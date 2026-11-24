West High Yield Resources (TSXV: WHY ,FSE:W0H) is a Canadian critical minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Record Ridge magnesium-silica-nickel-iron project toward production in British Columbia. The company is targeting the growing North American need for secure domestic supplies of magnesium and other strategic minerals used in aerospace, renewable energy , electronics, pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Record Ridge is positioned as one of the largest and highest-grade magnesium deposits in North America. The project contains 43 million tonnes of ore grading 24.6 percent magnesium, alongside significant silica, nickel and iron resources. West High Yield’s pre-feasibility study demonstrated robust project economics, including an after-tax NPV5 of $872 million, 72 percent IRR, 1.5-year payback period and projected 172-year mine life, supporting the company’s development strategy and long-term production outlook.

The company has achieved several major milestones advancing Record Ridge toward commercialization. The British Columbia Ministry of Mines and Critical Minerals issued the Mines Act Permit authorizing the development and operation of the Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine. Since then, West High Yield has received a highway access permit , a draft Environmental Management Act permit, and an occupant licence to cut and remove . The Supreme Court of British Columbia has also upheld the determination that the project does not require an environmental assessment, allowing the company to continue advancing the project through the remaining provincial permitting processes. In addition, the company signed a definitive forward sales agreement with Galaxy Trade and Technology for future magnesium ore deliveries from Record Ridge, supporting anticipated cash flow generation once production commences.

West High Yield is also focused on sustainable critical mineral production through its proprietary hydrometallurgical processing technology designed to recycle hydrochloric acid, minimize waste, and significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The Company’s relationship with the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) through an established Cooperation Agreement that provides a framework for meaningful Indigenous participation, collaboration and environmental stewardship in the advancement of the Record Ridge Project. Through its partnership with Skemxist Solutions, an Indigenous-led business associated with OIB, the Band is positioned to participate directly in the project through the provision of construction and mining-related services, creating opportunities for Indigenous economic participation, employment and long-term involvement in project activities.

In addition to its operational participation, OIB, through the cooperation framework, will have an important role in environmental oversight, supporting ongoing environmental monitoring, review, and stewardship throughout project development, construction, and future operations. This collaborative approach is intended to incorporate Indigenous perspectives into environmental management, promote responsible land and water stewardship, and support transparency and accountability as the project advances.

The Company is supported by an experienced management and technical team with expertise spanning mining operations, engineering, finance, geology, permitting, and government leadership. Combined with its relationship with OIB, the participation of Skemxist Solutions and a commitment to ongoing environmental oversight, WHY Resources believes it has established a strong foundation for responsible project development as it advances the Record Ridge Project toward construction and eventual production.

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