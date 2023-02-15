Open Text Corporation

Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Open Text Corp grew out of a technology project involving the Oxford English Dictionary at Canada's University of Waterloo in the mid-1980s. Its software allows clients to archive, aggregate, retrieve, and search unstructured information (such as documents, e-mail, and presentations). The OpenText Information Management platform and services provide secure and scalable solutions for global enterprises, SMBs, governments, and consumers around the world. It also accelerates transformations with intelligent tools and services. The company is based in Ontario, Canada.

