Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse HeliumNatural Gas Project in Kansas:

Successful Production Commencement at Durler 2-21

Following our previous announcement on November 16, 2023, we are pleased to report that the Durler 2-21 well has transitioned from successful completion to active production. This milestone signifies a stable economic output, marking Durler 2-21 a key contributor in the Company's portfolio. The well's performance continues to be closely monitored and adjusted to optimize its output and efficiency. The objective of the optimization is to reach the maximum stable production level without negatively impacting total production of the well. The gas quality is as expected: helium content is 1.2%, natural gas content is 35.949%, with a heat content of 438 BTU.

Hodgson 1-17 & C Double D 1-16: Completion and Analysis Phase

The Hodgson 1-17 & C Double D 1-16 wells are now completed and producing. These two wells are in the output analysis phase. This stage is crucial for understanding the wells' production capacities, optimal settings for both immediate and long-term production and potential contributions to the overall project.

Preparations Complete for Levens 4-31, Weaver 1-15, T Spiker 1-7

The team has also readied the Levens 4-31, Weaver 1-15, and T Spiker 1-7 wells for completion. Next steps for these wells await the analysis of the Durler, Hodgson and C Double wells. Each helium/natural gas project has its idiosyncrasies and every time a new well is completed, introduced into production, and optimized, the more information the team has for the next wells. This thorough preparatory plan and step by step optimization of these wells increases the probability for successful integration into the production line-up, at the most reasonable cost, underscoring the team's commitment to thoughtful strategic growth and resource optimization.

VVC President Jim Culver commented, "While the process may seem unusually deliberate, every time a well is drilled, perforated, or completed in the Syracuse Project, the more information the team gains about how to succeed with the next well or wells. This knowledge gives us a better chance of optimum success for the whole project."

A Continued Commitment to Sustainable Practices

VVC remains dedicated to environmentally responsible practices. The Company's operations are conducted with the utmost regard to ensuring sustainability, minimal environmental impact and adherence to the highest industry standards and best practices.

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: info@vvcresources.com


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC Resources

VVC Warrant Issuance

VVC Warrant Issuance

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Warrant Issuance:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Settles Future Property Liability by Issuing Warrants

VVC Settles Future Property Liability by Issuing Warrants

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following transaction:

Pursuant to an agreement entered into with Orford Resources Inc. ("Orford") on August 24, 2020, VVC acquired Orford's share of the Kaity Property (the "Property") in Mexico. VVC is now the sole beneficial owner of the Property which is held in its Mexican subsidiary. The Property is the host of the Gloria Copper Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Provides Further Update on the Helium Project in Syracuse

VVC Provides Further Update on the Helium Project in Syracuse

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following significant developments on its ongoing Syracuse Project:

Completed Durler 2-21 Well Now Being Optimized
VVC previously announced, on November 16, 2023, the successful completion of the Durler 2-21 well and the beginning of testing of the well. This well is a pivotal component of the Syracuse Project aimed at helium and natural gas extraction. The Company now has two wells producing and selling helium and natural gas on the Syracuse Project: the Levens 2-31 in the northwest portion of the project and the Durler 2-21 in the Southeast portion of the project. The location of these sites will provide significant guidance in further development of the Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Perforates 2 Wells for Helium and Natural Gas and Results of Post-AGM Board Meeting

VVC Perforates 2 Wells for Helium and Natural Gas and Results of Post-AGM Board Meeting

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC ") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Perforation of 2 Wells in Syracuse

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Connects Two Wells and Commences Sale of Helium and Natural Gas

VVC Connects Two Wells and Commences Sale of Helium and Natural Gas

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) announces the successful connection of two wells in Syracuse, Kansas and the commencement of the sale of helium and natural gas. Durler 2-21 a newly completed well and Levens 2-31 an existing well are now connected to the Internal Pipeline and linked to Tumbleweed Midstream's Ladder Creek Pipeline, facilitating the transportation of helium and natural gas to the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant located in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado.

As announced on May 09, 2022 , VVC installed 7 miles of its internal gathering system pipeline ("Syracuse Gas Gathering System") and completed it by extending the project's total length to 14 miles ( see NR dated May 25, 2022 ). With the Durler 2-21 and Levens 2-31 wells been successfully linked to this Syracuse Gas Gathering System and currently in production, the Company initiated the sale of the extracted helium and natural gas. It is also noteworthy that part of the infrastructure installed by the Company in 2022 was a 14-mile Saltwater Gathering System. Both wells are connected to this system which returns any waste water to a permitted saltwater disposal well.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

1844 Increases the Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1,500,000 and Provides Update on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

1844 Increases the Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1,500,000 and Provides Update on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to provide an update with respect to its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Unit Offering") and its previously announced amended and restated option agreement with Nickel North Exploration Corp. (the "Option Agreement") with respect to the Hawk Ridge property in Quebec.

The Company increases its previously announced Unit Offering of up to 50,000,000 Units to up to 75,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Unit Warrant"), at a price of $0.02 per Unit. Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Unit Offering. The Company expects to close the Option Agreement concurrently with the closing of the Unit Offering. Closing of the Unit Offering and the Option Agreement remain subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Government of Ecuador Approves Atico's Concession Extension Until 2049

The Government of Ecuador Approves Atico's Concession Extension Until 2049

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Ecuador, through the Central Coordination Zone, has authorized the extension period for the La Plata mining concession.

This new period of validity for the concession is extended until 2049. This time frame will allow for the advancement of engineering activities, construction, operation, and closure of mining operations within the concession, as well as allowing the integration of any future exploration success within the mining concession that could potentially add to the currently estimated resources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Results of Borehole Geophysical Surveys Indicating Extensions of Deep Nickel-Copper-PGM Sulfide Zones at the Ferguson Lake Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Results of Borehole Geophysical Surveys Indicating Extensions of Deep Nickel-Copper-PGM Sulfide Zones at the Ferguson Lake Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the results from the processing of Borehole Time-Domain Electromagnetic (BHTEM) surveys from deep West Zone drillholes FL22-481A and FL23-481B completed at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

"The combination of the drilling and geophysical survey results confirms the continuing high grade prospectivity of the West Zone down-dip for over 200 metres at depths of 650 to >850 metres," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO of the Company, "Further geophysical modelling is ongoing to define precisely new drill targets for follow up in 2024."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel to receive flow through funding of $34.7 million
  • Agnico Eagle to become a 12% shareholder

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has completed a brokered private placement consisting of 19,600,000 units of the Company (the " Flow-Through Units ") at a price of C$1.77 per Flow-Through Unit, with each unit consisting of one flow-through common share of the Company and 0.35 of one flow-through common share purchase Warrant (the " Warrant "), as more particularly described below, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$34,692,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 19, 2023, the Company has distributed an aggregate of 282,148 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit in connection with a securities for debt settlement agreement dated December 18, 2023 (the "Agreement") with a consultant of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $70,537.00.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it acquired 19,600,000 units ("Units") of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV: CNC) ("Canada Nickel") at a price of $1.18 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $23,128,000 from several sellers that acquired the Units in connection with an offering of flow-through Units by Canada Nickel (the "Share Purchases"). Each Unit was comprised of one common share of Canada Nickel (a "Common Share") and 0.35 of one common share purchase warrant of Canada Nickel (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.77 at any time prior to December 29, 2026 subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

