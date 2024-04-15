CGI Class A Subordinate Voting Shares

CGI Inc. is a Canada-based IT-services provider with an embedded position in North America and Europe. The company generates more than CAD 12 billion in annual revenue, employs over 76,000 personnel, and operates across 400 offices in 40 countries. CGI offers a broad portfolio of services such as consulting, systems integration, application maintenance, and business process services, or BPS. The company's largest vertical market is government, which contributes more than a third of group revenue.