Viva Energy Group Limited - Ordinary Shares

Viva is Australia's second- largest vertically integrated refined transport fuel supplier. We rate Viva as the second- most- significant pipeline owner, and at approximately 1,155 locations, Viva supplies the third- largest number of retail sites in Australia behind Ampol at approximately 1,985 and BP at 1,400.Vitol bought Shell's Australian downstream operations in 2014, and renamed them Viva Energy. Viva subsequently bought Shell's Australian aviation operations and a 50% investment in Liberty Oil. In 2016, Viva sold (and leased back) a portfolio of its retail sites to Viva Energy REIT and listed Viva Energy REIT on the ASX. It has since sold its entire REIT stake for AUD 734 million.