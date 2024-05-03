Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Consolidates as Stagflation Risks Rise, Copper Breaks US$10,000

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Trending Press Releases

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

Western Copper and Gold Announces Exercise of Participation Right in Full by Rio Tinto

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Norfolk Metals

NFL:AU

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Fireweed Announces Management Change and Adds Strength to its Leadership

Fireweed Announces Management Change and Adds Strength to its Leadership

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) announces the appointment of Peter Hemstead, Director of Fireweed, as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Brandon Macdonald, effective immediately.

The Company also announces the appointment of Adam Lundin as Strategic Advisor, the appointment of Paul Harbidge as independent Director, and the intention to nominate Jamie Beck for election to the Board at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders.

Chair Statement

John Robins, Chair, stated, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Brandon for the role he has played in helping build Fireweed into one of Canada's leading base-metal exploration companies. We are now at an important inflection point to further unlock the district-scale metallogenic potential of the Macpass district. With the backing of the Lundin family as our largest shareholder and the expertise and network of the Lundin Group, we are now positioned to advance this district through its next phase of growth. We appreciate Peter stepping up and leading the Company in the interim."

Adam Lundin Statement

Adam Lundin stated, "We believe Macpass is a district-scale opportunity that we have only scratched the surface of. We look forward to supporting Fireweed's exploration team as they continue to uncover the full potential of this district, define its true scale and take the Company to the next stage of growth we envision. I also welcome Paul Harbidge, who has advanced a global portfolio of high-quality exploration assets as Senior Vice President of Exploration at Goldcorp and as president of GT Gold, and Jamie Beck, who has been a key part of the Vicuña District's growth and success."

Appointments/ Nominations

Peter Hemstead, Interim President and CEO

Mr. Hemstead has over 25 years of management and finance experience in the mining industry. He was appointed as President, CEO and Chair of the Board of Bluestone Resources Inc. after serving as the CFO of Bluestone since 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Hemstead spent 10 years in a senior financial executive role at Capstone Mining Corp. (now Capstone Copper Corp.), leading the finance team through the successful expansion from an exploration and development stage mining company to an intermediate copper producer with multiple operations, including within the Yukon Territory. Mr. Hemstead is a Chartered Professional Accountant with an Honours Bachelor Degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario.

Adam Lundin, Strategic Advisor

Mr. Lundin has many years of experience in capital markets and public company management across the natural resources sector. His background includes oil & gas and mining technology, investment advisory, international finance, and executive management. He began his career working for several Lundin Group mining companies in various countries before moving into finance where he specialized in institutional equity sales, ultimately becoming co-head of the London office for an international securities firm. He is currently Chair of Lundin Mining. Previously, Mr. Lundin served as the former President, CEO and a Director of Josemaria Resources Inc. from 2019 until 2022. Mr. Lundin was also President and CEO of Filo from 2017 to 2019, and now serves as the Chair of the Board. He also currently serves on the Board of Lucara Diamond Corp., NGEx Minerals Ltd., and the Lundin Foundation. Mr. Lundin studied Mining Technology and Marketing Management at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Paul Harbidge, Independent Director

Mr. Harbidge is a geologist with more than 25 years of experience in mining exploration and development with a proven track record of discovering world class gold deposits. Mr. Harbidge is President, CEO and director of Faraday Copper Corp. Mr. Harbidge was previously the President and CEO of GT Gold and led the company to a CDN$456 million acquisition by Newmont Mining Corp. in May 2021. Prior to this Mr. Harbidge was the Senior Vice President of Exploration at the multinational gold mining company Goldcorp Inc. from 2016 until its acquisition by Newmont Mining Corp. in April 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Harbidge successfully led the exploration team at Randgold Resources Ltd., resulting in five major gold discoveries including the +5Moz Gounkoto deposit in the Loulo area of Mali and the +4Moz Massawa deposit in Senegal. Mr. Harbidge is also a director of the gold exploration company Japan Gold Corp. is a technical advisor to Kalo Gold in Fiji and Gemdale Gold in Finland. He has a First-class Honours Degree in Geology from Kingston University, London (UK) and a Masters of Science in Mineral Exploration and Mining Geology from Leicester University (UK).

Jamie Beck, Independent Director Nominee

Mr. Beck has more than 15 years of international project management and corporate development experience in the mining industry. He was appointed as CEO and director of Filo Mining Corp. after serving as the President of the Company since 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Beck served as Vice President, Corporate Development and Projects of Filo and Josemaria Resources Inc. (formerly NGEx Resources Inc.). Before joining Filo, Mr. Beck worked in corporate development with Lundin Mining, with a focus on project development, corporate strategy, acquisitions, divestments, and joint ventures. Mr. Beck joined the Lundin Group of Companies in 2009 and has worked with many of the mining companies in the group. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the province of Ontario, holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from Queen's University and an MBA from the University of British Columbia.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE:M0G): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. Fireweed is well-funded, with a healthy balance sheet, and has three projects located in Canada:

  • Macpass Project (Zinc-Lead-Silver) : Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to one of Earth's largest undeveloped resources of zinc*, a Critical Mineral. The Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits have current Mineral Resources 1 (11.21 Mt Indicated Resource at 6.59% zinc, 2.48% lead, and 21.33 g/t silver; and 39.47 Mt Inferred Resource at 5.84% zinc, 3.14% lead, and 38.15 g/t silver) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment 2 (PEA). In addition, Boundary Zone, Tom North, Tom South, and End Zone have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The Project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential.
  • Mactung Project (Tungsten) : The Company owns 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Project located adjacent to the Macpass Project. Recently announced Mineral Resources for Mactung (41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 ) 3 make it the world's largest high-grade resource of the Critical Mineral tungsten*. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China*.
  • Gayna Project (Zinc-Lead-Gallium-Germanium) : Fireweed owns 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna Project located 180 km north of the Macpass Project. It is host to extensive mineralization including Critical Minerals zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 m of historical drilling. A recent reevaluation of the geology supported by recent ground gravity geophysics results, soil surveys, and high grade rock samples, indicate drill targets with potential for high-grade Kipushi-style massive sulphide mineralization.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQX: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQX Best Market (www.otcmarkets.com) and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: M0G) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.ca .

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fireweed's VP Geology, Jack Milton, P.Geo. (BC), a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.

" John Robins "
Chairman of the Board of Directors

Contact: Alex Campbell, VP Corporate Development & Communications
Phone: (604) 646-8360
Email: info@fireweedmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"), including statements with respect to building Fireweed into one of Canada's leading base-metal exploration companies, being at an important inflection point to further unlock the district-scale metallogenic potential of the Macpass district, being positioned to advance this district through its next phase of growth, the belief that Macpass is a district-scale opportunity that the Company has only scratched the surface of, the Lundin Group supporting Fireweed's exploration team as they continue to uncover the full potential of this district, define its true scale and take the Company to the next stage of growth, the election of Jamie Beck to the Board at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders and the estimated mineral resources. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to interpretation of drill results, future work plans, the use of funds, and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

Footnotes and References

* References to relative size and grade of the Mactung resources and Macpass resources in comparison to other tungsten and zinc deposits elsewhere in the world, respectively, are based on review of the Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence Capital IQ database.

1 : For details, see https://www.sedarplus.ca/ Fireweed Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Watson Lake and Mayo Mining Districts Yukon Territory, Canada" filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/ on February 23, 2018, and Fireweed News Release dated January 10, 2018. Leon McGarry, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist for CSA Global Canada Geosciences Ltd. is independent of Fireweed Metals Corp. and a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. McGarry is responsible for the Macpass Mineral Resource Estimate.

2 : For details, see https://www.sedarplus.ca/ Fireweed Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Macmillan Pass Project Yukon Territory Canada" filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/ on July 9, 2018, and Fireweed News Release dated May 23, 2018. This Technical Report includes a Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA) disclosing an economic analysis of mineral resources that is preliminary in nature and does not include any mineral reserves. It is equally emphasized that the mineral resources disclosed within this Technical Report are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Michael Makarenko, P.Eng., Project Manager for JDS Energy and Mining, Inc., is independent of Fireweed Metals Corp. and a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Makarenko is responsible for the PEA results.

3 : For details, see Fireweed news release dated June 13, 2023 "Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World" and the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mactung Project, Yukon Territory, Canada," with effective date July 28, 2023 filed on https://www.sedarplus.ca/ . Garth Kirkham, P.Geo. is independent of Fireweed Metals Corp., and a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Garth Kirkham, of Kirkham Geosystems Limited., is responsible for the Mactung Mineral Resource Estimate.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed MetalsFWZ:CATSXV:FWZBase Metals Investing
FWZ:CA
Fireweed Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fireweed Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ)

Fireweed Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Fireweed Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Upgrades to Trade Shares on the OTCQX Best Market

Fireweed Upgrades to Trade Shares on the OTCQX Best Market

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to announce its upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX"), a top-tier public market in the United States. As of today, Fireweed's common shares are actively trading on OTCQX under the trading symbol "FWEDF." This significant step underscores the Company's commitment to accessibility for U.S. investors, aligning with the high standards set by OTCQX.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fireweed Metals Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fireweed Metals Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE: M0G), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Fireweed Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Fireweed Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FWEDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Makes Complete Drill Database Available and Launches New Website

Fireweed Makes Complete Drill Database Available and Launches New Website

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report that an integrated dataset containing all previously released Fireweed and historical drilling data from the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada, is now available on a newly launched website.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report the final results from the 2023 drilling campaign at its Tom and Jason deposits, Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Exploration Team Reports its MT Geophysics Survey Results on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Exploration Team Reports its MT Geophysics Survey Results on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased announce the results of the initial exploration program, a Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics survey performed by the KLM Geoscience ("KLM"). The geophysics survey was overseen by Grid's Qualified Professional, Mr. Steven McMillin P.G

MT survey profiles

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Initiates New Exploration Program at Thane Copper-Gold Project

Interra Initiates New Exploration Program at Thane Copper-Gold Project

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details of the first phase of the planned 2024 exploration program at the Thane Copper-Gold Project (the "Project" or "Thane") in North Central British Columbia.

THANE PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River Update

Portfolio Update: Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to note recent positive announcements by ASX-listed Anson Resources Ltd. ("Anson", ASX: ASN) in relation to its Paradox Lithium Project ("Paradox") and its Green River Lithium Project ("Green River"). Trident holds a 2.50% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty over Anson's projects in the Paradox Basin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Full Year Results

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Full Year Results

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, today announces its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2023. The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting will be made available to download from the Company's website at www.tridentroyalties.com in due course

Chairman's Statement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length share exchange agreement (the " Agreement ") with Citizen Mining Corp. (" Citizen ") and each of the shareholders of Citizen (the " Vendors ") dated May 1, 2024 pursuant to which the Company will acquire (the " Acquisition ") all of the issued and outstanding shares of Citizen (the " Citizen Shares "), a private British Columbia incorporated company, that holds an option (the " Option ") to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in and to eleven (11) mineral claims in Saskatchewan known as the Bishop Lake Uranium Property (the " Property "). The Property is located in Saskatchewan, Canada . Citizen holds the Option pursuant to a property sale agreement (the " Sale Agreement ") with Doctors Investment Group Ltd. (the " Seller ") dated April 14, 2024 a private British Columbia incorporated company that is the legal, beneficial and registered holder of the mineral claims comprising the Property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) was proud to participate in an Ontario government delegation at the 2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C. During the summit, CEO Mark Selby a veteran in the mining industry with over 20 years of experience, stressed the importance of strengthened Ontario-US trade partnerships and collaboration in critical minerals as demand for clean energy solutions across North America surges.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel Company's CEO further spoke about the essential role of nickel in various high-tech applications, including electric vehicles (EVs) and stainless steel production, critical for the transition to a cleaner economy. "Nickel is not just a metal; it's a linchpin in our sustainable future," said Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel Company.  "Canada Nickel, Ontario, Canada and the United States share many of the same economic and environmental objectives, specifically around the need for reliable, clean, critical minerals sources amid growing geopolitical tensions and increasing supply chain pressures."

Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in Ontario's Timmins Nickel District was showcased at the summit as a model of innovation and sustainability. Projected to become one of the top nickel sulphide operations globally, it boasts potential for zero-carbon production thanks to the Company's proprietary IPT Carbonation carbon storage technology.

"The Crawford Project is expected to be the Western World's largest nickel sulphide operation, emphasizing our commitment to environmentally responsible mining practices that significantly reduce carbon emissions," Selby noted. The Ontario project is expected to play a crucial role in filling critical supply gaps for North America's EV and stainless steel markets.

The summit also served as a platform for Canada Nickel to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the nickel market, which is essential for powering the EV revolution. The discussions included the impact of recent US policies on metal imports and the strategic steps both nations and the province need to take to secure a reliable supply of critical minerals.

"We have the critical minerals, expertise and experience the world is looking for in my riding of Timmins and across Northern Ontario ," said George Pirie , Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins , and Ontario's Minister of Mines. " The United States and Ontario share goals for a battery-powered future and the relationship between our governments has never been more important. We need to work together to secure the supply chain and Ontario -based companies like Canada Nickel will help us accomplish this goal. I am so excited to continue working to promote Ontario mining companies because they are the best in the world."

Canada Nickel's participation in the summit underscores its role as a leader in the next generation of large-scale nickel supply and as a key player in North America's critical minerals strategies. The company continues to work closely with the Ontario Government, Canadian, and US officials to advance bilateral initiatives that enhance the critical minerals supply chain and promote sustainable mining practices.

For More Information, Contact:
Mark Selby
CEO and Director
647-256-1954
info@canadanickel.com

Media Contact:
Sydney Oakes
Director of Indigenous Relations and Public Affairs, Canada Nickel Company
sydneyoakes@canadanickel.com

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, strategic plans, statements relating to the nickel and EV markets, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Crawford Project, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, and failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-company-concludes-successful-participation-in-washington-dc-summit-on-north-american-critical-minerals-strategy-302132296.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Fireweed Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fireweed Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

Aclara Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Further Details Regarding Share Split

Altech - Extension to Share Purchase Plan Closing Date

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Graphite Investing

Altech - Extension to Share Purchase Plan Closing Date

Copper Investing

Gidji JV Exploration Update

Lithium Investing

Black Mountain Drilling Results

Cobalt Investing

Top 3 Canadian Cobalt Stocks in 2024

×