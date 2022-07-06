Energy Investing News

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced it has reached agreements with two counterparties to sell portions of its assets located in the Uinta and Bakken Basins for total proceeds of approximately $250 million .

Ovintiv to Accelerate Doubling of Shareholder Returns; Announces Agreements to sell Portions of its Uinta and Bakken Assets for Approximately $250 Million (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

As a result of these agreements and continued strong financial and operational results, Ovintiv has elected to accelerate the doubling of its cash returns to shareholders. Starting immediately for the third quarter, Ovintiv will increase its returns to shareholders to 50% of the previous quarter's Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow after base dividends. Previously the company had planned to increase cash returns to the 50% level starting October 1 st . Cash returns in the third quarter are anticipated to be delivered through share buybacks.

"These transactions continue our track record of portfolio optimization, and this means we will double our cash returns to shareholders starting now," said Ovintiv CEO, Brendan McCracken . "This enables our shareholders to directly benefit from these non-core asset sales and our continuing strong performance."

The Uinta Basin assets being sold are mature waterflood assets with Operating Expenses of approximately $35.00 per BOE. The assets include approximately 3,000 gross vertical wells. Post the transaction, Ovintiv will retain approximately 130,000 largely contiguous net acres in the horizontal oil-rich shale portion of the play.

The Bakken assets include approximately 88 wells, located mainly in Richland County, Montana , approximately 30 miles from Ovintiv's primary Bakken position.

As of April 2022 , the combined volumes from the assets being sold totaled approximately 5.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d), including 4.9 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d) of oil and condensate.

The agreements are subject to ordinary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and other adjustments and are expected to close in the third quarter. The effective date of both sales is April 1 st , 2022. Total proceeds received are subject to customary closing adjustments. Ovintiv plans to update its 2022 production and Total Cost guidance to reflect the impact of the asset sales with its second quarter results. 2022 capital guidance will remain unchanged.

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  All statements, except for statements of historical fact, that relate to the anticipated future activities, plans, strategies, objectives or expectations of Ovintiv are forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned against unduly relying on forward-looking statements which, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) that may cause such statements not to occur, or actual results to differ materially and/or adversely from those expressed or implied.  Readers are encouraged to review the assumptions, risks and uncertainties impacting Ovintiv's business as described in Item 1A. Risk Factors of Ovintiv's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; and the other assumptions, risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Ovintiv's periodic filings with the SEC or Canadian securities regulators.

Although Ovintiv believes the expectations represented by its forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available to it as of the date such statements are made, forward-looking statements are only predictions and statements of our current beliefs and there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.  All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, Ovintiv undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

NOTE 1: Non-GAAP measures

Certain measures in this news release do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for measures reported under U.S. GAAP. These measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and/or by Ovintiv to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, see the Company's website. This news release contains references to non-GAAP measures as follows:

Non-GAAP Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets. Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Non-GAAP Cash Flow in excess of capital expenditures, excluding net acquisitions and divestitures.

Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure which includes the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. It is calculated as total operating expenses excluding non-upstream operating costs and non-cash items which include operating expenses from the Market Optimization and Corporate and Other segments, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, long-term incentive, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. When presented on a per BOE basis, Total Costs is divided by production volumes. Management believes this measure is useful to the Company and its investors as a measure of operational efficiency across periods.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-accelerate-doubling-of-shareholder-returns-announces-agreements-to-sell-portions-of-its-uinta-and-bakken-assets-for-approximately-250-million-301581230.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/06/c4559.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OvintivOVV:CAOVVOil and Gas Investing
OVV:CA,OVV

Suncor Energy to Hold Oil Sands Operations Presentation

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will hold an Oil Sands Operations presentation on July 13, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET).

The presentation will focus on the company's oil sands operations and providing updates on production and operational actions and plans to ensure safe and reliable performance, with presenters:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ALTAGAS ADVANCES GLOBAL EXPORTS STRATEGY THROUGH ACQUISITION OF REMAINING PETROGAS STAKE

Acquisition Advances Global Exports Strategy and Focus on Connecting Customers and Markets while Reducing Asian Carbon Intensity; Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Earnings Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the purchase of 25.97% equity ownership of Petrogas Energy Corp. ("Petrogas") from Idemitsu Canada Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ("Idemitsu"), for total cash considerations of C$285 million . The closing and effective date of the transaction is July 5, 2022 with AltaGas now owning 100% of Petrogas.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q2 2022 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q2 2022 results on Monday, July 18, 2022 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q2 2022 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
oil rigs on land in the sunset

Major Energy Projects to Watch in Australia in 2022

With increasing needs for energy, the generation and use of energy is one of the most important cornerstones in any economy or civilization today. Australia is investing hundreds of billions of dollars into major energy projects — investments that will supply the energy for a brighter future.

Coal features prominently in the Australian economy and in the energy sector in particular. It is the second-largest export in Australia, outdone only by iron ore. Natural gas also makes the list at number four.

The energy industry in Australia produces 2.4 percent of the world's energy. Of the energy generated in the country, three-quarters of it is exported — AU$80 billion dollars' worth. Naturally, given the prevalence of coal in its economy, Australia's energy consumption largely relies on coal.

Keep reading...Show less

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its 2022 second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time: 8:00 a.m. MT ( 10:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial announces sale of interests in Montney and Duvernay assets

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced that together with ExxonMobil Canada, it has entered into an agreement with Whitecap Resources Inc. for the sale of XTO Energy Canada, which is jointly owned by Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada, for a total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial's share). The sale is expected to close before the end of the third quarter 2022, subject to regulatory approvals.

The sale completes the marketing effort announced in January 2022, and is consistent with Imperial's strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets and its commitment to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×