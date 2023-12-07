Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 11th.

December 4 th – Uranium

Presentation Ticker(s)
Elevated Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
Lotus Resources Ltd. OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT
Nuclear Fuels Inc. OTCQX: NFUNF | CSE: NF
Anfield Energy Inc. OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
Stallion Uranium Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
Paladin Energy Ltd. OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN
Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
Yellow Cake PLC OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
Baselode Energy Corp. OTCQB: BSENF | TSXV: FIND
Terra Uranium Limited ASX: T92
Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU |TSX: EFR


December 5 th – Battery & Precious Metals

Presentation Ticker(s)
Jindalee Lithium Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JLL
Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
Li-FT Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
Goliath Resources Ltd. OTCQB: GOTRF | TSXV: GOT
Silver Storm Mining Ltd OTCQB: SVRSF | TSXV: SVRS
Silver Tigers Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Pink: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG
Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO


December 6 th - Battery & Precious Metals

Presentation Ticker(s)
WestGold Resources Limited Pink: WTGRF | ASX: WGX
Onyx Gold Corp. OTCQX: ONXGF | TSXV: ONYX
West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
Akobo Minerals AB OTCQX: AKOBF | Oslo Bors: AKOBO
GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
European Energy Metals Corp. OTCQB: EUEMF | TSXV: FIN
Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQX: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
Osisko Metals Inc. OTCQX: OMZNF | TSXV: OM
Idaho Copper Corporation Pink: COPR
Sierra Metals, Inc. OTCQX: SMTSF | TSX: SMT
Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium & EnergyLIT:CATSXV:LITBattery Metals Investing
LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Completes Early Exercise of Property Options at Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

Argentina Lithium Completes Early Exercise of Property Options at Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC) : PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised two option agreements to obtain 100% interest in key properties at its Rincon West, Antofalla North, and Pocitos lithium projects, all located in Salta Province northwest Argentina within the Lithium Triangle.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

(TheNewswire)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

November 27, 2023 - TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - On November 20, 2023 Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT) (FSE:OAY3) (OTC:PNXLF) announced accelerated exploration plans for 2024 , following a $90 million (in ARS equivalent) financing agreement with Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

LIT is exploring a number of highly prospective lithium projects in Argentina with a goal of advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector.

"The revised program includes a plan to complete up to 30 drill holes at the Company's large and highly prospective Antofalla North project , with a goal of assessing its lithium resource potential shortly on the heels of the Company's flagship Rincon West project, where the 11th of 20 planned exploration drill holes is underway," stated LIT in the November 20, 2023 PR.


Click Image To View Full Size

The Stellantis deal gives Argentina Lithium the financial resources to accelerate the development of its lithium assets, while providing Stellantis with up to 15,000 tonnes of lithium per annum, for a 7-year period if LIT becomes a lithium producer.

Stellantis has a track record of making savvy upstream investments.

On August 17, 2023 Stellantis announced a $100 million investment in CTR to advance the development of a geothermal lithium project in California.


Click Image To View Full Size

Argentina Lithium's VP of Exploration, Miles Rideout , has lived in Mendoza, Argentina for more than 20 years. Fluent in English and Spanish, he has a track record in mine permitting, financing, construction, and operations, participating in the discovery of multiple world-class deposits.

" Our 2023 field work focused on drilling Rincon West and was extremely successful in identifying lithium-rich brines and advancing the project," stated Rideout. "At the same time, we assembled the large Antofalla North property package adjacent and to the north of Albemarle Corp's lithium project and now that we are funded [by the Stellantis deal] we will be as aggressive as possible to advance the project alongside Rincon West."

Antofalla North is undrilled, though it has been explored with geophysical techniques to 500 meters depth. LIT "hopes to delineate another major source of lithium in brines at Antofalla."


Click Image To View Full Size

Argentina Lithium plans to complete 110 line-km of TEM geophysics at the Antofalla North Project covering approximately 16,620 hectares . The objective is to identify targets for drilling of "an initial 6 broadly spaced reconnaissance holes" totaling approximately 2,400 metres to test for lithium brines.

With positive results, LIT plans to follow this work with as many as 24 infill holes or approximately 7,200 m of drilling to fully test the property holdings.

Miles Rideout recently spoke with Red Cloud TV's Mark Bunting about the Argentina program, including the Antofalla North project.

"Ricon West is the area we've been drilling for about 18 months," Rideout told Bunting. "Next year, we'll complete another 12 exploration holes, and likely between four and six pump tests as well assessing the quality of the aquifer. With that work done, we'll move forward with completing an initial mineral resource estimate."

"Our second lead project is Antofalla North," continued Rideout. "Our properties there are adjacent to Albemarle Corporation - the world's second largest lithium producer. We will be drilling beside the Albemarle properties, in the same basin. It's a large project."

On November 20, 2023, Argentina voted to elect a new President, Javier Milei.

"The wider energy complex appears to be turning in Milei's favor," reported Forbes . "Argentina has the world's second-largest lithium reserves estimated to be in the region of 20 million tons, according to the U.S. Geological Survey ."

"Domestic production of the metal that's desperately needed for the world's energy transition is ramping up, and might rise to as high as 120,000 t/year in 2024 (from a current level of around 60,000 t/year)".

LIT is part of the Grosso Group, which has a vast network of local and regional contacts in Argentina. The Grosso Group has formed strategic alliances and negotiated with mining majors such as Barrick, Teck, Newmont, Viceroy and Vale.

Argentina Lithium is currently awaiting the issuance of environmental permits at Antofalla which will allow work to begin. LIT "does not foresee any issues with its applications."

"We have cleared the biggest hurdle for any junior today , which is having financing secured for all the planned exploration activity , to the tune of up to fifteen million dollars (US) next year alone if we complete all of our plans," stated Nikolaos Cacos, CEO of Argentina Lithium.

"In fact, the Stellantis funding is expected to carry us through exploration drilling to potential resource definition and initial engineering study stages at Rincon West and Antofalla North ," continued Cacos, "allowing us to build value with minimal dilution for our investors."

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Accelerated Exploration Plan

Argentina Lithium Announces Accelerated Exploration Plan

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its accelerated exploration plans for 2024, following the major financing agreement with Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., (" Stellantis ") as reported on September 27 th 2023 . The revised program includes a plan to complete up to 30 drill holes at the Company's large and highly prospective Antofalla North project, with a goal of bringing it to a resource delineation stage shortly on the heels of the Company's flagship Rincon West project, where the 11 th of 20 planned exploration drill holes is underway.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Further Expands Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

Argentina Lithium Further Expands Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into option agreements with local vendors to earn a 100% interest in two new mining concessions on salars in northwestern Argentina . The Don Fermin property option (" Don Fermin ") adds 1456 hectares to the Company's holdings at Salar de Rincon, bringing the total Rincon West Project area to 5198.8 hectares. The Lexi-30 property option (" Lexi ") adds 789 hectares to the Company's Antofalla North Project, increasing the holdings controlled by the Company to 16,619.5 hectares.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Although production is curtailed at the Penouta Mine, it's very exciting to see management of the Graphmada graphite project focus on finding a strategic partner to recommence mining operations at potentially higher production rates. We're also pleased to note the updated resource estimate for the Seymour Lake lithium project ahead of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment - positioning the project to potentially be one of the first lithium mines in Ontario. Additionally, the proposed project financing support by UK Export Finance for up to US$598 million covering 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project is a great vote of confidence in the robust nature of the project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

  • Richard Pearce, CEO and Director will provide a corporate update via a live presentation followed by live Q&A
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about recent developments at South Star's Santa Cruz and BamaStar projects.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBD), is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO and Director, Richard Pearce, will be providing important updates on South Star's Santa Cruz and BamaStar projects, a review of recent 2023 achievements as well as an outlook for 2024

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces Appointment of Martina Buchhauser to the Board and Results of 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Announces Appointment of Martina Buchhauser to the Board and Results of 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Martina Buchhauser to the Board of Directors and results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually at 9:00 AM Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 5, 2023

Ms. Buchhauser is a global leader with a profound knowledge of the automotive industry and its shift towards new and sustainable technologies and the imperative for a responsible and low carbon business. Her leadership journey has encompassed executive roles in Global Procurement and Supply Chain Networks at General Motors, MAN, BMW, and Volvo Cars, where she until recently served as the Chief Procurement Officer and on the management board. She is a senior advisor of H&Z Management Consulting and is a non-executive director on several company boards.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Also, debts that were to mature at the end of this year have been extended by a year

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured government funding of up to $887,170 to support metallurgical test work for its 100% owned vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project in Canada (" NICO Project "). The NICO Project is an advanced development stage Critical Minerals asset comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories and related hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta (the " Alberta Refinery "). The proposed Alberta Refinery would process concentrates from a future mine at the NICO Project and other sources to produce cobalt sulphate, gold doré, bismuth ingots and copper. Development of the NICO Project would provide a vertically integrated Canadian supply for three Critical Minerals needed for the energy transition with North American supply chain transparency and Environmental Social Governance (" ESG ") values, as well as compliance with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it is proposing to amend the terms of an aggregate 23,380,092 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by amending the exercise price to $0.06 per share

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Trading resumes in:

Company: International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Related News

Energy Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Energy Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Base Metals Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Critical Metals Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Energy Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Base Metals Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Energy Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

×