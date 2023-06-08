Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD. ("HIP.WT.A ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, June 15, 2023 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash.  The Warrants expire  June 19, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 19, 2023 .

TRADE DATES

June 15, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 16, 2023
June 16, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 19, 2023
June 19, 2023 - TO SETTLE – June 19, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date :
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on June 12, 2023 , under the symbol "FOM".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "FOM" on TSX Venture Exchange after June 9, 2023 , and its common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

SEVEN OAKS CAPITAL CORP. ("SEVN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 30, 2023 , and the news release issued by Seven Oaks Capital Corp. (the "Company") on June 5, 2023 , effective at the opening, Monday, June 12, 2023 , the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023

NEX Company

Further the Company's news release dated June 6, 2023 , effective at the close of business Friday June 9, 2023 , the common shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

23/06/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. ("FYL ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                     26,444,748

Expiry Date of Warrants: July 9, 2023 (Unchanged)

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.135

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 26,444,748 shares (17,653,081 Non-Flow-Through shares and 8,791,667 Flow-Through shares) with 26,444,748 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 15, 2021 .

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 26 and May 2, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    9,650,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $1.00 per common share

Warrants:                                   4,825,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,825,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.92 for a period of two years

Number of Placees:                   31 Placees

Broker/Finder's Fee:                  Eligible broker and finder received an aggregate of $527,250 in cash and 527,250 compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.75 for a period of 2 years.

The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the acquisition of 1415322 B .C. Ltd. (" 141 B .C.") from certain arm's length shareholders ("Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement ("Agreement") dated May 24, 2023 , the Company will provide the Vendors with an aggregate consideration consisting of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at the deemed price of $0.035 per common share and a cash payment of $25,000 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of 141 B.C.

141 B.C. is a party to an option agreement ("Option Agreement") to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the sixty-four (64) mining claims (the "Property"), covering approximately 3,200 hectares, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec . As per the terms of the Option Agreement, the optionee will need to provide the optionor with an aggregate of $495,000 in cash payments over a three-year period of which $445,000 may be settled by the optionee through the issuance of up to 12,714,285 common shares in the capital of the Company, if elected, at a deemed price of $0.035 per common share.

Upon exercising the option to obtain the Property, the optionor will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR) on the Property with the optionee also having the right to buy back 1.5% of the 2% NSR for a $2,000,000 payment. As per the terms of the Option Agreement, the optionor will also be entitled to an additional $1,000,000 payment in the event a National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Property is completed and valued at over $100,000,000 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 24, 2023 and June 5, 2023 .

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 8, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RUSORO MINING LTD. ("RML ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin on April 10, 2023 , TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue additional 3,132,500 bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") in consideration of US$2,055,000 unsecured, non-interest bearing, promissory notes (the "Notes"). The principal amount payable is US$8,220,000 and will only be payable upon successful enforcement of an arbitration award against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela .

Each Bonus Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of US$0.10 on or before the earlier of: (i) April 4, 2028 ; and (ii) 30 days from the date of repayment of the principal amount of the Notes. If the principal amount of the Notes is repaid in part, the number of Bonus Warrants subject to the accelerated expiry date will be calculated on the basis that the amount repaid bears to the original principal amount of the Notes.

For more details, please see the Company's news releases dated March 24, 2023 , April 4 , and June 7, 2023 .

________________________________________

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, June 8, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 3, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    48,125,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share

Warrants:                                   24,062,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,062,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.30 for a period of one year following the date of issue, subject to an acceleration of the expiry date in certain circumstances

Number of Placees:                   7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

2,757,500


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated May 11, 2023 and May 16, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated May 17, 2023 , TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 137,049 subordinate voting shares of the Company ("Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.375 per Share, to settle outstanding interest payments under a convertible debenture for an aggregate amount of $51,393.62 :

Number of Creditors:                 2 Creditors.

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Pro Group member:

1

$433,158.00

$0.375

115,088

The Company issued a news release on June 8, 2023 , to disclose that the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 30, 2023 , it may repurchase up to 9,548,639 common shares in its own capital stock, which will be returned to treasury as authorized and unissued shares.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 5, 2023 to June 8, 2024 . Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. ( Chris Wahlroth ) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                   11,799,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 8, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 8, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 23,598,000 common shares with 11,799,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 9, 2020 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2023 .

________________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021 , was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions.  Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta and Manitoba Securities Commissions , on April 20, 2021 . A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 27, 2022 , to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021 , the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $866,903.56 USD pursuant to the ATM Distribution from January 1, 2023 , to March 31, 2023 , as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , occurred for gross proceeds of $866,906.56 USD .

Agents:                                     B. Riley Securities Inc., as representatives for Spartan Capital Securities LLC.

Offering:                                    925,667 common shares ("Shares") in aggregate during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Share Price:                              Varying prices during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , with an average sale price of $0.9374 USD per Share.

Over-allotment Option:             None.

Agents' Commission:                3.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $30,361 .58 in cash in aggregate for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021 , the Prospectus Supplement dated August 27, 2022 , and the news release dated May 17, 2023 , which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

WHATCOM CAPITAL II CORP. ("WAT.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 8, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/08/c7047.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VVC ResourcesTSXV:VVCBase Metals Investing
VVC:CA
The Conversation (0)
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC Resources

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration - Extension of various Warrants

VVC Exploration CORPORATION [TSXV: VVC] (the "Company") announces the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Series No. of Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date
AA 16,527,545 $0.06 30-Nov 2020 30-Nov 2022
AB 750,000 $0.11 20-Dec 2020 20-Dec 2022
AC 8,698,850 $0.06 18-Jan 2021 18-Jan 2023
TOTAL 25,976,395

These warrants were attached to private placements and debt financings approved by the TSXV in November 2017, December 2017 and January 2018. The warrants are not currently in-the-money, and no warrants were exercised. An aggregate of 7.73% of these warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The warrant extension is conditional on obtaining TSXV approval.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Announces New Private Placement

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing
VVC is raising up to CA$3.3 million (US$2.5 million) in a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of CA$0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of three years, at an exercise price of CA$0.075 per share. The Company will pay a Finder’s Fee, not to exceed 7% of the aggregate amount raised by arm’s length finders, which fee may be paid in cash or by the issuance of common shares and warrants. It is expected that a maximum of 1 million shares and warrants will be issued to the Finders.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Announces Private Placement and Debt Financings

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration – Debt Financing Closing and New Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Debt Conversion

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon / Marvel Option Baie Verte Projects To Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Falcon / Marvel Option Baie Verte Projects To Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(GR:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance), jointly hold 1402 claims (the "Property") totaling 35,050 hectares located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line ("BVBL") in Central Newfoundland. Falcon and Marvel have agreed to option their interests in the Property to Carmanah Minerals Corp. ("Carmanah"). Carmanah recently announced the acquisition of the Hare Hill Pluton Rare Earth Project covering 162 claims totaling 4,050 hectares in Western Newfoundland. The property is directly contiguous to the recent "Bottom Brook Acquisition" by York Harbour Metals Inc. announced December 21, 2022

The Hare Hill granitic system is prospective for rare-earth mineralization, as recently reported by York Harbour Metals whose grab rock samples returned total rare earth oxide grades (TREO) grades between 3.45% and 21.63% TREO. Previously, Kirrin Resources Inc. reported drilling results that included 4.47% TREO over 5.64m core lengths and 1.16% TREO over 15.3m core lengths on the Bottom Brook project in February 2011.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tinka Drills 98 Metres at 8.8% Zinc Including 36 Metres at 19.0% Zinc at Ayawilca and Provides Exploration Update

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for five recent drill holes from the Ayawilca Project and to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities. All five drill holes were resource confirmation holes from West Ayawilca, and all intersected strong zinc mineralization. The Company has now successfully completed its 11,000-metre drill program at Ayawilca which commenced midway through 2022. Two drill rigs were demobilized during May 2023 and independent mining consultants have now been engaged to complete an updated mineral resource estimate

The 2022-23 drill program has significantly improved the geological model of the mineralized zinc bodies at West and South Ayawilca and improved the confidence in the continuity of mineralization. One exploration hole at South Ayawilca has results pending. The next steps for the project include an updated resource estimate to be announced during Q3 2023 and the continuation of low impact exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Lumbrales Deposit ("Lumbrales"), in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt of Spain. A region known for its more than 100 Tin and Tungsten deposits across Spain and Portugal, the prolific belt is set to be further enriched by Hispania's ambitious expansion plans. The Company has now acquired the Lumbrales Permit from Siemcalsa, a company controlled by the administration of Castile y Leon in Spain.

The Lumbrales Permit covers 2,900 hectares and contains the formerly producing Mari Tere mine and two other artisanal tin prospects. These sites are situated approximately 115 kilometers west of the city of Salamanca, Spain. Prior to its closure in 1986, the Mari Tere mine contained a confirmed resource of 2.5 million tons at a grade of 0.25% Tin and 100 ppm Molybdenum. Based on Siemcalsa's historical records, an additional 3 million tons of potential resources might be present, although these figures are historical and hence, are not reliable for current evaluation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Resource Capital Fund's Exercise of its Outstanding Warrants

Los Andes Copper Announces Resource Capital Fund's Exercise of its Outstanding Warrants

 Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF"), has exercised the 1,340,000 warrants of the Company that it held. Accordingly, the Company has received $6,700,000 and has issued 1,340,000 new ordinary shares.

The warrants were offered in connection with an $8.8 million private placement which was completed in two tranches with the first tranche closing on May 7, 2018 and the second closing on June 7, 2018. Following the issue of new shares, the Company has a total of 29,416,686 shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE:EO0, which is "E-O-zero") is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 5, 2023 in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 66,847,257 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 63.49% of the common shares outstanding.

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2023, which was filed on sedar.com, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company's Stock Option Plan were approved. The results are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Right by Corporate Strategic Investor and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Right by Corporate Strategic Investor and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $16 million strategic investment by Outokumpu Oyj (" Outokumpu ") announced on May 30, 2023 the Company's existing Corporate Strategic Investor has exercised its participation right in full to re-establish a 9.95% ownership of FPX's issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares ").

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

On November 29, 2022 , FPX announced a private placement of common shares with the Corporate Strategic Investor which provided the Corporate Strategic Investor the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.95% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has completed an additional private placement (" Private Placement ") through the issuance of 3,251,184 Common Shares of the Company to the Corporate Strategic Investor at a price of $0.60 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $1,950,710 .

"We are very pleased with the continued interest that our Corporate Strategic Investor has shown in FPX and our Baptiste Nickel Project, and look forward to the advancement of Baptiste toward the completion of a preliminary feasibility study and beyond," said Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for development ‎‎activities at the ‎Project, including the completion of a preliminary feasibility study for Baptiste, continuance of ‎‎ongoing environmental baseline activities, and feasibility study readiness activities, as well as ‎‎general corporate and administrative purposes. The TSX Venture Exchange has provided final acceptance of the Private Placement and the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private ‎‎Placement are subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of ‎‎issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders' fees or commissions were paid on the Private Placement.‎

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territory of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en First Nation, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of our agreements with the Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws‎, including those describing FPX's future plans, and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its Annual Information Form and MD&A, dated April 19, 2022 and March 30, 2023 , respectively. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the use of proceeds of the Private Placement and final acceptance by the TSXV. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/07/c0532.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Moab Acquires Initial ~15% Equity Interest In Highly Prospective Ghanian Lithium Projects

Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX: BKT) – Trading Halt

MQR And Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Agree To Accelerate Farm-In At WSP

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) – Trading Halt

Related News

Resource Investing

Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX: BKT) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

MQR And Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Agree To Accelerate Farm-In At WSP

Copper Investing

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) – Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreements

manganese investing

Manganese as an Emerging Battery Metal and New Investment Frontier

Emerging Tech Investing

Greenlane Renewables Announces Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer as part of Strategic Growth Plan

×