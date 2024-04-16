Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce that George Mason University is signed up for the ARway platform and will be deploying ten spatial maps across the university campus. The rollout is part of a 2024 project aimed at enhancing the campus navigation and campus experience for students. GMU has an undergraduate enrollment of approximately 27,014 and the campus size is 817 acres. ARway.ai is seeing demand from across the globe for University Campus deployments, and is currently deployed in the Middle East at the Suleyman Demirel University in Turkey, In the EU at the Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii), University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg. ARway has also signed multiple new subscriptions with prestigious universities around the globe including Bicol University in Indonesia, DHA Suffa University in Pakistan, University of Alberta in Canada, University College Cork in the UK and German University of Technology in Oman

The deployment of ARway is scheduled to begin in early summer, allowing the university to test the platform's capabilities extensively before a potential full campus rollout in 2025. 2024 plans include expanding the augmented reality tour to enable students to search for and navigate to various offices and buildings. This will significantly enhance the accessibility of campus resources and improve the overall student experience. The university has already submitted several conference proposals to present findings on this new technology and has dedicated time this summer to further research and development.

ARway.ai is committed to supporting George Mason University in its mission to leverage cutting-edge technology to create inclusive educational environments. This partnership represents a significant step forward in using augmented reality to transform educational spaces into more interactive and supportive ecosystems for all students. The ARway platform will be integrated into George Mason University's ongoing efforts to foster engagement, self-efficacy, and a sense of belonging among students - critical components for college success. Preliminary beta testing of ARway's interactive capabilities has shown promising results in enhancing student interaction and campus navigation.

The university is very excited to experiment with some of the interactivity that ARway provides. Based on their initial beta testing, they believe ARway will be very powerful in engaging and promoting self-efficacy and sense of belonging which are both essential to the long term success of the college experience.

Watch a demo video of ARway's technology at a university campus - click here

Recent News

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Shows 200% Developer Growth, Signs Multiple New Deals for its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform in Middle East & Spain

ARway.ai Introducing AR Navigation with Generative AI ChatGPT 4D Avatars in New Partner Deal with AVR Labs in UAE

ARway.ai Announces Successful Deployment of AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With Deutsche Telekom AG & The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii), University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOsand Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Emerging Tech Investing
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Shows 200% Developer Growth, Signs Multiple New Deals for Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform in Middle East & Spain

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Shows 200% Developer Growth, Signs Multiple New Deals for Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform in Middle East & Spain

In Addition the Company Has Signed Several New University Student Plans

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce two new SaaS developer deals with leading companies in the Saudi Arabia and Spain. These partnerships underscore ARway.ai's commitment to enhancing spatial computing across various sectors and use cases, reaffirming its position as a leader in AR technology integration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Introducing AR Navigation with Generative AI ChatGPT 4D Avatars in New Partner Deal with AVR Labs in UAE

ARway.ai Introducing AR Navigation with Generative AI ChatGPT 4D Avatars in New Partner Deal with AVR Labs in UAE

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce another paid partner deal with AVR Labs, a pioneering company based in the United Arab Emirates specializing in XR technologies. AVR Labs will be a recognized partner of ARway in the Gulf Region, increasing ARway's distribution channel, as they have 100+ projects from paying customers deployed across 20 countries around the globe

This collaboration is set to revolutionize AR navigation by integrating cutting-edge generative AI 3D/AR avatars with conversational immersive interaction capabilities, powered by ARway's advanced platform and AVR Labs' innovative solutions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Announces Successful Deployment of AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With Deutsche Telekom AG & The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement , University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg

ARway.ai Announces Successful Deployment of AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With Deutsche Telekom AG & The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement , University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to the successful deployment of an innovative AR navigation system within the 5G campus network built by Deutsche Telekom AG on the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences campus in Germany. The fully funded partnership with the Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences and its prestigious institute ifii (institute for innovation and information management) originally announced in October 2023, revolutionizes the way faculty and visitors experience the university campus, providing a seamless and intuitive AR experience and AR-powered navigation. As part of their 2024 roadmap, the university will implement, evaluate and publish research on over 20 different use cases with ARway's technology, highlighting the depth of this collaboration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Continues Its Global Expansion into Chile & USA with New SaaS Deals for Its AR Navigation & Spatial Experience Platform

ARway.ai Continues Its Global Expansion into Chile & USA with New SaaS Deals for Its AR Navigation & Spatial Experience Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce multiple new SaaS developer sign-ups for its augmented reality experience platform providing AR indoor navigation

Both partnerships mark significant milestones in ARway's mission to redefine human interaction with physical spaces through augmented reality. ARway continues to expand its capabilities and reach around the globe, enabling a augmented reality in everyday applications.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT or 30,000 M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT or 30,000 M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its new partnership with Megatek Albania's leading home improvement and do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer. This groundbreaking collaboration is set to bring an unprecedented retail experience to the Albanian market, beginning with a pilot program at Megatek's expansive flagship store that spans more than 323,000 square feet

The successful implementation of ARway's technology in Megatek's flagship store will pave the way for future deployments across more locations and similar stores, signaling a significant growth and revenue opportunity for both companies.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Debt Settlements

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Debt Settlements

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") announces today that it has entered into settlement agreements that will see $149,215 of debt settled by the issuance of 1,755,470 shares at a deemed price of $0.085, and the Company's balance sheet much improved

No finders fees will be paid. The securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

-

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers will release its audited full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Monday, April 29, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , April 25th

European Q&A Session on Friday April 26 th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Director Resignation

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) announces that Kham Lin has resigned as a director of the Company effective April 9, 2024 and the Board of Directors has accepted his resignation. The Company would like to thank Mr. Lin for his contributions throughout his tenure as director of the Company.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada . In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-announces-director-resignation-302113222.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/10/c1267.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sona Nanotech Secures Grant Funding to Support Intellectual Property Strategy and Development

Sona Nanotech Secures Grant Funding to Support Intellectual Property Strategy and Development

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that it has been approved for funding totaling approximately $40,000 to support the development of its intellectual property portfolio.

The Company is receiving advisory services and up to $24,894 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program ("NRC IRAP") IP Assist program to support the development of an intellectual property strategy for Sona's proprietary gold nanorods for novel targeted drug delivery concepts with a view to securing new patents.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Corp. Receives Funding Supporting AI Software Development for Detection of Illicit Substances

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines, MRI technology for industrial and research applications, and detection equipment services, announces that its subsidiary Nanalysis Corp. is receiving advisory services and up to $1.45 million in non-repayable, non-dilutive funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), to develop Artificial Intelligence based software tools to detect illicit substances on top of the Company's portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

In the global fight against substance abuse, federal, state, provincial, county and municipal governments around the world are tasked with characterizing increasing volumes of seized contraband. This characterization requires an array of different analytical techniques and is carried out by skilled forensic scientists in thousands of laboratories worldwide. In many cases these laboratories face significant sample backlog due to volume and may have difficulties in identifying new designer drugs.

This project, scheduled for three years, will focus on using quantum mechanical modelling and AI tools to perform analysis of magnetic resonance results generated by Nanalysis benchtop instruments. These tools will not only identify known illicit drugs but will also identify unknown drugs that are derivatives of known illicit substances also referred to as designer drugs or new psychoactive substances (NPS). The non-destructive nature of NMR spectroscopy and the fact that unlike traditional forensic testing methods, it is non-targeted, uniquely positions it to help identify these drugs. The company is developing this application in the context of its quantitative NMR platform technology, which has other applications as well, beyond illicit drug detection.

"We are very grateful for the support of NRC IRAP to further develop complementary software for our Benchtop products," said Nanalysis CEO and Founder Sean Krakiwsky .  "This project builds on our ongoing relationship with the LKA police organization in Germany and on our continued culture of magnetic resonance innovation. We look forward to providing more solutions for law enforcement in combatting the increasingly societal problem of designer drugs and other deadly toxins."

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.  With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports.  This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada.  In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-corp-receives-funding-supporting-ai-software-development-for-detection-of-illicit-substances-302108047.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/04/c4926.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

Asra Declares Maiden MRE for Yttria Ree Deposit

×