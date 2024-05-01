Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

OpenText Completes Divestiture of Application Modernization and Connectivity Business to Rocket Software for $2.275B

OpenText to Reduce Debt by $2 Billion

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that it has successfully completed the divestiture of its AMCMainframe business to Rocket Software, Inc., a Bain Capital portfolio company ("Rocket Software"), for $2.275 billion in cash before taxes, fees and other adjustments.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"We are pleased to complete the divestiture of our AMC/Mainframe business to Rocket Software," said Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO. "We intend to use the net proceeds from the divestiture to reduce our debt by $2 billion and lower our net leverage ratio to under 3x.  Further, the divestiture allows the company to focus on the future of Information Management, which is innovation and growth in the Cloud, Security, and AI markets and the opportunity to expand our capital allocation program for shareholders."

Additional details on the impact of the divestiture to the remainder of Fiscal 2024 will be outlined as part of the Company's quarterly earnings results scheduled for May 2, 2024 .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Note: All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

OTEX-MNA

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-completes-divestiture-of-application-modernization-and-connectivity-amc-business-to-rocket-software-for-2-275b-302133227.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OpenText Secures Open Source Supply Chain with Latest Innovation

Solves open source intake challenges

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced an innovative solution to long-standing open source intake challenges. Developers spend a significant amount of time searching for open source libraries that comply with their company intake policies. OpenText Debricked Open Source Select is a unique start left solution to this age-old problem. It guides developers in selecting the right open source components—those that meet an organization's specific security, compliance and community health intake requirements—before a single line of code is written.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AI acronym with face superimposed.

AI Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be an emerging technology, but there are plenty of billion-dollar companies in this space.

As the market has grown over the past few years, AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer service and cybersecurity.

While AI-driven advancements in robotics have received the most press in recent years, the latest buzz has centered around OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This intelligent chatbot shows how quickly generative AI is advancing, and has attracted the attention of heavyweight technology companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which has reportedly invested billions of dollars in the privately held OpenAI. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has also released its own AI chat tool, Google Gemini.

Keep reading...Show less

Customers Expand Their Horizons with OpenText Cloud Editions 24.2

Company unveils its latest information management solutions, powered by AI and designed to catalyze business transformation through reimagining the way work is approached

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced Cloud Editions (CE) 24.2 at its OpenText World Europe conference April 15-18 .  OpenText's innovations combine trusted information management solutions and data strategies with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to make work smarter, safer, and simpler.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText World Europe 2024 Takes Flight Debuting Latest AI Innovations to Elevate Human Potential

OpenText brings together customers, partners and industry luminaries to explore the transformative power of AI as the force multiplier for human potential

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today began its OpenText World Europe event taking place in three locations, London Munich and Paris April 15 18. OpenText is excited to bring together customers, partners, and industry luminaries to explore the transformative power of information management and artificial intelligence (AI) to elevate human potential.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"2024" overlayed on brain and hands.

AI Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Tech stocks have emerged as a driving force in the market, and in Q1 they built on a rally that began in 2023.

According to Bank of America Global Research, tech stocks saw inflows of US$18.6 billion during the period, the third largest on record. Artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives from both new and existing companies helped to drive these gains, which have propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) higher in 2024.

Meanwhile, investors are encouraged by the US Federal Reserve’s “soft landing” narrative, although Chair Jerome Powell’s stance regarding the timing and magnitude of potential interest rate cuts due to still-sticky inflation is a concern.

Keep reading...Show less
"AI" written on a computer chip.

Trudeau Earmarks C$2.4 Billion for Canadian AI Innovation in 2024 Budget

The Canadian government has announced plans to inject C$2.4 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the package as part of the country’s 2024 budget, saying the focus is on accelerating job growth in Canada's AI sector by boosting productivity and ensuring responsible AI use and adoption.

"AI has the potential to transform the economy. And our potential lies in capitalizing on the undeniable Canadian advantage," he said. "These investments in Budget 2024 will help harness the full potential of AI so Canadians, and especially young Canadians, can get good-paying jobs while raising our productivity, and growing our economy.”

Keep reading...Show less

