp. confirmed the presence of extensive EM conductors and significant U3O8 endowment at Strike, and provided high-quality VTEMTM and geochemical datasets. Drill targets were identified, but exploration was halted during the uranium price collapse of 2007/2008, and the ground was allowed to expire in 2012 post-Fukushima. Fortune Bay augmented the historical datasets with ground gravity survey and completed a maiden drill program of 9 holes (2,064 m) in summer 2022. Anomalous uranium was intersected in three of the holes, up to a maximum individual assay of 0.43% U3O8. Shallow, elevated uranium in drill core is associated with “pathfinder” elements (typical of high-grade Athabasca deposits) and is hosted in prospective graphitic units with favorable brittle structure and alteration. The drill results confirm that an Athabasca Basin unconformity-style mineralizing system has been active at Strike. Follow-up of newly intersected mineralization is warranted, as well as drill testing of numerous geophysical and structural targets.​



Murmac Uranium The 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project has been confirmed to have potential for high-grade unconformity-related, basement-hosted uranium deposits in a setting similar to other discoveries on the margin of the Athabasca Basin. In 2022 Fortune Bay augmented the historical exploration datasets (captured from assessment reports) with high-quality VTEMTM and ground gravity survey, and completed a maiden drill program of 15 holes (3,168 m). Anomalous uranium (>100 ppm U) was intersected in six of the holes, up to a maximum individual assay of 0.18% U3O8. Shallow, elevated uranium in drill core is associated with “pathfinder” elements (typical of high-grade Athabasca deposits) and is hosted in prospective highly-graphitic units with favorable brittle structures and alteration. The drill results confirm that an Athabasca Basin unconformity-style mineralizing system has been active at Murmac. Follow-up of newly intersected mineralization is warranted, as well as drill testing of numerous geophysical and structural targets.

Goldfields The 100-percent-owned Goldfields project is located approximately 13 kilometers south of Uranium City in northern Saskatchewan. The project, covering approximately 5,000 hectares, is host to the Box and Athona gold deposits and numerous other gold prospects and occurrences. Located within a historical mining area, the project benefits from established infrastructure, including a road and hydro-powerline to the Box deposit. Nearby facilities and services in Uranium City include bulk fuel, civil contractors, and a commercial airport. The project has a history of gold production (64,000 oz produced between 1939 to 1942), numerous exploration drilling campaigns (over 1,000 drill holes) and historical mining studies by previous owners of the project. The current total gold resource for Box and Athona stands at 979,900 ounces of gold in the indicated category (23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.31 g/t gold) and 210,800 ounces of gold in the inferred category (7.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t gold). A PEA was recently completed for the project by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., effective date October 31, 2022. The PEA provides a base case assessment for developing the Goldfields mineral resource by conventional open-pit mining methods, and gold recovery with a standard free milling flowsheet, incorporating gravity and leaching of the gravity tails. The economic model supports an operation with low capital cost and high rate of return over an 8.3-year mine life, with average annual production of 101,000 ounces of gold. Highlights from the PEA included: Robust economics with after-tax net present value (discount rate 5 percent) of C$285 million, internal rate of return of 35.2 percent and payback of 1.7 years estimated with gold price of US$1,650 per ounce

Average annual gold production of 101,000 ounces over life of mine (LOM), with an average of 122,000 ounces per year in the first four years

8.3-year LOM producing 835,000 ounces of gold

Average cash cost of US$778/oz and all-in sustaining cost of US$889/oz gold

Initial capital expenditure of C$234 million

Mill capacity of 7,500 tonnes per day (2.7 Mt per annum) with average gold recovery of 95.3 percent The project has numerous desirable attributes including a low strip ratio, simple mineralogy and free-milling gold. The economics are highlighted by low initial capital costs, competitive all-in sustaining costs, a relatively short payback period and a favorable NPV:CAPEX ratio. In addition, the established infrastructure in a historical mining area, including a powerline to site, and a valid development permit are expected to facilitate the timeline towards construction and operations. The project continues to present numerous opportunities, including exploration potential, and additional mining and processing opportunities to be further investigated during a pre-feasibility stage.

Site Layout (2022 PEA)

Management Team Dale Verran - Chief Executive Officer Dale Verran has over 20 years of international experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry. He is a recognized business and technical leader with a proven track record of project generation, discovery and project advancement in Africa and Canada. Most recently, Verran served as vice president of exploration for Denison Mines Corp. which is a Lundin Group Company. He has previously served as executive technical director for Remote Exploration Services (Pty) Ltd. (Mineral Services Group) which is a large independent exploration group operating in Africa. He also served as exploration manager for Manica Minerals Limited. Manica Minerals Limited is a private prospect generator company with an extensive multi-commodity portfolio of projects in Africa. Verran holds a bachelor of science in geology from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, an honours bachelor of science in geology from the University of Cape Town and a master of science in exploration geology from Rhodes University. Verran is a registered professional geoscientist and professional natural scientist. Sarah Oliver - CFO Sarah Oliver has over 10 years of experience working in the accounting and finance industries. Most recently, Ms. Oliver served as the chief financial officer of the predecessor company to Fortune Bay Corp. beginning in November 2014. She worked with PwC Canada in the consulting and deals group and then in the company’s assurance practice as a senior manager. As a senior manager of the assurance practice at PwC, she assisted her clients through various acquisitions and mergers and public and private financings. She also advised clients on accounting policy and control implementation as a senior manager. Oliver has been a chartered professional accountant and chartered accountant since 2007. Gareth Garlick - Technical Director Gareth Garlick has over 20 years of international experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry. He has work experience in all aspects of the mining cycle ranging from grassroots exploration to resource estimation and resource reconciliation in producing mines. Most recently, Garlick served as senior geologist and consulting projects manager at Mineral Services Canada Inc., a consulting company based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Garlick holds a bachelor of science in geology (honours) from the University of Cape Town and is a registered professional natural scientist. Eric Bort - Exploration Manager Eric Bort has nine years of mineral exploration experience in northern Saskatchewan with Cameco Corp. Key areas of expertise include design, implementation and management of drilling programs. Experience ranging from grassroots exploration to advanced projects including discovery and delineation. Significant experience in data management and 3D geological modeling. Bort holds a bachelor of science in geology from the University of Saskatchewan and is a registered professional geoscientist.