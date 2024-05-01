Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Alligator Energy Limited

Extension of Uranium Mineralisation at Samphire Uranium Project Blackbush Deposit

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX: AGE, ‘Alligator’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce significant uranium mineralisation intersections from its resource extension drilling program at the Samphire Uranium Project, near Whyalla, South Australia.

Highlights

  • Significant uranium intersections encountered in roll fronts in Alligator’s resource extension drilling at wider Blackbush deposit target areas.
    • A total of 49 holes drilled for 4,089m from late Jan to mid-April 2024.
    • Results support the exploration strategy outlined in Alligator’s Exploration Target Range1.
    • Continued refinement in understanding the uranium roll front morphology at Blackbush is delivering step out targets for the next round of drilling, re-commencing mid-May.
    • Significant uranium mineralisation intersections include (see Figure 1 for full detail):
      • BBRM24-235 4.44 meters at 0.43% (4,370ppm) pU3O8 from 61.38m (GT 19,403)3
      • BBRM24-222 1.47 meters at 0.40% (3,992ppm) pU3O82 from 60.68m (GT 5,868)
      • BBRM24-224 0.75 meters at 0.64% (6,450ppm) pU3O8 from 63.57m (GT 4,837)
      • BBRM24-239 1.17 meters at 0.30% (2,971ppm) pU3O8 from 64.24m (GT 3,476)
      • BBRM24-238 0.60 meters at 0.37% (3,735ppm) pU3O8 from 67.50m (GT 2,241)
      • BBRM24-225 1.72 meters at 0.12% (1,170ppm) pU3O8 from 64.32m (GT 2,012)
        0.59 meters at 0.28% (2,756ppm) pU3O8 from 66.71m (GT 1,626)
      • BBRM24-217 3.07 meters at 0.05% (493ppm) pU3O8 from 58.47m (GT 1,514)
      • BBRM24-220 1.32 meters at 0.10% (978ppm) pU3O8 from 56.10m (GT 1,291)
  • On return to the field the focus will be on further investigation of Extension Area 2 and assessing the expansion potential of the Blackbush West mineralisation into the Blackbush North Target Area (Figure 2).
  • Drilling contractor engaged for sustained operations at Samphire for the remainder of 2024 with the objective of updating the JORC Resource Estimate in Q4.
  • Ground gravity survey results are proving an invaluable tool for targeting roll-front uranium deposits in the Samphire paleochannels.

Alligator’s CEO Greg Hall stated: “We are pleased to see Blackbush deposit mineralisation extending within the immediate target areas of the current resource to the west and east initially. The resource geology team is becoming adept at finding the redox boundary between oxidised and reduced sands, and hence quickly narrowing the search for the potentially economic roll front structures. In some instances, we are aided by the great exploration work done by the predecessor company historical gamma drilling intersections.”

Samphire 2024 Drilling Program Rationale

Exploration drilling re-commenced at Samphire late January 2024 to investigate potential extensions to uranium mineralisation in the Kanaka Bed sands within the Samphire palaeochannel system surrounding the Blackbush deposit. Initial focus has been on Blackbush Extensions 1 and 2 Target Areas (Figure 2). To date, forty-nine (49) holes for 4,089m have been drilled.

For background, the palaeochannels are ancient structures eroded into the underlying granites (being the source of uranium), where the Kanaka bed sands have been deposited at approx. 60 to 80 m depth. Not all these Kanaka bed sands are mineralised. Rather the dissolved uranium moves through the sand pore spaces with the saline groundwater within sand layers until it encounters a reducing medium (e.g. pyrite, carbonaceous matter) when the uranium deposits out around the sand grains. These deposition structures are called “roll fronts” and are the main structures being targeted during resource extension drilling.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Alligator Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Gladiator Resources

3rd Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s Activities and Appendix 5B Report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

Boss Energy

Highly successful quarter sees Boss make pivotal transition to global uranium producer

Production and cashflow ramp-up underway at Honeymoon; Commissioning proceeding to plan at Alta Mesa with production set to start in May

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF; the “Company”; “Boss”) is pleased to provide its first quarterly report as a fully-fledged uranium producer.

Highlights

NexGen Announces Upsized C$224 Million CDI Offering in Australia

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated placement agreement dated April 30, 2024 (the " Placement Agreement ") with a lead manager and bookrunner in Australia Aitken Mount Capital Partners  (the " Lead Manager ") to upsize its previously announced Australian offering to be 20,161,290 common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company, at a price of C$11.11 per Share (based on the daily average exchange rate of A$1.00 = C$0.8963 published by the Bank of Canada on April 29, 2024 ) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$224 million (the " Offering "). Canaccord Genuity acted as Lead Co-Manager to the Offering.

NexGen Announces Upsized C$224 Million CDI Offering in Australia

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated placement agreement dated April 30, 2024 (the " Placement Agreement ") with a lead manager and bookrunner in Australia Aitken Mount Capital Partners  (the " Lead Manager ") to upsize its previously announced Australian offering to be 20,161,290 common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company, at a price of C$11.11 per Share (based on the daily average exchange rate of A$1.00 = C$0.8963 published by the Bank of Canada on April 29, 2024 ) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$224 million (the " Offering "). Canaccord Genuity acted as Lead Co-Manager to the Offering.

Cameco Reports Q1 Results: 2024 Outlook Remains Solid; Financial Discipline and Strong Cash Position Result in Focused Debt Reduction; Operationally, Segments Performing to Plan; Attributes of Baseload Nuclear Power Attracting Tech Sector Investment

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"In the first quarter operational performance was strong across our uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse segments. Financial results are in line with the 2024 outlook we provided, which has not changed, and are as expected, reflecting normal quarterly variability and the required purchase accounting and other non-operational acquisition-related costs for Westinghouse," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.

NexGen Announces C$180 Million CDI Offering in Australia

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a placement agreement dated April 30, 2024 (the " Placement Agreement ") with a lead manager and bookrunner in Australia Aitken Mount Capital Partners (the " Lead Manager "), to arrange and manage, and to provide settlement support for, an offering of 16,129,032 common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company, at a price of C$11.11 per Share (based on the daily average exchange rate of C$1.00 = A$0.8963 published by the Bank of Canada on April 29, 2024 ), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$180 million (the " Offering "). Canaccord Genuity acted as Lead Co-Manager to the Offering.

