Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LU7, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 29 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Despite the weakened demand and the subsequent price decline in 2023, demand for lithium is still on track to significantly outstrip supply by 2030. Many nations continue to ramp up initiatives to augment their domestic supplies of lithium and other critical minerals.
The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, for instance, establishes a comprehensive framework for the development of sustainable, responsibly sourced domestic materials. Beyond that, its goals include supporting economic growth, promoting climate action, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and communities, fostering workplace inclusivity and enhancing global partnerships. The US Inflation Reduction Act has a similar objective, with provisions such as sustainability tax credits and reduced renewable energy costs.Through its highly prospective Apollo lithium project in James Bay, Québec, Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is well-positioned to leverage the expected demand for lithium over the next decade. Québec is rapidly emerging as a major destination for lithium production, setting the stage for Lithium Universe to potentially become a significant producer not just for the North American market, but globally.
A vertically integrated exploration and development company, Lithium Universe is led by the renowned lithium development veteran Iggy Tan. Widely regarded as a trailblazer in Australia's lithium industry, Tan spearheaded Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY), establishing it as one of the country's leading lithium mining companies. Working with a highly experienced team, Tan now aims to replicate that success with Lithium Universe.
Tan is joined by a number of esteemed mining professionals, including leading technical expert Dr. Jingyuan Liu. Liu was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of Galaxy Resources' Mt Cattlin Spodumene project along with the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant.
The team also includes: Patrick Scallan, a seasoned veteran with 25 years of management experience at the largest lithium hard rock mine in the world; Alex Hanly, who brings more than a decade of experience in capital delivery and operational management for mining, oil and gas, and manufacturing; Huy Nguyen, who helped design and construct Mt Cattlin's Spodumene plant; and Roger Pover, former plant manager at Mt Cattlin.
Lithium Universe's strategy for Apollo is simple: quickly identify a resource and establish a producing mine to facilitate the company’s vertically integrated mine-to-refinery vision. The company is also pursuing the establishment of a lithium processing hub in the region to support operations at Apollo.An engineering study on the company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery is underway. Hatch, the company conducting the study, has finalized the design flowsheet and draft site layout for the refinery. The QLPH is rated at 16,000 tons per annum (tpa) with an assumed feed grade of spodumene at or around 5.5 percent lithium oxide. The final lithium carbonate product should be at least 99.5 percent and 99.9 percent grade. Target plant availability is 84 percent and target overall recovery rate for lithium is 85 percent.
Company Highlights
- Lithium Universe is a vertically integrated company with a highly prospective lithium resource in Québec's James Bay region.
- The company is led by lithium exploration and development veteran Iggy Tan, who seeks to replicate his successes at Galaxy Resources with Lithium Universe.
- Other significant names in the mining industry are also part of the management team, representing multiple decades of combined experience in mining exploration, development, production and operations.
- Lithium Universe's flagship project, Apollo, is highly prospective and well-suited for the company's integrated mine-to-refinery strategy.
- The company's initial public offering was extremely impressive, starting at 2 cents per share and eventually reaching 6.3 cents and raising its maximum subscription of $4.5 million.
Key Project
Apollo Lithium Project
Spanning over 240 square kilometres, the highly prospective Apollo lithium project comprises 466 claims and is associated with a significant geological dataset. Located in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James Municipality in northwest Québec, the property is in the same greenstone belt as Patriot Battery Metals' (ASX:PMT,TSXV:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF) Corvette lithium project, which has a maiden resource of 109.2 million tons at 1.42 percent lithium oxide. Apollo's tenement package encompasses 17 known pegmatite outcrops.
Project Highlights:
- Project Geology: Apollo displays mineralisation typical of greenstone belts in the La Grande sub-province, with spodumene pegmatites hosted by mafic metavolcanic rocks and pegmatitic granite Vieux Comptoir. Property geology consists primarily of Mesoarchean and Neoarchean intrusions.
- Strong Mineral Potential: Apollo is located 29 kilometres southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project and 28 kilometres East of Winsome Resources' (ASX:WR1,FSE:4XJM, OTCQB:WRSLF) Adina Project. It displays similar mineralisation, magnetism and geology to the two projects, both of which recently returned incredibly promising results:
- Corvette Lithium: 156 metres at 2.12 percent lithium oxide at CV5
- Adina: 107 metres at 1.34 percent lithium oxide from 2.3 metres
The company has completed its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo and received all the final soil laboratory analyses. A drilling strategy is in place for 2024, along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources’ Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling programme.
Management Team
Iggy Tan — Non-executive Chair
Iggy Tan, a trailblazer of the modern lithium industry, was one of the first Australian mining executives to identify the significant opportunity within the emerging lithium-ion battery sector when he spearheaded Galaxy Resources Limited. Tan is looking to replicate that success with Lithium Universe, having built Galaxy’s Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project and the downstream Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate project. He also acquired the James Bay Spodumene Project in Canada and the Sal de Vida Brine Project in Argentina for Galaxy.
When Tan started at Galaxy, the company’s market capitalization was less than AU$10 million. It rose to AU$2.5 billion when the company merged with Orocobre Limited in August 2021. Tan's previous experience working with lithium dates back to the early 1990s when he briefly managed the Greenbushes Lithium Mine and commissioned the first lithium carbonate plant for Gwalia Consolidated.
Tan has over 30 years of chemical and mining experience and has served as executive director for a number of ASX-listed companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Cross, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Western Australia and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is currently CEO and managing director of Altech Batteries Limited.
Alex Hanly — Chief Executive Officer
Alex Hanly has over 10 years of experience in capital delivery and operational management for publicly listed companies within the mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries in Australia and Africa. Over the last three years, Hanly held the role of chief executive officer of ASX-listed gold company Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL). He was responsible for the successful IPO of the company, the operational management and the efficient execution of the fast-track exploration strategy.
Hanly has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration specialising in global project management.
Patrick Scallan — Non-executive Director
Patrick Scallan’s extensive experience in the lithium industry is a valuable addition to the LGX board. With over 25 years of management experience at the world-class Greenbushes Mine, he is a seasoned veteran. Greenbushes is the largest lithium hard rock mine globally and also hosts the highest-grade ore body in the world. This makes Greenbushes a unique anomaly, as no other lithium deposit worldwide compares to it.
Scallan oversaw the mine’s many expansions, increasing annual output from 200,000 in 1997 to 1.4 million tpa today, and navigated numerous ownership changes during his tenure. He is a specialist in hard rock mining and spodumene concentrating, with downstream relationships with major spodumene converters worldwide.
Scallan is also highly skilled in managing local community relationships, having acted as shire councillor for nearly 20 years during his time at Greenbushes, receiving his Order of Australia Medal for his community and local government contribution. His previous roles include management positions at Capel and Eneabba Mineral Sands in Western Australia and Western Deep Levels Gold Mine in South Africa.
Dr. Jingyuan Liu — Non-executive director
Dr Jingyuan Liu is widely regarded as a leading technical expert in the lithium industry. He previously held the position of general manager of development and technologies at Galaxy Resources, where he was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project and the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant. Liu also played a key role in designing the flow sheet for the Sal de Vida brine project.
Following his work with Galaxy, he has acted as a special adviser to various lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide projects globally, including the Lithium Hydroxide Plant operated by Tianqi in Kwinana, Western Australia.
Liu has over 30 years’ experience in project management, process and equipment design for minerals processing and the chemicals, non-ferrous metals, iron & steel and energy industries, both in Australian and internationally. He was awarded a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle, Australia and has worked in senior chemical engineering roles with leading companies such as Hatch Engineering and Metso Minerals in Australia and Malaysia.
He is currently chief technology officer for Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC), developing high capacity silicon anode lithium-ion batteries.
Gernot Abl — Executive Director
Gernot Abl was previously a strategic managing director with vast experience in business management, operations and investment for some of the fastest growing industries in the world. After gaining over 15 years of corporate experience, he led the only pure esports play listed on the ASX, Esports Mogul Limited. Abl has a proven background in business management and commercial intuition, initially from working as a management consultant for both Deloitte Consulting and Deloitte Corporate Finance in Perth and Melbourne.
Abl also led the restructure and turnaround of a financially distressed ASX-listed media company and currently holds directorships for a range of start-up companies, offering corporate advisory, project management and commercial negotiation advice to multiple businesses. He has a degree in law and commerce with honours in finance and accounting from the University of Western Australia.
Fadi Diab — Non-executive Director
Fadi Diab was the former head of global payroll at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. There, he managed the global payroll team, which is responsible for 55,000 employees across 15 countries. Diab is an accomplished senior executive recognised for leveraging strong team leadership and development to drive forward progress.
He has a background in human resources, having held the role of executive human resource manager at the Commonwealth Bank, and currently runs an investor relations company.
Diab has a Bachelor of Business, Human Resource Management, and Industrial Relations from the University of Western Sydney and a Master of Business Management from University of Technology Sydney.
John Sobolewski - Chief Financial Officer
John Sobolewski’s experience in the lithium industry offers another valuable addition to the LU7 dream team. At Galaxy Resources, he played a pivotal role during the feasibility, funding, construction and operation phases of the Mt Cattlin Spodumene mine and Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate refinery. He was also crucial in establishing teams and systems in Australia and internationally. His experience in financial modelling and debt modelling for both projects will be critical in Lithium Universe, completing definitive feasibility studies of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub concentrator and lithium carbonate refinery projects.
Sobolewski is a chartered accountant and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. His previous roles include managing director and CEO with Mintrex, CFO and company secretary with Mintrex, Galaxy Resources Limited and Vital Metals Limited, financial controller and company secretary with Croesus Mining NL, and group accountant and company secretary with Titan Resources NL.
Vincent John Fayad — Joint Company Secretary
Vincent John Fayad is a chartered accountant with over 40 years of experience in corporate finance, international M&A, accounting and advisory-related services primarily undertaken by mid-tier accounting firm PKF. In 2016, he established his own firm, Vince Fayad & Associates, to provide accounting and advisory services within Australia and overseas.
Over the last 25 years, Fayad has spent a significant amount of time advising on various transactions, predominantly related to the mining and exploration industries and providing accounting and corporate secretarial experience to mining exploration companies.
Fayad is currently an executive director and joint company secretary of Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE) and joint company secretary of Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV). He is also a non-executive director of Nexon Asia Pacific, a telecommunications company, controlled by private equity group EQT.
Kurt Laney — Joint Company Secretary
Kurt Laney is an experienced chartered accountant specialising in the provision of advisory, consultancy, taxation and corporate secretarial services. Laney is currently an associate director of Vince Fayad and Associates, where he provides accounting and taxation services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, large family-owned businesses and multinational entities.
Laney is also the joint company secretary and CFO of Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) and Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE), along with several unlisted public companies primarily focused on the tech and mining industries. He has previously served as the company secretary of Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL).
Justin Rivers — Head of Geology
Justin Rivers possesses more than 20 years of senior executive, technical and commercial experience in Africa, Australia, Asia, Arctic, Middle East, North America and South America in the major and junior space, with a particular focus on Iron Ore and Gold. He has a well-tenured strategic and tactical approach to the mining industry with intimate commercial, business development and M&A experience in Tier-1, publicly listed and private equity environments.
Prior to joining Lithium Universe Limited, Rivers held the position of executive director and CEO of Mauritian domiciled private equity company Convertible Resources, driving strategic development of its gold projects in the Siguiri region of northeast Guinea. He has a Bachelor of Science (first class honours) majoring in geology and environmental science from the University of Tasmania.
Terry Stark — Head of Mining
Terry Stark was previously managing director - resources division for Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY), where he was responsible for all of Galaxy’s mineral resources assets such as exploration and mine operations. Stark oversaw the Mt Cattlin construction and subsequent successful start-up. He also managed the Galaxy James Bay project and had a good relationship with the local Cree Nation.
A veteran mining engineer, Stark holds a Bachelor of Applied Science specialising in mining engineering.
John Loxton - Head of Lithium Carbonate Refinery
John Loxton's lithium experience commenced in 2010 with work on the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant EPCM for Galaxy Resources in China where his responsibilities initially were at a Sponsor level, and further into the project. He was the project manager for the final stages of construction and commissioning. In 2019, Loxton was engaged by Tianqi Lithium as head of projects for the execution of their investment in a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Kwinana, Western Australia. He managed the commissioning of the first train achieving the first product in 2021 and undertook execution planning and establishing a project team for an identical second train in 2022. Loxton is a project manager with over 45 years of experience across a diverse range of energy, industrial, process, civil, and major infrastructure projects.
Roger Pover — Head of Processing
Roger Pover was previously the Mt Cattlin plant manager for Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY). He was part of the commissioning and start up team and operated the plant for many years. Pover also directed all optimisation modifications made at Mt Cattlin.
Pover is a veteran in the lithium industry, having commenced his career at Greenbushes Lithium mine in the early 90s. He has a 45-year career in the mining and chemical processing industries involving mineral sands, alumina refining, lithium, iron ore, tantalum minerals and tin production.
Huy Nguyen — Engineering Manager
Huy Nguyen has been seconded from Mintrex to act as Lithium Universe Limited’s engineering client representative. Mintrex was the lead engineering company that designed and constructed (together with DRA Global) the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Plant.
Nguyen was part of the construction supervision when Mt Cattlin was built, so he is experienced with not only the design but also the construction process that delivered a project on time and on budget.
Nguyen has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Curtin University, Master of Business Administration and a member of Engineer Australia.
Victoria Vargas - Director, Lithium Universe Holdings (Canada)
Victoria Vargas brings to Lithium Universe (Holdings) more than 25 years of experience in the North American capital markets, with a significant focus on the Canadian mineral sector. She began her career at Kinross Gold Corporation and joined Alamos Gold in 2004. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in enhancing investor exposure and facilitating the company's transition from the TSX Venture to the TSX. Before joining Alamos Gold, Vargas worked for H2O Innovation, a Québec-based company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services for the water and wastewater treatment industry.
Analyst Firm Targets Share Price Upside for Lithium Universe as Refinery Plans Ramp Up
Description:
Australian investment research firm East Coast Research is estimating a more than 150 percent upside in the share price of Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) over 12 months, from its current price of $0.21 per share to about $0.53 per share.
“Drawing on its expertise, LU7’s Dream Team is working on closing the massive gap in downstream lithium processing in North America by building a 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, for which the company is rapidly completing a DFS (definitive feasibility study,” said East Coast Research analyst Behzad Golmohammadi in his report.
Led by lithium pioneer Iggy Tan, Lithium Universe has assembled a team of lithium industry experts that can deliver on the company’s goal to strengthen North America’s lithium supply chain. Through this expertise, Lithium Universe aims to close a widening lithium processing gap in North America, through a planned 16,000-tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, the analyst report cited. Lithium Universe is currently undertaking a definitive feasibility study for the processing plant.
China currently controls around 60 percent of the global lithium refining capacity for batteries, a huge driver for North American efforts to a lithium supply chain for the region.
“Western governments have come up with policies and strategic plans to support the expansion of their lithium refining capacities. However, the biggest challenge here is a lack of expertise that has led to a series of recent failures and delayed startups in the sector. This is where LU7’s Dream Team shines with its proven track record of successfully constructing and commissioning such projects,” the analyst report said.
Report highlights:
- Lithium Universe’s “dream team” of lithium industry experts led by Iggy Tan is working on closing the massive gap in downstream lithium processing in North America by building a 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, for which the company is rapidly completing a definitive feasibility study.
- Lithium Universe plans to replicate the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Refinery, using the same engineering manager (Hatch) and the key executives who built the world-class Jiangsu Refinery.
- China’s dominance in the global lithium supply chain has pushed governments in North America to develop and strengthen a secure supply chain outside China, with strategic support for projects that expand North America’s lithium refining capacity.
- East Coast Research has valued Lithium Univers at AU$0.047 per share in a base-case scenario and AU$0.058 per share in a bull-case scenario, solely based on the Quebec lithium carbonate refinery project, and excluding the company’s prospective exploration assets or its spodumene concentrator project in Quebec.
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2024
Atlantic Lithium looks ahead to major near-term value-drivers as it advances the Ewoyaa Lithium Project towards shovel-readiness
The Board of Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ended 31 March 2024.
Highlights from the Reporting Period:
Project Development:
- Overwhelmingly strong local community support demonstrated at the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) Scoping Public Hearing in respect of the Company’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or “the Project”) in Ghana.
- Completion and submission of Ewoyaa Feldspar Study and Downstream Conversion Study to Ghana’s Minerals Commission, as agreed under the terms of the grant of the Mining Lease for the Project.
- Engagement with industry-leading engineering firms with proven experience in Ghana ahead of tender process for the award of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (“EPCM”) contract.
- Further key strategic appointments in support of mine development.
Exploration:
- Assay results received for a total of 9,734m of drilling completed in 2023 over the new Dog-Leg target, Okwesi, Anokyi and Ewoyaa South-2 deposits, which sit outside of the current JORC (2012) compliant 35.3Mt @ 1.25% Li2O Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”)1 for the Project.
- Results reported during the period represent the final results for the 2023 drilling season, with a total of 25,898m drilled throughout the year.
- Multiple high-grade and broad drill intersections reported in results, including at Dog-Leg, where drilling intersected a shallow-dipping, near surface mineralised pegmatite body with true thicknesses of up to 35m.
- Highlight intersections include 69m at 1.25% Li2O from 45m and 83m at 1% Li2O from 36m at Dog-Leg.
- Completion of reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond core (“DD”) resource growth drilling at the Dog-Leg target, with assays pending.
- Results of drilling completed in 2023 and results pending for 2024 to be incorporated into a MRE upgrade, targeted during H2 2024.
- Completion of 3,177m of plant site sterilisation drilling, with no mineralisation intersected, providing confidence in the proposed plant site location.
- Final approval received to commence field work at the newly-granted Senya Beraku prospecting licence.
- Promotion of Exploration Manager Iwan Williams to General Manager, Exploration and Country Manager Abdul Razak to Exploration Manager, Ghana following the decision of Head of Business Development & Chief Geologist Len Kolff to step down from his roles at the Company.
- Changes to the exploration team focused on enabling the advancement of the Company’s exploration asset pipeline and the evaluation of new value-accretive opportunities to ensure the long-term growth of the Company.
Corporate:
- Completion of the Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana’s (“MIIF”) Subscription for 19,245,574 Atlantic Lithium shares for a value of US$5m, representing Stage 1 of MIIF’s agreed total US$32.9 million Strategic Investment to expedite the development of the Project towards production.
- Strong interest for spodumene concentrate to be produced at Ewoyaa continues to be demonstrated from a range of industry players around the world through the Company’s ongoing competitive offtake partnering process to secure funding for a portion of the remaining 50% available feedstock from Ewoyaa.
- Formal bids from remaining interested parties expected to be received in the coming weeks ahead of final negotiations.
- Purchase of 24.3m Atlantic Lithium shares at a premium by major shareholder Assore International Holdings (“Assore”) from strategic funding partner Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL, “Piedmont”).
- Further purchase of the Company’s shares from members of the Company’s senior leadership team, equating to a total value of A$5,192,393 (£2,794,015) since March 2023.
“With our sights firmly set on breaking ground at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project later this year, Atlantic Lithium remains fully focused on activities that de-risk the Project and move Ewoyaa closer to shovel-readiness.
“Key to achieving this milestone is the success of the ongoing permitting process, which is advancing as anticipated. We are proud to note the overwhelming support of our local communities, who, as demonstrated during the recent EPA Scoping Public Hearing, are eager to see Ewoyaa deliver the generational benefits expected to be brought about from lithium production in their municipality.
“Following the completion of its US$5m investment in the Company, we are delighted to welcome the Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana to the Atlantic Lithium share register as a highly valued local stakeholder and key funding partner. MIIF’s subscription represents the first stage of its planned US$32.9m total investment, expected to expedite the development of the Project. We continue to work closely with MIIF to complete the remainder of its planned Project- level investment in due course.
“Significant work in respect of the agreed terms of the grant of the Mining Lease for the Project has also been completed during the period. Both the Feldspar Study and Downstream Study have been finalised and submitted to the Minerals Commission, and we are working with the Ghana Stock Exchange and associated parties to enable our listing on the GSE as soon as possible.
“Concurrent to these, we continue to enhance the value of the Project; both through drilling completed in 2023 and planned for the remainder of 2024. Drilling completed in 2023 has delivered encouraging results, including new targets for follow-on work, to be undertaken in H2 2024. We look forward to incorporating the 2023 results and results to be received from drilling planned for H2 2024 into a MRE update later this year.
“I would like to congratulate Iwan Williams and Abdul Razak on their promotions, to General Manager, Exploration and Exploration Manager, Ghana, respectively, following Len’s decision to step down from his roles at the Company. Iwan and Razak have led the Company’s exploration activities alongside Len since before the delivery of the Maiden MRE at Ewoyaa in 2020, and are, therefore, well-credentialled to lead the Company’s exploration efforts, focused primarily on advancing our current portfolio of assets in West Africa, as well as assessing new opportunities in Ghana and elsewhere.
“On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Len for his significant contributions to the leadership of the Company throughout his nine years with Atlantic Lithium. His expertise has been fundamental to getting us to where we are today, notably his role in the discovery of the Project and for stepping up to assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer following the untimely passing of the Company’s founder, Vincent Mascolo. I wish him every success in his future endeavours.
“Looking forward, we have a number of other major catalysts in the months ahead of us. These include the conclusion of the competitive offiake partnering process for a portion of Ewoyaa’s remaining offiake available, which will serve as a major funding milestone for the Company, the ratification of the Mining Lease by parliament and, in line with the ongoing permitting process, the grant of the final permits; namely the EPA Permit and Mine Operating Permit, which are required by the Company to enable the commencement of construction at Ewoyaa.
“We look forward to updating the market on our progress in due course.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Forward Water Technologies
Overview
Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) is helping lithium mining companies and other industries reduce their environmental impact through its innovative wastewater treatment technology that enables industrial operations to reduce liquid waste volume by up to 95 percent.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings continue to be a key business strategy for organizations as they impact public perception and partnership possibilities. For water-intensive industries, such as mining, sustainable wastewater management is critical.Transformative wastewater technologies are critical for both businesses and the world’s population. In fact, unless sufficient progress is achieved, UNICEF and WHO estimate that 1.6 billion people will be without access to safe drinking water by 2030, and 2.8 billion will be without access to safe sanitation and hygiene. Water treatment technologies can disrupt current trends and improve global access to safe drinking water.
Through its Forward Osmosis (FO) technology, Forward Water is providing an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional wastewater disposal. Traditionally, wastewater disposal requires transporting untreated wastewater for deep well disposal or high-intensity thermal treatment.
Forward Water’s FO system is installed at the client site, and wastewater is treated to reduce waste volume and produce valuable clean water for reuse in the manufacturing process. Then, the significantly reduced volume of wastewater is transported and disposed of, significantly saving on transportation and disposal costs.
The FO technology targets three massive sectors: industrial wastewater, mining and food manufacturing. Forward Water’s unique and patented FO technology achieves high-rate water extraction within a low-energy continuous process. The process reduces waste and allows up to 95 percent water recovery, ready for reuse.
Forward Water’s Li-FO™ technology is ideal for lithium-brine mining operations, allowing mines to “fine tune” brine sources to improve concentration by up to 20 times. This results in improved recovery and makes lower-concentration brines economically viable. Forward Water is currently embarking on an early development testing project to further evaluate and refine the technology’s viability in lithium mining.
In 2023, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Forward Water Technologies Inc., licensed specific intellectual property from FUJIFILM Corporation to solidify the protection of its water treatment technology platform.
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL,Frankfurt:T2N,OTC:CTLHF) has contracted FWT to provide advisory services for the support and development of CleanTech Lithium's direct lithium extraction (DLE) process in Chile. The collaboration will use FWT’s industrial forward osmosis system in the hyper-concentrating of CleanTech Lithium's eluate and its conversion into battery-grade lithium carbonate through Conductive Energy's DLE process.
Howie Honeyman, CEO, explained in an interview how the company’s technology can improve lithium mining operations. “A lot of lithium being mined today around the world is coming from underground aquifers that store the lithium brine. The challenge is that the lithium is surrounded by other minerals and salts, requiring chemical ‘tweezers’ to pluck out that lithium. What we can do is, at multiple places in that process, we can concentrate that lithium-containing water stream, which makes it far easier for these miners to handle the volumes they need to extract that lithium.”
An experienced management team with technical expertise leads the company towards further refining and deploying its technology. The team includes experts in materials science, chemistry and engineering. Additional experts in corporate administration and financing round out the leadership team to lead the company toward its goals.
Company Highlights
- Forward Water Technologies has developed a patented wastewater treatment technology that reduces wastewater volume and improves reusability across multiple industries, including mining and food manufacturing.
- The company’s Forward Osmosis (FO) technology disrupts the traditional method of wastewater disposal by reducing the amount of waste that must be transported and disposed of, directly reducing costs.
- The FO technology also improves water reusability by up to 95 percent, reducing the expense of importing water for industrial processes.
- The Forward Water Technologies Li-FO™ process is applicable in the lithium mining sector by improving concentration by up to 20 times, allowing organizations to improve extraction efficiency.
- The company has partnered with a lithium-brine extraction operation to evaluate its Li-FO™ technology.
- Forward Water Technologies is in early negotiations to deliver an FWTC forward osmosis pilot system on-site in Chile to support a customer's lithium extraction process.
- Forward Water Technologies has licensed specific intellectual property from FUJIFILM Corporation to solidify the protection of its water treatment technology platform.
- The company has been contracted by CleanTech Lithium to provide advisory services for the support and development of CleanTech Lithium's direct lithium extraction processes in Chile.
- An experienced management team with a blend of relevant technical expertise leads the company toward refining and marketing its technology.
Key Project
Forward Osmosis Water Treatment
Forward Osmosis is a naturally occurring process in which water is spontaneously drawn across a membrane when one solution is higher in salt concentration than the other. The difference in salinity, known as the osmotic gradient, creates a low-energy water treatment process.
Forward Water Technologies has leveraged the naturally occurring process to innovate its patented, three-step FO technology, enabling a 95 percent wastewater reduction and 95 percent water recovery.
Project Highlights:
- Patented Three-Step Process: Forward Water Technologies FO process achieves low-energy and high-rate water extraction with a unique three-step design:
- Water Extraction: Water is drawn across the FO membrane into a salt draw solution. The combination of the patented draw solution and unique membrane “locks” the draw solution on one side of the membrane, creating a true closed-loop process.
- Water/Salt Separation: Next, a switchable water salt (SWS) achieves water/salt separation as low-grade heat is applied, and it phases from liquid to gas. As the gas leaves the solution, clean water is left behind. The energy necessary for this step is often found in many facilities in the form of waste heat.
- Salt Draw Reconcentration: Finally, as the gas leaves the solution, it is captured within the closed-loop system and is passively cooled, causing it to phase back into liquid form as an SWS. The SWS liquid is collected and recycled back to the front of the membranes in the water extraction step, creating a continuous process.
- Widely Applicable Water Treatment: The low-energy process allows organizations across several industries to improve water reclamation and reduce wastewater by up to 95 percent. Additionally, the process allows for up to 20 times concentration, making the process amenable to lithium-brine extraction and other potential applications.
- Significant Cost Savings: The primary value proposition for the FO process is cost reduction in wastewater transportation and disposal. With the process in place, more water is reclaimed for reuse in manufacturing, which reduces the raw volume of wastewater that must be transported and disposed of.
Management Team
Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer and President
Dr. Howie Honeyman has 20 years of experience commercializing new technologies at Xerox, Cabot, E Ink, Natrix Separations and as former CTO of GreenCentre Canada. Honeyman commercialized high-capacity, high-throughput membranes for bioprocessing as SVP of Natrix Separations, which has since been acquired by Millipore-Sigma. Since 2015, Honeyman has been leading Forward Water to become a premier wastewater treatment solution. Honeyman is also an inventor of record on over 50 US patents and holds a PhD in chemistry from the University of Toronto.
Michael Willetts - Chief Financial Officer
Michael Willetts has over 25 years in financial leadership roles primarily in manufacturing, from large multinational businesses to startups, both public and private. He previously worked as an engineer in the automotive industry before entering into finance at Ford Motor Company. Willets went on to progressively larger finance roles in several international automotive suppliers (Textron, GKN, DSM) and Canadian manufacturers (Armtec, Stronach International, AirBoss of America). Willetts is currently providing fractional CFO services through WD Numeric Corporate Services in the manufacturing, SaaS and cannabis industries. Willetts graduated with a BASc, BComm and MBA from the University of Windsor.
Wayne Maddever - Chief Operating Officer
Dr. Wayne Maddever received his Ph.D. in materials science engineering from the University of Toronto. Since 1985, he has held senior executive management positions with technically based businesses in start-up, turnaround or acquisition situations where his skills in change management have brought considerable success in the commercialization of new technologies. His experience in both private and public companies, domestically and internationally, spans a broad variety of industries, including bio and advanced materials, precision manufacturing, recycling, waste-to-energy and medical devices. He holds a number of patents in several fields. He is a fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. In addition to his duties as COO of Forward Water, he is currently portfolio manager at Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, one of the major shareholders of Forward Water.
Grant Thornley - VP Engineering Solution Sales
Grant Thornley is a business strategist with more than 25 years of experience. He has developed and grown international water/wastewater markets through innovative growth hacking techniques and processes, synergized with product development and positioning, data analytics and acceleration of go-to-market strategies through alliances and partnerships. Having expertise in chemical, mechanical and biological treatment processes as well as designing hundreds of municipal and industrial applications, Thornley brings a knowledge-to-action approach to helping clients solve problems and realize new opportunities in water reuse, energy conservation and CO2 reduction.
Leonard Seed - Director of Engineering & Operations
Leonard Seed has over 18 years of experience developing and commercializing new water and wastewater treatment technologies, primarily in a start-up environment. Seed is named as an inventor on over seven patents and has authored several publications. Seed is a professional engineer and has an MSc in environmental engineering from the University of Guelph. Leonard holds inventorship on seven US patents and is an instructor at Mohawk College teaching aspects of water treatment technologies and leading research efforts on forward osmosis.
Philip Jessop - Executive Research Director
Dr. Philip Jessop is a professor and Canada Research Chair of Green Chemistry at the Department of Chemistry, Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. He also serves as the technical director of GreenCentre Canada and executive research director at Forward Water Technologies. After his Ph.D. (British Columbia, 1991) and a postdoctoral appointment (Toronto, 1992), he became a contract researcher in Japan working for R. Noyori (Nobel Prize 2001). As a professor at the University of California-Davis (1996-2003) and since then at Queen’s, he has studied green solvents and the chemistry of carbon dioxide. Distinctions include the NSERC Polanyi Award (2008), Killam Research Fellowship (2010), Canadian Green Chemistry & Engineering Award (2012), Eni Award (2013), Fellowship in the Royal Society of Canada (2013), a Canada Research Chair Tier 1 (2013 to 2020), and the NSERC Brockhouse Prize (2019). He serves as chair of the editorial board for the journal Green Chemistry, has chaired three international conferences, and helped create GreenCentre Canada, a national center of excellence for the commercialization of green chemistry technologies. Forward Water is a spin-off company based on Dr. Jessop’s switchable solvents.
Board Changes
Mr. Sondergaard's appointment to the Board follows his recent appointment as Country Manager for Canada, delivering on White Cliff's stated objective of building a first class operations team. Eric brings over 20 years of operational experience in the mining industry, including significant expertise in frontier exploration and project management. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the identification of key projects recently acquired by the Company and is an expert in remote project development, logistics and has a proven track record of creating value for shareholders.
In conjunction with Mr. Sondergaard's appointment, White Cliff Minerals also announces the retirement of Mr. Ed Mead (“Ed”) from the Board of Directors effective immediately however will continue to provide, as required, consulting services to the Company in relation to its Australian portfolio. The Company would like to thank Ed for his invaluable contribution throughout this transition phase. As part of this ongoing support, and in recognition of the valuable contribution to the formation of the newly focussed and revitalised White Cliff Minerals Ltd, Ed will maintain his full allocation of the Tranche A incentive scheme with the balance becoming void as per the terms and conditions of the incentive scheme itself.
As part of the Board restructure, Troy Whitaker will move to the role of Managing Director of the Company. The remuneration for both Eric and Troy remain unchanged.
Commenting on these developments, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree, stated: "The changes required to facilitate the change of strategic direction are now complete. We are delighted to welcome someone of Eric’s calibre with a proven track record to the Board. His involvement will be critical as the Company prepares for its maiden field campaign. We also extend our sincere thanks to Ed Mead for his dedication and service to the Company and wish him the best for his future endeavours."
Click here for the full ASX Release
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the March 2024 quarter.
Highlights
Solonópole Project, Ceará, Brazil
- Anomalous lithium values above 100 ppm (and up to 631 ppm) found in 383 soil samples within existing and new target areas.
- Integration and interpretation of these soil sample results with data from geophysics, geological mapping (138 line-km), trenching and RC drilling (~2,000m) further enhance prospectivity of existing and new targets.
- Combined datasets confirmed several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW and E-W directions and identified new high priority areas.
- Nira interpreted to be the most prospective new target, with 180 soil samples of >100 ppm Li and as high as 524 ppm Li covering an area of at least 1km2.
- Nira also features 17 pegmatite outcrops with average widths of up to 30 meters and strike lengths from 200m to 600m.
- Planning for the next follow-up drilling campaign is underway.
Napperby Project, Northern Territory, Australia
- Oceana’s Napperby Project covers some of Arunta Province’s hottest granites plutons, the Wangala Granite (uranium) and Ennugan Mountains Granite (uranium/thorium).
- Both granite plutons show outstanding uranium/thorium ratios and are almost fully encapsulated within Napperby’s EL32836 and ELA32841.
- Follow-up exploration activities will target uranium and Rare Earth Elements (REEs) in parallel with Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites.
Corporate
- Experienced geologist and mining executive, Aidan Platel, appointed as non- executive director.
- Brazilian-based geologist, Mike Sousa, appointed as Exploration Manager and Competent Person.
- The Company remains well-funded with cash at 31 March of ~$2.67m.
Solonópole Project, Ceará State, Brazil
The Solonópole Project area is located in the state of Ceará, north-eastern Brazil and consists of ten (10) exploration permits covering approximately 124km2 (Figure 1), owned by Oceana’s subsidiary Ceará Litio. The project is approximately three to four hours by road from the state capital Fortaleza and deep-water port of Pecém, and is well serviced by sealed highways and high voltage electricity.
Figure 1: Solonópole Project permits and targets drilled in May – June 2023 (red dots)
Large-Scale Soil Sampling and Geological Mapping at Solonópole Lithium Project
The large-scale infill soil sampling program that commenced in March 2023 continued over the project area (Figure 2). The optimized sampling grids are along 200m spaced lines with 25m sampling stations, aligned north south to cut across all typical pegmatite strike directions in this area.
As at 31 March 2024, over 10,300 soil samples had been collected from Solonópole and 8,741 soil samples had been analysed by X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pathfinders, of which 1,908 soil samples have lab results validated by Oceana´s internal QA/QC. Anomalous lithium values above 100 ppm and up to 631 ppm were found in 383 soil samples within existing and new target areas.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Results From First Drilling at Abbotts North Confirm LCT System
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) advises that results have been received from the first drilling program at Abbotts North located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The results show elevated lithium across the stacked pegmatites of up to 0.41% Li2O (24ANR007), confirming the continuation of the LCT system down depth and along strike.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results from Abbotts North confirm continuation of LCT system
- Focus shifts to targets identified to the north and east of previous drilling
- Field work over these newly identified areas has commenced
- Premier1 is fully funded for second phase exploration in these areas
A total of 11 RC holes for 1,623m were drilled to test the main outcropping pegmatites at the Buttamiah Prospect. Additional studies of the outcropping pegmatites in the larger Buttamiah Prospect area including fractionation vectoring using K/Rb ratios suggest the core of the system to be located to the east of the previous drilling.
In addition, the data indicate that LCT pegmatites occur within the granites to the north of the drill area. Further mapping and sampling of pegmatites in these areas as well as over the remaining tenement package has commenced. Focus is to delineate drill targets of higher grades and greater thickness that have the potential to form a significant lithium deposit within the existing LCT system.
Premier1 is fully funded for any subsequent phase two drilling program.
Figure 1: Cross-section of intercepted pegmatites showing significant results >0.05% Li2O.
Figure 2: Geological map of the Buttamiah Prospect with collar locations of completed RC drilling.
Significant intercepts from RC drilling undertaken on the Abbotts North project in February 2024 are shown in Table 1a. Drill collar details are shown in Table 1b.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Acquisition of Laguna Verde Licences
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to announce it has completed the planned acquisition of the 23 Laguna Verde licences (the "Licences") previously subject to an option agreement resulting in the Company now having full ownership, as well as control, of the full 108 mining licences comprising the Laguna Verde project.
The decision to take full ownership of the Licences, details of which were contained in the Company's AIM Admission Document dated 11 March 2022, in the Directors' opinion, enhances the potential future returns to shareholders, while reducing risk, given the asset's now relatively advanced stage. The Company has also been advised that taking full ownership of the Licenses clears the path for the planned dual-listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").
The Company has also issued convertible loan notes ("CLNS") to raise gross proceeds of £1 million for the Company on what the Directors believe are advantageous terms. Further details of the CLNs are set out below.
Highlights:
- CTL enters into a sale and purchase agreement ("SPA"), now taking full ownership of Licences that were previously held by way of an option agreement
- The SPA caps payments to the vendors of the Licences ("Vendors"), enhancing potential future returns to CTL shareholders and reduces the potentially unlimited shareholder dilution risk under the previous option terms
- CTL has been advised that taking full ownership of the Licences, under the SPA, clears the path for the ASX listing
- Staged payments to the Vendors under the SPA will be budgeted in the normal course of business over a period of up to 10 years, with the first payment having been funded through an un-secured, three-year £1m convertible loan notes on attractive terms
- The later contingent staged payments will be funded either as a very small part (~1%) of the construction finance for Laguna Verde or from sales revenues after sales of 10,000 tonnes and 35,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) have been achieved from Laguna Verde production (estimated at approximately 2-3% of revenues from those sales volumes)
- The new commercial arrangements for the Licences provide clarity on the timing and amounts payable for the Licences and no longer include a subjective mechanism for calculating the amounts due to the Vendors or involve any payments in CTL ordinary shares.
- With CTL now owning 100% of all the 108 licences covering the Laguna Verde Project, this will support CTL's CEOL applications and further clear the path to production.
Steve Kesler, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"Acquiring the 23 Laguna Verde licences under new commercial arrangements, so the Company has full ownership as well as control, is a prudent decision, which will support potential long-term returns to investors. The Company has also been advised that gaining full ownership of the licences will clear the path for the dual-listing on the ASX. While the timing of this decision has been driven by the ASX listing requirements, it was always planned to make these changes for commercial reasons and to provide our shareholders and potential strategic parties with clarity on the ownership position and amounts payable over time. The Board is pleased to have reached agreement with the Vendors on this matter and thanks them for their flexibility over the course of the past few months.
"Having been offered attractive terms by a third party to fund the first staged payment through a convertible loan facility, the Board felt it was prudent to take up this offer, allowing us to continue to focus our existing resources on our ongoing and planned work programmes. We are grateful to the new convertible loan note holder who has demonstrated real confidence in our plans.
"I would also like to recognise and thank our previous CEO, Aldo Boitano, for his crucial role in bringing both these agreements to a successful conclusion.
"Now that these changes have been made, we will look to dual-list on the ASX, with the relevant documentation on this now being under way. We will update our shareholders on this in due course when the application has been made."
Summary:
The original option agreement, entered into with the Vendors of the Licences in April 2021, gave CTL the exclusive right to acquire 100% of the Licences within a 5-year period. As detailed in the Company's AIM Admission Document dated 11 March 2022, this agreement also gave the Company complete control of the Laguna Verde project area as it owned and controlled all other licences comprising the project.
The option agreement that was established is a standard commercial structure within the mining industry and, given the Vendors already owned the 23 licences at that time, it represented an effective mechanism for the Company to gain full control of the Laguna Verde asset in 2021.
The option agreement fully complies with Chilean law and is in-line with UK listing requirements. CTL was, however, advised by the ASX authorities that such an agreement does not conform to current ASX listing rules as it does not provide ownership of at least 51% of all licences on a company's "flagship assets". The timing of this change from an option agreement to a mining licence SPA is being driven by the need to comply with ASX listing rules.
The Board has consistently believed, however, that it would be advantageous to replace the option agreement with full ownership prior to seeking strategic investors and construction finance for Laguna Verde. As such, the timing of this change is not materially different to that planned.
The Board believes this change is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as it represents an effective transfer of potential long-term value to shareholders at a time that minimises risk, given the progress made at Laguna Verde and the now evident potential value of that asset as detailed in the Scoping Study released in January 2023.
Under the option agreement, CTL was required to pay the Vendors a percentage of the commercially extractable lithium reserves value from the Licences, on or before maturity in March 2026, with determination of this value being undertaken by an independent expert. This approach reduced upfront risk during the asset's early stages of development but potentially opened the Company to a balloon payment on maturity, of which 80% was to be made in CTL ordinary shares. This represented future financial and dilution risk and negotiations in relation to reserve valuation exposed CTL to potentially protracted discussions and legal debate.
The replacement of the option agreement with the SPA provides clarity on future payments to the Vendors of Licences, capped at a total value of US$35.0 million, with staged payments as detailed below, and the two largest payments being payable out of production revenue. Under the SPA, the last contingent payment should be made within 5 years of the previous contingent payment, with all payments having been made within 10 years from the date of the execution of the SPA (i.e. by 19 April 2034). CTL has been advised it also clears the path for the ASX listing given the Company now has full ownership of the Laguna Verde licence area rather than control through an option agreement.
The initial staged payment of US$1.25m has been settled through £1m unsecured convertible loan notes, with subsequent staged payments already budgeted for as part of the Company's business plans. Based on the cashflow model, as outlined in the Laguna Verde Scoping Study, the two largest production-based payments are expected to account for between 2-3% of production revenue from those specific sales of 10,000 tonnes LCE and then 35,000 tonnes LCE.
The CLNs are on favourable terms, reflecting confidence in the Company's future returns profile, with the conversion price being the lower of a 50% premium to the 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") of the ordinary shares prior to the conversion notice, or 30 pence per ordinary share. The interest rate is the Sterling Overnight Index Average rate, administered and published by the Bank of England, plus three (3) per cent. The CLN also allows the Company to focus its current cash resources on its operational and technical work programmes, rather than using them to make staged payments under the SPA.
An interview with Gordon Stein, CFO, explaining the new arrangements will be made available soon.
Background Details:
Laguna Verde is the Company's flagship and most advanced project located in Chile. The project comprises 108 licences with a JORC compliant resource of 1.8 million tonnes of LCE, with a Measured & Indicated resource of 1.1 million tonnes. The Licences subject to the SPA are carried in the Company's books in its unaudited interim statement as of 30 June 2023 at £11.0 million under "exploration and evaluation assets" representing the Company's expenditure on these assets to that date.
The Company's wholly owned subsidiary in Chile, Atacama Salt Lakes SpA ("ASL"), holds in its name 85 licences over the Laguna Verde project as well as being party to the option agreement relating to the further 23 mining licences covering the Laguna Verde Project (see details of the Option Agreement in Schedule 1).
The nature of option agreements in Chile means that the option-holder had the exclusive right to acquire 100% of the relevant mining licences within a defined period of time by making certain payments, as detailed in the option agreement, normally based on achieving certain milestones or performance criteria.
ASL has met all payments due to date on the option agreement and had until April 2026 to exercise the option and make the due payments, which would have involved a mixture of cash payments and ordinary shares in the Company at that time. Details of what those payments would have involved are outlined in Schedule 1.
The Licences under option agreement were deemed by the ASX to be a key part of the Laguna Verde Project, which it considered to be the Company's "flagship asset", hence the need for ASL to own at least 51% of the Licences at the time of the listing.
ASX confirmed to the Company's Australian lawyers in Q1 2024 that the proposed new terms under the SPA should meet the requirements of the ASX listing, to own more than 51% of all the licences at all times, and that the payment of the first instalment to the Vendors should immediately address these requirements, enabling the Company to proceed with its planned dual-listing on the ASX.
SPA summary:
- The option agreement relating to the 23 licences has been terminated and replaced with a new SPA executed on 19 April 2024 to acquire 100% of these Licences. The Licences will be held under the Company's new wholly owned subsidiary in Chile, CleanTech Laguna Verde SpA ("CLV"). CLV will only hold the Licences and not the Laguna Verde project.
- First staged payment of US$1.25 million was made to the Vendors upon execution of the SPA and a further five fixed payments will be made on a defined time basis, between 6 - 60 months after the SPA execution date, totalling a further US$9.25 million.
- Only after commencement of sales of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") from Laguna Verde, two further contingent payments will become payable to the Vendors (the "Contingent Payments"): (i) US$6.5 million once sales totalling 10,000 tonnes LCE have been made and (ii) US$18 million once cumulative sales totalling 35,000 tonnes LCE have been made. At this point, these payments are expected to equate to around 2-3% of the sales values of those volumes of LCE at the time, assuming a long-term LCE sales price of around US$22,500/tonne.
- Schedule of staged payments:
Milestone
Amount (US$)
Event of Default Reversion Interest
Fixed Payments:
Upon SPA execution and transfer of the Licences to CLV - already paid
1,250,000
0%
6 months after SPA execution
1,250,000
49%
18 months after SPA execution
1,000,000
49%
30 months after SPA execution
1,000,000
49%
42 months after SPA execution
1,000,000
49%
60 months after SPA execution or within 60 days of commencing the start of construction of the plant facilities at Laguna Verde - whichever comes first
5,000,000
49%
Total Fixed Payments
10,500,000
Contingent Payments:
Within 60 days of cumulative sales of 10,000 tonnes LCE from Laguna Verde having been achieved (which would be equivalent to sales revenues for ASL of US$225 million at a LCE sales price of US$22,500/tonne LCE) (1)
6,500,000
40%
Within 60 days of cumulative sales of 35,000 tonnes LCE from Laguna Verde having been achieved (which would be equivalent to sales revenues for ASL of US$787.5 million at a LCE sales price of US$22,500/tonne LCE) (1). This payment to be made no more than 5 years after the previous contingent payment and all payments must be made within 10 years of the date of the SPA.
18,000,000
30%
Total Contingent Payments
24,500,000
Total Payments
35,000,000
Note (1): US$22,500 was the long-term LCE price included in the Laguna Verde Scoping Study and is still consistent with current long-term analyst price data.
- CLV will be managed and governed by Directors appointed by CTL, in-line with practices for wholly owned subsidiaries and as long as ASL continues to meet the staged payments to the Vendors on time, with no Event of Default occurring, ASL will retain 100% ownership of CLV and the Vendors will not be involved in the management or operations of CLV.
- In the event ASL should default on any staged payments, within 30 days of a default remedy period, ASL will be required to issue shares of up to 49% in CLV and establish a governance framework for CLV which comprises standardised elements for jointly operated entities including a shareholder agreement, Board of Directors, etc., which will protect the interests of the parties.
- In the Event of Default, a clawback mechanism will be in place to allow CTL to acquire back the shares without penalty by paying the default amount due including accrued interest. The shares held by the Vendors in CLV will then be acquired back by ASL.
Convertible Loan Notes ("CLNS" or "Convertible Notes"):
On 19 April 2024, the Company has issued the CLNS to a high-net-worth investor ("Noteholder") to raise gross proceeds of £1 million for the Company on what the Directors believe are advantageous terms.
Further details of the CLNS are set out below:
- The Noteholder has the right at any time to convert each Convertible Note, subject to a minimum denomination value of GBP £50,000, into ordinary shares in the Company by giving the Company 10 business day's written notice of its intention to convert ("Conversion Notice").
- The CLNS can be converted at any time into ordinary shares in the Company at the conversion price ("Conversion Price"), which is the lower of:
- a 50% premium to the 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price (as reported by Bloomberg) of the Shares ("VWAP") prior to a conversion notice; or
- £0.30 per ordinary share.
- The CLNS have a maturity date of 19 April 2027 ("Maturity Date").
- Interest will accrue daily and be calculated on the Denomination of the Convertible Notes outstanding. It will not include, and therefore not compound, any accrued interest. The interest rate is the Sterling Overnight Index Average rate, administered and published by the Bank of England, plus three (3) per cent.
- The Noteholder will have the option to have interest settled in cash on a semi-annual basis. Any interest not cash settled will be accrued and added to the balance owing to the Lender at the maturity date or at the time of any conversion.
- The Company may choose to early repay the outstanding balance of the CLNS at any time up to Maturity Date by providing at least 30 days' written notice to the Noteholder(s) ("Early Repayment Notice"). The settlement amount for early repayment will equal the amount of the CLNS outstanding, plus any accrued and unpaid interest at the date of the Early Repayment Notice, plus any interest which would have accrued on the outstanding CLNS outstanding up to the Maturity Date had the early repayment not occurred.
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
+44 (0) 20 8434 2754
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis
cleantech@celicourt.uk
Beaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish / Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 207 628 3396
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 207 523 4680
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Daniel Fox-Davies
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, and holds licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
