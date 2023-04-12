



Overview Cutting Edge Technology ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY, OTC: ARWYF, FSE:E65) is an AI-powered technology company with an augmented reality (AR) experience platform for the enterprise market. This company is revolutionizing AR navigation with a cutting edge no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. This technology is disrupting the $44-billion indoor positioning and navigation market by enabling enterprises to integrate a wide array of AR experiences. These include indoor AR navigation and wayfinding, 3D products and objects, analytics, audio, video, images, 3D text, hotspots, location pins and more in indoor environments.

The ARway.ai platform has diverse applications, particularly in indoor environments such as shopping malls, airports, hospitals, universities, sports arenas, museums, galleries, real estate, events and tradeshows. Augmented reality technology is particularly advantageous for navigation in these locations because it enables users to overlay digital information onto their physical surroundings, providing them with real-time directions and enhancing their situational awareness. This technology can also help users navigate complex spaces more efficiently, leading to a better overall user experience and quicker navigation to their desired point of interest.

The market for indoor positioning and navigation is a rapidly growing and promising investment opportunity, with an estimated increase of over US$23 billion between 2020 and 2025, exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 33.21 percent. The rising demand for indoor navigation and positioning services in various sectors, including retail, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector, has contributed to the surge in the market's popularity. Additionally, the widespread adoption of emerging technologies has further fueled the demand for indoor navigation solutions. North America, Europe and APAC are anticipated to be major contributors to the overall market share, indicating vast opportunities for investors to explore this up-and-coming market. As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is set to launch its AR/VR glasses in 2023, the market for indoor wayfinding technology is expected to experience significant growth. ARway.ai is currently in discussions with various smart glasses manufacturers to explore potential collaboration opportunities. Furthermore, ARway.ai operates on a platform that is already accessible to over 3 billion users through their smartphones and tablets. The platform employs cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to power its location intelligence service, which constantly tracks and enhances map functionality. Apple's AR glasses have the potential to revolutionize augmented reality navigation through mass adoption, and ARway.ai is actively seeking to capitalize on this trend. ARway.ai is a spin-off company from Nextech3D.ai, which owns 50 percent of ARway and has an impressive client roster, including Amazon, Target, Dyson and Kohls, to name a few. ARway.ai is Nextech3D’s first technology that has been spun off into a new public company, which is already producing a 200-percent return to early investors as of this article.

ARway.ai solves current challenges with indoor wayfinding. Indoor wayfinding technologies currently in use suffer from various drawbacks, including costly hardware requirements and ongoing operational expenses. Venue owners and businesses that opt to implement their own wayfinding solutions face significant capital and operational expenditures. Moreover, these in-house solutions often suffer from connectivity issues that can considerably detract from the user experience. Legacy solutions require significant capEx and opEX for venues or enterprises to implement their own solutions. Instead of incurring significant expenses for enterprises, Instead of incurring significant expenses for enterprises, ARway.ai is an end-to-end solution that works by simply scanning a QR code or image to navigate to a specific point of interest. No hardware, no capEx or opEx is required. In addition, the app-based solution does not require additional hardware, making it affordable for enterprises to implement and easy for any customer in the venue to use. ARway.ai’s current clients include Dubai Mall, Restaurants Canada and Saudi German Health Group. The company currently has over 25 pilot programs around the globe, which represent significant upside potential for shareholders.

Company Highlights ARway.ai is a disruptive technology company providing indoor AR navigation solutions powered by leading-edge AI technology.

The company’s no-code and no-beacon platform disrupts legacy solutions and allows enterprises to adopt indoor wayfinding without requiring significant upfront investment.

ARway.ai’s app is a multi-purpose platform with use cases including shopping malls, airports, hospitals, universities, sports arenas and theme parks.

Apple’s upcoming AR/VR glasses are expected to create a surge in interest in AR technologies. As a result, ARway.ai is poised to immediately capitalize on growing interest and demand for indoor AR navigation.

ARway.ai is a spin-off company of Nextech3D.ai, an industry-recognized technology company with products focusing on other 3D, AI and AR applications.

The company’s app-based platform is an end-to-end solution that does not require enterprises or consumers to invest in additional hardware.

ARway.ai’s clients include Restaurants Canada, Saudi German Health Group and Dubai Mall with 25 pilot programs underway.

The CEO Evan Gappelberg has a 25-year successful track record of taking companies public and leads a team of experienced technology innovators.

Highlights: Early Mover Advantage in Indoor Navigation : The company's app-based applications allow enterprises to provide customers or visitors with indoor wayfinding to aid in navigating events, conferences, airports or healthcare facilities. ARway.ai’s existing clients include Restaurants Canada, Dubai Mall and Saudi German Health Group.

: The company's app-based applications allow enterprises to provide customers or visitors with indoor wayfinding to aid in navigating events, conferences, airports or healthcare facilities. ARway.ai’s existing clients include Restaurants Canada, Dubai Mall and Saudi German Health Group. No-code, No-beacon, No-hardware Platform : Legacy solutions require enterprises to invest significantly in hardware and in-house development to deploy an indoor wayfinding platform. ARway.ai, instead, allows organizations to adopt indoor wayfinding without investing in expensive hardware or development.

: Legacy solutions require enterprises to invest significantly in hardware and in-house development to deploy an indoor wayfinding platform. ARway.ai, instead, allows organizations to adopt indoor wayfinding without investing in expensive hardware or development. Rapid Adoption Driven by Demand for AR: Consumers are starting to understand and experience the benefits of AR. This growing demand powers the continual growth of ARway.ai as more organizations wish to accommodate consumer demand.