- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Fathom Announces Start of Drilling at Albert Lake Project
Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) (the "Company" or "Fathom") is pleased to announce that drilling has begun at the Company's 100% owned Albert Lake Project. Mobilization of drilling equipment was scheduled to commence February 2nd but due to harsh weather conditions mobilization did not commence until February 4th. The Company is pleased to report weather conditions have normalized and the drilling of the first hole has commenced.
The attached Figure 1 illustrates the location of proposed drillholes. The initial hole is targeting the very strong, very prominent conductor dominating the northeastern section of the figure. This very strong time domain electromagnetic (TDEM) conductor is modeled to be >350 meters below surface, a minimum strike length of 450 meters, and occurring coincident with a gravity anomaly (see Press Release January 16, 2024). Additional exploration details for this current campaign and illustrated in Figure 1 include:
- Outline of the anomalous to very anomalous, robust Ni-in-soil anomaly occurring within the Rottenstone-Tremblay-Olson corridor as defined by >90th percentile (>15.6ppm and up to 743ppm Ni-in-soil; see Press Release January 17, 2023). Several additional drillholes are designed to test positive metals-in-soil anomalies within the Tremblay-Olson Claims area. These holes are testing coincident soil, and rock geochemistry with coincident geology and geophysical features.
- Channel 10 TDEM responses derived from the summer 2023 TDEM survey performed at the Tremblay-Olson Claims area. Red - magenta colouring defines areas of greatest, concentrated conductivity.
- Three (3) TDEM surface grids have been designed to further define TDEM conductors derived from surveys performed in 2022 and 2023.
- The "Middle" grid is further detailing a strong isolated conductor detected in 2023 coinciding with off-hole and above-hole BHEM conductors detected in the two holes drilled in March 2023 (see Press Release May 5, 2023).
- The "North" grid is a detailed follow-up to two separate grids completed in 2022 that defined conductivity in this area. The detected conductivity also aligns with, and appears to coincide with, MAG picks emanating from, and trending southwest of the historic Rottenstone Mine. The third, "South" grid, is designed to test coincident conductivity with an interpreted fold-nose as defined by surface geochemistry and airborne MAG surveys.
- The Company anticipates additional drill targets resulting from the "Middle" and "North" TDEM grids. Any drill targets resulting from the "South" grid will be tested in future drill programs.
- Note: the MAG Picks (areas of magnetic intensity) are derived from the 2022 Heli-borne AirTEM survey performed at the Albert Lake project.
Figure - 1 Rottenstone-Tremblay Olson Corridor Q-1 2024 Update Map
The Company is planning approximately 2,000 meters of drilling (5-7 drillholes) to further test, and potentially, determine the source of the very robust, multi-element soil geochemical anomaly occurring at the Tremblay-Olson Claims area. Additional drill targets will be derived from the 2024 TDEM surveys.
A similar-sized campaign is planned for the Gochager Lake project immediately following the completion of the Albert Lake program.
Ian Fraser, CEO and VP Exploration stated, "To experience fog and +8° C weather conditions at Rottenstone Lake during the last week of January is very unusual. Now that things have normalized, our crews have worked very hard to make up for lost time and have now initiated the first drillhole. We eagerly anticipate results of the first two EM grids. We are very encouraged that the AirTEM survey flown in 2022 recognizes elevated magnetic intensity directly associated with the Bay-Island Trend discovery (300+ meters of continuous ultramafic hosted Ni-Cu-Co + 3PE mineralization) occurring ~500 meters northwest of the historic Rottenstone Mine. We now recognize a similar MAG signature trending immediately southwest of the Rottenstone Mine. Once the EM data has been collected and interpreted over this area and at the Middle grid, we anticipate additional drill targets developing. We are pleased that drilling has commenced and we very much look forward to the results from this very interesting drill campaign."
Qualified Person and Data Verification
Ian Fraser, P.Geo., CEO, VP Exploration, and a Director of the Company and the "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of the Company.
About Fathom Nickel Inc.
Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market.
The Company now has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) the Albert Lake Project, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone deposit (produced high-grade Ni-Cu+PGE, 1965-1969), and 2) the 22,000+ hectare Gochager Lake Project that is host to a historic, NI43-101 non-compliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3M tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu2.
1 - The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMID#0950) Tremblay-Olson Ni-Cu Deposit or Showing.
2 - The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMID#0880) reports drill indicated reserves at the historic Gochager Lake Deposit of 4,262,400 tons grading 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu mineable by open pit. Fathom cannot confirm the resource estimate, nor the parameters and methods used to prepare the reserve estimate. The estimate is not considered NI43-101 compliant and further work is required to verify this historical drill indicated reserve.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ian Fraser, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-President, Exploration
1-403-650-9760
Email: ifraser@fathomnickel.com
or
Doug Porter, President & CFO
+1-403-870-4349
Email: dporter@fathomnickel.com
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-Looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding intended future exploration work, including drilling, and the timing of such activities. Forward-Looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-Looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.
Blackstone Minerals Funding Strategy Update
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) would like to provide an update on its funding strategy and corporate activities:
KEY POINTS
- Blackstone will focus on project permitting, finalising the Ta Khoa Refinery definitive feasibility study (“DFS”) and the joint venture (“JV”) partner search. All company activities have been streamlined towards achieving these objectives;
- Leading US investment bank Jefferies and specialist global mining finance advisor Cutfield Freeman & Co (“CF&Co”) have been appointed as strategic financial advisors for the Ta Khoa Project;
- Blackstone has conducted a review of its business and implemented a series of cost-cutting initiatives to reduce its monthly expenses;
- Blackstone has lodged its 2023 Research & Development (“R&D”) return and is expecting in the current quarter a refund of $4.23M before the repayment of advanced funding (refer ASX announcement 18 July 2023);
- These initiatives are supported by the Board, including Managing Director and Executive Management team who have agreed to accept 50% of their salary to be paid in Blackstone equity for up to six months, with Senior Management in Vietnam also volunteering to accept a portion of their salary in equity.
Watch a video summary of the announcement here
1. Strategic Advisory Engagement
As a result of the near completion of the DFS and ongoing significant interest by third parties in the Ta Khoa Project, the Company has engaged leading international investment bank, Jefferies, and specialist independent global mining finance advisor, CF&Co, to evaluate the Company’s funding options for the Ta Khoa Project, including potential JV and strategic investor interest in the Company.
2. Ta Khoa Refinery Definitive Feasibility Study
Engineering activities for the Ta Khoa Refinery plant and non-process infrastructure have been completed. Final aspects of the study to be completed include geotechnical surveying, residue storage design and minor testwork requirements. Blackstone will use this time to complete a value-add study to identify additional areas to improve project value. The Company looks forward to providing an update on DFS activities in a future announcement.
3. Ta Khoa Project Permitting
Considerable progress has been made with the revision of the Investment Policy dossier which will be re-submitted in Q1 2024. The Company has been focussed on the:
- Preparation of dossier for Investment Policy for submission in February 2024;
- Land rights access; and
- Environmental Baseline Studies and reporting.
4. Cost Cutting Initiatives
In light of the current market conditions and nickel prices, Blackstone has taken considered cost cutting measures in order to preserve the cash position and limit shareholder dilution, until completion of the ongoing JV and strategic investor process. The Board and Executive Management of Blackstone have agreed to accept 50% of their salary as equity, with Senior Management in Vietnam also volunteering to accept a percentage of their salary as equity, all back dated to 4 January 2024.
Blackstone’s Managing Director, Scott Williamson, commented:
“As we focus our efforts on completing the JV partner search process, finalizing our DFS and advancing our permitting, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our long term major shareholders for their ongoing strong support of the Company. At Blackstone we continue to be well supported by our major institutional shareholders who have all indicated their intentions to continue to support Blackstone through these difficult times in the capital markets. I would also like to thank the Board and Management team who have all selflessly volunteered to reduce their cash-based salaries, an initiative that allows us to complete the JV partner search process and minimise dilution to existing shareholders.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) entered into an option agreement with CaNickel Mining Limited (TSX.V:CML) (“CaNickel”) where Blackstone will have an exclusive right to acquire the Wabowden nickel project in Manitoba, Canada (“Wabowden”) within a 12-month period.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Blackstone executed an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Wabowden nickel sulphide project located in the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba, Canada, giving the Company the opportunity to remove its need to secure third-party feed to fill its Ta Khoa Refinery in northern Vietnam,
- An update was provided on the Company's Joint Venture Process with significant interest received following the execution of the Wabowden nickel project option agreement,
- Blackstone entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Limes Renewables Energy S.r.l. to investigate the opportunity for the supply of renewable wind energy to the Company’s Ta Khoa Project via a direct power purchase agreement,
- Blackstone entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Cavico Laos Mining to collaborate on the supply of nickel products for the Company’s Ta Khoa Refinery,
- The company entered a three-way Memorandum of Understanding with Phu Minh Vina Environment and Viet Trung Refractory Material Construction for research opportunities to repurpose and trade waste material (or residue) from the Ta Khoa Refinery into construction material products,
- Blackstone launched InvestorHub, a dedicated platform for investors to learn more about Blackstone and our latest activities.
- End of quarter cash position of $3.3m,
- Listed investments of $7.1m at the end of the quarter,
- $1.1m raised from the At-the-Market Subscription facility with Acuity Capital in October 2023.
- An Accelerated Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer was launched on 5 of December 2023 with the Institutional component of the offer raising $3m completed on 7 December 2023.
BLACKSTONE SECURES OPTION TO ACQUIRE MAJOR NICKEL ASSET
Figure 1: Wabowden Project – Bucko Mine and Processing Facility
This option agreement adds onto Blackstone’s existing nickel interests and experience in Manitoba via its strategic investments in Corazon (ASX:CZN) (“Corazon” or “Lynn Lake nickel-copper project”) and Flying Nickel (TSXV:FLYN) (“Flying Nickel” or “Minago nickel project”).
The option period provides Blackstone time to further evaluate and consider various development options for Wabowden. In addition, the option period provides Blackstone the ability to optimise funding to complete the acquisition, including joint venture partnerships, government funding as well as strategic royalty, debt and equity funding alternatives.
Blackstone may exercise the option at anytime during the 12-month period.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Blackstone, Yulho and EN Plus Sign MOU to Develop a Global Nickel Business
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding MOU with Yulho and EN Plus.
- Blackstone Minerals Limited (Blackstone or the Company), Yulho Co. Ltd (Yulho) and EN Plus Co. Ltd (EN Plus) (together, the Parties), have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore one or more strategic Joint Ventures (JV)
- The MOU aims to establish a collaboration across the businesses including EN Plus and Yulho who are in joint venture on the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project in Tanzania, and the Dinagat Island nickel laterite project in the Philippines
- A collaboration will also include discussion regarding feedstock for the supply of nickel to Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery in Vietnam
- Yulho is a diversified IT and technology business looking to grow its existing battery manufacturing and recycling businesses in South Korea
- EN Plus is a South Korean enterprise which is actively engaged in the field of battery material and mineral development, with an aim to broaden its international footprint
Figure 1: Scott Williamson, Managing Director, Mr Yongin Choi, EN Plus CEO and Dr. Hyunkuk JE, Yulho Vice President
The Parties will investigate the feasibility of establishing a strategic partnership, focusing on the following project specifics:
1. Yulho, via the creation of a joint venture in Tanzania, will engage in nickel mining, primarily to supply concentrate to Blackstone's facilities in Vietnam.
2. Blackstone's Vietnamese refining facility will be tasked with producing NCM811 precursor.
Watch a video summary of the announcement here.
Yulho Overview
Yulho is a company that specializes in providing comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions encompassing servers, storage, networking, virtualization, and cloud computing. It was acquired by EN Plus in December 2023. Yulho will be the holding company for EN Plus’s mining and battery materials businesses which currently include the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project in Tanzania, and the Dinagat Island nickel laterite project in the Philippines.
EN Plus Overview
EN Plus is a multifaceted enterprise which operates in several industries, including but not limited to telecommunications, energy, environmental services, and logistics. EN Plus is actively engaged in the field of battery material and mineral development. With an aim to broaden its international footprint, EN Plus is actively seeking strategic alliances with key mineral developers across the globe.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Grid Battery Metals Gears Up for Nickel Project Spin Off
Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2) announced the fourth phase of exploration plans for its nickel project in BC, which will be carried out by its planned spin-out company and wholly owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals.
According to President and CEO Tim Fernback, the company’s plan to spin out the nickel project is a win-win for shareholders, who will have two public companies essentially for the price of one.
“With our success in lithium mining, we really want to bifurcate that company so that the nickel project gets its due and gets its specific resources applied to it. That's why we're spinning out the nickel project. Each current Grid shareholder will get a proportionate share in that project going forward at no additional cost,” Fernback explained.
“There's about C$300,000 worth of work that we want to finish off the fourth phase of our exploration there. Once we've done that, then we'll go into more of a drilling program," he added.
Grid Battery Metals' nickel project in BC consists of five claim blocks in three groups — Hard Nickel Center, Hard Nickel 3 and Hard Nickel South — in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, close to FPX Nickel's (TSXV:FPX,OTCQB:FPOCF) Decar project and Baptiste deposit.
Watch the full interview with Grid Battery Metals President and CEO Tim Fernback above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Grid Battery Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Grid Battery Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Grid Battery Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
December 2023 Quarterly Report
Final assays received from maiden drilling program at Pulju Project, with results expected to underpin a significant increase in the Hotinvaara Resource in the March Quarter; Planning well advanced for 2024 winter exploration campaign.
Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX: NNL) flagship 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), 50km north of Kittilä in Finland, with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, a national highway, international airport and, importantly, Europe’s only two nickel smelters.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Final assay results from 2023 drilling campaign returned additional extensive zones of disseminated nickel sulphides containing numerous higher-grade zones, with significant results including:
- HOT016 – strongest nickel mineralisation reported to date at Hotinvaara:
- 91.7m @ 0.22% Ni from 1.6m;
- 164.15m @ 0.20% Ni from 216m; and
- 26.4m @ 0.59% Ni from 412.6m
- 41.1m @ 0.25% Ni from 296.9m (incl. 0.45m @ 2.4% Ni, 0.11% Co) and 100m @ 0.21% Ni from 353m (incl. 0.55m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.05% Co) (HOT026)
- 184m @ 0.21% Ni from 34m (HOT018)
- 195m @ 0.21% Ni from 10m and 107.9m @ 0.17% Ni from 330m (HOT021)
- 141.75m @ 0.22% Ni from 35.85m (incl. 2m @ 0.80% Ni, 0.04% Co) (HOT023)
- 125.7m @ 0.19% Ni from 152.3m and 54.25m @ 0.22% Ni from 319.55m (incl.
- 5.8m @ 0.57% Ni) (HOT028)
- 99.1m @ 0.22% Ni from 4.7m (HOT027).
- HOT016 – strongest nickel mineralisation reported to date at Hotinvaara:
- Results confirm significant mineralisation outside the current Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”), with an updated MRE due in Q1 2024.
- Successful share placement completed, raising $2.05M to advance ongoing exploration and project development activities.
- Highly prospective Holtinvaara Exploration Licence (EL) at the Pulju Project granted without objection. The EL lies 5km NE of the Hotinvaara EL.
- Finland operational team strengthened with appointment of Vern Langdale as Country Manager and Pekka Tuomela as Sustainability & ESG Manager.
- Cash of $2.9m as of 31 December 2023.
The known nickel mineralisation in the CLGB is typically associated with ultramafic cumulate and komatiitic rocks with high-grade, massive sulphide lenses and veins enveloped by very large, lower grade disseminated nickel sulphide near-surface. The disseminated nickel at Pulju is widespread and indicates the presence of a vast nickel-rich system, as indicated by the near-surface maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara deposit of 133.6Mt @ 0.21% Ni, 0.01% Co1 and the drill assay results from the maiden drilling campaign.
During the December 2023 Quarter, final results were received from the Company’s 2023 diamond drilling program at Hotinvaara, which was designed to:
- Evaluate the scale of the broader, district-scale disseminated nickel system;
- Target extensions of the near-surface mineralisation for an updated MRE; and
- Test multiple EM conductors for potential accumulations of high-grade massive sulphides.
Pulju is located 195km from Boliden’s Kevitsa Ni-Cu-Au-PGE mine and 9.5Mtpa processing plant in Sodankylä, Finland. Kevitsa provides feed for the 19ktpa Harjavalta smelter, which is located approximately 950km to the south and processes concentrate from Kevitsa’s low-grade disseminated nickel sulphide ore (Mineral Resource Estimate Ni grade ~0.21%). Europe’s only other smelter is Terrafame’s 37ktpa Sotkamo smelter, located 560km south-east of Pulju.
Figure 1: Location of Pulju Nickel Project and Europe’s entire nickel smelting and refining capacity.
Management Comment
Commenting on the December Quarterly, Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said: “The final quarter of 2023 delivered positive progress for Nordic Nickel on a number of fronts, with final assays from our maiden drilling program at the flagship Pulju Nickel Project in Finland confirming outstanding potential to significantly grow the Hotinvaara Mineral Resource.
“We are currently finalising the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which is expected to be announced later this quarter.
“Results announced during the December Quarter included some of the best drilling results from Pulju to date, with hole 16 returning 26.4m @ 0.59% Ni from outside the existing Resource area. Together with our technical consultants, we are analysing this and other holes to determine vectors to potential accumulations of higher grade mineralisation which could prove to be a game-changer for the Pulju Project.
“In parallel with the completion of the updated Resource, the Nordic Nickel team is also well advanced with planning our 2024 exploration campaign, which will kick-off later in the March Quarter, once we have completed a detailed evaluation of all the data from the 2023 program.
“Based on our 2023 drilling results, we are currently finalising a detailed structural model of the mineralisation at Pulju, which will assist with targeting our next round of drilling with the aim of delivering a major breakthrough discovery in this exciting nickel district.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
What is Nickel Used For? (Updated 2024)
The nickel price is nowhere near its record-breaking, but short-lived, high of US$100,000 per metric ton. However, the long-term outlook remains robust as the metal's demand profile expands to include the electric vehicle (EV) market.
Going beyond its roots in the stainless steel sector, nickel's lithium-ion battery applications are setting the stage for the future.
With that in mind, it’s worth taking a look at nickel applications, and where demand for the metal stands. Read on to learn where nickel is used and how much demand is expected to rise in the coming years.
Is nickel going to be in demand?
The global nickel market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3 percent until 2028, reports Fortune Business Insights, with its size reaching US$59.14 billion that year. While nickel's top demand driver is stainless steel, the firm believes the rapid growth of the EV battery market will play a prominent role in the outlook for demand.
Major nickel producer Vale (NYSE:VALE) is also optimistic about demand for the commodity, predicting that global usage for the metal will hit 6.2 million metric tons by 2030, an increase of 44 percent compared to 2022. "Demand for nickel is forecast to increase rapidly this decade with the energy transition," the company said in a forecast.
So what role does nickel play in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars? Nickel is used in some cathode formulations for these batteries, and it's the main element used in nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathodes. It’s been called the most important lithium-ion battery ingredient because it improves power and endurance.
Nickel's price performance in 2023.
Chart via the London Metal Exchange.
In recent years, attention has even been drawn to the potential for nickel to replace cobalt in lithium-ion batteries. Nickel is currently cheaper than cobalt, which makes it an appealing alternative, and battery producers are looking to nickel to bring down costs. While NMC batteries were originally a 1-1-1 ratio, the amount of nickel has risen over the years to reach 6-2-2 in some batteries, and companies are even eyeing the possibility of an 8-1-1 composition.
Overall the demand outlook for nickel looks positive moving forward.
What are the biggest uses of nickel?
Now that we’ve laid out the nickel demand landscape, let’s take a closer look at some of the main nickel applications. It’s worth noting that there are around 3,000 alloys containing nickel that are in everyday use. We of course won’t be covering them all, but we will go over the main uses for the base metal.
Nickel's use by industry in 2023.
Chart via Statista.
Stainless steel
Nickel is best known for its use in stainless steel, which accounts for nearly three-quarters of primary nickel demand. Nickel is useful in stainless steel because it enhances corrosion resistance in metals, thus extending the lifespan of many products. Ferronickel, an alloy containing about 35 percent nickel and 65 percent iron, is key to the production of this material.
Through stainless steel, nickel is used in a huge variety of sectors, including electrical, building and construction, engineering, metal goods and tubular products. Stainless steel with higher nickel content is used for making high-demand products like gas turbines; nickel pig iron, a low-grade ferronickel made in China, is popular as well.
Corrosion-resistant alloys
Nickel is also used in the creation of non-ferrous alloys, which are used for coatings, kitchenware, power generation, jewelry and mobile phones to name a few. Nickel-based alloys include superalloys, corrosion resistant alloys, wear-resistant alloys, precision alloys, shape memory alloys and hydrogen storing alloys. These are often used in industries such as electronics, energy, aviation and shipbuilding.
Nickel coatings/platings
The base metal is also widely used to make hard-wearing coatings known as nickel-plating or electroplating. These can be used to protect from corrosion and wear resistance or to decorate surfaces. Decorative coatings offer a “high luster finish” and can be found on coins. Electroplating is used throughout the automotive industry in rims, trims, exhaust pipes and bumpers.
Batteries
As discussed, nickel sulfate is a key component in NMC batteries, the most preferred lithium-ion battery chemistry due to their high energy density and longer range. While battery production only accounts for about 15 percent of the metal’s current use, this is set to increase going forward assuming the EV market grows as forecast.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2018.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.