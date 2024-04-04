Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
ARway.ai Introducing AR Navigation with Generative AI ChatGPT 4D Avatars in New Partner Deal with AVR Labs in UAE

ARway.ai Introducing AR Navigation with Generative AI ChatGPT 4D Avatars in New Partner Deal with AVR Labs in UAE

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce another paid partner deal with AVR Labs, a pioneering company based in the United Arab Emirates specializing in XR technologies. AVR Labs will be a recognized partner of ARway in the Gulf Region, increasing ARway's distribution channel, as they have 100+ projects from paying customers deployed across 20 countries around the globe

This collaboration is set to revolutionize AR navigation by integrating cutting-edge generative AI 3D/AR avatars with conversational immersive interaction capabilities, powered by ARway's advanced platform and AVR Labs' innovative solutions.

AVR Labs, with a robust presence across the Middle East and a diverse clientele including universities and government ministries, is an ARway agency partner that will implement ARway's technology for various customer projects. Renowned for their expertise in AI, AR, and VR technology, AVR Labs specializes in creating immersive experiences that captivate and engage audiences. One of their notable projects includes the development of AR VIEWZ GPT, an augmented reality GPT that enables dynamic, conversational interactions within AR environments.

The partnership aims to integrate these AR GPTs into the ARway platform, enhancing AR navigation experiences with the addition of conversational AI avatars. These avatars, accessible via a visual marker scan, will act as interactive tour guides, offering personalized navigation assistance and enriching user interactions within AR spaces.

This collaboration's first showcase will be at the World Future Energy Summit in Dubai, a premier event in the global energy and resources sector. At the summit, AVR Labs will deploy AR indoor navigation enhanced with GPT-powered 3D/AR avatars to guide visitors around the event, demonstrating the transformative potential of combining ARway's navigation solutions with AVR Labs' technology. This deployment will feature wayfinding around the event, integration of AI avatars for conversational interaction, and a presentation of ARway to the Middle Eastern market, with over 280 exhibitors participating from April 16-18.

ARway and AVR Labs are committed to pushing the boundaries of AR technology, aiming to expand their reach across various industries beyond the initial tradeshow project. With over 100 projects across 20 countries, AVR Labs plans to incorporate ARway's technology in client projects, significantly enhancing user experiences across diverse sectors.

This partnership marks a milestone in the evolution of AR navigation and interaction, setting a new standard for immersive technology applications in the Middle East and around the globe. ARway and AVR Labs look forward to redefining the future of AR experiences, offering users innovative ways to explore and interact with the world around them.

Scan the QR code using your smartphone to see an Avatar example:

To interact with the AI driven Avatar, please visit the AVR Labs website https://avrlabs.io/ and locate the Avatar in the bottom right corner:

About AVR Labs
AVR Labs, is a revolutionary Augmented, Virtual Reality, and Metaverse company based in Dubai with a commitment to contributing to the UAE's vision for innovation and evolution.

They offer XR solutions and services to help companies solidify their online presence and promote their product and services in an immersive and engaging way. They believe in the power of immersive technologies and their ability to transform and revolutionize the business world.

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.aiARWY:CCOTCQB:ARWYFEmerging Tech Investing
ARWY:CC
ARway.ai Announces Successful Deployment of AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With Deutsche Telekom AG & The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement , University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg

ARway.ai Announces Successful Deployment of AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With Deutsche Telekom AG & The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement , University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to the successful deployment of an innovative AR navigation system within the 5G campus network built by Deutsche Telekom AG on the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences campus in Germany. The fully funded partnership with the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences and its prestigious institute ifii (institute for innovation and information management) originally announced in October 2023, revolutionizes the way faculty and visitors experience the university campus, providing a seamless and intuitive AR experience and AR-powered navigation. As part of their 2024 roadmap, the university will implement, evaluate and publish research on over 20 different use cases with ARway's technology, highlighting the depth of this collaboration

ARway.ai Continues Its Global Expansion into Chile & USA with New SaaS Deals for Its AR Navigation & Spatial Experience Platform

ARway.ai Continues Its Global Expansion into Chile & USA with New SaaS Deals for Its AR Navigation & Spatial Experience Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce multiple new SaaS developer sign-ups for its augmented reality experience platform providing AR indoor navigation

Both partnerships mark significant milestones in ARway's mission to redefine human interaction with physical spaces through augmented reality. ARway continues to expand its capabilities and reach around the globe, enabling a augmented reality in everyday applications.

ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT or 30,000 M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT or 30,000 M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its new partnership with Megatek Albania's leading home improvement and do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer. This groundbreaking collaboration is set to bring an unprecedented retail experience to the Albanian market, beginning with a pilot program at Megatek's expansive flagship store that spans more than 323,000 square feet

The successful implementation of ARway's technology in Megatek's flagship store will pave the way for future deployments across more locations and similar stores, signaling a significant growth and revenue opportunity for both companies.

ARway.ai Announces EWROS as New Partner in Turkey for its Augmented Reality Navigation Experience Platform

ARway.ai Announces EWROS as New Partner in Turkey for its Augmented Reality Navigation Experience Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a paid partner deal with EWROS, a leading developer of automation systems software based out of Turkey. This new partner is another step in ARway.ai's expansion, aligning with EWROS's recognized position in the region as a premier automation solutions provider

EWROS becomes an integral part of the ARway ecosystem, licensing ARway's innovative platform for large-scale projects within the region. This partnership allows EWROS to leverage ARway's cutting-edge AR technology in conjunction with their existing IoT deployments, thereby offering a comprehensive tech stack to their clientele.

ARway.ai Releases SDK 3.0 Marking a Major Upgrade For Its Spatial Computing Platform

ARway.ai Releases SDK 3.0 Marking a Major Upgrade For Its Spatial Computing Platform

Setting New Standards for Augmented Reality Navigation and Immersive Engagement

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of ARway V3.0, a groundbreaking update to its spatial computing platform providing augmented reality navigation and immersive experiences. The new V3.0 technology updates and features include peripheral markers, an SDK update, advanced SLAM, anchored floorplan pegs, updated location pin indicator, low light and stability notification, drift notification, and amenity pin uplift

Watch a video of the new technology and features in V3.0 - click here

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway.ai commented, "We are thrilled to introduce ARway V3.0, a significant leap forward in the commercial application of augmented reality. With these enhancements, ARway is poised to capture a larger share of the growing IPN market, directly contributing to increased revenue and profitability. ARway is leveraging the latest in AR technology to create value for our users, partners, and investors. With ARway V3.0, we are setting the stage for the next generation of augmented reality navigation and experiences.

The ARway V3.0 update introduces a host of innovative features designed to enhance navigation accuracy, user engagement, and content creator flexibility. Some of the key features include:

Peripheral Markers: Improved customization and placement of QR codes and Image Access Points, expanding the application of AR navigation in diverse environments. Small, Medium, and Large access points are now available, which suit a variety of different locations depending on the size and features of the location such as confined areas like offices or small galleries, large areas such as department stores and stadiums, or spacious areas like airports, ensuring easy scanning from any distance.

3.0 SDK Update: Full integration of ARway app features into the SDK, empowering developers and partners to build custom AR-enhanced applications with advanced functionalities.

Advanced SLAM: Enhanced stability of large-scale AR experiences and navigation with computer vision upgrades in plane tracking and occlusion capabilities.

Anchored Floor Plan Pegs: Streamlined map creation process for faster and more accurate map alignments.

Updated Location Pin Indicator: Enhanced navigation with 360-degree directionality, providing users with more intuitive and comprehensive guidance.

Low Light and Stability Notifications: New alerts ensure optimal operating conditions, reducing interruptions and maintaining high-quality AR experiences. This feature will inform visitors that low light conditions and phone instability may cause drift or location inaccuracies.

Drift Notification: New alerts that ensures users stay on track. If they are drifting off the navigation path or if their location accuracy is declining, they will be notified to scan a nearby access point to correct their drift.

Amenity Pin Uplift: New shortcuts that provide instant access to amenities are now easy and convenient to find on the main screen. Users can easily find restrooms and other important amenities with ease.

The impact of ARway V3.0 extends beyond the platform itself, offering unprecedented opportunities for partners such as technology integrators, XR/AR developers, and digital agencies. These new features unlock possibilities for creating more compelling, customized AR experiences, fostering new business opportunities and driving growth within the AR ecosystem.

This news follows recent exciting news of multiple new global SaaS deals signed for the real estate, fashion and hospital industry, as well as the launch of a brand new website and pricing increase following significant growth and is anticipating upcoming expansions in the Company's Developer subscriptions and partnerships.

For more information about ARway V3.0 and its features, visit https://www.arway.ai/technology/

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Corp. Receives Funding Supporting AI Software Development for Detection of Illicit Substances

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines, MRI technology for industrial and research applications, and detection equipment services, announces that its subsidiary Nanalysis Corp. is receiving advisory services and up to $1.45 million in non-repayable, non-dilutive funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), to develop Artificial Intelligence based software tools to detect illicit substances on top of the Company's portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

In the global fight against substance abuse, federal, state, provincial, county and municipal governments around the world are tasked with characterizing increasing volumes of seized contraband. This characterization requires an array of different analytical techniques and is carried out by skilled forensic scientists in thousands of laboratories worldwide. In many cases these laboratories face significant sample backlog due to volume and may have difficulties in identifying new designer drugs.

This project, scheduled for three years, will focus on using quantum mechanical modelling and AI tools to perform analysis of magnetic resonance results generated by Nanalysis benchtop instruments. These tools will not only identify known illicit drugs but will also identify unknown drugs that are derivatives of known illicit substances also referred to as designer drugs or new psychoactive substances (NPS). The non-destructive nature of NMR spectroscopy and the fact that unlike traditional forensic testing methods, it is non-targeted, uniquely positions it to help identify these drugs. The company is developing this application in the context of its quantitative NMR platform technology, which has other applications as well, beyond illicit drug detection.

"We are very grateful for the support of NRC IRAP to further develop complementary software for our Benchtop products," said Nanalysis CEO and Founder Sean Krakiwsky .  "This project builds on our ongoing relationship with the LKA police organization in Germany and on our continued culture of magnetic resonance innovation. We look forward to providing more solutions for law enforcement in combatting the increasingly societal problem of designer drugs and other deadly toxins."

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.  With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports.  This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada.  In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-corp-receives-funding-supporting-ai-software-development-for-detection-of-illicit-substances-302108047.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/04/c4926.html

Aether Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire April 3, 2024 - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), announced today that, as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by April 2, 2024, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang, NEO's Lead Scientific Advisor, as a new Director of the Company.

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LOAN FINANCING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON VIVOSTAT A/S ACQUISITION

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LOAN FINANCING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON VIVOSTAT A/S ACQUISITION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce that on March 8, 2024 it entered into a binding commitment letter with the effect that the GreenIslands Opportunities Fund (the " Lender ") will provide a secured loan in the principal amount of €8,000,000 (the " Loan ") to provide acquisition financing with respect to the cash portion of the purchase price for Vivostat AS (" Vivostat "), as further outlined in its news release dated February 6, 2024 and for general working capital purposes.

Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images

Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed of their decision to issue a patent for its technology to generate three-dimensional (3D) models from two-dimensional (2D) images. This is another patent which the Company believes is pivotal to Nextech3D.ai's artificial intelligence technology as it builds a moat around its 3D model making for ecommerce business with industry expertise and intellectual property; which includes its GPT AI powered 3D model generation. This patent approval reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D-AI GPT patents and solutions while simultaneously generating millions in annual 3D modeling revenue

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has issued the first tranche of 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc ("Volt Carbon") as part of the option agreement announced on February 5, 2024.

The Company issued 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon on March 21, 2024. The shares are subject to a 4-month hold period. The Company will issue Volt Carbon another 2,500,000 shares when $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property and a further 2,500,000 shares when the second $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property. Volt Carbon has agreed to spend the full $680,000 during the 2024 calendar year. Spending the entire $680,000 on exploration of the Tetepisca Property, before December 31, 2024, will give Volt Carbon the right to acquire a 5% interest in the Tetepisca Property, on or before December 31, 2025, for a $1,500,000 cash payment.

×