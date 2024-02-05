The Conversation (0)
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Trending
Trending Articles
Trending Press Releases
Trending Companies
Trending Reports
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Popular Lists
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Popular Lists
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Viva Energy Group Limited - Ordinary Shares
ASX:VEA
Viva is Australia's second- largest vertically integrated refined transport fuel supplier.
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Viva is Australia's second- largest vertically integrated refined transport fuel supplier. We rate Viva as the second- most- significant pipeline owner, and at approximately 1,155 locations, Viva supplies the third- largest number of retail sites in Australia behind Ampol at approximately 1,985 and BP at 1,400.Vitol bought Shell's Australian downstream operations in 2014, and renamed them Viva Energy. Viva subsequently bought Shell's Australian aviation operations and a 50% investment in Liberty Oil. In 2016, Viva sold (and leased back) a portfolio of its retail sites to Viva Energy REIT and listed Viva Energy REIT on the ASX. It has since sold its entire REIT stake for AUD 734 million.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.