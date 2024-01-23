Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

OpenText Aviator Reimagines Work with AI

Innovations demonstrate the company's commitment to advancing its opentext.ai vision through Cloud Editions 24.1 release

Today, OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, announced the release of its Cloud Editions 24.1, and with it, its latest OpenText Aviator innovations. OpenText Aviator™ powers multiple AI use cases by enabling secure information management and governance across knowledge bases without customers having to move their data. The new enhancements and integrations available in Cloud Editions 24.1 demonstrate the evolution of the strategic approach to how work can be reimagined with the application of AI to business workflows, opentext.ai .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

The imperative to adopt AI now spans every industry and business sector, and it only continues to gain traction. By next year, Gartner predicts that 30% of major organizations will lean on AI-generated personalized content - an exponential leap from just 2% in 2022. Similarly, Gartner also forecasts that by 2026, specialized generative AI systems will automate 20% of routine tasks across diverse industries. This acceleration highlights AI's prominent role in revolutionizing operations across all business sectors, and OpenText stands ready to support this transformative journey.

"The latest Cloud Editions launch isn't just about enhancing our offerings or providing a solution. It's about enabling a paradigm shift in how businesses operate, how industries evolve, and how we collectively engage with technology in this era of rapid transformation," said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO, OpenText. "Leveraging AI for impactful results depends on reliable data – without it, even the most skilled data scientists will struggle. By expanding the Aviator portfolio in conjunction with our world class information management platform, Cloud Editions 24.1 empowers customers with the tools and insights needed to get ahead."

Now, being made available in Cloud Editions 24.1, OpenText has added the following enhancements to its Aviator portfolio:

  • OpenText Content Aviator™ now is available on OpenText Extended ECM™, integrating conversational search, summarization, and translation within content management. Recognizing that information retrieval can be both time-consuming and tedious for employees, this update enables customers to leverage generative AI technology to help accelerate content discovery, improving employee efficiency and productivity.
  • OpenText IT Operations Aviator™ on SMAX efficiently resolves common IT service requests, thus minimizing the need for support staff and reducing tier-one business costs. Learn more about the early adopter program here.
  • OpenText Thrust Studio™ is now open through an early access program. These new tools enable developers to design, build, and deploy applications utilizing OpenText Thrust APIs more seamlessly with enhanced workflows, permissions, and decision models. With CE 24.1, OpenText also introduces enhancements to its Thrust for Partner Program. The latest enhancements provide partners with new features in OpenText Thrust Studio including a more robust set of free APIs and additional support to help create industry-specific solutions. OpenText partners interested in joining the early access program can sign up here.

"In recent years, we have witnessed how AI can profoundly change the world. Today, it is more evident than ever before that AI is the guiding compass that is steering businesses toward better efficiency, profitability, and intelligence," said David Milette , Cofounder and Chief Technology Evangelist at SQALogic Technologies Inc. "However, we are seeing in our industry that amidst AI's incredible power lies a conundrum: testing an evolving AI technology requires fundamental changes in the way we approach Quality Assurance as practitioners. Harnessing AI's tremendous potential demands a shift in responsibility and perspective; OpenText makes this simple. With its Aviator capabilities, our customers can seamlessly transform challenges into opportunities by gaining essential insights needed to identify and address potential issues, refine strategies, and ensure timely and successful deliveries."

From the first introduction of opentext.ai and OpenText Aviator in August 2023 , the company quickly demonstrated its commitment to advancing its AI vision with the launch of its first set of Aviator capabilities to address multiple use cases across the enterprise:

OpenText Aviator for Business

  • OpenText IT Operations Aviator™ is a cutting-edge generative AI virtual agent for OpenText Service Management Automation X (SMAX).
  • OpenText DevOps Aviator™ enables organizations to deliver software at unparalleled velocity with the help of generative AI capabilities.
  • OpenText Content Aviator™ optimizes information retrieval in the workplace, making it more efficient and productive. The interactive chat interface and natural language queries enhances user productivity and streamlines content discovery.
  • OpenText Experience Aviator™ integrates Customer Communications Management (CCM) software with generative AI capabilities enabling marketing, communications and customer service support teams to produce well-formed and relevant material faster than ever, boosting development productivity.
  • OpenText Cybersecurity Aviator™ provides an innovative threat detection approach that combines machine learning models that automatically and continuously learn with rapid deployment, allowing new threat detection models to be in place within hours.
  • OpenText Business Network Aviator™ brings generative AI and large language models (LLMs) into the OpenText Business Network, placing the entire supply chain information flow into a single platform.

OpenText Aviator for Technologists

  • OpenText Aviator Platform offers a suite of tools and connectors to administer enterprise-grade data warehouses, data lakes, analytics of structure and unstructured data, and visualization for intelligent decision-making.
  • OpenText Aviator Search introduces a new advanced capability to go from clicks to conversations with search that spans all data types across multiple repositories to build any custom solution, portal, or experience for an enterprise.
  • OpenText Aviator IOT brings forward a collection of tools to better connect and protect millions of IoT endpoints to get real-time insights and visibility into assets location, condition, utilization, performance and health.
  • OpenText Thrust is a set of robust cloud API services and developer tools built over the last three years that can power secure information flows, fuel custom AI solutions, and fast-track new AI-embedded applications.
  • OpenText Aviator Lab is a partnership for experimentation with professional AI experts to help customers accelerate AI development through rapid prototyping, AI reference architectures in a secure sandbox environment.

Additional Resources:

  • For further insights into the latest release, please visit our Chief Product Officer's blog post.
  • Discover the other innovations available in prior Cloud Editions releases by reading our blog posts.
  • Learn more about OpenText's AI strategy at opentext.ai .

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
  Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-aviator-reimagines-work-with-ai-302040966.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA
The Conversation (0)

OpenText Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Networks

Company named a Leader for the third time

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network (MSCCN) 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49948423, December 2023 ) for the third time.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, February 1, 2024

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 will be released on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on February 1, 2024 , at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Call-me:

Use this Call Me link to join the call instantly

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning February 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 15, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0620 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit https://www.opentext.com

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-financial-results-on-thursday-february-1-2024-302031844.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText appoints Denise Miura as SVP & President of OpenText Japan

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the strategic appointment of Denise Miura as SVP & President of OpenText Japan for the Canadian-based information management and AI company. Ms. Miura will lead a charter focused on spearheading the company's growth in the region.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Miura has deep experience working in the Japan region for global software leaders in enterprise data and insights management, having ran the Japan operations at both MarkLogic and Medallia. In recent years, OpenText has grown significantly to bring a wide range of information management solutions to Japan including content management, business network, digital operations management, application delivery management, and more.

"I am excited to be part of OpenText. Information management is more relevant today than ever especially as the prerequisite to AI. The more we can help our customers ensure their data sets are secure, organized, and ready to take advantage of AI, the more our customers will realize the productivity gains they are seeking. OpenText's focus on customer success and long-term partnerships with the clients in Japan resonated with me, and I look forward to bringing our advanced technology solutions to even more customers," said Denise Miura .

"We are pleased to have Denise join the sales leadership team at OpenText," said James McGourlay, EVP of International Sales. "Our APAC business across Japan , Australia , Singapore , Korea, and Southeast Asia is a strategic growth vector for OpenText. With the OpenText Cloud, we are serving key industries including manufacturing, financial services, and public sector. Denise's experience in Japan as well as strong knowledge of the enterprise software space are extremely valuable. Under her leadership, I am confident that OpenText Japan will continue to scale and deliver business impact to our important customers and partners in Japan ."

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-appoints-denise-miura-as-svp--president-of-opentext-japan-302028981.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"2024" overlayed on brain and hands

AI Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect AI in 2024

The future of artificial intelligence (AI) is looking brighter than ever.

Last year saw generative AI capture the public’s attention with the wide release of ChatGPT, and experts predict significant growth for the generative AI market in the coming years. According to 451 Research, market revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 57.9 percent to reach a valuation of US$36.36 billion by 2028.

What's more, the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023 names roles in AI and machine learning as some of the fastest-growing professions. This rapid growth and increasing demand for AI skills illustrates that AI is poised to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of many industries.

Keep reading...Show less
ai computer circuit

AI Market 2023 Year-End Review

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed the way people work in recent years, allowing machines to learn from data and perform tasks that previously required human intelligence.

2023 was a banner year for AI, with significant advances in the development of sophisticated language processing systems, generative AI models and edge computing solutions. However, the 12 month period also brought concerns around AI's moral, legal and social implications, leading to important conversations about responsible usage.

What trends moved the AI market last year? Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at key events, including the rise of generative AI, the rapid sophistication of natural language processing and discussions about AI ethics.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Appoints Goldy Hyder to Board of Directors

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the appointment of Goldy Hyder to its board of directors. Mr. Hyder is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Business Council of Canada a non-profit, non-partisan organization composed of the chief executives and entrepreneurs of Canada's leading companies, whose members collectively employ approximately two million Canadians in every major industry.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"Goldy brings very strong public and international policy perspectives to our Board," said Tom Jenkins , Chair of the Board of Directors. "His role as co-chair of Canada's World Trade Organization Business Advisory Council has created global and diverse experiences that are strategic assets further strengthening our Board."

Mr. Hyder was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Hill+Knowlton Strategies ( Canada ), providing strategic communications counsel to the firm's extensive and diverse client base. Prior to joining Hill+Knowlton, he served as Director of Policy and Chief of Staff to The Right Honourable Joe Clark, former Prime Minister of Canada .

In addition to his achievements in business and public policy, Mr. Hyder has a long track record of service on behalf of several charities and non-profit organizations. He is a member of the advisory councils of the Canada-India Business Council and Coalition for a Better Future, a board member of the Business + Higher Education Roundtable, an executive committee member of the Century Initiative and co-chair of Canada's World Trade Organization Business Advisory Council. He is Past Chair of the Asia Business Leaders Advisory Council, a subsidiary of Asia Pacific Foundation. Mr. Hyder holds a B.A. and Masters degree in Public Policy from the University of Calgary .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

OTEX-G

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information   .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-appoints-goldy-hyder-to-board-of-directors-302008096.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Sales Results Highlighted by Record Quarterly High Purity V2O5 Production; Provides 2024 Guidance

Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

Vanadium Investing

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Sales Results Highlighted by Record Quarterly High Purity V2O5 Production; Provides 2024 Guidance

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

rare earth investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Copper Investing

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

manganese investing

Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Case for Expansion

×