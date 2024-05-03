Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aclara Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Aclara Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Company has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, encompassing a 10-principle-framework guiding responsible businesses around areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and links these actions to the objectives of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

  • United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, with over 24,000 companies participating in 160 countries.
  • Aclara commits to incorporating the principles of the Global Compact into the Company's strategy, culture, and operations, and to participating in collaborative projects that promote the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

"At Aclara, we believe that sustainable development is the path to the future. Our work ethic, along with the innovation we apply to promote a greener world, and the close collaboration with our communities reflect this commitment. We are a driving force for global decarbonization for building a better world. Today, we join the United Nations Global Compact to accelerate the pace towards sustainable development together," said Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara.

Aclara aims to be the cornerstone of a green revolution. Building a sustainable value chain that results in clean and traceable extraction of rare earth minerals, is a vital step for the development of electromobility and clean technologies aimed at decarbonizing the planet. The Company's patented "Circular Mineral Harvesting" process, pursuant to which heavy rare earths are extracted in a sustainable manner, prioritizes environmental responsibility and transparency. This closed-loop system offers several key environmental benefits:

  • No explosives: Simple extraction requires only loading and hauling of the ionic clays.
  • Low Carbon Footprint: No crushing or milling results in minimal energy usage.
  • Eliminating Waste: No generation of any solid or liquid residues avoids the need for a tailings dam.
  • Circular Economy Principles: Recirculation of up to 95% of the water used and 99% of a common fertilizer main reagent.
  • Land Reclamation: Aclara proposes a sequential closure and a commitment to fully revegetate all the extraction zones at its projects.

Aclara's commitment to environmental responsibility extends beyond the process itself. The Penco Module will use 100% recycled water, eliminating the need to tap into natural water sources. Furthermore, Aclara is committed to reforesting over 200 hectares at the Penco Module by planting native species and to promote conservation efforts. These practices ensure Aclara's DyTb production remains traceable and environmentally responsible, offering a reliable alternative to China's dominant rare earth supply chain.

In recent years, Aclara has been internationally recognized for its innovations and attributes, in line with the principles of the Global Compact, including recognition by the Business Intelligence Group as a Sustainable Initiative in the 2022 Sustainability Awards and further ranked as among the 50 most sustainable companies in the world at the 2023 SEAL Awards.

The UN Global Compact Commitments and Reporting

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is a multi-stakeholder platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. Companies that join commit to integrating the UN's Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption into their operations. Beyond this, the Global Compact aligns businesses with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, creating a shared roadmap for a sustainable future. Participation signifies a commitment to both sustainability and transparency, requiring annual reporting on progress towards these goals.

Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailings storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation, made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. Furthermore, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within Aclara's processing flowsheet.

In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including, without limitation, statements with regard to management's commitment to continuing to build and develop an environmentally sustainable supply chain and anticipated outcomes resulting therefrom. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Chile and Brazil; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; that the Company may be not able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module and/or the Carina Module. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 22, 2024, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information and assumptions that management of the Company believes to be reasonable and complete as of the date of this press release, these statements are by their nature subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and anticipated outcomes as specified in such forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this press release. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE:Aclara Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Aclara Resources
TSX:ARA
Critical Metals Investing
TSX:ARA
Aclara Resources
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA)

Aclara Resources


Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition by CAP S.A. ("CAP") of its 20% equity ownership interest in REE Uno SpA ("REE Uno"), the Company's Chilean subsidiary that owns the Penco Module project, and receipt by the Company of the initial payment of approximately US$9.7 million in connection with such acquisition. The acquisition is made pursuant to the terms of the previously announced investment agreement entered into between CAP and Aclara on March 13, 2024 (the "Investment Agreement"). Under the terms of the Investment Agreement, payments are to be made in three tranches, of which the remaining two tranches in the amounts of US$12.5 million and US$6.9 million are to be made in January of 2025 and 2026, respectively

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President

Aclara Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of José Augusto Palma as Executive Vice President of the Company effective June 1, 2024

José Augusto will be a key member of the Company's leadership team and will be closely involved in all activities of strategic significance to the Company, including leading the development of relationships with public and private stakeholders and business partners, overseeing the permitting strategy, management of complex strategic issues and the development of corporate strategy and governance.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Announces Rare Earths Processing in the U.S.A

Aclara Announces Rare Earths Processing in the U.S.A

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has incorporated a U.S. based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc. ("Aclara Technologies"), to develop its rare earths separation capabilities in the United States. This development will allow Aclara to better position itself to carry out all of the stages leading up to the production of metal and alloys for high performance permanent magnets, following the recent announcement that the Company has entered into a joint venture with CAP to develop metal and alloys capabilities. As a result, Aclara is positioned to become the first vertically integrated heavy rare earths company outside of Asia

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Announces the Discovery of a New Heavy Rare Earths Deposit Hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clays in Brazil

Aclara Announces the Discovery of a New Heavy Rare Earths Deposit Hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clays in Brazil

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities in Brazil by announcing its new Heavy Rare Earth Element ("HREE") ionic clays project, "Carina Module" (the "Project") located in the State of Goias, Brazil. The results of its initial auger drilling campaign[1], which was comprised of 1,693 meters of drilling within 236 drill holes, demonstrate the discovery of a new HREE deposit hosted in ionic clays. While the initial auger drilling campaign was shallow, with an average depth of 7.2 meters, it has unveiled a potential for expansion, both laterally and at depth, accompanied by the prospect of enhancing HREE grades

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Provides Update on Permitting and Development Strategy for the Penco Module Project in Chile

Aclara Provides Update on Permitting and Development Strategy for the Penco Module Project in Chile

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) provides an update on its Chilean Penco Module (the "Project") permitting and development strategy following the previously announced receipt of notice from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") of its decision to terminate the review of the Company´s application for an environmental impact assessment ("EIA") of the Project based on the identification of six previously undisclosed "naranjillo" trees, considered "vulnerable species", within the Project area. Five of these naranjillo trees were found near an existing access road that would require modification and one naranjillo tree was found in a local "native forest" within the deposition zone known as Jupiter

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ("Carmanah" or the "Company") wishes to announce the record date for the Company's two for one (2:1) stock split of its common shares (the "Stock Split") previously announced on November 9, 2023

The record date of the Stock Split has been fixed on May 8, 2024. (the "Record Date"). The Stock Split is conducted on a "push-out basis," with each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the Record Date receiving one (1) additional common share for each common share held on such date from the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company. Shareholders of the Company do not need to take any action with respect to the Stock Split and there is no change to the CUSIP/ISIN number for the Company's common shares in connection with the Stock Split.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol "W0H". The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in Canada and the FSE in Germany, aligned with the Company's strategy of introducing European investors and manufacturers to the advanced stage development of its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine that contains 10.6 million tonnes of magnesium and 16 million tonnes of silica.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and CEO of West High Yield, commented: "We expect the FSE listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing on the FSE, in addition to the Canadian TSXV, will heighten exposure of the Company in this major marketplace with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as New VP Exploration for Brazil Operations

Appia Announces Appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as New VP Exploration for Brazil Operations

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as its new VP Exploration for its Brazil Operation effective immediately. Mr. Costa will oversee the ongoing development of the Company's PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project located in Goias, Brazil.

Tom Drivas, CEO stated, "Having the right leadership in place to direct our plans and team in Brazil has been a priority for Appia, and we are so pleased to have Mr. Andre Costa joining us at this pivotal time in our growth cycle. As Appia moves to the next phase in the exploration of the PCH project, and following the announcement of our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV and Buriti Zones and NI 43-101 technical report, Mr. Costa will design and implement programs to further delineate extension zones at these targets along with drill testing the next series of high-potential REE areas, and will oversee our ongoing metallurgic testing programs."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

  • The acquisition will include Base Resources' 100%-owned advanced, world-class Toliara heavy mineral sands project in Madagascar (" Toliara " or the " Project "), which includes a long-life, high-value and low cost monazite stream, produced as a byproduct of primary titanium and zirconium production.

  • Toliara monazite production to be processed at Energy Fuels' 100%-owned White Mesa Mill (the " Mill ") into separated rare earth element (" REE ") oxides, at low capital and operating cost, setting a new paradigm for low-cost, globally competitive U.S.-centered rare earth oxide production.

  • The transaction will also secure Base Resources' mine development and operations team, who have a successful track-record of designing, constructing, and profitably operating a world-class heavy mineral sands operation in Africa .

  • Energy Fuels is currently engaged in high-level discussions with various U.S. government agencies and other offices who provide support for critical mineral projects, domestically and abroad.

  • The transaction is complementary to and further strengthens Energy Fuels' U.S.-leading uranium production capability and plans.

  • Senator Mike Lee , the Senior Senator from Utah and a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, stated: "I'm grateful to Energy Fuels for their work to ensure the United States has a domestic critical mineral source. The acquisition of Base Resources and the Toliara project will only further their capacity and ability to produce minerals needed for defense, technology, and everyday life."

  • Conference call on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 8:00 am ET .

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, REEs, and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive Scheme Implementation Deed (the " SID ") with Base Resources Limited (ASX: BSE) (AIM: BSE) (" Base Resources ") pursuant to which Energy Fuels has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Base Resources (the " Transaction ") in consideration for (i) 0.0260 Energy Fuels common shares (the " Share Consideration ") and (ii) A$0.065 in cash, payable by way of a special dividend by Base Resources to its shareholders (the " Cash Consideration ", and together with the Share Consideration, the " Scheme Consideration ") for each Base Resources ordinary share held, for a total equity value of approximately A$375 million 1 . The Transaction will be effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under Australia's Corporations Act (the " Scheme "). Unless otherwise indicated in this news release, all references to dollars or $ are references to United States dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Publishes Public Notice of Application for Record Ridge Magnesium Project and Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Publishes Public Notice of Application for Record Ridge Magnesium Project and Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce another milestone in the mining permit application process with the posting of its "PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION" (the "Public Notice"), as well as the second tranche closing (the "Second Tranche Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Publication of Notice of Application

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - API

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - API

Trading resumes in:

Company: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aclara Resources
×