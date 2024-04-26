Blockmate Ventures Provides Update on Ongoing Initiatives

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Blockmate Ventures Provides Update on Ongoing Initiatives

Blockmate Ventures Provides Update on Ongoing Initiatives

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on certain ongoing corporate initiatives.

Midpoint Divestiture
The Company has completed its previously announced divestiture of Midpoint, its cross-border payments and foreign exchange business. The Midpoint business was assigned to David Wong, in consideration for the assumption of responsibility for all liabilities and obligations associated with the business as well as expenses associated with maintaining its operations.

The divestiture is expected to reduce annual net cash outflows by approximately $500,000. The Company is at arms-length from David Wong, and no finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the divestiture.

BESS Power Innovation Corporation
The Company has elected to terminate the share purchase agreement previously entered into with the shareholders of BESS Power Innovation Corporation. The Company has determined not to proceed with the acquisition of BESS. No funds were advanced to BESS in connection with the proposed acquisition, and the Company has not assumed any ongoing liabilities or obligations as a result of termination of the agreement.

Hivello
Hivello Holdings Ltd., an investee of the Company, recently completed financings totaling US$2.5 million. The Company holds a 67% interest in Hivello, and the recent financings give that interest an implied value of approximately US$6.7 million (CAD $8.9 million) or 8.1 cents per Blockmate share 1 . Completion of the divestiture of the Midpoint business, and termination of the acquisition of BESS, will allow the Company to focus its available resources on the continued development of Hivello as well as the evaluation of other prospective investment opportunities.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.
 Blockmate is a venture creator focussing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, climate and energy storage. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download our free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer
Blockmate Ventures Inc.
justin@blockmate.com
(+1-888-218-6863)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

__________________________
1 There is no guarantee this valuation will be realised.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Blockmate VenturesMATE:CATSXV:MATETech Investing
MATE:CA
Blockmate Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Blockmate Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Blockmate Ventures (TSXV:MATE)

Blockmate Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") has published a recording of the investor briefing held on 5 February 2024 on its website.

The briefing included presentations from CEO Justin Rosenberg and Chairman Domenic Carosa, outlining plans for Hivello after it successfully closed a USD $2.5 million fundraising round.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures Investor Briefing

Blockmate Ventures Investor Briefing

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it will be hosting an online briefing to provide investors with a progress update on Blockmate investee Hivello that raised USD$2.5m as announced yesterday.

The funding was secured as a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round. Once converted, the post-money implied valuation of Blockmate's 67% stake is USD $6.7 million (CAD $8.9 million) or 8.1 cents per Blockmate share 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD $2.5M

Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD $2.5M

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company "), an innovative investment firm in the blockchain technology space, proudly announces that its investee, Hivello Holdings, has secured a further USD $1.5 million after receiving strong interest from investors following the announcement of a USD $1 million raise in December 2023.

Due to the overwhelming interest, of the additional USD $1.5 million, USD $1 million was raised at a pre-money valuation of $9 million - an 80% premium to the round which just closed in December 2023. The additional $1.5 million brings the total raised to $2.5 million. The funding was secured as a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round. Consequently once converted, the post-money implied valuation of Blockmate's 67% stake is USD $6.7 million (CAD $8.9 million) or 8.1 cents per Blockmate share 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD$1M

Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD$1M

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company "), an innovative investment firm in the blockchain technology space, proudly announces that its 100% owned subsidiary, Hivello Holdings, has successfully completed a USD$1 million capital raise. This Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round places a pre-money valuation cap on Hivello at USD$5 million. Consequently once converted, the post-money valuation of Blockmate's stake is an estimated USD$4 million (CAD 5.3 million).

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented, "We are thrilled to now have a cap table with leading investors in the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) sector such as NGC Ventures, Blockchain Founders Fund, Side Door Ventures, IDG, Bing Ventures, MEXC Exchange, XT.com Exchange, Genesis Block, and NxGen. The successful capital raise by Hivello is a significant validation of our investment strategy and Blockmate's ability to recognize and nurture potential within the blockchain industry. The value of our stake alone is higher than our entire market cap, providing an excellent opportunity for investors."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it has completed the divestiture of Midpoint (see www.midpoint.com ), its cross-border payments and foreign exchange business to the management team, led by Mr David Wong, Expadis and its group of investors (" Midpoint Management "). In consideration for the divestiture, Midpoint Management will assume responsibility for all liabilities and obligations associated with the business as well as operational expenses associated with maintaining its operations.

The divestiture will allow the Company to focus on higher growth technology investments, and is expected to reduce annual net cash outflows by approximately $500,000. The Company is at arms-length from Mr. David Wong, and no finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the divestiture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3UnvaCS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Extension of Strategic Marketing Agreement and Short-Term Financing from Playtech

NorthStar Gaming Announces Extension of Strategic Marketing Agreement and Short-Term Financing from Playtech

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announces that (i) NorthStar Gaming (Ontario) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("NorthStar Ontario"), has extended its strategic partnership with Playtech Software Limited ("Playtech Software") through the renewal of their previously announced strategic marketing agreement and ii) Playtech plc has advanced $3 million of short-term financing to the Company. All figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

NorthStar Ontario and Playtech Software have extended the marketing agreement implemented last year to accelerate NorthStar Ontario's player acquisition strategy in Ontario. The initial agreement, announced by the Company on June 23, 2023, resulted in a total contribution of services from Playtech Software valued at $4 million and was a significant driver of NorthStar Ontario's growth in 2023. Under the renewal announced today, Playtech Software will provide similar marketing services in Ontario, valued at up to $4 million, through to October 31, 2024. Playtech Software will be reimbursed and compensated through a share of revenue from the income generated in connection with the marketing initiatives to which it contributes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued patent No. 478749 for RecycLiCo's "Processing of cobaltous sulphatedithionate liquors derived from cobalt resource".

The Indian patent follows the form of existing patents previously granted for the same invention in other jurisdictions. The patent incorporates 18 claims, including separation of cobalt compounds from cathode materials containing carbon and graphite.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q4 and Year End Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q4 and Year End Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta April 24, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Receives A Non-Binding Cash Offer To Sell Interests In Two American Hydro Projects

Charbone Hydrogen Receives A Non-Binding Cash Offer To Sell Interests In Two American Hydro Projects

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Reaffirms Priority Plans to Launch Canadian Green Hydrogen Production Facility in 2024; American Production Plant to Follow Later This Year

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Recoit Une Offre En Especes Non Contraignante Pour Vendre Ses Interets Dans Deux Projets Hydro Americains

Charbone Hydrogene Recoit Une Offre En Especes Non Contraignante Pour Vendre Ses Interets Dans Deux Projets Hydro Americains

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Blockmate Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Blockmate Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Imperial declares second quarter 2024 dividend

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

Energy Investing

Imperial declares second quarter 2024 dividend

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Base Metals Investing

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Takes Up Second $1.0 Million Convertible Note

rare earth investing

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Gold Investing

March 2024 Quarterly Report

×