Noble Announces Canada Nickel Exercising its Option on Noble's Mann Township Property

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel is exercising its option to earn an 80% of the Mann Township mining claims (~11,000 ha) with Noble retaining a 20% interest,

  • The property Includes Mann Northwest, Central and Southeast properties that cover a combined 25 km strike length of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks,

  • Northwest and Central will advance to resource delineation programs while Southeast will be drilled for the first time, all during the 2024 exploration season.

TORONTO – TheNewswire - April 22, 2024 – Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQX: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that Canada Nickel Company (" Canada Nickel ") is exercising its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Mann Nickel Property from Noble in the Timmins area of northern Ontario.

The option terms included:

(i) Exploration expenditures of $1.7 million on the Property (completed),

(ii) Cash payment to Noble of $350,000 (made),

(iii) Annual cash payments to Noble of $100,000 (payments are current),

(iv) Underlying NSR rights to previous claim optionors and to Noble (to be registered).

(See Noble's news releases of February 24, 2022 for a more in-depth review of the option terms.)

Vance White President and CEO of Noble commenting on the exercise of the option said, "We are very pleased for Canada Nickel to be earning the 80% interest in the Mann Project, and also pleased with the exploration results encountered to date. We very much look forward to seeing how the project is to be advanced ".

Statement Regarding TSX Venture

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration.  It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com   .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com   

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral


Noble Minerals Completes Geophysical Surveys in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Completes Geophysical Surveys in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 8, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that the company has completed geophysical surveys on 214 claims in Way Township. The claims extend from about 4 to 15 km southwest of the town of Hearst, Ontario. The property area is equivalent to approximately 4,500 hectares or 45 sq km. The geophysical surveys were done in preparation for a reverse circulation drill program scheduled for the SpringSummer of 2024. The recent geophysical program was partially funded by the Ontario Junior Exploration Program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 28, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on February 28, 2024. (the " AGM "). At the AGM, the shareholders approved:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Company Bulletin

Company Bulletin

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

February 8, 2024 / TheNewswire / Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( TSXV:NOB) (FWB:NB7) ( OTC:NLPXF) is providing a link to a news release of today, issued by Canada Nickel Company entitled:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - February 22, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report results form drilling completed by Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel ") on the optioned Mann Twp properties, as reported in the Canada Nickel news release of February 22, 2024, copied below.  The Mann Twp properties that are the subject of the news release are subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement between Noble and Canada Nickel.  That agreement provides Canada Nickel the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the subject properties, with Noble retaining a 20% interest.  The results announced by Canada Nickel arise from exploration conducted by Canada Nickel in earning its up to 80% interest.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 6, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that drilling has been completed on the Kidd2Carnegie Project. Five holes (1,692 meters) were drilled with helicopter support on various targets near the Kidd Creek Mine.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel acquiring an 80% interest in Mann Property (~11,000 hectares)

  • Includes Mann Northwest, Central and Southeast properties that cover a combined 25 km strike length of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks

  • Northwest and Central will advance to resource delineation programs while Southeast will be drilled for the first time, all during the 2024 exploration program

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it is exercising its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Mann Nickel Property from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") as Canada Nickel consolidates its interests in bulk tonnage nickel projects east of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

Heritage Mining Announces Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling and Geophysics Underway at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling and Geophysics Underway at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Targeting growth through drilling

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of high-impact drilling and exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program will be conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West has completed the required expenditures to earn an undivided 80% interest in the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty Makes Annual Filings

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40F for the year ending December 31, 2023. The Company also advises that, consistent with previous years, its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40F, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Awalé Announces Update for Shareholder Participation Right

Awalé Announces Update for Shareholder Participation Right

Further to the news release of April 17, 2024, Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company") announces further details and an increase regarding the participation right of its current shareholder. The shareholder has the right to maintain its percentage holding post offering. In order to account for the full ‎Underwritten Offering (including the Underwriter Option), a maximum of approximately 3,989,323 Units (as defined herein) at a price of $0.62 ‎per Unit may be issued to this shareholder for proceeds of approximately ‎‎$2,473,380, which is an increase of 1,021,403 ‎Units from the April 17, 2024 news release.‎ There is no assurance the shareholder will exercise the full participation right.‎ The Units are identical to those announced in the April 17, 2024 news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Tinka Resources

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage on Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF) (BVL: TK) ("TK" or "Company"). The new report is titled "Advancing One of the Largest Undeveloped Zinc Assets in the World."

Report excerpt: "Tinka's flagship property and current focus is one of the largest zinc deposits held by a junior mining company. The 2024 updated PEA further strengthens Ayawilca's potential to become a top-10 global zinc producer. The mine proposal outlines a 21-year operation processing 2 million tonnes of silver, zinc, and lead per year, with an additional tin component for 15 years at a rate of 0.3 million tonnes per year. The updated PEA highlights robust project economics with an after-tax NPV@8% of US$434 million and after-tax IRR of 25.9%."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

