Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Update on Syracuse Gas Gathering & Saltwater Disposal System

Update on Syracuse Gas Gathering & Saltwater Disposal System

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse HeliumNatural Gas Project in Kansas:

Completion and Operational Status of Syracuse Gas Gathering System
The Company has completed and is operating its Syracuse Gas Gathering system. This state-of-the-art pipeline infrastructure is designed to service the entire 16,000-acre project and is pivotal in the Company's ability to efficiently market its natural gas. Now that the core system is in place, only lateral lines will need to be added to this system. The system facilitates a robust connection to the Tumbleweed pipeline, where the Company has secured a sale contract for helium, natural gas, and other valuable natural gas liquids. The operationalization of this system underscores the Company's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies for optimized resource management and market responsiveness.

Completion of Saltwater Disposal System and Enhancement of Economics
Furthering its dedication to sustainable and economical operations, the Company is pleased to report the completion of its saltwater disposal system. This system represents a significant step forward in the Company's natural gas development strategy. This saltwater disposal system results in a higher profitability per well and reflects the Company's approach in ensuring economic efficiency in its operations.

VVC President Jim Culver commented, "The operational commencement of the Syracuse Gas Gathering System and the completion of our saltwater disposal system are key drivers in bolstering VVC's Syracuse Project profitability. These advancements significantly reduce operational expenses and enhance potential profitability of the Syracuse Project, underpinning VVC's strategy. "

Addition of John Virgil to the Leadership Team
VVC Resources has announced the appointment of John Virgil to direct all helium and natural gas project engineering. John Virgil brings a wealth of experience and expertise in project management and will play a crucial role in steering the Syracuse Project and the success of additional projects in Western Kansas. John will report to Bill Kerrigan, who will now be able to focus on the development of VVC's additional helium and natural gas projects, further strengthening our project portfolio and driving our strategic objectives forward.

A Continued Commitment to Sustainable Practices
VVC remains dedicated to environmentally responsible practices. The Company's operations are conducted with the utmost regard to ensuring sustainability, minimal environmental impact and adherence to the highest industry standards and best practices.

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: info@vvcresources.com


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304



