Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Consolidates as Stagflation Risks Rise, Copper Breaks US$10,000

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Trending Press Releases

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

Western Copper and Gold Announces Exercise of Participation Right in Full by Rio Tinto

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Norfolk Metals

NFL:AU

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") announces the grant of 1,000,000 options (each, an "Option") to Robert Eckford Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in accordance the Company's stock option plan dated effective October 26, 2018 . Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for five years following the date of grant. The Options are subject to a 3-year vesting period with 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2025 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2026 and 333,334 of the Options vesting April 29, 2027 .

RUAGOLD Logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

About RUA GOLD

RUA GOLD (RUA.CSE) is a new entrant to the mining industry, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . With permits that have a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800's, RUA GOLD combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits. The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. RUA GOLD has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's CSE Form 2A – Listing Statement filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/03/c8198.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold ComRUA:CNXCSE:RUAPrecious Metals Investing
RUA:CNX
The Conversation (0)
RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand .

  • Preliminary results confirm the Pactolus system extends south for 550 meters along strike and is well mineralized on surface.
  • The Company is analyzing the results to better understand the plunge and tenor of the ore shoots at this early stage of exploration.
  • The Company has developed multiple new high-grade targets at past producing mines in the Murray Creek area for drill testing in Q2/2024.

Pactolus

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kootenay Resources

Kootenay Resources Announces Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

Kootenay Resources Inc. ("Kootenay" or the "Company") announces that further to its March 13, 2024 and April 26, 2024 press releases regarding receipt of conditional approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company has received final approval to list the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Under the policies of the Exchange, the Company will be classified as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer.

The Company expects that its common shares will commence trading on the Exchange at the opening of the market on May 1, 2024 under the symbol "KTRI".

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell" or the " Company ") announces that it proposes to extend the expiry dates of an aggregate of 5,202,250 outstanding share purchase warrants, as described below.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Company issued 3,011,250 warrants with an exercise price of $0.50 pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on May 14, 2021 (the " 2021 Warrants "). The original exercise price of the 2021 Warrants was $0.65 and the exercise price was previously repriced to $0.50 . The original expiry date of the 2021 Warrants was May 14, 2023 , and the expiry date of the 2021 Warrants was previously extended to May 14, 2024 . The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2021 Warrants by an additional 12 months, such that 2021 Warrants will expire on May 14, 2025 . All other terms of the 2021 Warrants remain unchanged.

The Company issued an aggregate of 2,191,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.60 pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on May 30, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants "). The original expiry date of the 2022 Warrants was May 30, 2024 . The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2022 Warrants by an additional 12 months, such that 2022 Warrants will expire on May 30, 2025 . All other terms of the 2022 Warrants remain unchanged.

Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the warrants.

The Company further announces that it intends to enter into debt settlement agreements with two directors of the Company to settle outstanding bona-fide indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $6,000 in exchange for 54,545 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share. The amount of indebtedness represents outstanding amounts owing for director services provided to the Company. The Company also proposes to issue common shares to the two directors as monthly payment for director services, issuable on a quarterly basis. All shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage, 100% owned, Fondaway Canyon gold project, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio are the 100% owned; Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag), and Hot Springs Peak (Au) projects. Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties are located in Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the 2021 and 2022 Warrants, entering into the debt settlement agreements, and future payment of director fees in common shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/01/c9568.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Robertson as President of the Company. Mr. Robertson has been a technical advisor to Prismo since January 2023. Alain Lambert, currently the Executive Chairman of the Company will assume the role of CEO.

The board of Prismo believes that this is the right time to add to the management team with the anticipated increasing activity at the Company's exploration projects this year, in particular an upcoming drilling campaign at its Hot Breccia copper prospect located in Arizona.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday May 1 st at 2:30pm EST. White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused in Yukon, Canada, owning a district-scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The Company's flagship White Gold Project contains an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) and is complimented by a robust project pipeline of new discoveries and early stage projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday May 1 st at 2:30pm EST. White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused in Yukon, Canada, owning a district-scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The Company's flagship White Gold Project contains an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) and is complimented by a robust project pipeline of new discoveries and early stage projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday May 1 st at 2:30pm EST. White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused in Yukon, Canada, owning a district-scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The Company's flagship White Gold Project contains an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) and is complimented by a robust project pipeline of new discoveries and early stage projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Further Details Regarding Share Split

Altech - Extension to Share Purchase Plan Closing Date

Gidji JV Exploration Update

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Related News

Graphite Investing

Altech - Extension to Share Purchase Plan Closing Date

Copper Investing

Gidji JV Exploration Update

Lithium Investing

Black Mountain Drilling Results

Cobalt Investing

Top 3 Canadian Cobalt Stocks in 2024

Cobalt Investing

ASX Cobalt Stocks: 4 Biggest Companies

Silver Investing

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion?

×