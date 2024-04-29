OpenText Secures Open Source Supply Chain with Latest Innovation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Culpeo Minerals

CPO:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

OpenText Secures Open Source Supply Chain with Latest Innovation

Solves open source intake challenges

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced an innovative solution to long-standing open source intake challenges. Developers spend a significant amount of time searching for open source libraries that comply with their company intake policies. OpenText Debricked Open Source Select is a unique start left solution to this age-old problem. It guides developers in selecting the right open source components—those that meet an organization's specific security, compliance and community health intake requirements—before a single line of code is written.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

According to a 2024 Forrester Consulting study commissioned by OpenText, 66 percent of organizations struggle to find open source code that meets their organization's security policies. Open Source Select is unique in that it removes the guesswork by automating the management of open source discovery and intake based on a company's specific policies.

Software composition analysis tools examine open source already in use for risks and vulnerabilities. With its new automated intake policy system, Open Source Select starts at the true beginning—before open source libraries are selected and integrated into development code branches—pre-empting potential issues. Open Source Select's innovative policy overlay provides developers with visibility into what they can use, saving developers valuable time—sometimes weeks—by circumventing back-and-forth internal approval processes.

"A major source of friction between developers, compliance teams and security teams is developer selection of open source libraries. With our latest innovation, we are making the discovery and intake process much easier for all," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer and EVP at OpenText. "With Open Source Select, we are filling an important gap in the DevOps lifecycle. In doing so we are increasing developer and policy review teams' productivity and improving security by eliminating workarounds."

Open Source Select is easy to deploy and requires no extra lift beyond a simple browser extension install. The browser extension is compatible with the free version; it can also complement any existing software composition analysis tool already in use. Developers currently using the free version can download Open Source Select by visiting Debricked Select Extension .

What to learn more? Visit Open Source Select to request a demo. Or stop by the OpenText booth (North Hall #4235) at RSAC in San Francisco May 6-9 .

About OpenText Cybersecurity
OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents . Third-party products mentioned are owned by the respective third-party and/or its affiliates.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-secures-open-source-supply-chain-with-latest-innovation-302129476.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA
The Conversation (0)
AI acronym with face superimposed.

AI Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be an emerging technology, but there are plenty of billion-dollar companies in this space.

As the market has grown over the past few years, AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer service and cybersecurity.

While AI-driven advancements in robotics have received the most press in recent years, the latest buzz has centered around OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This intelligent chatbot shows how quickly generative AI is advancing, and has attracted the attention of heavyweight technology companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which has reportedly invested billions of dollars in the privately held OpenAI. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has also released its own AI chat tool, Google Gemini.

Keep reading...Show less

Customers Expand Their Horizons with OpenText Cloud Editions 24.2

Company unveils its latest information management solutions, powered by AI and designed to catalyze business transformation through reimagining the way work is approached

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced Cloud Editions (CE) 24.2 at its OpenText World Europe conference April 15-18 .  OpenText's innovations combine trusted information management solutions and data strategies with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to make work smarter, safer, and simpler.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText World Europe 2024 Takes Flight Debuting Latest AI Innovations to Elevate Human Potential

OpenText brings together customers, partners and industry luminaries to explore the transformative power of AI as the force multiplier for human potential

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today began its OpenText World Europe event taking place in three locations, London Munich and Paris April 15 18. OpenText is excited to bring together customers, partners, and industry luminaries to explore the transformative power of information management and artificial intelligence (AI) to elevate human potential.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"2024" overlayed on brain and hands.

AI Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Tech stocks have emerged as a driving force in the market, and in Q1 they built on a rally that began in 2023.

According to Bank of America Global Research, tech stocks saw inflows of US$18.6 billion during the period, the third largest on record. Artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives from both new and existing companies helped to drive these gains, which have propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) higher in 2024.

Meanwhile, investors are encouraged by the US Federal Reserve’s “soft landing” narrative, although Chair Jerome Powell’s stance regarding the timing and magnitude of potential interest rate cuts due to still-sticky inflation is a concern.

Keep reading...Show less
"AI" written on a computer chip.

Trudeau Earmarks C$2.4 Billion for Canadian AI Innovation in 2024 Budget

The Canadian government has announced plans to inject C$2.4 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the package as part of the country’s 2024 budget, saying the focus is on accelerating job growth in Canada's AI sector by boosting productivity and ensuring responsible AI use and adoption.

"AI has the potential to transform the economy. And our potential lies in capitalizing on the undeniable Canadian advantage," he said. "These investments in Budget 2024 will help harness the full potential of AI so Canadians, and especially young Canadians, can get good-paying jobs while raising our productivity, and growing our economy.”

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, May 2, 2024

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2024 will be released on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

OpenText to Host Conference Call Webcast
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText President, CFO & Corporate Development will host a conference call webcast on May 2, 2024 , at 5:00 p.m. ET from its Investor Relations website.

Date:

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Webcast:

Access on OpenText IR website https://investors.opentext.com

For more information, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit https://www.opentext.com

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-financial-results-on-thursday-may-2-2024-302112265.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

Related News

Gold Investing

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Battery Metals Investing

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Energy Investing

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

×