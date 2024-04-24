Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LU7, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 29 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Lithium Universe
