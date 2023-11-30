Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

When Will Silver Go Up?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting a three-day Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference which will feature 40 presenting companies from various markets," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today's resource companies as they look to expand their investor base, and we are proud to support their outreach through the VIC platform."

December 4 th – Uranium

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Elevated Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
9:30 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
10:00 AM Lotus Resources Ltd. OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT
10:30 AM Nuclear Fuels Inc. OTCQX: NFUNF | CSE: NF
11:00 AM Anfield Energy Inc. OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
11:30 AM Stallion Uranium Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
12:00 PM Paladin Energy Ltd. OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN
12:30 PM Western Uranium & Vanadium OTCQX: WSTRF | CSE: WUC
1:00 PM Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
1:30 PM IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
2:00 PM Yellow Cake PLC OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
2:30 PM Baselode Energy Corp. OTCQB: BSENF | TSXV: FIND
3:00 PM Terra Uranium Limited ASX: T92
3:30 PM Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU |TSX: EFR


December 5 th – Battery & Precious Metals

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Jindalee Resources Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
9:30 AM Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
10:00 AM Li-FT Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | CSE: LIFT
10:30 AM Rio2 Limited OTCQX: RIOFF | TSXV: RIO
11:00 AM Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
11:30 AM Goliath Resources Ltd. OTCQB: GOTRF | TSXV: GOT
12:00 PM Silver Storm Mining Ltd OTCQB: SVRSF | TSXV: SVRS
12:30 PM Silver Tigers Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
1:00 PM Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
2:00 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
2:30 PM Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
3:30 PM Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Pink: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG
4:00 PM Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO


December 6 th - Battery & Precious Metals

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM WestGold Resources Limited Pink: WTGRF | ASX: WGX
10:00 AM Onyx Gold Corp. OTCQX: ONXGF | TSXV: ONYX
10:30 AM West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
11:00 AM Akobo Minerals AB OTCQX: AKOBF | Oslo Bors: AKOBO
11:30 AM GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
12:00 PM European Energy Metals Corp. OTCQB: EUEMF | TSXV: FIN
12:30 PM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
1:00 PM Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
1:30 PM Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQX: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
2:00 PM Osisko Metals Inc. OTCQX: OMZNF | TSXV: OM
2:30 PM Idaho Copper Corporation Pink: COPR
3:00 PM Sierra Metals, Inc. OTCQX: SMTSF | TSX: SMT
3:30 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

energy fuelsuuuunysemkt:uuuucritical metals investingCritical Metals Investing
UUUU
Energy Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Energy Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Sale of Secured Convertible Note and Receipt of Payment in Full for Prior Sale of Alta Mesa ISR Project

Energy Fuels Announces Sale of Secured Convertible Note and Receipt of Payment in Full for Prior Sale of Alta Mesa ISR Project

Together with $41.8 million previously paid by enCore, net proceeds from the Note total $64.2 million

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that, on November 9, 2023 it sold to MMCAP International Inc. SPC (" MMCAP ") the remaining unpaid balance of $20 million owed under the Secured Convertible Note (the " Note ") issued to the Company by enCore Energy Corp. (" enCore ") as partial consideration for enCore's purchase of the Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery Project (the " Alta Mesa Sale "), as previously announced on February 15, 2023 for total consideration of $21 million plus $1.5 million in unpaid accrued interest, less a sales commission of $100,000 paid to a third-party broker. As disclosed in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 enCore previously paid $40 million toward the $60 million principal Note balance and $1.8 million of interest to the Company in partial fulfillment of its obligations under the Note. As a result of enCore's earlier paydown and the $22.4 million received in connection with the Note's sale, the Company has now received payment in full for the Alta Mesa Sale, and no further consideration is owed in connection therewith. All references to dollar amounts in this press release are references to US$.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2023 Results, Including Net Income, Continued Significant Increase in Working Capital, Profitable Uranium Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Uranium Mines and Rare Earth Separation Capabilities

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2023 Results, Including Net Income, Continued Significant Increase in Working Capital, Profitable Uranium Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Uranium Mines and Rare Earth Separation Capabilities

Conference Call and Webcast on November 6, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the further delineation of the SW Extension Zone, a significant high-grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) mineralized zone located in the Southwest (SW) corner of the Target IV zone. This discovery spans an area of over 1,000 metres by 500 metres, with an average thickness of approximately 19 metres, and builds on the previously announced remarkable PCH-RC-63 results. (See Oct. 31st, 2023 Press Release)

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential

Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that the Company is revisiting its large uranium-rare earths deposits located at Elliot Lake, Ontario to examine the impact of increased uranium prices and confirmation of significant rare element ("REE") mineralization. The Company will also evaluate the cost-saving potential of bulk mining the Teasdale Lake and Banana Lake Zones.

In 2007-08 and 2012, Appia completed drill programs to confirm mineralization detailed in historical resource estimates for the Teasdale Lake and Banana Lake Zones. Following the drill program, Appia engaged consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited (WGM) to provide an updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the two zones.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the outstanding assay results from the latest 39 drill holes, part of a comprehensive 147-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program. The total weighted average across 57 RC drill holes reported to date is 2,287 parts per million (PPM) or 0.23% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). The PCH Ionic Clay Project continues to showcase impressive distribution, width, and grades, underscoring its significant potential.

Summary:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

(TheNewswire)

Carmanah Minerals Corp.

November 09, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ( "Carmanah " or the "Company" ) announces that it intends to forward split its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of two (2) new Common shares for each one (1) Common Share currently outstanding (the "Share Split"). Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has engaged SGS Geological Services (SGS) to prepare a comprehensive NI 43-101 technical report on Appia's PCH Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project including a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on target IV.

This marks a significant step forward in the exploration and potential development of the PCH Project. PCH is located approximately 30 km (about 18.64 mi) from Iporá, Goya's State Brazil and is situated within a region well known for its significant mineral exploration potential, mining activity, and well-developed infrastructure. 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 26, 2023, it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 1,277,956 Units for gross proceeds of $293,929.88. The Units were issued at a price of $0.23 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until November 2, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Energy Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining - Drill Program Update and Planned Alcona Phase II Drill Program

Tech Investing

Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Engages the Services of Global One Media

Agriculture Investing

Ingå Group Executes Non-Binding Term Sheet to Invest in WOA Germany & Exclusively Sell Buntine Protein in Europe

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

×