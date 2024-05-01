Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by LU7 of an announcement regarding the finalisation of a capital raising.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium stockslithium explorationasx:lu7lithium investingLithium Investing
LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Sign up to get your FREE

Lithium Universe Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Lithium Universe


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Analyst Firm Targets Share Price Upside for Lithium Universe as Refinery Plans Ramp Up

Description:

Australian investment research firm East Coast Research is estimating a more than 150 percent upside in the share price of Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) over 12 months, from its current price of $0.21 per share to about $0.53 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

LU7 Raises $3.64 Million to Advance Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap Strategy

Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7") is pleased to advise that it has completed a $3,644,333.34 million capital raising to sophisticated investors, at a price of $0.02 for each one fully paid ordinary share (FPS) subscribed.

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") provides the Company’s quarterly activities report for the nine months ended 31 March 2024 (“Quarter”).

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

The Board of Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 and to the date of this report. The main focus for the quarter was the ongoing construction works/activities at the Company’s 100% owned, high- grade/low-impurity Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project in the Catamarca Province, Argentina. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Grants Stock Options

Portofino Grants Stock Options

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the Company's Share Option Plan it has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 360,000 common shares of the Company to certain consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05. The Options are subject to certain vesting conditions and expire five years from the grant date.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2024

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Lithium Universe
Sign up to get your FREE

Lithium Universe Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

LU7 Raises $3.64 Million to Advance Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap Strategy

Tartana Drilling to Verify Upgrading of 45,000 Tonne Copper Resource

March 2024 Quarterly Cash Flow Report

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Tartana Drilling to Verify Upgrading of 45,000 Tonne Copper Resource

Gold Investing

March 2024 Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activity Report 31 March 2024

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

×