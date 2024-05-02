Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ARway.ai The Augmented Reality Experience Platform Signs Multiple New Navigation Deals With Global Accounts Riyad Bank & A Museum in the Heart of Washington, D.C.

ARway.ai The Augmented Reality Experience Platform Signs Multiple New Navigation Deals With Global Accounts Riyad Bank & A Museum in the Heart of Washington, D.C.

Demand For Augmented Reality Navigation is Accelerating

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce two new deals with new partners

ImmersLabs - https://www.immerslabs.com/

Signed up as an ARway Developer to test AR maps across three floors of a museum in the heart of Washington, D.C.

The installation aims to implement immersive navigation throughout the museum while allowing interactions with educational content about the museum and its exhibits. Visitors will have the opportunity to see and learn about the architectural updates that the museum has added as well as interact directly with parts of the exhibits through AR.

Riyad Bank - https://www.riyadbank.com/

Signed up as an ARway Developer to prototype a navigation experience in new corporate campus complex in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Aiming to deploy across all buildings across in their property to assist employees navigate from parking lots to offices and other ameneties in their buildings

Anum Wagas, CPA, CGA, previously the Director of Finance for Toggle3D.ai has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Anum brings over a decade of experience from multinational companies and government sectors, with a strong background in financial reporting under IFRS. She succeeds Andrew Chan, who is exploring new job opportunities in different industries. The Board expresses appreciation for his contributions and wishes him success.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.aiARWY:CCOTCQB:ARWYFEmerging Tech Investing
ARWY:CC
