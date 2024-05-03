Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Debenture Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing "). In this third tranche of the Debenture Financing, the Company closed on $1,441,900 aggregate principal amount of non-convertible debentures. As part of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued 14,419,000 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "). Each Debenture Warrant entitles the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share until May 2, 2027 . 50% of the Debenture Warrants vested on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable on July 2, 2025 . Combined with the first and second tranches of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued non-convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $4,363,318 and an aggregate of 43,633,180 Debenture Warrants.

In connection with the third tranche of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued 843,900 common shares and granted 843,900 finder's warrants (" Finder's Warrants ") as a finder's fee. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share until May 2, 2026 .

The proceeds from the third tranche of the Debenture Financing will be used to conduct exploration work on the Company's properties and for general working capital.

One director of the Company participated in the Debenture Financing for $300,000 principal amount of non-convertible debentures. The Debenture Warrants of this insider are exercisable at $0.16 per share for three years, with the same vesting terms as applicable to the other Debenture Warrants. The insider's participation constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the fair market value of the securities issued to the related party will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities issued in connection with the third tranche of the Debenture Financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, expiring September 3, 2024 , in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company further announces it has renewed a consulting services agreement with Bonaventure Explorations Ltd. (" Bonaventure "), pursuant to which Bonaventure will provide strategic advisory services to the Company until March 31, 2025 , unless the agreement is terminated earlier by either party. Under the agreement, the Company will pay Bonaventure a cash fee of $20,000 , issue 650,000 stock options (with an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years), and issue 150,000 common shares with a deemed price of $0.15 per share.  Additionally, for the next five months, the Company will issue Bonaventure 100,000 common shares each month, for an additional 500,000 common shares total. The additional common shares will be priced at the closing market price of the Company's common shares trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange the day prior to issuance. All shares issued to Bonaventure will be subject to a hold period of 4 months from the date of issuance.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage, 100% owned, Fondaway Canyon gold project, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio are the 100% owned; Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag), and Hot Springs Peak (Au) projects. Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties are located in Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with the use of proceeds from the Debenture Financing and future issuances of shares to Bonaventure . Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/03/c7777.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold


Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell" or the " Company ") announces that it proposes to extend the expiry dates of an aggregate of 5,202,250 outstanding share purchase warrants, as described below.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Company issued 3,011,250 warrants with an exercise price of $0.50 pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on May 14, 2021 (the " 2021 Warrants "). The original exercise price of the 2021 Warrants was $0.65 and the exercise price was previously repriced to $0.50 . The original expiry date of the 2021 Warrants was May 14, 2023 , and the expiry date of the 2021 Warrants was previously extended to May 14, 2024 . The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2021 Warrants by an additional 12 months, such that 2021 Warrants will expire on May 14, 2025 . All other terms of the 2021 Warrants remain unchanged.

The Company issued an aggregate of 2,191,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.60 pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on May 30, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants "). The original expiry date of the 2022 Warrants was May 30, 2024 . The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2022 Warrants by an additional 12 months, such that 2022 Warrants will expire on May 30, 2025 . All other terms of the 2022 Warrants remain unchanged.

Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the warrants.

The Company further announces that it intends to enter into debt settlement agreements with two directors of the Company to settle outstanding bona-fide indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $6,000 in exchange for 54,545 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share. The amount of indebtedness represents outstanding amounts owing for director services provided to the Company. The Company also proposes to issue common shares to the two directors as monthly payment for director services, issuable on a quarterly basis. All shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage, 100% owned, Fondaway Canyon gold project, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio are the 100% owned; Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag), and Hot Springs Peak (Au) projects. Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties are located in Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the 2021 and 2022 Warrants, entering into the debt settlement agreements, and future payment of director fees in common shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/01/c9568.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final tranche of its debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing "). In this third tranche of the Debenture Financing, the Company has subscriptions for $1,441,900 principal amount of non-convertible debentures, for total aggregate funds of $4,363,318 across all tranches of the Debenture Financing. In connection with this closing, the Company will issue 14,419,000 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "). Each Debenture Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for three years. 50% of the Debenture Warrants will vest on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable 14 months following closing if the Debenture has not been repaid prior to that vesting date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes New Chairman Bob Bass and Announces Change of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes New Chairman Bob Bass and Announces Change of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell " or the " Company ") warmly welcomes Robert (Bob) Bass as a Director and the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Mr. Bass is a well-recognized and respected labor relations senior negotiator and spokesperson leading a distinguished career spanning decades. Celebrated as a key figure in his field, Mr. Bass has been instrumental in negotiations and arbitration for a wide array of major public sector entities, including the Metropolitan Toronto School Board, the Ontario Hospital Association, hospitals, police services, universities, nursing homes, and government.

Mr. Bass is an astute investor with a lengthy history and knowledge of investing in mining and mineral exploration. Mr. Bass's increasing ownership position in the Company, highlighted by his recent participation in the Company's debenture financing (Company news release dated Jan. 29, 2024 ), underscores his significant investment and belief in Getchell's ability to successfully advance its Nevada -based Fondaway Canyon Gold project.

Getchell Gold Corp. CEO and previous Chairman, Bill Wagener , expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Bass's appointment stating, "Bob was one of the founders of Getchell when we started out as a private company. He has been a continuous and longtime supporter, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the helm of Getchell Gold Corp. His leadership, business acumen, and extensive network of contacts are precisely what we need to propel the recognition and valuation of the Company and the Fondaway Canyon Gold project. Bob's talents and dedication speak volumes, and we are confident in his ability to guide Getchell towards greater success."

Upon his appointment, Mr. Bass stated, "I am fully committed to take on the role of Chairman at Getchell Gold Corp. and motivated by the immense potential of the Fondaway Canyon Gold project, located in the world-class mining jurisdiction of Nevada . I believe that with our combined efforts, we can unlock great value for the Company and our shareholders. My confidence in this venture is unwavering, and I look forward to guiding the Company towards achieving its strategic goals."

In addition to Mr. Bass' appointment, the Company is pleased to welcome his son, Chris Bass , to its Board of Directors. Chris is a seasoned entrepreneur with significant experience in healthcare. He currently serves as the CEO of InventoRR MD Inc., where he has been pivotal in the development and success of the company's revolutionary flagship medical device, AbClo. These leadership changes underscore Getchell's commitment to continuous improvement and strong corporate governance, positioning the Company for long-term success.

In connection with the Director appointments, the Company has granted 1,000,000 stock options to Directors under the Company's 2022 stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. Additionally, the Company has granted its investor relations consultant, Fred Cooper , 250,000 stock options on the same terms.

With the addition of Bob and Chris Bass , the Directors, Officers, and Management of Getchell Gold Corp. now own 20.4% of the Company on a partially-diluted basis.

In light of these new additions, Jim Mustard has resigned as a Director to the Company and will assume the role as an advisor and consultant to the Company. Jim is a well-respected capital markets and mining professional and the Company welcomes his continued contribution. In addition, Jerry Bella has resigned as a Director to the Company. The Company thanks Jerry for his efforts and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company further announces that it intends to enter into a debt settlement agreement with a bona-fide creditor of the Company to settle outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $3,000 (the "Debt") in exchange for the issuance of 23,100 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.13 per Share. The Shares issued by the Company will be subject to a four-month hold period and the Debt settlement remains subject to Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada -focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage, 100% owned, Fondaway Canyon gold project, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio are the 100% owned; Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag), and Hot Springs Peak (Au) projects. Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties are located in Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the impact of Board changes on the Company's future success. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/28/c0018.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Debenture Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closure of the second tranche of its previously announced debenture financing initiative (the " Debenture Financing "), raising an additional $1,003,998 . As part of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued 10,039,980 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "), each allowing the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share until January 26, 2027 with 50% of the Debenture Warrants vested on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable on March 26, 2025 . Between both tranches, the Company issued non-convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $2,921,418 and an aggregate of 29,214,180 Debenture Warrants.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the " Unit Financing "). Between both tranches, the Company issued a total of 5,000,000 units (the " Units ") for gross proceeds of $500,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a " Unit Warrant "). Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") announces the grant of 1,000,000 options (each, an "Option") to Robert Eckford Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in accordance the Company's stock option plan dated effective October 26, 2018 . Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for five years following the date of grant. The Options are subject to a 3-year vesting period with 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2025 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2026 and 333,334 of the Options vesting April 29, 2027 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kootenay Resources

Kootenay Resources Announces Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

Kootenay Resources Inc. ("Kootenay" or the "Company") announces that further to its March 13, 2024 and April 26, 2024 press releases regarding receipt of conditional approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company has received final approval to list the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Under the policies of the Exchange, the Company will be classified as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer.

The Company expects that its common shares will commence trading on the Exchange at the opening of the market on May 1, 2024 under the symbol "KTRI".

Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Robertson as President of the Company. Mr. Robertson has been a technical advisor to Prismo since January 2023. Alain Lambert, currently the Executive Chairman of the Company will assume the role of CEO.

The board of Prismo believes that this is the right time to add to the management team with the anticipated increasing activity at the Company's exploration projects this year, in particular an upcoming drilling campaign at its Hot Breccia copper prospect located in Arizona.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday May 1 st at 2:30pm EST. White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused in Yukon, Canada, owning a district-scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The Company's flagship White Gold Project contains an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) and is complimented by a robust project pipeline of new discoveries and early stage projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday May 1 st at 2:30pm EST. White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused in Yukon, Canada, owning a district-scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The Company's flagship White Gold Project contains an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) and is complimented by a robust project pipeline of new discoveries and early stage projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday May 1 st at 2:30pm EST. White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused in Yukon, Canada, owning a district-scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The Company's flagship White Gold Project contains an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) and is complimented by a robust project pipeline of new discoveries and early stage projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

