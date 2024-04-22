Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Trident Royalties PLC

TDTRF

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Impact Minerals Limited

IPT:AU

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Global Oil & Gas

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) (Global or the Company) which will be renamed Condor Energy Limited (ASX: CND) (Condor) following approval by shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Highlights

  • Review of recently acquired TEA licence area offshore Peru identifies over 20 prospects and leads in proven basin with producing oil fields
  • High priority areas totalling 1,000km2 within Tumbes TEA selected for 3D seismic reprocessing to mature targets to drill ready
  • Priority areas include existing Piedra Redonda gas field with an independently audited ‘Best Estimate’ Contingent Resources of 404 billion cubic feet (Bcf) plus ‘Best Estimate’ Prospective Resources of 2.2 trillion cubic feet (Tcf)#
  • High potential Bonito, Volador and Raya prospects undergoing additional studies in conjunction with 3D seismic reprocessing

Figure 1 – Bonito prospect showing Top Zorritos reservoir contour and 76km2 trap closure

Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) LXXXVI - Offshore Oil and Gas Block (GLV 80% Working Interest)

During the March 2024 quarter, Global and US-based joint venture partner Jaguar Exploration Limited (Jaguar), continued the evaluation of their 4,585km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru.

The block comprises over 3,800km2 of existing 3D seismic data and more than 7,000 line kilometres of 2D seismic. An aggregate of 1,000km2 of 3D seismic was selected during the quarter to undergo reprocessing and interpretation across three discrete highly prospective areas. Reprocessing will include pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) work across each of the three areas (Figure 2).

Figure 2 – Areas undergoing detailed seismic reprocessing and interpretation

The areas were selected following a review of the seismic data and other historical reports and information related to the TEA. Global identified more than twenty prospects and leads as detailed in the ASX release on 23 January 2024 of which three large scale oil and gas prospects, Bonito, Raya and Volador and one already discovered gas field, Piedra Redonda have been prioritised.

Piedra Redonda Gas Field

As part of the Company’s review of the Tumbes Basin, to identify areas in the TEA for additional studies including seismic repreocessing, the Piedra Redonda gas field, discovered in 1978 by the C-18X well, was reviewed.

The review of the Piedra Redonda gas field including a historical assesment contingent and prospective resource is detailed in the ASX release on 18 March 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Global Oil & Gas Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksoil & gas explorationasx:glvoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
GLV:AU
Global Oil & Gas
Sign up to get your FREE

Global Oil & Gas Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Global Oil & Gas

Global Oil & Gas


Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Stimulation Program Underway

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis project located adjacent to the Wallumbilla gas hub in Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Oil rig with stock charts overlayed.

ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Experts are calling for continued price volatility in the global oil and gas market in 2024.

Thanks to factors including Saudi Arabia's voluntary oil production cuts and a drop in US commercial crude oil inventories, Brent crude prices rose to an average of US$94 per barrel this past September. However, concerns over worldwide oil demand growth and rising global inventories pushed prices down to US$78 in December. Heading into the second quarter of 2024, oil prices are riding an uptrend spurred on by rising tensions in the Middle East amid tightening supplies.

Oil prices may be surging, but natural gas prices have been on a sharp decline since November. This shift is particularly evident in mature markets, such as the Asia Pacific region, Europe and North America, which are experiencing reductions in gas demand as they sought alternatives like renewables and pursued improved energy efficiency.

Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties: A Pure-play on Oil & Gas Royalties in Western Canada


Keep reading...Show less
Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the rework of a pre-existing oil well in southwest Kansas as a test for oil production in the region.

Initiation of Ardery Oil Well Rework
Building on its experience in natural resource management, especially recent work in Kansas, VVC has leveraged its subsurface mineral rights to examine the feasibility of oil production in an area where the Company is already involved in helium and natural gas production. Through geological due diligence, VVC has confirmed the potential for oil production within the area. This confirmation aligns with historic data indicating over 12 million barrels of oil production directly north of Ardery well site.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties

Source Rock Royalties


Keep reading...Show less
Oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Oil Stocks?

Investing in oil stocks can be a lucrative endeavor, but determining the right time to enter a sector known for volatile swings can be tricky.

Over the past five years, the oil market’s inherent volatility has been on clear display. Major declines in consumption brought on by the COVID-19 lockdowns was followed by oil prices surging to US$120 per barrel in mid-2022, as the world economy began to recover and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to the consequent sanctions on Russian oil.

However, in the first half of 2023, fears of a global recession gave rise to bearish sentiment over much of the oil sector and pushed prices as low as US$67 during the period. Despite a spike above the US$91 level in Q3, oil prices trended downward in Q4 to dip below the US$70 mark even with conflict escalating in the Middle East.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Global Oil & Gas
Sign up to get your FREE

Global Oil & Gas Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Q1 2024 Quarterly Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Research & Development Funding for Enhancement of Silver Production at Wonawinta

Related News

Nickel Investing

Q1 2024 Quarterly Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Gold Investing

Research & Development Funding for Enhancement of Silver Production at Wonawinta

rare earth investing

Massive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate >1B Tonnes for EMA Rare Earth Project

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Timberline Gains 120 Percent on McEwen Mining Deal

Lithium Investing

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

×