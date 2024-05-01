Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Impact Minerals

EIS Funding of $180,000 Awarded for Drilling at Caligula, a Significant Copper Target at the Arkun Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $180,000 under the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) to co-fund drilling of the Caligula copper prospect at the company’s 100% owned Arkun Project located 150 km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia (Figure 1 and ASX Release January 4th 2024).

  • Co-funding of up to $180,000 awarded under the WA Government’s EIS scheme to drill the large and significant Caligula copper target identified in soil geochemistry data and Mobile Magneto-Telluric (MMT) data.
  • Caligula comprises a 5 km by 1 km soil geochemistry anomaly containing copper-silver-cobalt+/- tellurium-bismuth-molybdenum associated with numerous conductors identified in the MMT data that may represent disseminated or massive sulphides.
  • Infill and extensional soil geochemistry surveys have been completed to help define specific drill targets with assays due this Quarter.
  • The statutory approvals process for a drill programme has now commenced.
  • The aircore drill programme at the Hyperion Prospect, which forms part of IPT’s broader Arkun Project, has been completed. Hand-held XRF data is being interpreted to help select samples for assaying, with results expected later this Quarter.
The Caligula prospect comprises a large soil geochemistry anomaly that is coincident with several significant conductors identified in helicopter-borne Mobile Magneto-Telluric (MMT) data that may represent disseminated or massive sulphides (ASX Releases 9th August 2023 and January 24th 2024).

Caligula is 15 km west of the Hyperion Rare Earth Element prospect anomaly, where an aircore drill programme was recently completed (ASX Releases January 4th 2024 and April 19th 2024). The Arkun project was also recently expanded with three new tenement applications (Figure 1 and ASX Release March 14th 2024).

Impact Minerals’ Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “This award validates our exploration programmes at Arkun over the past few years. Caligula is one of many geochemical and geophysical targets we have at the project and so the information we will gain from the proposed drill programme will add immensely to our knowledge of this poorly exposed and poorly explored area. We will now start the statutory approvals process for the drilling. We have just completed our maiden drill programme at Hyperion to test for Rare Earth Elements and are interpreting the handheld XRF data to select samples for assaying, and we are looking forward to those results”.

Figure 1. Location and regional geological setting of Impact’s Arkun and other projects shown in blue in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia. Significant nickel deposits are shown in orange, lithium deposits in green and gold deposits in yellow.

Soil Geochemistry Results

The Caligula prospect comprises an area of anomalous copper-in-soils that extends over about 5,000 metres north-south and up to at least 2,000 metres east-west. It is open to the east and the southwest (Figure 2). The copper is associated with anomalous silver and cobalt and, in the southern part of the anomaly, also has a strong association with bismuth, tellurium and lesser molybdenum (Figure 2). Details about the soil geochemistry results were included in the ASX Release of January 24th 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

tsxv stocksasx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:iptgold investingGold Investing
IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Drilling to Verify Upgrading of 45,000 Tonne Copper Resource

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has commissioned AED drilling to complete a 300m diamond core PQ hole to provide bulk samples for both Tomra ore sorting and for standard copper flotation testwork. Drilling is scheduled to commence this week and will take approximately two weeks to complete.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

March 2024 Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Click here for the full ASX Release

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Norfolk Metals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, shared his thoughts on what's behind gold's big price rise and current pullback, plus what could be next for the yellow metal.

In his view, gold's move back below the US$2,400 per ounce level is completely normal — Hemke noted that nothing ever goes straight up, and emphasized that a "two steps forward, one step back" pattern is healthy.

With that said, he does see strong upside potential for the precious metal in 2024. In his view, there are a lot of technical targets that line up with US$2,650 or US$2,700, and he said that's probably the next point to watch for. While those heights won't necessarily be achieved this year, Hemke thinks gold could finish the period at US$2,400 or US$2,500.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Announces Election of Directors

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory resolution on executive compensation and the shareholder proposal are set out below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

LU7 Raises $3.64 Million to Advance Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap Strategy

Tartana Drilling to Verify Upgrading of 45,000 Tonne Copper Resource

March 2024 Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Related News

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Lithium Investing

LU7 Raises $3.64 Million to Advance Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap Strategy

Lithium Investing

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activity Report 31 March 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Lithium Investing

Portofino Grants Stock Options

×