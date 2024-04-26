Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3UnvaCS

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 30 th .

April 25 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Amphibian Capital Private
Vinanz Limited OTCQB: VINZF | AQSE: BTC
Exodus Movement, Inc. OTCQX: EXOD
Panel: Digital Assets: The Future is now: How Digital assets, Blockchain and AI will change the world as we know it.

Moderator: Enzo Villani, Chairman & CEO, Alpha Transform Holdings
Panelists: F. Daniel Siciliano, Chairman of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks & Co-founder/CEO of Nikkl
Michael Terpin, General Partner, Alpha Transform Holdings and Transform Ventures
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC OTCQX: GDLC
Bitcoin Well Inc. OTCQB: BCNWF | TSXV: BTCW
Montis Group Private
Constellation Network Private
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. OTCQB: NPPTF | TSXV: NDA
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. OTCQB: BTCWF | CSE: BTC
Defi Technologies Inc./Valour Inc. OTCQB: DEFTF | CBOE CA: DEFI
Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund OTCQX: BITW
BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. OTCQX: BMNR
Alpha Transform Holdings Private


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, the VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

