The Gaspé Copper project in Quebec has a rapid development plan to begin mining the inferred 456 million tonnes of ore at 0.31 percent sulfide copper. As the gap between available copper supply and growing demand widens, Osisko Metals is well-positioned to help create and strengthen a domestic supply chain for the North American market.

Osisko Metals (TSX: OM ) is an exploration and development company focusing on two base metal assets in Canada - Gaspé Copper and Pine Point - targeting copper and zinc, both critical minerals necessary for the global transition to clean energy. Both company assets are past-producing, brownfield assets that provide significant potential for future production.

The company’s Pine Point Zinc-Lead project in the Northwest Territories, on the other hand, contains a mineral resource estimate of 15.8 million tonnes at 4.2 percent zinc and 1.5 percent lead, in addition to significant inferred resources. Zinc is a necessary mineral for the clean energy transition and has important applications throughout the manufacturing industry. This widespread use for this mineral has analysts cautioning about a looming supply shortage .

Key Projects Gaspé Copper Project

The Gaspé Copper project in Quebec is among the most significant copper development projects in eastern North America. Additionally, Quebec has a well-known reputation of being one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America, with a long history of copper production.

Pine Point Zinc-Lead Project

The Pine Point asset in the Northwest Territories has the infrastructure in place to help the company move the project toward development. The project has an existing hydroelectric power substation on site, rail access within 60 kilometers and paved access roads to the site.

Management Team

Robert Wares - CEO

Robert Wares is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for the discovery of the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine, which was subsequently developed by Osisko Mining Inc. into one of Canada’s largest gold producers. Among other awards, Wares was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s “Prospector of the Year Award” for 2007 and was named, together with John Burzynski and Sean Roosen, as “Mining Men of the Year” for 2009 by the Northern Miner. Wares sits on the board of directors of Brunswick Exploration Inc. Wares has a Bachelor of Science and an Honorary Doctorate in Earth sciences from McGill University.

Jeff Hussey - President and COO

Jeff Hussey has 32 years of professional experience in the mining industry. He has worked in both open-pit and underground mine operations at various stages of mine life, from start-up to mine closure, and more recently, working in mineral exploration and development projects. He spent 19 years with Noranda/Falconbridge. His mine operation experience includes work at the Brunswick No. 12 mine, Gaspé Copper mines, the Antamina mine start-up in Peru, as well as the Raglan mine in Northern Quebec. As senior scientist with the Mining Technology Group at the Noranda Technology Center in 2002, he enhanced his network into the metallurgical research and mining innovation fields. As a consultant since 2007, Jeff Hussey and Associates Inc. has helped junior mine development companies by offering exploration, mining and geo-metallurgical support services. These include Champion Iron Mines, Focus Graphite, Puma Exploration and Starcore International in Mexico. While at Champion Iron Mines, he participated in building significant high-quality iron ore resources, completing feasibility studies and participating in raising more than $70 million for corporate development. While working with Focus Graphite, development responsibilities included a feasibility study and associated work with community stakeholders and governments. Hussey has a Bachelor of Science in geology from the University of New Brunswick.

Anthony Glavac - Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Glavac has over 17 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 12 years in the mining industry. Since August 2017, Glavac has served as vice-president, corporate controller for Falco Resources Ltd. and previously served as director, financial reporting and internal controls at Dynacor Gold Mines, and interim chief financial officer at Alderon Iron Ore Corp. Prior to joining Alderon, Glavac spent 10 years at KPMG, working with both public and private companies, providing audit, taxation, strategic advisory and public offering services. Glavac is also involved with other public companies in the mining industry.

Robin Adair - Vice-president Exploration

Robin Adair is a professional geologist with over thirty-three years of experience in base metals exploration and development including project acquisition, exploration and discoveries, development and production. Adair spent the majority of his career working for Noranda/Falconbridge, holding several senior positions including senior manager, zinc exploration. During this time, he spent 11 years in the Bathurst camp where he is credited with a number of significant discoveries leading to production. In later years, Adair worked in base metal exploration throughout Quebec and Canada as well as internationally. He was also a key member of the team that discovered and developed the Bracemac-McLead mine in the Matagami camp in Quebec. His technical experience encompasses resource estimation, predictive metallurgical studies, environmental impact assessments, NI 43-101 reporting, negotiation of joint-venture agreements, corporate development and community relations. Adair received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. in geology from the University of Alberta and is a registered professional geologist and qualified person. He is currently an honorary research associate at the University of New Brunswick and works with the mineral deposits group.