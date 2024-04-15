Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Health House Australia and Corporate Update

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Deep Drilling Hits Visible Gold Over 1km Deep Below Never Never Gold Deposit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Customers Expand Their Horizons with OpenText Cloud Editions 24.2

Company unveils its latest information management solutions, powered by AI and designed to catalyze business transformation through reimagining the way work is approached

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced Cloud Editions (CE) 24.2 at its OpenText World Europe conference April 15-18 .  OpenText's innovations combine trusted information management solutions and data strategies with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to make work smarter, safer, and simpler.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Titanium X is OpenText's strategic product roadmap to be delivered by CE 25.2.  The three areas of innovation are:

  • Business Clouds: Knowledge with security can be a competitive advantage for our customers in modern work and business fabrics. OpenText sets out to elevate everyone – from engineers to IT – with integrated and secure technology to drive meaningful simplification and efficiencies.
  • Business AI: Data governance, compliance, and authentication are table-stakes today. OpenText is applying generative AI to power customers to get more out of their IP. With AI-assistants that run across large private data sets, the right people get the right information.
  • Business Technology: Connected data is an imperative and prerequisite as workloads continue to shift to cloud. OpenText is focused on bringing customers enterprise-strength data platforms deployed anywhere in any way – private cloud, public cloud, or through APIs.

As AI continues to shape our world, trust and governance is essential for fostering confidence in AI technologies. With 80% of organizations already exploring or investing in generative AI , transparent and accountable AI technologies are imperative for the future of customer support and customer success. Built from OpenText's expertise in information management, the company's latest AI-enabled innovations are poised to meet this need, providing robust solutions to fuel innovation and growth.

"As organizations navigate their Cloud, Security and AI journeys, establishing trust in data integrity is paramount and at the center of what is required," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer, OpenText. "With CE 24.2, we are delivering against our 90-day innovation cycles to bring advancements in our Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology.  OpenText solutions bring knowledge and empowerment, equipping our customers and partners with the tools and data insights needed to navigate these journeys effectively, regardless of the challenges they face."

Business Clouds

New offerings in OpenText Business Clouds 24.2 include:

  • OpenText Experience Cloud – OpenText Core Journey is now available to help customers better strategize, design, and execute customer communications effectively at scale for onboarding, compliance, and retention experiences.
  • OpenText Business Network Cloud – OpenText Trading Grid is now integrated with Oracle NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable mid-sized enterprises to seamless manage connections across vendors.
  • OpenText DevOps Cloud – OpenText Application Lifecycle Management is now integrated with SAP cloud to enable customers to speed up testing and accelerate SAP release cycles.
  • OpenText IT Operations Cloud – OpenText OpsBridge has new open telemetry capabilities for application observability to drive better monitoring and real time insights across IT estate.
  • OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud – OpenText Fortify has a refreshed user experience for developers to seamlessly perform code vulnerability checks and security measures. OpenText NetIQ and OpenText Magellan is now integrated for better identity intelligence management.

Business AI

New offerings in OpenText Aviator include:

  • OpenText™ Content Aviator is an intelligent assistant that simplifies information retrieval with conversational search, content summaries, and translation features. Now integrated with OpenText Core Content, Extended ECM, and Documentum, it automates content and workspace analysis, boosting workflow efficiency and knowledge reuse without having to move the data.
  • OpenText™ IT Operations Aviator , a private generative AI virtual assistant, is now integrated into OpenText™ SMAX. Formerly exclusive to ITSM users, this advanced service management solution now extends support to service desk agents. With an AI agent capable of summarizing incoming tickets and offering solutions, agents can resolve issues more efficiently to heighten user satisfaction, improve productivity, and mitigate staffing challenges.
  • OpenText™ Operations Bridge with Aviator adds a private intelligent assistant, powered by generative AI, that empowers every troubleshooter with a simple guided search interface to find the relevant information and resolution steps quickly. By combining Aviator AI capabilities with Operations Bridge automation, organizations can deliver uninterrupted service and improve performance with less resources.
  • OpenText™ DevOps Aviator now empowers developers and testers with a simple, embedded conversational search with an Ask-me-anything AI assistant. As end-to-end software quality assurance becomes mission critical for large banks, auto manufacturers, biotech firms, and more, customers can now much more easily gain insights and pursue functional and performance testing faster with OpenText ValueEdge.
  • OpenText™ Experience Aviator is now available on OpenText Exstream and TeamSite, integrating generative AI to enhance web and customer communication experiences. This update empowers customer experience leaders to maximize customer lifetime value and auto-generate relevant personalized customer material at scale.
  • OpenText™ Axcelerate™ with Aviator is a new comprehensive Axcelerate eDiscovery solution designed to streamline legal investigations and inform case strategy effectively. The latest introduces generative AI capabilities, empowering legal departments and law firms to identify and summarize crucial documents and concepts swiftly and accurately. This enhancement aims to expedite investigations and review processes, ensuring timely and informed decision-making.

Business Technology

New offerings in OpenText™ Aviator Platforms 24.2 include:

  • OpenText™ Aviator Core Analytics Database is a new SaaS enterprise-level data lake house that merges the power of OpenText Vertica's advanced database with the flexibility of a multi-tenant platform. The new offering provides users with self-service insights, fostering better decision-making capabilities while lowering total cost of ownership and carbon footprint.
  • OpenText™ Aviator Search now offers revolutionary capabilities in information extraction and enrichment across file formats, bolstered by advanced security features like generative AI and large language models. With CE 24.2, users can now access enhanced conversational functions, enabling seamless information retrieval. This update also empowers users to pinpoint answer origins and validate them across data sources, delivering heightened accuracy and efficiency.
  • OpenText™ Aviator IoT introduces traceability, authentication, and an out-of-the-box data lake for IoT event data that enables users to track and manage all types of high value assets for their business. OpenText™ Aviator IoT offers end to end visibility designed to elevate data consistency and transparency while enhancing operations in supply chain and asset management.
  • OpenText™ Aviator Thrust Studio introduces a real-time digital assistant designed to support developers throughout the application-building process. Now, developers can use an early access version of OpenText™ Aviator Thrust Studio within VS Code to assist in generating code that utilizes our Thrust APIs. This intelligent assistant streamlines development tasks, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Availability

As a part of the quarterly OpenText Cloud Editions releases, customers benefit from new AI capabilities every 90-days. For more information on availability or to join a beta program for future innovations, contact OpenText .

Additional Resources:

  • For further insights into the latest release, please visit our Chief Product Officer's blog post .
  • Learn more about OpenText's AI strategy at opentext.ai.
  • Watch the OpenText World Europe 2024 keynote live here.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customers-expand-their-horizons-with-opentext-cloud-editions-24-2--302115702.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA
The Conversation (0)

OpenText World Europe 2024 Takes Flight Debuting Latest AI Innovations to Elevate Human Potential

OpenText brings together customers, partners and industry luminaries to explore the transformative power of AI as the force multiplier for human potential

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today began its OpenText World Europe event taking place in three locations, London Munich and Paris April 15 18. OpenText is excited to bring together customers, partners, and industry luminaries to explore the transformative power of information management and artificial intelligence (AI) to elevate human potential.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"AI" written on a computer chip.

Trudeau Earmarks C$2.4 Billion for Canadian AI Innovation in 2024 Budget

The Canadian government has announced plans to inject C$2.4 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the package as part of the country’s 2024 budget, saying the focus is on accelerating job growth in Canada's AI sector by boosting productivity and ensuring responsible AI use and adoption.

"AI has the potential to transform the economy. And our potential lies in capitalizing on the undeniable Canadian advantage," he said. "These investments in Budget 2024 will help harness the full potential of AI so Canadians, and especially young Canadians, can get good-paying jobs while raising our productivity, and growing our economy.”

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, May 2, 2024

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2024 will be released on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

OpenText to Host Conference Call Webcast
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText President, CFO & Corporate Development will host a conference call webcast on May 2, 2024 , at 5:00 p.m. ET from its Investor Relations website.

Date:

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Webcast:

Access on OpenText IR website https://investors.opentext.com

For more information, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit https://www.opentext.com

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-financial-results-on-thursday-may-2-2024-302112265.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ChatGPT logo overlayed on top of human profile.

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. But is there a good investment case for a technology that has become so controversial?

This emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector of the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Precedence Research expects the global AI market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent to reach US$2.57 trillion by 2032. Just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict, but S&P Global suggested in December 2023 that the total market revenue of generative AI as a whole will see a CAGR of 57.9 percent through 2028, increasing from US$3.7 billion last year to US$36.36 billion in 2028.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Strengthens Leadership Team; Appoints Three Presidents, including Todd Cione as incoming President WW Sales

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the strategic appointment of Todd Cione as President of OpenText Worldwide Sales, and announced the promotions of Paul Duggan as President and Chief Customer Officer, and Madhu Ranganathan as President, CFO & Corporate Development.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Mr. Cione will lead a charter focused on spearheading the company's global go-to-market strategy and revenue growth, with OpenText's global sales and sales operations functions reporting directly to him. Mr. Duggan will lead a charter focused on customer success and customer transformations including support, recurring revenues, and professional services.  Ms. Ranganathan will lead a charter focused on finance, corporate operations, and corporate development.  Each of Mr. Cione, Mr. Duggan and Ms. Ranganathan will directly report to OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea .

Cione is an experienced global sales leader with a proven record of customer engagement, revenue growth and executing cloud transformations.  He brings to OpenText more than 30 years of experience in global sales at large multi-national technology organizations, including Teradata, Apple, Microsoft, and Oracle.

"I am delighted to have Todd join the OpenText executive leadership team and to announce the expanded responsibilities for Paul and Madhu. Todd is a results-oriented leader with a proven track record of delivering predictable and profitable growth," said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO, OpenText. "As we continue to grow as a global leader in Information Management, our leadership team is elevated with those who are experienced with operating multi-billion-dollar businesses. Todd, Paul, and Madhu are outstanding executives, and I look forward to working with them in the years to come."

"I believe OpenText's strategy of Information Management, in the cloud, at scale, is a winning strategy," said Todd Cione , President of Worldwide Sales. "Information Management is positioned to transform organizations with next generation automation and AI.  I am excited to be part of a winning team and to engage with customers and partners."

"OpenText serves many global organizations, and core to OpenText customer success is value, trust and innovation," said Paul Duggan , President and Chief Customer Officer.  "As our customers undergo the next wave of business transformations to the cloud and AI, our global and experienced Customer Success organization is ready to help."

"OpenText's operational excellence remains central to supporting our growth and scale," said Madhu Ranganathan , President, CFO & Corporate Development.  "Our expanded organization is focused on creating a frictionless business for our employees and customers, and to support the long-term value creation for all our stakeholders."

OpenText further announced that Ted Harrison , EVP, Enterprise Sales, has decided to retire from OpenText effective September 15 , 2024.  Until such time, effective immediately, Mr. Harrison will act as Strategic Advisor to the President, Worldwide Sales.

"I would like to sincerely thank Ted for his many years of leadership, contributions and accomplishments at OpenText and we wish him the very best in his next chapter," added Mr. Barrenechea.

For full biographical information on Todd Cione , Paul Duggan , and Madhu Ranganathan , as well as the entire OpenText Executive Leadership Team, please visit here .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-strengthens-leadership-team-appoints-three-presidents-including-todd-cione-as-incoming-president-ww-sales-302110117.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding smartphone.

​Tech 5: Tech Stocks See Strong Q1 Inflows, Taiwan Earthquake Highlights Chip Supply Chain Risks

After a dizzying Q1, Bitcoin spent the first week of Q2 below the US$70,000 mark.

Meanwhile, Bank of America (BoA) Global Research released data that describes just how robust the tech sector's Q1 rally was, and a strong but fortuitously contained earthquake on Taiwan's east coast emphasized the impact that even a small disruption can have on the world's semiconductor manufacturing operations.

Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

{{ sections }}
More News

Latest Press Releases

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Compelling Cobalt Copper and REE Targets Identified at Broken Hill

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX: NFL) – Trading Halt

Related News

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Juggernaut Exploration Steps Up with 56 Percent Gain

resource investing

Compelling Cobalt Copper and REE Targets Identified at Broken Hill

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX: NFL) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Rights Issue and Shortfall

Gold Investing

Bonanza East 12.4m @ 33.4 g/t AuEq, including 6m @ 53.4 g/t AuEq

Energy Investing

Imperial to hold 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call

×