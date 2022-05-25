Base MetalsInvesting News

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") has completed its helium & natural gas gathering system pipeline ("Internal Pipeline"), adding 7 miles to the now 14-mile-long project, while increasing capacity from 50 to 100 wells.

VVC also confirms that it has connected another helium and natural gas well ("Wells"), the Durler 2-21 well to the Internal Pipeline. Located in Hamilton County, Kansas, the Durler 2-21 is part of the Company's 16,400-acre Syracuse Project.

Syracuse Project Highlights:

  • 2 newly drilled and connected Wells, Levens #2 ( NR 31Mar2022 ) and Durler 2-21;
  • 6 drilled Wells waiting for completion and connection to Internal Pipeline;
  • 7 additional Well sites currently permitted and prepped for drilling;
  • 15 identified Well sites currently being permitted;
  • 50 additional potential Well sites;
  • New leases continuing to be added on an opportunistic basis.

About VVC Exploration Corporation
VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), VVC is also a Helium and natural gas producing company. VVC's portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium / Natural Gas Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, PHC. VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in that region. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com

On Behalf of the board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer


For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
pfernet@vvcexploration.com trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304



