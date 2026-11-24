West High Yield
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west high yield Overview
West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY,FSE:W0H) is a Canadian critical minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Record Ridge magnesium-silica-nickel-iron project toward production in British Columbia. The company is targeting the growing North American need for secure domestic supplies of magnesium and other strategic minerals used in aerospace, renewable energy, electronics, pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing technologies.
Record Ridge is positioned as one of the largest and highest-grade magnesium deposits in North America. The project contains 43 million tonnes of ore grading 24.6 percent magnesium, alongside significant silica, nickel and iron resources. West High Yield’s pre-feasibility study demonstrated robust project economics, including an after-tax NPV5 of $872 million, 72 percent IRR, 1.5-year payback period and projected 172-year mine life, supporting the company’s development strategy and long-term production outlook.
The company has achieved several major milestones advancing Record Ridge toward commercialization. The British Columbia Ministry of Mines and Critical Minerals issued the Mines Act Permit authorizing the development and operation of the Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine. Since then, West High Yield has received a highway access permit, a draft Environmental Management Act permit, and an occupant licence to cut and remove. The Supreme Court of British Columbia has also upheld the determination that the project does not require an environmental assessment, allowing the company to continue advancing the project through the remaining provincial permitting processes. In addition, the company signed a definitive forward sales agreement with Galaxy Trade and Technology for future magnesium ore deliveries from Record Ridge, supporting anticipated cash flow generation once production commences.
West High Yield is also focused on sustainable critical mineral production through its proprietary hydrometallurgical processing technology designed to recycle hydrochloric acid, minimize waste, and significantly reduce carbon emissions.
The Company’s relationship with the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) through an established Cooperation Agreement that provides a framework for meaningful Indigenous participation, collaboration and environmental stewardship in the advancement of the Record Ridge Project. Through its partnership with Skemxist Solutions, an Indigenous-led business associated with OIB, the Band is positioned to participate directly in the project through the provision of construction and mining-related services, creating opportunities for Indigenous economic participation, employment and long-term involvement in project activities.
In addition to its operational participation, OIB, through the cooperation framework, will have an important role in environmental oversight, supporting ongoing environmental monitoring, review, and stewardship throughout project development, construction, and future operations. This collaborative approach is intended to incorporate Indigenous perspectives into environmental management, promote responsible land and water stewardship, and support transparency and accountability as the project advances.
The Company is supported by an experienced management and technical team with expertise spanning mining operations, engineering, finance, geology, permitting, and government leadership. Combined with its relationship with OIB, the participation of Skemxist Solutions and a commitment to ongoing environmental oversight, WHY Resources believes it has established a strong foundation for responsible project development as it advances the Record Ridge Project toward construction and eventual production.
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Record Ridge Magnesium Project
The 100-percent-owned Record Ridge project spans 8,972 hectares, approximately 7.5 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia, and approximately 5 kilometers from the US-Canada border. The project benefits from established regional infrastructure, including roads, water, power access, transportation networks and a nearby skilled labor force, supporting efficient future development and operations.
Record Ridge hosts one of North America’s largest and highest-grade magnesium-silica deposits. The current resource estimate outlines 43 million tonnes grading 24.6 percent magnesium, containing 10.6 million tonnes of magnesium, 18.9 million tonnes of silica, 3.8 million tonnes of iron and 103,200 tonnes of nickel. A preliminary economic assessment demonstrated strong project economics with an after-tax NPV5 of $872 million, 72 percent IRR, 1.5-year payback period and a projected 172-year mine life.
The project continues advancing through key regulatory and commercial milestones. The British Columbia Ministry of Mines and Critical Minerals issued the Mines Act Permit authorizing development and operation of the Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine. West High Yield subsequently received a highway access permit, licence to cut permit, and a draft Environmental Management Act permit, further progressing the project toward site development, infrastructure construction, and mining activities.
In June 2026, the Supreme Court of British Columbia upheld the determination that Record Ridge is not subject to an environmental assessment. The committee has said it will seek leave to appeal, and a separate petition challenging the Mines Act permit is scheduled to be heard. The company said the decision allows the company to continue advancing the project through the remaining provincial permitting processes and provides greater regulatory certainty.
West High Yield also signed a definitive forward sales agreement with Galaxy Trade and Technology to supply magnesium ore from Record Ridge. The agreement contemplates weekly shipments of approximately 6,600 to 7,700 metric tonnes at US$500 per metric tonne, with potential annual revenue exceeding US$30 million. The company expects the agreement to support near-term cash flow generation as Record Ridge advances toward production.
The company’s proprietary hydrometallurgical and HCl leaching process is designed to maximize mineral recovery while minimizing environmental impact. The process is expected to utilize more than 94 percent of extracted material while producing high-purity magnesium oxide and valuable silica, nickel and iron byproducts with virtually zero CO₂ emissions. West High Yield is also advancing plans for a high-purity MgO plant targeting magnesium oxide products exceeding 99 percent purity.
Frank Marasco Jr. - Founder, President, CEO and Director
Frank Marasco Jr. is the founder of West High Yield Resources and has more than 45 years of business experience across real estate, oil and gas and mining ventures. He built and sold 47 businesses before transitioning into resource development, where he acquired the Record Ridge property and helped advance it into a large-scale critical minerals project.
Barry Baim- Director and Corporate Secretary
Barry Baim has more than 35 years of executive leadership experience across public and private companies. His background includes mining site development, logistics, seismic operations and energy services, with leadership experience across several natural resource and industrial organizations.
Patricia Nelson — Director
Patricia Nelson previously served as Alberta’s minister of energy and minister of finance and held senior financial leadership positions with Sabre Petroleum, Petroterra Natural Resources and Suncor. Her background combines public policy, finance and energy sector leadership experience.
Maria Marasco — Director
Maria Marasco is an independent businesswoman with experience in corporate restructuring, acquisitions, strategic planning and management systems. She also oversees management information systems and human resource strategies.
Shelina Hirji — Chief Financial Officer
Shelina Hirji is a designated accountant with more than 38 years of experience across infrastructure construction, mining and oil and gas industries. Her expertise includes financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, corporate accounting and internal controls.
Fouad Kamaleddine — Advisor
Dr. Fouad Kamaleddine is the founder of AIS Inc., a mining consulting partnership specializing in metallurgy, processing and project development. He has more than 20 years of mining industry and academic experience and has served as an officer and director of multiple mining companies.
Rick Walker — P. Geologist and P. Engineer
Rick Walker has more than 25 years of geological and structural mapping experience across a broad range of mineral deposit types. He has worked with junior and major mining companies internationally and previously served in leadership roles with British Columbia mining industry organizations.
Corey Peck — Junior Geologist
Corey Peck joined West High Yield Resources in 2007 after earning a B.Sc. in geology from the University of Calgary. His expertise includes geotechnical logging, mineralogy, mapping and geophysics, supporting ongoing exploration and development activities at Record Ridge.