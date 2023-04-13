FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Revolutionizing Navigation: ARway.ai's AI-powered Spatial Computing Platform is Disrupting the $44B Indoor AR Navigation Market


ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY, OTC: ARWYF, FSE:E65) is revolutionizing AR navigation with a cutting-edge no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. This technology enables enterprises to integrate a wide array of AR experiences including 3D products and objects, indoor AR navigation and wayfinding, audio, video, images, 3D text, hotspots, location pins and analytics.

The ARway.ai platform has diverse applications, particularly in indoor environments such as shopping malls, airports, hospitals, universities, sports arenas, museums, galleries, real estate, events and tradeshows. Augmented reality technology is particularly advantageous for navigation in these locations because it enables users to overlay digital information onto their physical surroundings, providing them with real-time directions and enhancing their situational awareness. This technology can also help users navigate complex spaces more efficiently, leading to a better overall user experience and quicker navigation to their desired point of interest.

ARway.ai solves current challenges with indoor wayfinding. Indoor wayfinding technologies currently in use suffer from various drawbacks, including costly hardware requirements and ongoing operational expenses. Venue owners and businesses that opt to implement their own wayfinding solutions face significant capital and operational expenditures. Moreover, these in-house solutions often suffer from connectivity issues that can considerably detract from the user experience. Legacy solutions require significant capEx and opEX for venues or enterprises to implement their own solutions.

Company Highlights

  • ARway.ai is a disruptive technology company providing indoor AR navigation solutions powered by leading-edge AI technology.
  • The company’s no-code and no-beacon platform disrupts legacy solutions and allows enterprises to adopt indoor wayfinding without requiring significant upfront investment.
  • ARway.ai’s app is a multi-purpose platform with use cases including shopping malls, airports, hospitals, universities, sports arenas and theme parks.
  • Apple’s upcoming AR/VR glasses are expected to create a surge in interest in AR technologies. As a result, ARway.ai is poised to immediately capitalize on growing interest and demand for indoor AR navigation.
  • ARway.ai is a spin-off company of Nextech3D.ai, an industry-recognized technology company with products focusing on other 3D, AI and AR applications.
  • The company’s app-based platform is an end-to-end solution that does not require enterprises or consumers to invest in additional hardware.
  • ARway.ai’s clients include Restaurants Canada, Saudi German Health Group and Dubai Mall with 25 pilot programs underway.
  • The CEO Evan Gappelberg has a 25-year successful track record of taking companies public and leads a team of experienced technology innovators.

ARway.ai Closes Annual Partner Licence and Sees Demand Ramp Up

ARway.ai Closes Annual Partner Licence and Sees Demand Ramp Up

Launches Referral Partner Program Expanding Its Sales Reach Globally

Arway.ai ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience Platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the Company has launched its Referral Partner Program as part of its business development efforts. The Referral Partner Program will increase Arway's prospect funnel which is expected to lead to accelerating revenue growth. Today's annual license deal is a milestone for the Company as Arway is building its AI- powered platform and its pipeline which already has over a dozen annual license deals

ARway.ai Unveils SDK 2.3 with Significant Enhanced AI-Features and AR Experiences, Opening Up New Markets

ARway.ai Unveils SDK 2.3 with Significant Enhanced AI-Features and AR Experiences, Opening Up New Markets

Company gaining share in the $44B Indoor Navigation Market

Arway.ai ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter precision. is pleased to announce the release of ArwayKit SDK Version 2.3, packed with significant upgrades and improvements aimed at enhancing AR experiences for users and expanding opportunities for developers. These upgrades will address a wide range of markets, including retail, tourism, entertainment, and education, increasing Arway's reach into the $44B Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market

ARway Secures Multiple New SDK Deals to Drive Growth in $44B Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market

ARway Secures Multiple New SDK Deals to Drive Growth in $44B Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market

Company to target New key market segments identified as high growth opportunities

Arway Corporation ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce the Company has signed five new deals for its Software Development Kit (SDK), which showcases the increasing demand for this disruptive technology. Since the SDK was released on January 31, 2023 the Company has been experiencing a wave of demand from resellers, enterprise corporations and brands. These SDK deals range in size from $9,000-$15,000 based on the usage of the platform, and are within various industries representing a wide range of use cases for Arway technology

ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

AI-created 3D spatial replicas are now readily available and easy to create from any 2D floor plan

Arway Corporation ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter precision. Arway.ai's new breakthrough automates the creation of 3D spatial maps from just 2D floor plans creating a digital twin which can be populated with an array of AR experiences. The Company now offers AI-powered floor plan alignment, positioning & re-localization, and expanded map analytics capabilities. The Company believes these enhancements will contribute to its continual increase in market share of the estimated $42 billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market. Arway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands, and companies in various industries

ARway Corp. Signs Multiple New SDK Deals For Indoor Positioning & Augmented Reality Navigation

ARway Corp. Signs Multiple New SDK Deals For Indoor Positioning & Augmented Reality Navigation

Company continues to gain traction in $44 billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market

Arway Corporation ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC PINK:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. Arway is excited to announce that the Company has signed five new deals for its Software Development Kit (SDK), which showcases the increasing demand for this disruptive technology. Since its SDK was released on January 31, 2023 the company has been experiencing a wave of demand from resellers, enterprise corporations and brands, which is expected to drive significant revenue in 2023

Barton & SensOre Form Gawler Craton Gold-Copper Partnership

Binding Agreement Follows 2022 Term Sheet & Phase 1 Analysis

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX: BGD) (Barton or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed binding terms with SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) (SensOre) for an exclusive R&D investment partnership across the central Gawler Craton in South Australia (R&D Partnership).

OpenText to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 4, 2023

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call
Mark J . Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP , CFO will host a conference call on May 4, 2023 , at 5:00 p . m . ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning May 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9973 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com .

Statutory Filing of Pro Forma Financial Statements for Micro Focus Acquisition

Earlier today OpenText filed its Current Report on Form 8-K/A, which includes the audited consolidated financial statements of Micro Focus International Limited (formerly known as Micro Focus International plc) (Micro Focus) and unaudited pro forma financial information with respect to OpenText's acquisition of Micro Focus (the Acquisition), on EDGAR and SEDAR, as required under applicable securities laws following completion of the Acquisition. The required unaudited pro forma financial information combines historical OpenText and Micro Focus results, after giving effect to the Acquisition, the financing of the Acquisition and the pro forma effects of certain assumptions and adjustments described therein, and includes a (i) Balance sheet as of December 31, 2022 , (ii) Statements of operations for the year ended June 30, 2022 , and (iii) Statements of operations for the six months ended December 31, 2022 .

The unaudited pro forma financial information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only, as required by Form 8-K, and is not necessarily indicative of the consolidated financial position or results of operations that would have been realized had the Acquisition occurred on the dates indicated in the pro forma financial information, nor is it meant to be indicative of any future consolidated financial position or future results of operations that OpenText will experience. Further, the historical consolidated statement of financial position and results of operations of Micro Focus utilized for purposes of preparing the unaudited pro forma financial information, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not based on the same period end as OpenText.

More information on OpenText's historical acquisitions, including the Micro Focus Acquisition, is available at: investors.opentext.com .

About OpenText
OpenText , The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText ( NASDAQ : OTEX , TSX : OTEX ) visit opentext.com .

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-thursday-may-4-2023-301793576.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Nextech3D.ai: AI-powered Innovative, Scalable AR and 3D Solutions for Today’s Enterprise Needs


2023 OpenText Cybersecurity Threat Report Reinforces Need for Multilayered Security Approach

40.3% reduction in the number of devices encountering malware for those with three layers of protection versus a single layer

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today released the results of the 2023 OpenText Cybersecurity Threat Report which explores the latest threats and risks to the small and medium business (SMB) and consumer segments. Powered by the BrightCloud ® Threat Intelligence Platform, the OpenText Cybersecurity annual report breaks down a broad range of threat activity, offers insight into the trends observed, and discusses wide-reaching impacts for industries, geographies, companies and individuals.

OpenText named a leader in Content Platforms for 2023

OpenText received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 . OpenText received the highest possible scores in the criteria of market approach, integrations and interoperability, lifecycle management, search, document management, collaborative workspaces, digital process automation, eSignature, and supporting product and services.

