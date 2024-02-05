Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Lynette Zang: Crisis Ahead in 2024? Look to Gold, Silver, Community

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

SANTOS FPO [STO]

ASX:STO
Santos was founded in 1954. The company's name is an acronym for South Australia Northern Territory Oil Search. The first Cooper Basin gas discovery came in 1963, with initial supplies in 1969.
Press Releases

Santos Reports 2015 Results, Releases Reserves Statement

Santos Bumps Production Date for GLNG Project

Santos was founded in 1954. The company's name is an acronym for South Australia Northern Territory Oil Search. The first Cooper Basin gas discovery came in 1963, with initial supplies in 1969. Santos became a major enterprise, though over-reliance on the Cooper Basin, along with the Moomba field's inexorable decline, saw it struggle to maintain relevance in the first decade of the 21st century.
The Conversation (0)
×