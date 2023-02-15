BRAINCHIP FPO [BRN]

BrainChip Holdings Ltd is engaged in neuromorphic computing. Neuromorphic computing is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that simulates the functionality of the human neuron. The company has developed a revolutionary spiking neural network (SNN) technology, a type of neuromorphic computing that learns autonomously, evolves, and associates information just like the human brain. It operates through one segment namely, the technological development of designs. The company's products include Akida IP, Meta TF, Akida1000, and others.