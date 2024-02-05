Karoon Energy Ord

Karoon produces around 8 million barrels of oil annually from its wholly owned Bauna field in Brazil's offshore Santos basin. The company acquired Bauna from Petrobras in 2020 and has been steadily increasing production via well interventions and new developments. Field life is approaching eight years based on proven and probable 2P reserves of 55 million barrels at end December 2022, though this excludes a further 82 million barrels in 2C contingent resources which which have potential to increase life further. We credit life of approximately 10 years, assuming partial conversion of 2C contingent resources into reserve category with drilling. There are also prospective untested targets within Karoon's permits which could potentially add further reserves in the medium term.